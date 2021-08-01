False Narratives Are Being Maintained by Governments, Media, Pharma Companies

Meme | Ramola D | August 1, 2021
Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People
No Waivers of Informed Consent, PERIOD: The Public Reports Ongoing Non-Consensual Experimentation and Demands the Common Rule Protect Citizens, Not Covert Activities
Washington’s Blog: The American Public Informs President Obama’s Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues About Ongoing Non-Consensual Human Experimentation in the USA Today
Open Season on Targets: Blacklisted Individuals, Extreme Abuse in Targeting, Secretive Lab-Rat Exploitation, & Massive Establishment Cover-Up
How Secret Policing With Deadly “Non-Lethal” EMF/Scalar/Sonic Neuroweaponry Has Been Installed Domestically Inside the US, & Globally
Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower Reports Ongoing Crimes of Persecution in USA Against Political Targets By FBI, Police, Federal Judges
Geral Sosbee: Collapse of Constitutional Government of The United States of America & The Responsibility For The Collapse (FBI/CIA/DOD); Call for New Nuremberg Trial
Ramola D Reports | Report # 106: CIA and FBI Whistleblowers Barbara Hartwell And Geral Sosbee Discuss The Truth About Surveillance Abuses
Exploring The FBI’s “Consensual Monitoring” and the CIA’s “Concealed Monitoring”: One-Party Consent to Electronic Recordings and Non-Consensual Two-Way Radio Implant Communications?
“No Morals, No Scruples”: Barbara Hartwell on CIA’s Mission of Psychological Warfare, Propaganda, Illegal Domestic Covert Operations, and Extreme High-Tech Retaliation Against Whistleblowers
In 2015, Covert Non-Consensual RFID/MEMS (Microchip) Implants Are a Reality Everyone Should Know About
Is the US Department of Justice Secretly Permitting Local Law Enforcement & the Military to Assault American Citizens Using Covert Directed-Energy “Non-Lethal” Weapons?
The “Neutralizing” of US Dissent With Neuroweaponry: Open Letter to Journalists and Human Rights Advocates and Organizations in the USA and Worldwide
Newsbreak 128 | Fraudulent PCR Test, Graphene in Vaccine Point to Nefarious Brain/AI/5G Agenda | July 30, 2021 | Posted at Bitchute | Posted at Brighteon
Report 254 | Chris Haskell, Legendary Geo Eng. Chem Trails Activist on Signs, Chem Trails, Tucson
REPORT 251 | NSA WHISTLEBLOWER KIRK WIEBE ENCOURAGES AMERICANS TO STAND UP TO RETURN ETHICS TO GOVT
Newswatch Live, Focus on Nanobiosensors & NBIC Convergence, to be Livestreamed July 16, 2021.
Newswatch Live, Focus on Children, was livestreamed July 2, 2021.
Posted here & at all channels: Newswatch Live 3
Watch Lives at Live528/RamolaDReports or Odysee/RamolaDReports. Will stream here also at the Livestream Page.
