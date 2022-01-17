Blueleaks FBI Bulletin Surfaces COINTELPRO and Seeks to Criminalize the Illegally FBI-Targeted

Report & Op-Ed | Ramola D | January 17, 2022

Recently a posting on Twitter led to Alex Crosbie, an Irish whistleblower of extrajudicial targeting crimes and participant in the historic Online Press Conference of 15 October, 2021 reporting these global fusion-center crimes, alerting this writer about a certain FBI Houston bulletin, titled a Liaison Information Report, unearthed by the Blueleaks fusion-center hacking leaks by DDosSecrets, a Wikileaks-like organization, last June (posted in PDF below).

As reported by various media, Blueleaks leaked data from 200 police departments and fusion centers:

“Hundreds of thousands of potentially sensitive files from police departments across the United States were leaked online last week. The collection, dubbed “BlueLeaks” and made searchable online, stems from a security breach at a Texas web design and hosting company that maintains a number of state law enforcement data-sharing portals. The collection — nearly 270 gigabytes in total — is the latest release from Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets), an alternative to Wikileaks that publishes caches of previously secret data. A partial screenshot of the BlueLeaks data cache. —

In a post on Twitter, DDoSecrets said the BlueLeaks archive indexes “ten years of data from over 200 police departments, fusion centers and other law enforcement training and support resources,” and that “among the hundreds of thousands of documents are police and FBI reports, bulletins, guides and more.” —https://krebsonsecurity.com/2020/06/blueleaks-exposes-files-from-hundreds-of-police-departments/

The cache of documents uncovered was taken offline after a German law enforcement server shut down the document-publication and a US law enforcement organization shut down the online searches set up by DDosSecrets. Currently they are available only in torrents downloads from their site.

This document therefore–a PDF pieced together from graphics posted on Twitter by a cover user id posting questionable opinions about “Targeted Individuals”–has not been verified via examining the Blueleaks document cache by this writer–since she does not have the IT skills, tools, or freedom from cyberhacking on computers currently to attempt a torrents download. However, previous documents (PDFs posted below) published by the FBI–with similar language–seem to indicate that this FBI bulletin is indeed a FBI-originating one, and readers are invited to verify this for themselves.

Several news media outlets reported on the Blueleaks documents last year–and it appears a very large part of their disclosure is the unearthing of the very extrajudicial targeting program and its carefully concealed construct which has been continually exposed at this site since 2013, when this writer was unlawfully, illegally, and extrajudicially targeted herself, while running children’s creativity workshops in art, natural science, and creative writing in Quincy, Massachusetts, as described extensively in articles and video interviews posted here and here.

This writer will therefore be publishing more intensively on these Blueleaks documents–as well as other FBI/DHS documents published by the Intercept and others over the last few years–to bring greater attention to the great crimes of Mafiosi-style unlawful targeting of hundreds of thousands of people in the US by the rogue FBI, DHS, and NSA under cover of crime-prevention, domestic-terrorism, and countering-violent-extremism programs which has led to the opening of a Pandora’s-Box of ruthless and illegal CIA and DOD weapons-testing, neuro-experimentation, behavior-modification experimentation, and the military subjugation of US communities.

Illegal FBI Targeting and Illegal, Unlawful, Unethical CIA/DOD Targeting and Human Subject Research Operations Revealed by Whistleblowers

FBI whistleblower Geral Sosbee has given witness testimonial to these crimes in multiple articles and interviews, as noted here: Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower Reports Ongoing Crimes of Persecution in USA Against Political Targets By FBI, Police, Federal Judges and here: Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower: Murderous Corruption of FBI and Federal Magistrate Judges, Sample Secret FMJ Court-Order Requiring Inhumane Community Persecution of Innocent Targets

CIA whistleblower Barbara Hartwell has corroborated this testimonial, and both together have spoken openly about the crimes committed by US intelligence and law enforcement agencies against the citizenry in this historic interview, reported here: Ramola D Reports | Report # 106: CIA and FBI Whistleblowers Barbara Hartwell And Geral Sosbee Discuss The Truth About Surveillance Abuses

CIA and DOD whistleblower Dr. Robert Duncan has testified openly on many channels and forums about the existence and ongoing nature of these classified-to-conceal-crime operations, including with this writer in interviews and panels, the first reported here: “MK ULTRA on Steroids”: Dr. Robert Duncan Reports On Today’s Neurotech Targeting of Humanity, Secrecy, and The Need For Change

Numbers of reporting victims of Government crimes have spoken to this writer in video and print interviews, all of which are posted here and at Ramola D Reports at Odysee/Lbry (after Youtube removed all videos and deplatformed this writer on March 3, 2021). There is ample evidence on this site therefore of extrajudicial targeting and unlawful, unethical, and inhumane experimentation by the military/Intelligence community in ongoing operations which have been run for decades and never stopped, as noted by Paul Baird, Australian author of the website Surveillance Issues, interviewed here: Interview with Paul Baird/Surveillance Issues: “Bogus National Security Laws Have Enabled Big Brother to Monitor Everyone and Harass Many”

This article will focus however primarily on this FBI Houston LIR on the subjects of doxing, stalking, threats to law enforcement, and “Targeted Individuals,” because what it reveals is profound.

Earlier FBI/DHS Documents on Doxing from 2015

Earlier FBI/DHS documents on the subject of doxing available online from previous FOIA requests and in the public domain are posted below. Fusion Centers and their operators, long engaged in extrajudicial targeting practices as described above, seem, ironically, to have had an inordinate interest in urgently casting Law Enforcement and state, local, tribal, territorial government officials as putative and imminent victims of “targeting” by “malicious actors.”

January 2015 Document: Cyber Intel Advisory | January 6, 2015, IA2015-0101 | Doxing Leads to Future Targeting/Center for Internet Security/from ARIC, 2015

This document, an advisory on doxing was received in response to a public records request of the Austin Regional Intelligence Center in 2015 and was reported here at Muckrock: Feds and Circuses: Counterterror task forces keeping tabs on animal rights activists/Evan Anderson/May 5, 2015 (“consequences of doxing’ in text will download the document in .docx format, PDF’d below)

November 2015 Document: Public Service Announcement/November 18, 2015/Alert Number I-042115(Revised)-PSA/HACKTIVISTS THREATEN TO TARGET LAW ENFORCEMENT PERSONNEL AND PUBLIC OFFICIALS/FBI

This document, a PSA from the FBI to Law Enforcement, was issued apparently after hackers revealed the names and other data of 20,000 FBI agents and 9000 DHS agents, reported by Vice here in Feb 2016, and by Looking Glass here, which latter posts a link to this FBI PSA: Doxing: An Increasingly Popular Form of Online Harassment/Looking Glass. Something odd about this Looking Glass claim however, since the 2015 PSA predates the 2016 hacking, as per date on it.

The Blueleaks February 2020 FBI Houston Liaison Information Report on Doxing

Blueleaks February 2020 Document: Dept of Justice/FBI | Office of Private Sector | Liaison Information Report | Cross Sector | 14 February 2020 | LIR 200214003 | Online Doxing and In Person Harassment of Private Sector and United States Government Individuals

The following is clear from this LIR:

This LIR was issued by Houston Police and FBI Houston along with the local Houston fusion center—Houston Regional Intelligence Center—and Infragard, a FBI-Private-Sector organization—specifically to alert Private Sector members and govt officials of possible impending cyberstalking from an incident of what they called “in-person and online doxing.” This incident of online doxing they refer to they say is posted publicly, includes residential address and employer information of “victims” located in several US cities. The in-person harassment they refer to they say includes Cease and Desist letters to “victims” whom they further describe as “private stakeholders associated with InfraGard, Office of Emergence Management personnel, and federal government executives” at their homes or worksites and include flyers handed to neighbors accusing “victims” of involvement in “gangstalking.” Offering no explanation for what—of police, FBI, Infragard, fusion-center, private-sector information-gathering and policing activities (legal or illegal) including illegal COINTELPRO– could be construed as “gangstalking,” and offering no awareness of what “gangstalking” may be, they cite what the website in question states is gangstalking as “the practice of attacking civilians with psychological torture techniques, including stalking, harassment, and intimidation.” Similarly, offering no explanation, awareness, or factual notice for what “Targeted Individuals” —well-known by all informed readers and viewers of true-media to be people targeted wrongfully aggressively, and militarily by FBI, Fusion Centers, Infragard, DHS–may refer to, they say the website in question “lists over 100 ‘targeted individual’ websites in the US and foreign countries.” They reiterate that public databases and social media sites were mined for personal information. They reiterate that online doxing was conducted against “individuals associated with the FBI, DHS Fusion Centers and Infragard and followed up in one city with what they say is “in-person physical targeting and harassment of public-private individuals.” They go on to advise use of “good cyber hygiene” and explain what this may be. They then go on to focus on “targeted individuals” and “Targeted Justice” and present a narrative for what “targeted individuals” are, do, or may be recognized as doxers for, and advise: “If you encounter such an individual, and you feel threatened call 911.” They also advise sending notice of all Cease and Desist letters received by email or mail or in-person delivery to “your local security office, local law enforcement and/or the FBI.” In appendices—one of which is posted here—they include copies of Cease and Desist letters and flyers sent to “private residences and neighbors of victims.” Very clearly, the elaborate and duplicitous narrative constructed here of “targeted individuals” – which coincides exactly with the false-narrative constructed by mainsream media of “targeted individuals” – supports, extends, and seeks to solidify the public, mainstream-media narrative constructed to disappear all reporting victims of police, fusion center, military, and intelligence agency crimes, using the label “targeted individuals,” and equating it with “mentally-ill group with delusions of electronic and neurotech surveillance,” reported often here earlier, including here. The FBI/DHS and Mainstream Media (run by the CIA’s Operation Mockingbird?) are therefore clearly in collusion in creation and maintenance of this false-narrative. Very clearly also, this LIR casts “targeted individuals” as delusional and threatening, and FBI, private-sector, Infragard, fusion-center, and government officials—laughably–as “victims.” This LIR also collates “doxer” with “targeted individual” twice and suggests that people self-identify as “doxer/’targeted individual’” and suggest they can be identified as “’online doxers’ identified as ‘targeted individuals’.”

Doxing LIR as FBI Containment Operation to Cement False-Narrative on Illegally FBI-Targeted, Conceal FBI-DHS Crimes

Given that there is ample documented evidence of hundreds of thousands of people being wrongfully—indeed most facilely, opportunistically, illegally, unlawfully—watchlisted and then subjected to overt community monitoring and policing activities, activities in fact engineered by the FBI and DHS and executed by members of Infragard, Neighborwood Watch, and fusion center contractors working with full knowledge of the DHS on classified military and intelligence projects involving the use of limited-effects weapons, non-lethal weapons, and neurotechnology, as cohesively described here, what is also clear from this LIR is that: 1) While it seeks to perpetuate the false-narrative of “targeted individuals” as delusional, 2) it is operating as an intelligence Containment Operation to protect the false-narrative of “targeted individuals” as delusional and indeed to link all “targeted individuals” with being “doxers,” which, 3) clarifies that it is also operating to protect, fortress, and conceal the actual perpetrators of targeted military and intelligence crimes of privacy-intrusion, bio-hacking spectrum-weapon-use, neuro-hacking, character-assassination, neuro linguistic programming, trauma-based PTSD-creation, social and psychological gaslighting, community-monitoring, and COINTELPRO harassment conducted by the private-sector, security, University, Infragard, FBI/DHS fusion-center contractors mentioned in this LIR and widely reported by the real victims of these crimes; 4) In addition, it seeks to paint police, government, military, and private-sector aggressors-and-criminals as victims of the very victims and targets of their targeted, unlawful, criminal aggression with weaponry, COINTELPRO, and socio/psychological terrorizing and traumatizing: a profound inversion of reality and clear evidence of high-level criminality seeking to fortress itself; 5) Finally, a deflective document of this nature also seeks to conceal the Smart Grid—of weaponized cell towers, antennas, emitters, radiolocators, implants, microtech, nanotech, portable microwave weapons, SUVs/pickups/sedans outfitted with spectrum weapons, sonic emitters, spectrum weapons being used on the populace in a targeted way, to effect military subjugation of communities—by simply calling all reporting victims of EMF, neurotech crime “delusional” and removing focus or notice of the physically installed and operational weaponry, which also uses the cover of “Surveillance”.

It is entirely possible therefore that this LIR—as possibly all Blueleaks documents—was leaked on purpose, with specific intent to publish this false-narrative—offering mainstream media a chance to report on it, cementing the “word from FBI”-media reportage connection to establish “targeted individuals” as doxers and “targeted individuals/doxers” as delusional, precedent for which mainstream media has already established.

Targeted Justice, Doxing, “Gangstalking,” FBI Doxing LIR, and COINTELPRO

Notably, the LIR cites Targeted Justice, a well-known organization purporting to represent “targeted individuals,” citing documents posted on its website. The Cease and Desist posted in the Appendix can be found here on the Targeted Justice website.

The terms “targeted individuals” and “gangstalking” are both highly problematic terms—and apparent police constructs–addressed in previous analyses by this writer which have been used to dismiss the very real reports of military, police, and intelligence crimes by numerous people, most being well-educated, informed, aware, and in no way delusional.

The fixated and facile use by Targeted Justice of the term “gangstalking”–as evident in its Cease and Desist letter—is further evidence to this writer, sustained by earlier encounters with various Targeted Justice Board members, of Targeted Justice as a set-up, front organization posing as an activist organization while publishing Disinformation and harming all it purports to represent, as well as gatekeeping, censoring, and character-assassinating real activists and journalists exposing targeting crimes, matters addressed earlier in articles here, including The Consequences of Infiltration, Massive Heart Hits…, Midge Mathis of Targeted Justice Promotes Targeted Smear, and Ramola D Reports | Report # 144: CIA Whistleblower Barbara Hartwell & Ramola D: Grandstanding, Disinfo, and Containment Ops in the TI Community.

A few more things must be known.

The publication of names and addresses as well as advice to confront Government perpetrators of crimes at their homes published by Targeted Justice—what, essentially, this LIR terms “doxing”–is not an action promoted by this writer or this site—The Everyday Concerned Citizen–in any way whatsoever, actions in fact discussed and deplored in a recent interview (video link posted below) with John Christiana, former Legal Director of Targeted Justice, who also protested these actions and was thence asked to resign, while being subjected since to public defamation online by Targeted Justice, in particular by Winter Owen Calvert who has long used the name Richard Lighthouse—under which name this writer has once interviewed him. (Midge Mathis and Karen Melton Stewart, founder and Board member at Targeted Justice, have also been previously interviewed. All past interviews can be found at Odysee/Lbry post Youtube’s deplatforming of Ramola D Reports.)

Targeted Justice has published the name of this site The Everyday Concerned Citizen as one of the top sites for publication of information concerning “targeted individuals,” which this LIR makes mention of as Targeted Justice publishing the names of over 100 “targeted individual” sites in the US and abroad. Clearly, this LIR seeks to incriminate all sites associated with or mentioned by Targeted Justice, and is grasping at straws to condemn all sites reporting the crimes conducted against “targeted individuals.”

The fact that Targeted Justice has embraced the questionable practices of publishing personal address information of Government officials putatively involved in extrajudicial and watchlisting crimes against people—being named “doxing” by the FBI, and offering the FBI an opportunity to further target people it has targeted and watchlisted in the first place and accuse them of unlawful behavior—does raise the question of COINTELPRO, a major aspect of which has been, historically, to infiltrate activist groups and deflect peaceful activism toward violence, criminality, and unlawful action with intent to get activists arrested, indicted, incarcerated, and discredited: Is Targeted Justice one half of a contrived COINTELPRO operation, to set up “targeted individual” illegally-targeted people to “dox” officials, which then permits the FBI to further target “targeted individuals” as “doxers” breaking the law and posing a “threat” to Govt officials—and their private-sector partners and contractors?

John Christiana examines this possibility here: BlueLeaks Appears To Expose CointelPro Type Link Between FBI and Targeted Justice, where he reports having written to the FBI in 2019, a year before this FBI LIR of February 2020, and receiving no response. The FBI meanwhile never publicly questioned Richard Lighthouse or Targeted Justice on this subject, by his report, and re-posting personal address information publicly available from public records online, Lighthouse states, is free speech.

Historic origins of COINTELPRO/Image: https://www.tumblr.com/tagged/cointelpro?sort=top

The FBI Lies Freely in Neighborhoods About People Illegally and Wrongfully Targeted Being Threats

It must be highlighted that when the FBI wrongfully targets people—as it frequently does—it sets abroad the false-narrative that the person under scrutiny is a threat to society, to the Government, to maintaining the peace, to the neighborhood, and so on, naming the person a domestic terrorist, a violent extremist, a radical subversive, an anti-Government anarchist, a mentally unstable, a suspect, or a subject in an ongoing investigation. This is defamation and slander built on lies, which the FBI disseminates criminally in neighborhoods: to permit open harassment of the target and obtain neighborhood buy-in of military weapon-use, increased surveillance with drones and helicopters, and negotiate community-monitoring & behavior-modification NLP harassment on the target.

Naming illegally-targeted people doxers and threats for sending Cease and Desists and posting flyers therefore is added targeting, aimed at building a profile of the target as a menace and a threat, and also aimed, it seems, at criminalizing the sending of Cease and Desists and flyers to anyone—protected speech under the First Amendment.

The FBI and fusion centers have essentially declared a war on humanity, and since 9/11 have unleashed a War on Terror on American communities—and communities worldwide, abusing their police powers to wrongfully target millions of innocent people, subject them to 24/7 harassment, and traffick them into DOD/CIA programs of electronic weapons-operation and neurotechnology experimentation.

Fusion Centers Across USA: A Blight on American Freedoms, Peace, Community, Society, & Evolution

Thousands of those targeted are people who question corruption, crime, waste and abuse–whistleblowers, and people of higher consciousness who advocate for animals, prisoners, refugees, the unborn, the wilderness, Nature, health freedom, the environment–activists. The FBI, a police organization, has not in any way focused on criminals—actual criminals, who commit crimes of murder and theft—but on activists, and has sought to cast activists as criminals and terrorists; it appears to spend a vast fortune on surveillance of activists, lie-dissemination and character-assassination of activists, community-policing and 24/7 harassment of activists.

The FBI has also, by opening its watchlists to the DOD/CIA and permitting military/Intelligence use and abuse of watchlistees—exploitative predation on the bodies and brains of people—become an accessory to Military and Intelligence crime of the worst sort: barbaric, unethical, inhumane acts of torture which are against all international and US human rights law, a matter frequently reported at this site, including in a Memorandum to President Trump in 2017 and in a second Memorandum in 2019.

These matters must be publicly known.

Doxing LIR Seeks to Criminalize and Disempower the Already Illegally-FBI-Targeted

This writer repudiates all attempts by the FBI—a fallen organization–to associate the term “targeted individuals” with “delusional, mentally-ill, threat to national security, threat to peace” labels, to associate this site The Everyday Concerned Citizen with the site and organization Targeted Justice, its Board Members and founders, its stated mission and its misbegotten advice to members—which sure reads as COINTELPRO, and also to further criminalize and disempower the already illegally-targeted as “threats” who could possibly victimize Government and private-sector “officials”.

What is noted in the latter part of this LIR therefore, in FBI efforts to stop wrongfully-targeted people from sending Cease and Desists or posting flyers is fully repudiated and must be challenged by all thinking people.

To be very clear: This writer does not in any way recommend posting home addresses of officials found online or using the misleading and ill-written documents posted at Targeted Justice fixated on inaccurate labels such as “gangstalking,” nor engaging in in-person visits to homes of known Government officials to hand such shoddy documents to.

However, engaging in public education in any neighborhood by posting informational flyers is certainly not a crime—and in fact, alerting all to what the FBI has become, not to mention the CIA and DOD, all engaging in crimes on people, sounds like an excellent thing to do.

Further, when people who are being illegally FBI-targeted and thence trafficked to the DOD/CIA for use in terminal, unethical experiments in their homes, in their neighborhoods, they are being seriously and extremely victimized by the FBI and DHS first, being stripped of their human rights and civil rights, and being treated in the most subhuman way by clearly subhuman aggressors: many who identify their own neighbors (using EMF meters, directive shields, observation, and other means) as weapon-wielders and trackers, community-monitors, noise-harassers are well within their rights in sending Cease and Desists to their neighbors, and posting flyers around the neighborhood.

Whether their neighbors occupy positions in Infragard, Neighborhood Watch, the local fusion center, or are contractors to same is hardly the issue–because such mercenaries do not identify themselves as such; for the illegally-targeted to sit back and permit their own assault-unto-death by amoral, unethical neighbors engaging in mercenary practices against them is neither believable nor advisable.

This writer recommends in fact that all illegally-targeted people who identify their neighbors as being involved in DEW/Neurotech Targeting assault-and-battery on them send them Cease and Desists and hand out informational flyers to them and to others: these are civilized, lawful ways to express dissent to stealth slow-kill and silent-spectrum-weapon-torture programs being run by a whole slew of alphabet agencies today on Americans and others worldwide, with the full budgeted blessings of a very rogue FBI, DHS, and NSA.

Contrary to what this smoke-and-mirrors LIR suggests, sending a Cease and Desist to a barbarian using military weapons on you – protected by the FBI – is not an act of threat but an act of assertion of one’s right to bodily autonomy, God-given, and protected by the Constitution, Bill of Rights, and all human rights law.

For further suggestions on what recourse people have when illegally-targeted by very powerful and very abusive police and military and Intelligence agencies and other power mavens behind them, please see: Immediate High Level Routes to Effectively Demand a Stop to Illegal, Unlawful, Non-Consensual, Inhumane Mil/Intel Targeting, Trafficking, Weapons-Testing, and Medical Experimentation On Your Body

Americans who have long believed the US Government is their government and not a British-installed profit-oriented corporation in Admiralty/Maritime Jurisdiction—as also every alphabet agency under US Inc.–may also wish to explore returning to the land as state citizens and nationals, true Americans, and step out of the law-of-the-sea jurisdiction we have all been wrongfully entrapped in; please see Judge Anna von Reitz’s work and the website American State Assemblies and the Youtube channel State Nationals United for more information.

Keeping silent is not the answer. This LIR reminds us that story-upon-story (be a major threat to peace when you target someone, then call anything he does—even speak or write–to protest his deathly targeting a threat) will be built by the agency criminals—we have to put a stop to it.

Speaking out continuously and informing the world of the crimes of abusive agencies and governments—and their paid minions—while demanding termination of these abuses is most definitely the right way forward.

On this day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan 17, 2022–designated a National Day of Service, here commemorated, interestingly, by the Department of Defense–gratitude to MLK for transcending COINTELPRO and holding that dream for the future we now hold: which “malicious actors” at places like the FBI sadly ensure can only still be a dream. MLK’s historic I have a Dream speech posted below.





