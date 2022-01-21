Cyberhacking to Prevent Release of Interview on No-Virus-Isolate with Christine Massey, as Virology Wars Heat Up: Peterborough, Ontario Medical Health Officer Lies to Police After Being Served with Notice of Liability; Dr. Mercola and Journalists Steve Kirsch, Jeremy Hammond Swear the Virus Exists–Dr. Andy Kaufmann and Dr. Tom Cowan Counter

Report | Ramola D | January 21, 2022/Report 277 Posted Now at Screencast (link below)
Last night, my laptop – the PC I use to finalize and post podcasts – was frozen as I tried to finalize and post a podcast recorded the day before with Christine Massey.
Every attempt I made to download and import the file was frozen. Turning to my other laptop – also hacked, despite a recent supposed clean-out at Geek Squad ( a suspect outfit I know) – proved useless; my video editing software was suddenly corrupted and I could not use the program, despite re-installing the software, getting off the Internet, and so on.
I’ve been meaning to write a dedicated post on the kind of cyberhacking I am being subjected to on my computer – apparently because my posts are turning the Internet upside down – and have been, in very intensified form, for several months now—to add to the general hacking I’ve been subjected to for over 8 years now, all a part of the personal targeting program aimed at me, intensified as my writing and journalistm expanded and began to expose the so-called Intelligence agencies who like to sit on all our PCs and record every letter we type.
This general cyberhacking is in itself extreme, outlandish, and blatantly illegal and unlawful both.
Let me summarize. For every podcast I attempt to download and post, every single move I make on my video editor—I mean, to write in a word of text for my cover graphics, no, make that write in a letter for a word of text, to select a letter, to move a graphic—has been hacked and frozen out for long moments: clearly intended to frustrate. Actions I do take get undone. Images get moved. Fonts get changed. Think of the level of cyberhacking that must entail: a hundred cybertrolls illegally “peered” onto my pc, replicating and freezing my every single move. Meanwhile, every single move I make is accompanied by a loud satellite jammer hit on the roof or side of the house as one of the 400,000 satellites and drones—and jammers from neighbors and SUV-zoomers engaged in cyberhacking–arrayed over my head record my keyboard moves and act immediately to thwart the next move, that is, freeze out the keyboard.
This has been happening for months now, and every podcast I complete—I can barely edit on my video-editor given this lunacy—and publish is a feat of persistence, patience, and restraint from throwing the PC against the wall.
Meanwhile, as noted, the sound of drones overhead, the sound of zoomers zooming in to the street, and the sound of satellite/LRAD/cyber/jammer hits on the side of the house, and from specific neighbor “fusion-houses” accompanies the keyboard hacking—advertising the origins of this freeze.
Last night, all this was multiplied a hundredfold, and no amount of rebooting, restarting programs, closing down browsers helped. I was compelled at midnight after hours of freezing to set the podcast aside. (Also having spent hours earlier in the day to complete and post News Report 6, currently only at Bitchute—another one the hackers didn’t like.)
I should also note: the chemtrailing in Quincy has been off the charts lately. On a walk yesterday I noticed rivers of effluent in the sky in massive slashed ribbons criss-crossing, sizzling, slanting, parallaxing, fanned out; at night there were Illuminati-sunrise-spray patterns of rayed trails over the backyard. A new SUV parked up the hill, while all the local suspects had their SUVS—their Chevy Tahoe spaceships I should say—parked in their drives as they concentrated inside on reading my words and thwarting every letter on the video-editor. (Fifteen dollars an hour or twenty-five?)
Steve Kirsch’s Claims of Virus Existence Seem to Be Belief-Based, not Evidence-Based
This morning I see Steve Kirsch has penned a long complaint in response to Christine Massey’s email responding to his absurd challenge to her to engage in a 5-hour Zoom call with “his experts” on virology.
Christine has posted their email and public comment exchange here:
Christine also reports this post she has made on Facebook:
“After my Open Letter to Steve Kirsch, he contacted me by leaving a comment under my letter (where it was published on Principia Scientific International) and via email, challenging me to a 5 hour zoom call with “his experts”.
Our communications on this topic are here:
Steve has now published misleading comments about his “offer”, giving the impression that he communicated additional details to me that he in fact did not. I invite anyone to read our communications, and try to find anywhere that the following were actually indicated (as Steve implies to his readers):
– if I’m done early, we end early
– where I accused him of anything
– that I could bring as many people on my side as I want
– that he’s fine with a shorter zoom call”
(For those who haven’t followed this exchange it started with Steve Kirsch publishing this article: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/has-the-virus-been-isolated-yes; Christine published an Open Letter to Steve Kirsch–a must-read for all: https://principia-scientific.com/open-letter-to-steve-kirsch-january-10-2022/#comment-65276, where Steve Kirsch left his comment about a 5-hour Zoom call.)
In her Open Letter, Christine Massey called attention to Steve Kirsch’s statement that he relied on “experts” to tell him whether the virus (SARS-COV-2, the supposed bogeyman behind 2 years of supposed World Pandemic) exists:
“You’ve published a blog titled “Has the virus been isolated? Yes“.
You go on to clarify that you actually have no idea if this is true, and that your title is based on faith in certain individuals:
“I rely on expert opinions of people who I trust for certain issues like whether or not the virus has been “isolated.” It’s a reasonable approach if you are careful about which experts you trust. All of the expert friends I’ve asked (including Robert Malone and Li-Meng Yan) tell me that “the virus has been isolated.” So it has been “isolated” according to their belief in what the term means.“
Hmm. Well I personally don’t rely on other people’s beliefs – especially people with a long history involving many millions of dollars with the so-called “vaccine” industry that claims to protect us from alleged “viruses”.
Now to your credit, you did disclose that “isolate” means different things to a virologist versus a regular man or woman, or a scientist. But you didn’t explain to your readers what “isolate” actually means to a virologist. I think it’s important for the public to know. Don’t you agree?”
Mega Cyber Hacking of Journalist to Prevent Release of Major Interview on This Subject of Virus-Not-Being-Proved-to-Exist–As Before
Was Steve Kirsch writing this complaint last night as I was being mega-cyber-hacked to prevent release of Report 277 with Christine Massey last night? I do wonder.
Because it sure as heck is evident to me the same agencies engaged in cyber-surveillance of my and other journalsts’ PCs are linked to mainstream media and linked also to their carefully-planted-insiders in alt media, the ones who seemingly push for freedom of speech and factual reportage yet express the insidious opinions of the establishment, often with a note of authority and projected confidence.
Very often, my exposure of mainstream media– or government shenanigans—while in the very process of being developed on my laptop, has resulted in sudden massive-truck, UPS, or USPS (mail/CIA) van pull-up right next door on the street and immediate intensification of cyber-hacking (in addition to intensified bio-hacking—aka microwave weapon assault from close quarters).
Journalist Jeremy Hammond Also Swears the Virus Exists and Promotes the Cell-Culture-Filled-With-Toxins Methodologies of Non-Isolation Virologists Use
A couple days ago, Dr. Andy Kaufmann released a video response to Jeremy Hammond’s recent video interview posted by Dr. Mercola questioning the fast-growing awareness that the SARS-COV-2 virus has not been isolated.
In addition to this video interview post is the article by Dr. Mercola, claiming the virus exists, republished by Patrick Wood of Technocracy News with a brief editorial note suggesting he supports Dr. Mercola’s position on this subject: Mercola: Yes, SARS-CoV-2 Is Real Virus
Dr. Kaufman and Dr. Cowan plan to address this paper in a livestream today, JAN 21/2022: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRCnidH9QD0
DR. KAUFMANN ADDRESSES JEREMY HAMMOND’S CLAIMS/jAN 19, 2022:
This is a vastly interesting video and I will watch it again, to fully take it in—I recommend it highly to everyone interested in figuring out who is right here, Jeremy Hammond and all the many virologists who tell us viruses do indeed exist or Dr. Andy Kaufmann and all the many scientists and questioners looking to see the evidence.
FOIA Requests to Health Departments and CDC Reveal No-One Has a Purified Isolate of the Supposedly-Existent SARS-COV-2 Virus
I am one of those questioners, and like Christine Massey, Frances Leader, Patrick King, and many others doing FOI requests (or subpoena’ing Health ministers) have turned to our resident-authoritarians at the CDC and other government-inflected spots to solicit this evidence—why?
Because two years at this point of a false-pandemic rests on this evidence.
What exactly are they calling the deadly SARS-COV-2 virus, inducive of a worldwide pandemic so deadly they had to lock us all down and demand we wear masks and torture our children with nasal swabs and submit to deadly experimental non-vaccines?
Charlie Baker hasn’t a clue, his office said so. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health—filled with unhealthy-looking-officials, which has ignored previous FOIA requests—responded this time to say they had no information either, on the very virus they are telling us to #MaskUpMA! for: Massachusetts Department of Health Reports “No Responsive Documents” to FOIA Request for Information on Purified Isolate of Professed SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 Virus & Delta Variant Forming Basis for all State COVID Restrictions
The CDC, using much obfuscating language, conceded they had no information on a purified isolate of the virus by Koch’s and River’s postulates, but implied these were outdated, and said the virus had been “detected” while not being really isolated, by plain dictionary definitions of the term “isolated.”
Christine Massey Serves Notice of Liability to Medical Officer of Health in Peterborough, Ontario, Who Lies to Police About Being Threatened
Christine sent me a note just this morning to say she was arrested wrongfully on two criminal charges yesterday–the conversation with a police officer recorded on film here (below), where she and her colleagues offer to show the officer their video of the entire conversation with Thomas Piggott the MOH and she refuses it, claiming the film may not capture “tone, body language or sense of threat the person got”–this is blatant gaslighting, given what is perfectly evident from the recording.
The person recording also points out that the police did not respond to a complaint from them recently while rushing to Thomas Piggott’s residence on a false call of being threatened. Clearly, Thomas Piggott has lied (watch the video).
Commendably, Christine Massey explains the whole story of the virus not really being properly isolated–which means the entire pandemic is based on a scientific fraud, and indeed is responsible for a major crime of genocide because the entire vaccine rollout–now causing massive numbers of deaths and stillbirths–has been predicated on this supposed pandemic and supposed or putative SARS-COV-2 virus. This was also the message in the confirmatory and admonitory letter I wrote to the CDC after their response to my FOIA request, which can be found here: New FOIA Request Reveals Entire Pandemic Based on Scientific Fraud: CDC Concedes Inability to Locate Purified Isolate of SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 Virus or Delta Variant by Koch’s Postulates, Says Viruses can be Isolated “Only by Growth in Cell Culture”
Peterborough MOH served, LIES to police!
Virology Wars Heating Up — But Will Bring This Entire, Basic Subject Out Into the Open
My computer has been hacked again to drop the saving and uploading of my file–which suggests there are people out there seriously worried about this interview–which was a wonderful, relaxed, detailed conversation on the subject, and about which I will write more whenever I am able to release it (will post a link here when I do.)
Christine offered a lot of information in this interview, and gave permission to all viewers to use anything on her website, and share out the documents she has posted, including to local police and local governments. The open letter, evidence package, and letter of notice of liability served to Thomas Piggott and to Ontario Police is reported and linked here.
Report 277: Christine Massey Reveals SARS-COV-2 is Not Proved to Exist, No Virus Has Ever Been Isolated | Is Virology a False Science, Made for Pandemics and Vaccines? | Everyone Can Examine the Evidence
FINALLY POSTED AT SCREENCAST/To be posted elsewhere shortly–please share the link to this article widely, thank you!