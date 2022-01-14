Rusere Shoniwa, Holding the Line | BBC Hosts Big Pharma’s African Marketing Campaign

Re-post from Holding the Line | Ramola D | Jan 14, 2022
By Rusere Shoniwa | Dec 27, 2021
If Big Pharma were to run a modestly honest advertisement to recruit dealers for pushing Covid ‘vaccines’ in Africa, it might read something like this:
‘International drug cartel requires Western educated Black face to front our public campaign to push experimental and unnecessary Covid vaccines on the impoverished African continent. This is a tough market, highly suspicious of the product and not without good reason. Smile and dial merchants need not apply as you must bypass the consumer to target the decision-maker. Successful applicants must display the ability to rail melodramatically at the ‘racist vaccine-hoarding’ injustices perpetrated by the West against Africa, appealing to the woke sensibilities of those in positions of power within key Western institutions. African leaders will then be expected to do as they’re told.’
BBC stages agitprop for Big Pharma
I must confess that I reverse-engineered that ad after watching the successful applicant going through the motions like a performing seal on a BBC World News slot set aside for just such agitprop. Following the latest Covid variant hype, the Co-Chair of the African Union’s Vaccine Delivery Alliance, Dr Ayoade Alakija, announced on the UK’s flagship propaganda organ:
‘What is going on right now [the emergence of the Omicron Variant] is inevitable. It’s a result of the world’s failure to vaccinate in an equitable, urgent and speedy manner. It is a result of hoarding by high-income countries of the world and quite frankly it is unacceptable. These travel bans are based in politics and not science. It is wrong.’
Abandoning any pretence at journalism, the BBC presenter plays the role of therapist by responding: “I hear your anger about the immediate reaction and the lack of action beforehand.’
The stage direction becomes even more obvious and cringeworthy as the BBC presenter then pauses, providing a cue for the good doctor to glance at her script and resume the televised amateur dramatics:
‘So this is hopefully a dress rehearsal because until everyone is vaccinated no-one is safe…Why are the Africans unvaccinated? It’s an outrage because we knew we were going to get here. We knew this is where the hoarding, the lack of IP waivers, the lack of cooperation on sharing tech and sharing know-how, we knew this was the cross-roads it was going to bring us to. To a more dangerous variant.’
The only valid question she raises concerns the swift travel bans placed on Southern African countries: ‘Why are we locking away Africa when this virus is already on three continents? Nobody is locking away Belgium, nobody is locking away Israel.’
This is an emotional ploy to gain the trust of the small handful of privileged Africans watching this drivel. She is saying to them: ‘I am right-on, woke, one of you.’ She quickly jumps back on board the Covid cult train with a policy ‘nudge’ that must have African leaders reaching for their sick bags.
‘Something needs to be done to everywhere. My recommendation is have a coordinated global shut down of travel, for the next month if you want, but don’t single out Africa.’
And then back to the greedy, vaccine-hoarding West:
‘The Botswana government ordered 500,000 doses of vaccines at $29 per dose, much higher than the rest of the world paid. They did not get those vaccines because other people jumped ahead in the queue. Moderna supplied to other countries…and so now we have a variant.’
Rule #1 of BBC ‘journalism’ – avoid the most obvious question
Not a single grain of this guerrilla marketing campaign was challenged by the BBC journalist. The obvious starting point for a presenter with half an ounce of journalistic integrity would be to explore whether the ‘vaccines’ are working and whether they would indeed have prevented a variant. After all, the fact that they do not halt transmission and infection is no longer controversial.
After the The Daily Sceptic blew the lid off the vaccine efficacy lie, The Spectator confirmed that ‘in every age group over 30 in the UK, the rates of Covid infection per 100,000 are now higher among the vaxxed than the unvaxxed’. Even the UK Prime Minister has been forced to admit that the vaccine ‘doesn’t protect you against catching the disease, and it doesn’t protect you against passing it on‘. The BBC itself doesn’t pretend to be ignorant of the uselessness of the vaccine in preventing transmission and infection but, in a homage to Orwellian satire, it managed to use vaccine inefficacy to argue for more vaccination.
African leaders will be wondering why Portugal, one of the world’s most vaccinated places, which has pretty much run out of people to vaccinate, has recently announced it will reimpose restrictions to stop a surge in cases. Emphasising that the definition of madness – repeatedly doing what has been shown not to work – is no longer a barrier to health policy in the West, Portugal announced that it will ‘continue to bet on vaccination to control the pandemic’ by rolling out booster shots.
African leaders may ponder why Gibraltar, whose entire eligible population is vaccinated, has cancelled official Christmas events amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. Gibraltar has achieved the mathematical impossibility of a 118% vaccination rate owing to counting doses given to Spaniards who cross the border to work or visit the territory every day. Its health minister in November announced a ‘drastic increase in the numbers of people testing positive for Covid-19 in recent days’.
Here is a report on 10 countries where data shows the vaccines have failed miserably.
It would have been entertaining to see the Vaccine Delivery Alliance spin doctor weave all of this into her sales pitch for Africa.
Omicron fear porn demonstrates collapse of the vaccine narrative
No sales pitch involving an illness would be complete without recourse to fear-based marketing tactics. Enter the Omicron narrative. Despite her claim that we now have ‘a more dangerous variant’, there was no evidence that this variant would make any difference to disease severity at the time she was invited by the BBC to make her vaccine sales pitch for Africa. (Nor is there proof that vaccination prevents variants from arising in the first place.) Since then, the evidence emerging is that Omicron is less severe than previous variants and more contagious – the ideal combination for hastening herd immunity with minimal population health impact.
Are there any grounds for believing that the ‘vaccines’ will be any less useless at stopping this variant than they have been with all the preceding variants? Reuters reported on 2nd December that all 14 passengers returning to the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa who tested positive for the Omicron variant were vaccinated. It also reported ‘that most of the 62 people who tested positive for COVID-19 [irrespective of variant] … had been vaccinated, lending weight to a call for pre-flight testing regardless of vaccination status.’
Reports of the worthlessness of the vaccine are too numerous to catalogue. The one above serves the dual purpose of illustrating the collapse of the vaccine narrative and the stupidity of using the variant narrative as an argument for more vaccination. The only thing more depressing than seeing the stale and mould-ridden variant dish being reheated and served up yet again is watching people capable of reading and writing hungrily devouring it.
In short, the vaccine narrative is not merely in freefall; it is a fetid corpse being given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation by a political leadership and its media allies whose threshold for self-abasement is boundless. Telling medium-sized lies and half-truths with a straight face has always been the minimum qualification for political office, but Covid has raised the bar to a new height – the ability to swim in a pool of one’s own metaphorical vomit without flinching.
Never, never mention vaccine safety
The ‘discussion’ might have turned to safety to tease out how much personal risk Africans will be expected to bear in submitting to a vaccine that doesn’t perform the primary function of a vaccine. The word ‘safety’, however, was not permitted to impinge in any way on the protestations of the injustice of depriving Africans of the wondrous medical treatments emanating from the hallowed laboratories of Western science.
The reticence about safety is understandable from a marketing perspective since, by any objective measure, these ‘vaccines’ are the most dangerous mass medications rolled out in modern history. At 25 November the vaccine safety reporting systems in the US, EU and UK reported deaths following vaccination of 18,853; 31,014; and 1,784 respectively. The total number of adverse reports logged across these systems respectively is 894,145; 386,517 (encompassing 1,271,009 individual events); and 1,181,121 (encompassing 2,859,586 events).
The UK’s own responsible health authority estimates the reported rate of adverse events to be 2-10% of the actual occurrence. The rate of underreporting is estimated to be similar in the US. I do not have estimates of underreporting for the EU systems but there is no reason to assume that underreporting is not a phenomenon there. Thus, the true level of injury is a significant multiple of the reported figures.
Alex Berenson, a former New York Times investigative journalist, has made a name for himself reporting the truth about Covid. He made the following sobering observation about relative risk of Covid and injury from vaccination for young college age adults:
‘The risk of severe disease or death from Covid to healthy college-age adults is too low to measure accurately. The data from Europe suggests that a healthy 18 year-old has a risk of death lower than 1 in 1 million.
‘The risk of dangerous heart inflammation [following Covid vaccination] is NOT too low to measure. A new study from Hong Kong found that 1 out of 2,300 12-17 year-old boys who received both Pfizer doses suffered acute myocarditis or pericarditis. Most of the risk came after the second dose. The risk is very similar in college-age men.’
It has also come to light that Pfizer clinical trial data shows that more vaccine trial recipients died than did the placebo recipients. Berenson points out that ‘all-cause mortality is arguably the MOST important measure for any drug or vaccine – especially one meant to be given prophylactically to large numbers of healthy people, as vaccines are.’
Meanwhile the US FDA is resisting attempts to get it to release important documents associated with the approval of the Pfizer vaccine, claiming that it could take 75 years to comply with the request. If the FDA gets its way, some 451,000 pages regarding the clinical trials for this vaccine will be off limits to the millions of people being coerced into taking it. Aside from the gall it takes to hide information about a treatment from the patients being forced to take it, how can there be any claims to ‘following The Science™’ when science relies on data and the data is being deliberately hidden?
And who will Africans turn to in the event of serious injury from a treatment to prevent an illness that the vast majority have coped very well with for two years? Perhaps Dr Alakija should have been quizzed about how Africans might react to the drug manufacturer’s lack of confidence in the safety of their own products in light of their refusal to distribute it to countries who refuse to provide blanket immunity from liability for injury.
How much of the safety information provided here (which is a tip-of-the-iceberg summary) was explored, even in the vaguest terms, in the BBC World ‘News’ report? Not a single word of it was mentioned. Nothing. Neither of the two stooges saw fit to broach the prospect that many young Africans whose risk of dying from Covid is so small that it is hard to measure, may die following vaccination. Recall the vaccine risk to young males highlighted by Alex Berenson and then link it to Africa’s average age of 20.
The callousness of this omission is standard operating procedure in Western liberal discourse, a key function of which is to drape a ‘humanitarian’ cloak over policies that enrich corporate interests in the West while harming and exploiting the poor. The only consolation available to Africans is that this time around, the expendability of life in the ostensible cause of furthering scientific progress has been equally applied to their Western counterparts. The game really has changed in that sense. That is obviously not something to be celebrated but it is an important clue to the meaning of Covid as a global change phenomenon, more of which later.
Propaganda 101 – bury credible dissenting narratives
Unveiling the farce of the BBC plug for Africa’s vaccination allows us to consider a game in which we imagine what other doctors might say if the BBC were to air credible dissenting voices – a practice that was once regarded as the bread and butter of journalism, but which would now be a radical act of rebellion. It’s not a difficult game to play. In fact, no imagination is required because the actual statements of credible dissenting medical doctors are available on other independent media news channels. Here’s what some doctors are saying on a new Austrian TV channel:
Dr Maria Hubmer-Mogg: ‘The Covid-19 vaccine still has only emergency authorisation, because there has been no officially recognised treatment. It is an experimental medication. Children very rarely get seriously ill with Covid-19, yet vaccination can involve high but unspecifiable risks. Politicians, by coercing us to take a vaccine like this, are behaving like criminals. Covid-19 infections are – especially at the outset – very easy to treat. But in spite of a high level of effectiveness, the available treatments are not globally sanctioned. Why?’
Dr Christian Fiala: ‘The Covid-19 vaccine is useless and dangerous. The public has been manipulated and conditioned through scaremongering, and the measures taken are – sadly – completely haphazard. People have steered clear of rational argument when discussing the “pandemic”. This new-fangled mRNA “vaccine” makes the human immune system attack its own body. So, the corona “vaccine” is effectively programmed self-destruction.’
Dr Heiko Schöning: ‘The corona panic is a stage-managed production. It’s a confidence trick. It is now urgent that we understand we are now in the grip of a worldwide Mafioso-style criminal enterprise. We can see we are dealing here with organised crime. So what do we do? We don’t play along any longer. Here and now we have to draw the red line.’
Had Dr Schöning just finished watching the two stooges on BBC World News when he described ‘the corona panic’ as ‘a stage-managed production’? Whether the Austrian doctors are right or wrong is irrelevant to the journalistic duty to present credible dissenting voices to the public. The failure to do so goes a long way to meeting the criteria for propaganda. The question in relation to Dr Alakija’s BBC guerrilla marketing campaign is: do enough Africans know that there are alternative credible narratives to challenge the mainstream BBC vaccine narrative and how would they respond if these competing narratives were presented?
The meaning of Covid for Africa – a manufactured crisis is a crisis no less
Does Africa, or anywhere else for that matter, need mass vaccination? Almost two years into this global nightmare, with evidence showing that up to 80% of South Africans (how similar for other African nations?) may have already been exposed to the virus, less than 6% of Africa vaccinated, and a death toll a fraction of that in the ageing populations of the West (Africa’s Covid deaths are 3% of the global total), it is clear that Africa has already learnt to live with the virus.
Had Africans succeeded in applying the same level of rigorous lockdown stupidity that was achieved in the West, it would not have made the slightest difference as real science is conclusively demonstrating not just the futility of lockdowns but their positive destructiveness. Despite looser lockdowns (perhaps partly because of this) Africa fared much better than the illiberal West in health outcomes. No doubt there are other variables at play, but cheap effective early treatments in some parts of Africa were used to good effect and should continue to be the focus of attention. Africa and the entire planet would get far more bang for their buck from policies addressing human health holistically rather than with expensive experimental ‘vaccines’ which will continue for as long as human beings are prepared to, or more likely forced to, surrender their bodies to Big Pharma and authoritarian governments.
It must be patently obvious to African leaders that the Covid crisis is a manufactured one, but that does not make it any less of a crisis. On the contrary, it signals a far deeper crisis in the West than might have been the case had there been sincere and rational attempts to deal with a genuinely apocalyptic health threat. Covid containment policies are not about protection of health and nor are they the result of incompetence as many naïve commentators so desperately want to believe.
The West’s ruling elite has completely lost confidence (if it ever did have confidence) in the values of democracy and freedom that it tried to impose on the rest of the world through a combination of brute military force and economic terrorism. Notwithstanding that these uncivilised means of delivery signified an absence of faith in the product, the result of the loss of confidence in these values is that Western liberal democracy is being dismantled at breakneck speed under the cover of Covid containment policies.
The criminality, coercion, censorship, propaganda and blatant negligence all signal the logical conclusion to a brutal colonial mindset – the attempted colonisation of the entire globe to serve the interests of a global elite which has successfully captured Western governments and supranational organisations.
We are not experiencing mere change à la 1968. We are witnessing the collapse of a global empire with a mafia style global elite hijacking that collapse to defend its continued survival in the aftermath. The psychopaths whose aim is to introduce a technocratic global system of human control understand only too well that shutting off travel for economies that rely on tourism is a far bigger killer of economies, and therefore lives, than this virus has ever been. The message being sent by the sadistic controllers to Africa’s leaders is a simple one: get serious about imposing vaccines and the technocratic population control measures for which vaccines are the delivery system…or else. This is an audacious global project and, to state the obvious, global tyranny won’t work unless it’s global.
Africa is at an epochal crossroads courtesy of Covid policies manufactured in the West and being exported wholesale to Africa. At a superficial level, absolutely everything about the West’s containment policies for Covid can be characterised as voodoo garbage. African leaders understand this. In relation to the punitive global reaction to Omicron, the South African president called out the unscientific basis for the travel bans. And yet still he flirts with lighting a match underneath the seething resentment of forced vaccines by threatening mandated vaccination.
At a deeper level, Covid containment policies represent a desperate authoritarian response to permanent decline. This cannot end well for the West and if the West is a sinking ship, then Africa must not blindly tether itself to this Titanic disaster. Addressing Ethiopia’s political leadership on Pan Africanism, Professor P L Lumumba recently warned that Africa will be recolonised in the next 25 years. Sadly, his warning lacks the requisite degree of urgency since the timeframe is out by 25 years. It is happening right now.
His failure to appreciate this is rooted in a failure to comprehend the meaning of Covid. It is a totalitarian coup by global capital using captured Western governments to implement technocratic systems of biomedical and financial control. If Africa is serious about avoiding recolonisation, it must get serious about resisting Covid diktats from Western governments and international agencies.
You can read more of Rusere’s work at https://plagueonbothhouses.com
Many thanks to Rusere Shoniwa for permission to repost this article. May Africa wake and lead the way forward in rejecting and halting the toxic COVID-vaccines which are causing millions worldwide to die and suffer disability. Please share widely!
