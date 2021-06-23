Children’s Health Defense | No vaccine mandates for children and young adults!

Re-post (as is) from CHD Newsletter | Ramola D | June 23, 2021
{Reposted for information purposes and wider dissemination of this vital info for all. This is such an urgent and major issue for all to speak out on immediately, to prevent deaths and disability in children from the COVID vaccines as reported all over social and alt media from many sources including the CDC VAERS databases (and whited-out in mainstream media who present lies that the vaccines are safe) and to prevent all the other consequences being discussed and reported–sterility, neuro damage, gene-modification and enslavement to a booster-vaccine top-up system for life.#SaveTheChildren –Ramola D]
No vaccine mandates for children and young adults!
Tell schools and universities in your state why it’s a bad idea to give COVID-19 vaccines to children.
Schools and universities are considering mandates now. Today, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) said that there is ‘likely’ a linkbetween heart inflammation and Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines. During the meeting, the committee members acknowledged 1,200 cases of heart inflammation in 16- to 24-year-olds, and said mRNA COVID vaccines should carry a warning statement. Overall, the officials emphasized that the benefits of COVID vaccines outweigh the risks. Physicians and other public commenters strongly disagreed accusing the CDC of exaggerating the risk to young people of COVID, and minimizing the risk of the COVID vaccines.
There is no time to wait. Let’s raise our voices now while we can affect policy change. Tell schools and universities in your state to avoid the lawsuit that will inevitably come if they mandate the COVID-19 vaccination or discriminate against children who aren’t vaccinated. Ask them to come down on the side of medical freedom.
SEND A LETTER TODAY!
Here is a spreadsheet containing a list of over 300 universities that are considering mandates. The first tab at the bottom goes to University Systems. The second tab provides information for emailing and mailing to over 300 individual universities. The university list may not be complete as these mandate attempts are spreading quickly so check your local schools if you don’t find them on the list. (We are counting on you to find your local grade school(s) email addresses.) Send a letter, email or both to each university and school in your area. It doesn’t matter if your child is in grade school or college, each mandate encourages others. We need to stop them all in their tracks.
FEEL FREE TO USE OUR MATERIALS
CHD has two letters already written—a short version and a longer version—that you are free to copy or use components of to make this as quick and easy as possible. (Additionally, our Mandates Took Kit includes a wealth of information and resources to assist you in opposing vaccine mandates that are likely being considered in your state’s legislature.)
What we know now about COVID-19 and children:
- Almost 100% of kids don’t suffer from severe COVID. In fact, many have no symptoms at all. Thus, they may have already had COVID which is another excellent reason not to get the vaccine.
- The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that young people should not take the vaccine.
- A concerning number of young people, especially those under 30, are suffering from myocarditis (heart inflammation), blood clots, low platelets and more following COVID-19 vaccination.
- The risks of COVID-19 vaccination adverse outcomes certainly outweigh the benefits to children and young adults who are considered low risk populations.
- Parental rights to make independent, informed decisions regarding their children’s medical interventions, including vaccines, are being threatened.
- Some scientists have raised concerns that the safety risk of COVID-19 vaccinations have been underestimated. As of June 11, there have been 352,386 adverse events including 5,993 deaths following COVID-19 vaccination.
- Clinical trials in children and young adults are ongoing and will not be completed for at least one year.
- Not a single published study has demonstrated that patients who have had a prior COVID-19 infection benefit from the vaccination. So why recommend all kids get the shot?
We Need Your Impact
School and university officials should not have the ability to mandate any medical procedures including vaccinations. In this case, the long-term effects upon humans of any age from this experimental vaccine are unknown. The policy is reckless and unwarranted, especially given the fact that there are many successful COVID-19 treatments available.
We’re at a critical stage in being able to impact the course of this widespread attempt to seize our rights so send your letters today!
A recent article in the Wall Street Journal entitled “Are COVID vaccines riskier than advertised?” shot a warning to CDC officials and ended with this paragraph:
Public-health authorities are making a mistake and risking the public’s trust by not being forthcoming about the possibility of harm from certain vaccine side effects. There will be lasting consequences from mingling political partisanship and science during the management of a public-health crisis.
Thank you!
The CHD Team