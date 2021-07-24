Crime Scene Vaccine: Nano Graphene Oxide in High Amounts Now Found in Moderna, Other Vaccines, also Sanofi Flu Vaccine, & Saline Solution Point to COVID-19 (& All Professed Variants) Being Graphene & 4G/5G Poisoning, Not a Virus

Report | Ramola D | July 24, 2021

In absolutely earthshaking news this week, Nano Graphene Oxide in high amounts has now been found also in the Moderna vaccine, in a Sanofi-Pasteur flu vaccine named Vaxigrip Tetra, in “all vaccines,” and now in Saline solution by different teams of Spanish and Argentinian researchers, as reported newly by La Quinta Columna and Orwell City, as well as by the group Info Vacunas.

These new findings–which confirm the recent findings by University of Almeria and La Quinta Columna researchers via electron and optical microscopy of Graphene Oxide in the Pfizer and Astrazeneca vaccines–are also bolstered by the earlier, published findings of Italian researchers Dr. Gatti and Dr. Stefano Montenari whose labs were raided by police shortly after they published their findings of metals and nanoparticles in all vaccines in 2018.

Nano Graphene Oxide Found by Electron Microscopy in “All Vaccines” Reported by Dr. Andreas Kalcker and Team

Dr. Andreas Kalcker, a well-known German biophysicist researcher based in Spain who has been successfully using CDS or Chlorine Dioxide to cure “COVID”, has confirmed that Graphene Oxide is present in “all vaccines,” as reported here: Andreas Kalcker’s team confirms evidence of graphene oxide in ‘vaccines’| July 23, 2021

The video interview where Dr. Kalcker and team broke the news on his findings as featured in a video commentary by Drs. Delgado and Sevillano of La Quinta Columna can be found here at Rumble: Andreas Kalcker’s team confirms evidence of graphene oxide in “vaccines”

In this interview, Dr. Kalcker points to the September 27, 2020 patent filed by the Shanghai National Engineering Research Center for Nanotechnology for Graphene Oxide use in a new COVID vaccine, which has recently surfaced and is reported variously online–and which establishes that GO use as carrier or base in the COVID vaccines is not imagined:

Patent for the Use of Nano Graphene Oxide in a COVID Vaccine: Nano Coronavirus Recombinant Vaccine Taking Graphene Oxide as Carrier/CN112220919A, China

Abstract: The invention belongs to the field of nano materials and biomedicine, and relates to a vaccine, in particular to development of 2019-nCoV coronavirus nuclear recombinant nano vaccine. The invention also comprises a preparation method of the vaccine and application of the vaccine in animal experiments. The new corona vaccine contains graphene oxide, carnosine, CpG and new corona virus RBD; binding carnosine, CpG and neocoronavirus RBD on the backbone of graphene oxide; the CpG coding sequence is shown as SEQ ID NO 1; the novel coronavirus RBD refers to a novel coronavirus protein receptor binding region which can generate a high-titer specific antibody aiming at the RBD in a mouse body, and provides a strong support for prevention and treatment of the novel coronavirus.

Magnetic Behavior of Nanomaterial Graphene, Still Being Studied, Invoked by Heat

Dr. Kalcker also speaks of the magnetic properties of Graphene, a subject the La Quinta Columna doctors comment on, stating that earlier reports worldwide have confused the issue by mentioning magnetite while apparently Graphene Oxide in itself acquires magnetic properties in the body.

Various scientific papers indeed point to this possibility, suggesting that thermal and other effects result in various magnetic qualities being displayed by graphene, such as paramagnetism and ferromagnetism, such as this one:

Magnetic properties of graphite oxide and reduced graphene oxide.

S.K. Sarkar, K.K. Raul, S.S. Pradhan, S. Basu, A. Nayak,

Magnetic properties of graphite oxide and reduced graphene oxide,

Physica E: Low-dimensional Systems and Nanostructures,

Volume 64,

2014,

Pages 78-82,

ISSN 1386-9477,

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.physe.2014.07.014.

(https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1386947714002604)



Abstract: Graphite oxide (GO) and reduced graphene oxide (RGO) have been prepared using standard chemical methods. The formations of the oxides are characterized by X-ray diffraction (XRD) and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) studies. Both the oxides exhibit weak superparamagnetism and hysteresis for the first time at room temperature. Magnetic moment for RGO is comparatively smaller than that of GO sample. The superparamagnetism in these oxides is attributed to the presence of single domains, each domain being cluster of defect induced magnetic moments coupled by ferromagnetic interaction. Apart from these single domain clusters there are other defect induced moments coupled by ferromagnetic interaction which show ferromagnetism and hysteresis.

“Graphene is completely altering our electromagnetic field”

Dr. Kalcker also remarks on the spasming observed in various COVID-vaccine-injured patients and states that this spasming and convulsion displayed occurs at a specific frequency, which suggests that the vaccine ingredients are affecting human electromagnetic fields at the molecular level, as suggested by the acquired magnetic behaviors of nano graphene:

“What happens then? The body needs its electromolecular capabilities to work. The heart beats because there’s a magnetic field that creates, subsequently, the electricity for pumping and everything else. And, therefore, what graphene is doing is that it’s completely altering our electromagnetic field. Something that has never happened before. And, let’s say, what we’re seeing is something ‘in vivo’ with some dramatic effects. To understand more, we have also been watching a lot of videos of people who are dying after being vaccinated. There’re others where you see people spasming. These spasms have, for example, very specific frequencies, and they are, basically the same in all kinds of spasms. These spasms, clearly indicate that there is a disruption of the human electromagnetic fields.” Dr. Andreas Kalcker, https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/andreas-kalcker.html

Nano Graphene Oxide–99.5% of Sample–Found by Spectroscopy in Moderna Vaccine by Argentine Researchers

The Moderna vaccine vial has now been tested, and purified liquid filtrate samples from the Moderna vaccine vial found to contain 99.5% of Graphene, as reported by Orwell City and La Quinta Columna scientists here: Spectroscopy analysis reveals 99.5% graphene oxide in Moderna vaccination vial | July 22, 2021

“In a new interview for Palabras y Verdades, La Quinta Columna clarified the doubt about the percentage of graphene oxide in the vaccination vials. When they talked about it being present in 99% or almost 100%, they were referring specifically to what is obtained after analyzing the contents employing the spectroscopy technique. It is not that the whole vial is graphene, but that when the liquid is purified, the signals obtained from this filtrate show that it is 99.5% graphene.

That said. Yesterday we learned that Argentine researchers have analyzed a vial of Moderna’s vaccine and also found graphene oxide in it. And also 99.5% by spectroscopy. This is news in progress, and as soon as there’s more Orwell City will share it.”

–Orwell City/Spectroscopy analysis…

This video linked here (stills from the video below) reveals the findings and offers a probing commentary by Dr. Jose Sevillano: Graphene Oxide has a 99.5% Absorption Signal When Analyzed by Spectroscopy

Reported here by Raul Belmont of Palabras y Verdades is an attempt to inform the (perhaps Argentinian) Ministry of Health by Dr. Martin Monteverde, recorded below.

Raul Belmont, Palabras y Verdades

“Raúl Belmont (Palabras y Verdades): And in this video, I show you what a group of doctors did today. Well, I don’t know if it was today or yesterday, but in short, recently they went to the door of the Ministry to deliver a note. Let’s watch it. Dr. Martín Monteverde: I asked 13 questions referring, first of all, to the vaccination issue. Because just yesterday, it was confirmed that the Moderna vaccine and the flu vaccine have graphene oxide nanoparticles inside. Inside the vial. We already had the confirmation that there were also graphene oxide nanoparticles in the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine. So that makes four vaccines that have graphene oxide nanoparticles ins them. They don’t have a small proportion of graphene oxide. They have 99.5%. That is, almost 100% of what is inside the vaccines with graphene oxide nanoparticles. About the Sputnik vaccine…” –Orwell City/Spectroscopy Analysis…

Dr. Martin Monteverde

There is more discovery from the Moderna vial being reported, see Dr. Jose Sevillano Connects the Dots below.

Nano Graphene Oxide Found a Few Days Earlier in Sanofi-Pasteur’s Vaxigrip Tetra Flu Vaccine

Nanoparticles of Graphene Oxide have now been found in the Vaxigrip Tetra flu vaccine issued in September/October 2020 from Sanofi-Pasteur by electron microscopy by another Spanish doctor-researcher whose name is being withheld for now by La Quinta Columna as reported a few days earlier here: BREAKING: Graphene Oxide has been found in Vaxigrip Tetra vaccination vial | July 18, 2021

This explains why the COVID-unvaccinated are also reporting “magnetic arms”–where magnets stick to the site of vaccination or to various parts of the body; they are the Flu-Vaccinated (or Other-Vaccinated, see below), they too have Nano Graphene Oxide in their bodies, and like the COVID-vaccinated have become magnetically attractive to magnets and metal.

This is the July 18 video on Rumble (stills from Orwell City article below) revealing the findings: Breaking: Graphene Oxide Found in Vaxigrip Tetra Vaccination Vial

“Ricardo Delgado: Look. Here I have taken a picture of the ones you have already seen.

The sample is on the left, that Vaxigrip flu vaccine from last year, from September/October 2020. And on the right, with another condenser, you can see the graphene oxide as illustrated in the scientific literature. So, as you see in the sample on the left, there are folds and some overlapping layers. The same characteristics of the picture that we have on the right, where you see that folds or edges are folding in on themselves. It is very, very, very similar. When we asked people who work with this nanomaterial and who have seen it under light and electron microscopy, they said, ‘This is also graphene oxide.’ Well? This is the Vaxigrip flu vaccine for September/October 2020.

Remember that many people who showed magnetism had not been vaccinated against COVID, didn’t wear masks or anything, and yet they had been inoculated with the flu vaccine. Very suspicious, isn’t it? And, of course, they expressed magnetic properties. Well, I’ll share all these photos later on La Quinta Columna’s Telegram channel for you to download.

Dr. José Luis Sevillano: This backs up our idea that the disease could be caused by graphene. And this already coming in flu vaccines was a rehearsal for what is now to come. That’s why all this happened the way it did. We already suspected that the flu vaccine caused magnetism people who took the anti-flu vaccine and not the COVID vaccine expressed it. These analyses reinforce the idea that, indeed, there is something there that favors the COVID-type picture. And that it could easily be graphene.”

–Orwell City/Breaking: Graphene Oxide has been found in Vaxigrip Tetra Vaccination Vial

Breaking: Nano Graphene Oxide Found in Physiological Saline Solution

Crime Scene Vaccine–or Double O Seven Nano–has a wide spread of international villains it seems.

Breaking news by La Quinta Columna and Orwell City reports the research of another Spanish channel Info Vacunas and their lead researcher Dani Diaz who has found an April 16, 2020 patent application filed by a questionable Korean Han Sik Kim (photo of him in police custody) which can be seen on the European Patent Office/Espacenet website for the inclusion of Nano Graphene in physiological saline solution for use as base for other vaccines and therapeutic injections: Physiological Saline Containing Graphene/Orwell City, July 24, 2021

This patent application seems to suggest that nano graphene, indissoluble in the human body, is being formulated in ways intended to deceive the human body and essentially insert a weapon to destroy the “spike protein intrusions” of a virus (not named). This application was made in April 2020 but the publication date listed here is March 11, 2021.

Indeed, it is not clear, despite the enormous excitement of using Graphene Oxide in the new and questionable field of Nano Biomedicine–as reported here earlier–how or why a known non-biodegradeable substance like nano Graphene Oxide is being used in “therapeutic solutions” at all.

Dr. Ricardo Delgado reports; “The patent code is KR20210028062A.

As I said, this information has been provided by the Info Vacunas channel through its administrator, Dani Díaz, who has done a more in-depth study. And, indeed. He has told us that this patent appears on the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Tourism’s website from the Spanish government.”

Han Sik Kim

The video interview of La Quinta Columna at a Chilean radio station Programa Direccion Correcta is here.

Dr. Delgado notes that if graphene has been included in saline and other vaccines,not just flu vaccines, it would explain how even children and babies are displaying magnetic bodies now:

“Well, here it says: ‘The problem to be solved in the present invention is to disperse 0.2 nm —very tiny, and that coincides precisely with the size of graphene. That is, it would be 200μm, as explained in Dr. Campra’s preliminary analysis— of graphene in physiological saline or Ringer’s solution supplied as an injection to the human body and use as a therapeutic agent for diseases.’ This opens the door to the possibility that we’re not only talking about anti-COVID and anti-flu vaccines but, probably, tetanus, diphtheria, meningitis, etc. And, furthermore, it would explain why there are children —even babies— who have also expressed magnetism without having been vaccinated neither with the anti-flu nor anti-COVID, but only for the vaccines of the normal calendar (the healthy child’s calendar, as it’s called). This is obviously very worrying.” Orwell City, Physioological Saline…

Two sites publishing videos of people showing magnetic arms and bodies are:

Orwell City/Magnetic Wall

Notonthebeeb.co.uk/Magnet Challenge Compilation

Italian Researchers Reported Nanoparticles and Metals in 44 Vaccines in 2017, Later Labs Raided by Police

It is well-known now that two Italian researchers, Dr. Antoinetta Gatti and Dr. Stefano Montanari , who studied disease causation and pathology in cancer and auto-immune diseases, focusing on nanoparticulates and non-biodegradeable substances identified nanoparticles and metallic micro and nano-particles in 44 vaccines, including Pfizer, Glaxosmithkline, Sanofi-Pasteur vaccines against flu, meningitis, diphtheria, hepatitits. They were due to report their findings to Italian Parliament when their labs were raided by police and their entire life’s work as recorded in laptops and notebooks removed from them.

This egregious act of terror against scientists working to help humanity is demonstrable proof that vaccine-manufacture, far from being pure science or science in service of humanity is attended by a secretive anti-humanity agenda which shuns transparency, clarity, disclosure and openness.

“According to Senta Depuydt, the journalist who interviewed the two scientists, Dr. Gatti was about to testify in Italian parliament on the dangers of these foreign particles found to be contaminants in vaccines before her home was raided. “The analyses carried out show that in all samples checked vaccines contain non biocompatible and bio-persistent foreign bodies which are not declared by the Producers…In detail, we verified the presence of saline and Aluminum salts, but further presence of micro-, sub-micro- and nanosized, inorganic, foreign bodies (ranging from 100nm to about ten microns) was identified in all cases, whose presence was not declared in the leaflets delivered in the package of the product.” – Dr. Gatti, New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines

—Scientists Raided After Discovering Dangerous Nanoparticle Contaminants in Common Vaccines/Phillip Schneider

It is significant that these nanoparticles were not disclosed by vaccine companies in their leaflets–and whose secrecy was protected by police–not much different from what is transpiring today with full details on ingredients in the COVID vaccines being withheld. Pfizer has also denied using Graphene Oxide in its vaccine, as reported here, but can they be believed?

This eye-opening study by Dr. Gatti and Dr. Montanari is a must-read for all who still think vaccines are “good science”:

New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination | Antonietta M Gatti,1,2 Stefano Montanari3 | International Journal of Vaccines and Vaccination, January 23, 2017

Article describing their findings: Dirty Vaccines: New Study Reveals Prevalence of Contaminants/Celeste McGovern, The Driven Researcher, Nov 20, 2017

Senta Depyudt’s interview with Drs. Gatti and Montenari/Nanoparticles polluting vaccines:

Dr. Jose Sevillano Connects the Dots: Graphene in Vaccines is Activated by Electromagnetic Radiation such as 4G, 5G and causes “COVID” Plus Much of Reported COVID-Vaccine Damage

In disclosing and addressing the contents of the Moderna vaccine, determined through spectroscopic analysis, Dr. Jose Sevillano of La Quinta Columna notes the connection with wireless 4G and rolled-out gigahertz 5G:

“What happens is that this material has a particularity, and that is that it’s capable of absorbing energy. That energy comes from electromagnetic waves. Its capabilities correspond to a wide range of that electromagnetic spectrum that’s also included in the 5G bandwidth. Until now, that there was no 5G technology already emitting some kind of energy by these antennas that could excite it. And when we say ‘excite’ it, we mean when a molecule that is not particularly aggressive or toxic becomes toxic and aggressive. And that’s probably why people who live near cell phone antennas or are in close contact with this type of electromagnetic field have developed thrombosis, myocarditis, or pericarditis. Without the need for 5G to be activated yet. Because they already have it inside them. And that inside has a great affinity for vital organs, such as the brain, the chest, and the heart. We don’t know very well if it’s because of the electromagnetic field of these organs or because of the temperature that attracts them, which oxidizes them in a particular way. The thing is that graphene is looking for these organs. That’s the reason for the damage we are experiencing in children.” –Orwell City/ Spectroscopy analysis reveals 99.5% graphene oxide in Moderna vaccination vial | July 22, 2021

Dr. Jose Sevillano

He also addresses the question of mental fog seen in adverse reaction to the vaccine and suggests this too is evidence of graphene in the brain reacting to radiation. Essentially he suggests the body’s reaction to graphene oxide in the presence of wifi 4G or pulsed 5G even as it seeks to self-detox and evict the nano graphene translates to what is being seen as COVID, and this “pandemic” of response is likely to accelerate as 5G is set up and used worldwide. Variants–Delta, Lambda et al–would become mere cover then for evidence of nano graphene poisoning as it interacts with pulsed EMF.

“The most important thing is that people are aware of who is causing this and what it’s going to cause in the future so they don’t get fooled and don’t keep taking new doses. Because what they’re going to do is taking advantage when all this happens. They’re already telling us that more pressure will be put on people to get vaccinated. To ‘save them’ from this mega-hyper-pandemic that they are setting up and that we’re already close to. Later on. For the moment, what people need to be clear about is that this disease is not caused by a virus. They have to understand that the vaccine has graphene and that graphene and 5G cause very serious damage to people’s health and death. In fact, studies in the United Kingdom announced that vaccinated people are almost ten times more likely to die than unvaccinated people, something that no one has understood. This message is being put out by the UK National Health Agency. We’re not talking about a nobody. They’re telling you what this new Delta strain is going to cause, according to them, in vaccinated people. Right. When you look at it from the biological perspective, it seems strange. But when you look at it from this point of view, you understand everything that they’re announcing to us.”

–Orwell City/ Spectroscopy analysis reveals 99.5% graphene oxide in Moderna vaccination vial | July 22, 2021

Something alive in the Moderna Vaccine Vial

There is a further issue of something “living”” found in the Moderna vaccine vial. This is currently under study suggests Dr. Sevillano. “That is, you see liquid there, but not all the liquid is graphene. The liquid is diluted with other things that we will discuss later. Because there are living things in the vaccines, and we will have to specify this in due course. What’s something alive doing there? Aside from graphene.”

Moderna Vaccine Seen to Cause Blood Coagulation

To close, the images of agglutinating blood seen in blood smears of a Moderna-vaccinated person under the microscope, taken by a medical researcher in the UK, Dr. Felipe van Welbergen, shared recently by Dr. Ruby at the Stew Peters Show reveal the damage to red blood cells from the vaccine, possibly caused by the Nano Graphene Oxide:

The full show can be watched here:

BREAKING DISCOVERY! What COVID Injections Do To Your BLOOD! Doctor Releases Horrific Findings!/Stew Peters and Dr. Jane Ruby/July 15, 2021

The Magnetizing of the Vaccinated: Material Evidence of Large-Scale Crime?

It appears the Spanish researchers–by revealing nano Graphene in the flu vaccine and in Saline–have found the true cause of “COVID” and in the process, of all flus and viral disease perhaps–but whatever one chooses to believe regarding viruses or terrain, it seems fairly clear the horrific adverse reactions and deaths post COVID-vaccine being reported worldwide could well be related to the high Nano Graphene Oxide content now found in numerous vaccines. The toxicity of Graphene Oxide has been discussed here earlier.

Clearly, the entire program of pushing these dangerous chemical and gene-based injections–not really vaccines after all–on people worldwide needs to be yanked to a complete halt.

