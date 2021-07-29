Billions for Boosters–Moderna & Pfizer Cash Out Big on Global Marketing Fraud, Fuelling Beta, Gamma, Delta Variants Amid Mask & Vaxx Mandates, Fantasy COVID Forever While American Children Die from Pfizer & Moderna Vaccines

Report & Op-Ed | Ramola D | July 29, 2021
American Children are Dying Now — of the Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines:
Recent Children’s Health Defense reportage on the CDC VAERS database figures–acknowledged widely to be inadequate in themselves and not reflective of the true numbers of adverse events and deaths post-vaccine, as the 2010 Harvard Pilgrim’s Study has found and as health reporter Jon Rappoport discusses here –reveals that 17 children have died after COVID vaccines, that is, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines:
“Of the 5,467 U.S. deaths reported as of July 16, 20% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination, 14% occurred within 24 hours and 34% occurred in people who became ill within 48 hours of being vaccinated.
This week’s U.S. data for 12- to 17-year-olds show:
- 14,494 total adverse events, including 871 rated as serious and 17 reported deaths. Two of the nine deaths were suicides.
- The most recent reported deaths include a 13-year-old boy (VAERS I.D. 1463061) who died after receiving a Moderna vaccine, a 16-year-old boy (VAERS I.D. 1466009) who died after receiving his second dose of Pfizer and a 16-year-old boy (VAERS I.D. 1475434) who died with an enlarged heart six days after receiving his first Pfizer dose.
- Other reports include three 13-year-old boys (VAERS I.D. 1406840, 1431289 and 1429457) who died two days after receiving a Pfizer vaccine, three 15-year-olds (VAERS I.D. 1187918, 1382906 and 1242573), three 16-year-olds (VAERS I.D. 1420630, 1225942 and 1386841) and three 17-year-olds (VAERS I.D. 1199455, 1388042 and 1420762).
Thirteen year-old California boy who died 27 days after the Pfizer vaccine: “My son died, while taking his math class on Zoom. We are waiting for the autopsy because the doctors did not find anything. He was a healthy boy, he had a good academic index, he wanted to be a civil engineer. He was the best thing in my life.”
Fifteen-year-old New Hampshire girl who died 6 days after the Moderna vaccine: “I do not know the exact date of the first or second Moderna Vaccine. I am the PICU attending who cared for the patient after her cardiac arrest which we believe was about 3-4 days after her second Moderna Vaccine.”
Children, like adults are dying elsewhere too, as these reports indicate-the deaths are piling up really, all over the world, as also the paralyzing side-effects:
Freedom of Information Request Reveals 5,522 People have Died Within 28 Days of Receiving COVID-19 Vaccines in Scotland/Health Impact News, July 21, 2021
“As of 14 July 2021, for the UK, 91,567 Yellow Cards have been reported for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 222,291 have been reported for the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, 10,109 for the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna and 939 have been reported where the brand of the vaccine was not specified.” — MHRA, UK
15,472 Dead 1.5 Million Injured (50% Serious) Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots/, Soren Dreier
Doctors For COVID Ethics Issue a Serious Message to People Worldwide: Governments are Lying to You, The mRNA Vaccines are Deadly
More Injuries and Deaths from COVID “Vaccines” than All Previously Recorded Vaccinations
“Official sources, namely EudraVigilance (EU, EEA, Switzerland), MHRA (UK), and VAERS (USA), have now recorded more Injuries and Deaths from the ‘Covid’ vaccine roll-out than from all previous vaccines combined since records began.
EU/EEA/Switzerland to 17 July 2021 – 18,928 Covid-19 injection-related deaths and over 1.8 million injuries, per EudraVigilance Database.
UK to 7 July 2021 -1,470 Covid-19 injection-related deaths and over 1 million injuries, per MHRA Yellow Card Scheme.
USA to 9 July 2021 – 10,991 Covid-19 injection-related deaths and over 2 million injuries, per VAERS database.
TOTAL for EU/UK/USA – 31,389 Covid-19 injection-related deaths and almost 5 million injuries reported so far in July 2021.
Nota Bene: It is important to be aware that the official figures above (reported to the health authorities) are but a small percentage of the actual figures. Furthermore, people are dying (and suffering injury) every day from the injections.
Bear in mind, the official figures are obviously higher at the time of writing (21 July 2021) than on the cut-off dates shown above i.e. 7 July 2021 (UK), 9 July 2021 (USA) and 17 July 2021 (EU/EEA/Switzerland).
This catastrophic situation has not been reported by the mainstream media, despite the official figures above being publicly available.
The Signal of Harm is now indisputably overwhelming, and, in line with universally accepted ethical standards for clinical trials, Doctors for Covid Ethics demands that the ‘Covid’ vaccine programme be halted immediately.
Continuation of the programme in the full knowledge of ongoing serious Harm and Death to both adults and children constitutes a Crime Against Humanity/Genocide for which those found to be responsible or complicit will ultimately be held personally liable.
MESSAGE TO THE PEOPLE:
Governments worldwide are lying to you the people, to the populations they purportedly serve.
The figures above demonstrate that the mRNA vaccines are deadly.
Copyright © Doctors for COVID Ethics, Doctors for COVID Ethics, 2021″
— Geopolitics/More Injuries and Deaths from COVID “Vaccines” than All Previously Recorded Vaccinations/July 27, 2021
Global Marketing Fraud Benefiting Billionaires Helped Along by Useless-Eater Tyrants
It is indeed global marketing fraud when these “vaccines” which we have learned now are not even vaccines but genetic-manipulation drug-treatments seeking bioreactor-making inside the human body and probably depositing nano graphene-oxide biosensor-contamination in brains, are causing death and disability in the hundreds of thousands while being marketed feverishly as “safe and effective.”
The billions being raked in by all the top COVID Vaccine manufacturers are now being protected and expanded by garden-variety criminals in suits being featured currently issuing new edicts to bring back masks, sticks, and vaccine mandates. What they demonstrate rather clearly is their allegiance with profit-pushers in Pharma versus any interest in human health whatsoever. “Public Health” apparently is a secret-handshake for “Predation on the People.”
How is it possible that these people in public office completely ignore the numbers of deaths being reported otherwise?
Bill de Blasio, Mayor of New York demands vaccine mandates for increased profit for his Wall Street Pharma friends–which must bolster his private investments–never mind the disabled and dying:
Andrew Cuomo (Governor/CEO of the New York state government corporation) rushes to mandate vaccines for state govt employees and healthcare workers (no doubt triggering immediate exodus to Florida as to other states)–important to note here he cannot mandate anything for a single non-employee of his corporation :
Gov. Cuomo: New York will mandate COVID vaccines for state employees, health care workers (part 1)/News8 WROC
Joe Biden (or his fumbling stand-in), President of the COVID US Inc. plans to announce vaccine mandates for federal employees, one more sector for profit-making–Government employees may want to update their wills:
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/biden-announce-vaccine-mandate-federal-employees-sources/story?id=79099493
In the time it’s taken today to assemble these links and handle the cyberfreezing, look, Biden has taken the plunge, on mask mandates, while vaccine mandates (for employees) may be aired tomorrow:
White House tells agencies to mandate masks in federal buildings in hot spots/Reuters/July 28, 2021
Veterans Affairs pushes profits over lives mandating experimental gene-manipulation for all health-care workers who may soon need health-care themselves–or tombstones–post-vaccine:
VA Mandates COVID-19 Vaccine for Medical Employees
Large regulatory organizations–well-sync’d with pharmaceutical overlords–corral the hapless schoolchildren and teenagers, as they eye the vast market of profits from disabled and dying children:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/italian-regulator-endorses-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-teens-2021-07-28/
Fantasy COVID Forever, All Americans to Star with Masks on Forever, Booster Jabs Forever, Tested for Booster Variants Forever in Transformation to American GMO-Neuro-Zombie (A Disney-CDC Production)
The CDC’s new edicts regarding mask-wearing even for the vaccinated seem to be aiming at More Tests, even for the vaccinated, More Vaccines–indefinitely, even for the vaccinated–more (ir)rationalizing for Booster shots, even for the vaccinated, into the realm of Fantasy COVID forever–after all, the surge in variants fall after fall into 2025 and beyond (when SPARS or something else might take over) will require masking and vaccinating forever won’t it?
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/27/health/cdc-guidance-wear-a-mask-in-school-bn/index.html
https://lasvegassun.com/news/2021/jul/28/new-cdc-guidelines-set-off-rush-to-reimpose-mask-m/
Meanwhile something odd is brewing regarding the fraudulent PCR test as CDC withdraws the EUA for it and plans to roll in the flu with COVID-19 next–so they can call the flu COVID now and blame all flu deaths on Covid?
The road from Tests to Vaccines seems to be a short and brutal one: no doubt all part of the larger Pharma dream to have Americans turn healthcare over to the Syringe Brigade and normalize tests, masks, pandemic-frauds forever as the entire American population becomes mRNA-pumped and acclimated to Genetic Modification, not to mention Neuro-Modulatable with ease via Nano Graphene Oxide busting through Blood Brain Barriers via nasal swabs, sprays, masks, vaccines:
CDC to Withdraw Emergency Use Authorization for RT PCR Test Because It Cannot Distinguish Between SARS-CoV-2 and the Flu/Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News
COVID Vaccine Deaths Balanced by Billions in Sales and Profits at Moderna and Pfizer
Moderna Makes Near $2 Billion in First Quarter 2021, Thanks to COVID, & Plans Many More
Moderna, whose mRNA COVID vaccines are producing hundreds of thousands of adverse reactions and deaths, created, propped up and run by DARPA, BARDA, and the Gates Foundation, is now making billions in sales and planning to make more.
“Moderna’s revenue of $1.9 billion, which was up significantly from the $8 million posted in the year-ago quarter, was driven by sales of its COVID-19 vaccine…
Moderna reiterated in its earnings press release a previous increase to its forecast of future supply of its COVID-19 vaccine. The company plans to supply a total of between 800 million and 1 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021. It is making additional investments in order to increase global supply to up to 3 billion doses in 2022. Moderna has already signed advanced purchase agreements for scheduled delivery of its vaccine in 2021 worth a total of $19.2 billion, which includes the $1.7 billion in sales of the vaccine already recorded in Q1 FY 2021.1
Moderna also noted that it has completed the second of three phases of testing for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents ages 12-17. The TeenCOVE Study showed a vaccine efficacy rate of 96%, and no serious safety concerns were identified.1″—Moderna First Quarter Recap/Investopaedia/May 6, 2021
Moderna is Striking Deals with the Swiss to Sell Vaccines and Boosters Well Into 2023
“In a separate press release, Moderna announced a new supply agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine with the Swiss Federal Government. The company agreed to supply 7 million doses of booster vaccine in 2022 with an additional option to deliver another 7 million doses in the second half of 2022 or during the first quarter of 2023. Swissmedic authorized Moderna’s vaccine for use in Switzerland on Jan. 12, 2021.3”–Investopedia, Moderna Q1 2021 Earnings Report Recap
Moderna is Planning “Variant-Specific Boosters” to Capitalize on Beta and Gamma Variants
Moderna, whose CEO recently made a splash informing all the mRNA vaccine he was selling was made in two days flat, is “pivoting” at speed to service variants with customized shots. In this regard, it’s salutary to note that Dr. Michael Yeadon has said any variants are likely to be .03% variant from the original SARS-COV-2–which has never been proved to exist.
“Moderna began developing a booster shot in February and announced in May that early human trials showed that a third dose of either its current COVID-19 vaccine or an experimental, variant-specific shot increased immunity against the Beta and Gamma variants, first found in South Africa and Brazil, respectively.
The company said the booster shots also increased antibodies against the original version of COVID-19.
“It’s for sure going to be variant specific boosters which will of course be great for variants,” Rossi said. “New [variants] will emerge but again, the technology like this will be able to really pivot quickly to address it I think.”Moderna co-founder says COVID-19 booster shots will ‘almost certainly’ be needed/July 8, 2021
Moderna is Planning a New Flu-cum-Covid mRNA Shot for Annual Disney-CDC Vaxxing
“During an appearance at The Wall Street Journal Health Forum on March 23, Bancel said that Moderna was currently working on a single annual shot that would not only target both the flu and COVID, but also bring flu vaccine efficacy up from the current range of 30 to 60 percent to 90 percent. Still, he admitted the official approval process might take years, unlike the quick turnaround granted to the current vaccine by regulators.
“Today, the vaccines we have for seasonal flu are OK in a great year, and they are pretty bad in a bad year, in terms of efficacy,” he said. “It is not impossible that in a couple of years we should have the product I just talked about—a high efficacy seasonal flu vaccine and a COVID vaccine—for you at your pharmacy on an annual basis.”— Moderna CEO Says This Is How Often You’ll Need a COVID Vaccine/March 24
Moderna Storyline for Boosters & Annuals: Waning Immunity, Waxing Variants
Box-Office Hit Pfizer-BioNTech Makes Nearly $8 Billion This Quarter, Set to Rake in $33.5 Billion This Year Although Vaccine Deaths Climb
The VAERS database records 2,696 deaths post the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine while the billion doses administered by Pfizer pull in $7.8 billion this quarter and are expected to bring in $33.5 billion this year, making the COVID mRNA injection a “blockbuster medicine.”
” Pfizer’s revenue jumped to $18.97 billion for the quarter, compared with the $9.86 billion in revenue generated in the second quarter of 2020. This is primarily driven by two factors: a better year-over-year performance compared to the second quarter of 2020, which saw much of the Western world in pandemic lockdown, and $7.8 billion in revenue from the COVID-19 vaccine.“–Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine generated $7.8 billion in revenue in the second quarter/Market Watch,July 28, 2021
“Amid the surging coronavirus pandemic, the COVID-19 vaccine became Pfizer’s top seller, bringing in $7.84 billion from direct sales and revenue split with its partner, Germany’s BioNTech.
The New York company now anticipates revenue from the vaccine this year to reach $33.5 billion for the 2.1 billion doses it’s contracted to provide by year end. That’s just $2 billion shy of Pfizer’s total revenue in the second quarter last year.”
–Pfizer hikes 2021 outlook after vaccine boosts sales, profit/Associated Press/July 28, 2021
“In the second quarter, the vaccine booked $7.8 billion in sales, Pfizer said in a statement Wednesday, more than the $7.05 billion analysts expected, on average. The companies, which have delivered 1 billion doses of the two-shot regimen, have contracts for 2.1 billion doses through mid-July, and will produce 3 billion shots by the end of the year.”— Pfizer Boosts Forecast for Vaccine Sales to $33.5 Billion/Bloomberg, July 28, 2021
Pfizer is Fully Propped Up by the US Govt Which is Plotting Mandates, Experimenting on Children, and Sending Vaccines Via COVAX Overseas
The success of Pfizer with its COVID vaccine seems to accrue largely from the federal US Govt which handed out $2 billion in Operation Warp Speed paid for by the DOD, BARDA (DHHS), JPEO-CBRND, and Army Contracting Command for an initial 100 million doses last July, and now another $4 billion for another 200 million doses aimed directly at children, despite the fact that demand has frozen and millions of Americans are reading the facts about vaccine deaths and injuries and refusing the Death Jab.
Biden Administration purchases additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna/DHHS,Feb 11, 2021
Biden administration purchases extra Pfizer doses to prepare for possibility of children vaccine needs and booster shots/CNN, July 23, 2021
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-07-28/u-s-pledges-5-7-million-pfizer-vaccine-shots-to-south-africa
Pfizer is Planning Third Boosters Plus Special Delta Variant Jabs
“A resurgence of virus infections thanks to the delta variant is likely to mean sustained demand for vaccines globally. ..
In the meantime, the companies this month launched a Phase 3 study of the third booster dose, and will enroll 10,000 participants.
Pfizer also aims to create a new formulation of the vaccine tailored to combat the delta variant. The drugmaker said in the presentation that clinical studies of the new shot are projected to begin in August, subject to regulatory approval, and that the first batch of the shot has already been manufactured.
On Friday, the U.S. clinched a 200 million-dose supply deal with Pfizer and BioNTech. The latest deal grants the Biden administration the option to acquire an updated version of the shot to tackle potential variants if it’s authorized, and also proves 65 million vaccines for kids under 12.”–https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/pfizer-boosts-forecast-for-vaccine-sales-to-335-billion/ar-AAMEo4L/Bloomberg, July 28, 2021
Pfizer is Planning mRNA Flu Shots, Cancer Shots
““The swift delivery of the world’s first mRNA-based vaccine made the scientific opportunity of mRNA technology clear,” said Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten. Dolsten said he sees potential in rare diseases and cancer.
But first the drug giant will invest in strengthening its core franchise of Covid shots, and an mRNA flu shot will be the next major target. Pfizer and BioNTech have partnered on such a flu shot since 2018. Subject to regulatory approval, they plan to begin human trials in the third quarter.”–https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/pfizer-boosts-forecast-for-vaccine-sales-to-335-billion/ar-AAMEo4L
Pfizer Signs Deals with Canada to Ensure Synthetic mRNA Uptake in Canadians up to 2024 with Booster Shots
Justin Trudeau recently called on his (limited) acting skills to issue (limited-reveal) public statements about Canada’s contracting with Pfizer well into the future for millions of doses, marked on Twitter:
“WATCH — Canada has secured 35 million booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for next year and another 30 mil in the year after. PM Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer “includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 in 2024”.”
“Canada will receive 65 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 for 2022 and 2023, with an option to add 120 million more doses through 2024 if desired.
A minimum of 35 million doses will arrive in 2022, with an option for 30 million more. In 2023, another 30 million doses are guaranteed with an option to add 30 million more.
The agreement also lets Canada choose future vaccine formulations from Pfizer which could protect against variants or be specifically developed for children.
These new doses are in addition to the 48 million of Pfizer’s first COVID-19 vaccine that will arrive in Canada by the end of September 2021.”
—https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/canada-buys-pfizer-booster-shots-covid-19-variants
Pfizer Storyline for Boosters & Annuals: Waning Immunity, Waxing Variants
Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax Also Set to Make A Few Billions
AstraZeneca plans booster jab for new variants, as mutation fears grow/CGTN/12 Feb 2011
COVID-19 Vaccines: How Much Revenue Will Each Drugmaker Generate in 2021?ting/2021/07/13/covid-19-vaccines-how-much-revenue-in-2021/The Motley Fool, July 13, 2021
Bombshell: Leaked Pfizer Contract reveals US Govt held Hostage by Demands for Payment Despite Inefficacy & Adverse Reactions but No Seller-Liability
Recently released, analyzed by various journalists, highlighted, a leaked Pfizer contract reveals the lopsided power tower here which suggests it’s Pfizer, not the US Government in charge of Variant and Vaccine rollouts for the nation: Clauses in this contract demand that the buyer push through on his payments regardless of vaccine injuries or adverse reactions: or inefficacy of vaccine–and no seller-liability for any of it:
“— It doesn’t matter whether the vaccines are effective in the short or long-term, either. “Purchaser acknowledges…the long-term effects and efficacy of the Vaccine are not currently known and that there may be adverse effects of the Vaccine that are not currently known,” says the contract.
— All sales are pretty much final, too, as is the exception of the contract. “There are clauses about termination possibility, but in fact, as you saw so far, the buyer has almost nothing that can be considered a material breach, while Pfizer can easily do so if they don’t get their money or if they deem so,” Ehden writes.
— And, of course, no one can hold Pfizer liable…for anything related to its COVID vaccine. “Purchaser must provide Pfizer protection from liability for claims and all Losses, must implement it via statutory or regulatory requirements, and the sufficiency of such efforts shall be in Pfizer’s sole discretion,” the contract states.
Are you starting to feel played yet?”
BOMBSHELL: Pfizer engineered agreements with governments saying they had to pay for the COVID-19 vaccines whether they worked or not, with NO recourse for injuries or failures/Pharmaceutical Fraud/D Heyes, 7-28-2021
The Pfizer-BioNTech/US Govt contract can be viewed here.
Having signed away rights to reject the vaccine despite any found dangers or harms, it becomes clearer now why the US Government would want to push forward to issue vaccine mandates and seek to vaccinate children as well–despite the growing numbers of deaths in adults and children both. They need to use up those 500 million doses they’ve contracted to acquire.
Truly one has to ask: Did the US Government just indenture itself to Pfizer with that contract? And is this how the game has been played for a long time, are these wealthy corporations really calling the shots (in more ways than one!)?
Crime, Money, Power, Networks, Control, Greed & a Whole Cartel of Players
Of course, those reporters and analysts who have been exposing the crimes of the pharmaceutical companies for a long while tell us exactly how it is being done. Despite fraudulent marketing, unlawful claims, dangerous and toxic products (drugs that kill or maim, vaccines which kill or paralyze), lawsuits where they lose millions, these pharmaceutical corporations are permitted to plough ahead, ignoring adverse reactions and outright deaths because they control government and media, there is no oversight, there is a revolving door–or rather several, and sometimes they swing twice in both ways and more.
The articles here from Brian Shilhavy and Jon Rappoport are a must-read
Criminal Pharmaceutical Cartel Providing COVID-19 Injections Back in the News This Week as Their Products Harm the Public/Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News
The new COVID squeeze play, hustle, con; it’s a variation on the old one, all dressed up with nowhere to go—except fascist tyranny/Jon Rappoport, July 27, 2021
In addition to profit, many know, darker transhumanizing intent runs the global vaccine agenda, as also darker depopulating intent. The cynicism inherent in inventing viruses, pandemics, and variants–not to mention modes of transmission and asymptomatic contagion–just to rake in billions is abhorrent and to be rejected at all cost. It’s the entrenched nature of the beast though that’s most alarming–it fuels the surge of variants even as it seeks to normalize the controversial notions of “viruses” and vaccines to obliterate them.
Vital, despite that rootedness and size of it, to press forward, exposing that criminal underside–and to step forward to save the lives and futures of our children. This may be the moment the entire pharmaceutical drug-and-death industry is exposed and overturned–more and more voices are needed, to step forward. Never forget, thousands are dying post-vaccine, including children. See Health Impact News, Lifesite News, Sons of Liberty Media, The COVID Blog, Daily Expose UK and many other sites online for continuous coverage of the deaths and adverse events post-COVID-vaccine.
If vaccine, test, mask mandates and their surveillance-friends, contact-tracing and vaccine passports, will affect you or your children, it is time to speak out.
Some of the ethical doctors speaking out are featured here, a page kept updated with highlights:
In a Sea of Lies: mRNA Vaccine Truth, COVID Truth–Resources to Inform Yourself
