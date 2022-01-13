Boston Police Should Be Arresting Mayor Michelle Wu, Not Keeling Over at her Unscientific and Unlawful Vaccine Mandates

Op-Ed | Ramola D | January 13, 2022
I really can’t figure out what purpose it would serve the City of Boston to lose a large number of its police officers and firefighters and other “essential workers” but it seems like the newly-elected Mayor Michelle Wu and the Judge supporting her “vaccine mandate for workers” think that would be just fine.
The Boston Herald reports this week that city police and firefighters lost their lawsuit against the city (for vaccine mandates) — filed by “Boston Police Superior Officers Federation, which filed the suit along with the Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society and Boston Firefighters Union Local 718”.
Squad officers questioned Michelle Wu to her face before Christmas, as posted here on Twitter, one asking her how she might feel after dedicated cops were gone, and Emergency services stopped working in the city, as she “slashed all the services which are critical…removing tenured and experienced cops and firefighters.” Michelle Wu, a 36-year-old graduate of Harvard and the Harvard Law School, had no answer to that but regurgitated lawyer-speak and politician-speak about being united, not divisive and coming together during a “public health emergency…where all the scientific experts and doctors” are driving what she defends as “growing the vaccination rate” in Boston, which she admonishes everyone they should be proud to be living in, given its world leadership in the vaccines: “We made that vaccine right here which is going in the arms of everyone in the world”.
(Moderna is headquartered in Cambridge and Pfizer has a considerable presence as well. DARPA seems to be squatting inside MIT, also in Cambridge: they funded, initiated, and helped bring the mRNA vaccines into the world.) A sad commentary, given the escalating numbers of deaths from both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, as reported here quite often and here most recently.
Pregnant police officers specifically mentioned the great harm to babies and clear risk of losing pregnancies from an experimental vaccine, to Michelle Wu, mother of two, who declined to sign a statement accepting liability for loss of pregnancy after being invited to by 30-week-pregnant Gianna Mullane, a Boston police officer, covered in national news.
Police officers protested at Michelle Wu’s home as reported by the Boston Globe, apparently the new style of protest for many across the State and country, and ironic in light of the FBI’s revelations of criminalization of “doxxing”–publishing the home addresses of public figures and cops–an issue spotlighted last year with the “Blueleaks” release of thousands of police documents and supposedly also private police data–scrubbed from the Internet currently to protect (ahem! to further protect) the (armed, quite well-protected) police.
They all seem to be missing the point. But then, this is exactly what is going to happen in the face of pervasive lies and a massively false construct which the City of Boston, the Boston Herald, the Boston Globe, and the entire conglomerate of police officers and firefighters represented by their unions and lawyers are upholding.
The latest version of this lie is that “Omicron” is spreading like wildfire and newly studding Public Health with continued Emergency status.
What is Omicron when PCR tests can detect any proteinaceous, nucleic-acid matter and call it a virus? What is Covid, when ditto? That PCR’s inventor, Kary Mullis, said so himself is completely ignored by this contingent. That it has been proved definitively that “the virus hasn’t been isolated” as the Chinese CDC Director Dr. Wu Zunyou stated on NBC News and as the CDC, along with over 150 other organizations and Public Health departments, have themselves conceded, is also being ignored.
The entire so-called pandemic — which is most definitely not a pandemic but a contrived, simulated false-flag begun as a live drill for the WHO and International Health Agreements of 2005 under the arbitrary and planned constraints of the Global Pandemic Monitoring Board, an arbitrary arm of the WHO set up to push the false-flag through and offer construct for dozens of new pandemic-false-flags to come, 26 in fact, it appears, from the preparings of the American Pandemic Preparedness document issued by the White House in Sep 2021, covered here — has been built on a lie and scientific fraud and has led to the roll-out of deadly gene-therapy injections which are killing and injuring millions.
The latest on that front: FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world (159 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever/Christine Massey, FlourideFreePeel.Ca
Pregnant police officers are right to be outraged, all signs point to imminent and clear harm to their babies and themselves, thousands of miscarriages and still births the most immediate signal, as also the study showing 87-91% of first-trimester/20-week pregnancies were aborted by the vaccine. News Report 4 | High Signal of Harm from COVID Vaccines for Pregnant Women.
The Boston Globe, the Boston Herald and the City Council of Boston however are neither covering nor following these signs, news, or data, rather suppressing, disappearing, censoring, and marginalizing this information so it can be found only at true-media sites like mine–which their readers and consumers are told are unreliable, misinformation, disinformation, and “hate” sites.
That’s the inbuilt lie-built-on-lies to disappear the truth.
There is no pandemic, but millions are dying from vaccine-injury. The vaccines have been found to be super-toxic in some batches, irrefutable cause of death by scientific analysis from pathologists in all cases of dead-vaccinated studied, as reported by Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and Dr. Arne Burkhardt, filled with nano graphene and other cytotoxic nanometallic particulates as well as parasitic organisms or nano carbon octopuses, as exposed by Dr. Pablo Campra, La Quinta Columna, Dr. Robert Young, Dr. Andreas Kelcker, Dr. Andreas Noack, Dr. John B, Dr. Erik Enby, and many others, and reported at this site continuously in various articles, collected here, and posted daily in newstream at my Telegram site–as also by numbers of other true-media sites, a partial listing of which I have included here: In a Sea of Lies: mRNA Vaccine Truth, COVID Truth–Resources to Inform Yourself
Athletes in top physical form are dropping dead on the soccer field and other fields. Pilots are stroking out while flying or going into cardiac arrest. Television anchors, reporters, singers, chefs are literally dropping dead on camera–as nurse Tiffany Dover did, many months ago (see the video reporting her death here, in this article explaining why children should not be vaccinated).
And keep watching this–a compilation of sudden-death-in-public videos, entirely due to Government, Media, and Pharma lies:
IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE GENOCIDE/SPACEBUSTERS
One of the most disturbing bits of information I have helped report on lately is Dr. Robert Young’s incredible revelation from his assessment and knowledge that the vaccines have been formulated to target fertility and cardiac health: Breaking News: Dr. Young Reveals the COVID Injections are Intelligent Targeting Bioweapons Using Specific Genetic Markers to Reach Specific Organs–Like Heart, Ovaries, Brain: Lethal Vaccine Outcomes are Intentional
Supporting his information is Professor Sir John Bell’s major bombshell video disclosure that 60-70% of sterility is being aimed at for the vaccines: this is a man on the UK Vaccine Council who like Hancock, Witty, Ferguson is behind the deliberately-deceiving policies and protocols rolled out by the UK Government. I have posted that snippet of video in a few articles, including Mass Sterilization (and Deaths) of Children and Youth with Toxin-Laden COVID-19 Experimental Vaccines is Underway; Doctors Plead for a Halt: Pregnant Women and Children Must NOT Get the Vaccine.
Dr. Ryan Cole, a pathologist has reported that cancer has gone up by 20 times in the vaccinated, as reported here: Explosive News–Irrefutable Scientific Evidence All COVID Vaccines are Causing Massive Death: Top Immunologist & Top Pathologist, Dr. Bhakdi & Dr. Burkhardt Reveal Killer Lymphocytes Have Caused Auto-Immune Death in All Dead-Vaccinated Studied & Call for IMMEDIATE VACCINE HALT Worldwide
News of vaccine death and vaccine injury is being kept out of the mainstream press by the same tech and pharma conglomerate which owns both. Blackrock and Vanguard own the media and the big pharma companies, as Tim Geilen’s documentary Monopoly informs us. Irish financial investor Melissa Cuimei informs us about the real intent of the vaccines: to transform humans into nanotech ATM machines for remote-access manipulation and social-credit Communism, a scenario that researcher and writer Alison McDowell details.
These are scenarios to be rejected, not upheld, sanctioned, permitted, encouraged, as I wrote on New Year’s Day. They spell the end of organic humanity, and the end of freedom of bodily autonomy and movement, expression, existence.
Those supporting and upholding the great lies of this “pandemic”–the only route the Globalist Transhumanist Privateers have to sneaking in totalitarianism and human-body-takeover via nanotechnology-in-vaccines (now definitively proven), as also in nasal swabs and masks, and the secondary lie of “Public Health”–are helping to usher in both genocide and human slavery.
Boston police and firefighters have the choice today: to break out of that absurd and false construct of “pandemic and public health emergency” and both save themselves, their unborn children, their living children, and all of ours–or succumb and permit DARPA’s hybridizing-human “vaccine” into their bloodstreams. Heading toward decline of health, death within 1-3 years, in the estimation of several scientists and doctors, death of unborn children they are carrying, neurodamage, sterility, cancer, and other grave harms.
I don’t see how they can at the same time uphold the Public Lie ongoing–that Omicron is spreading and is deadly–and also believe they can win a fight for bodily autonomy against a clearly Establishment-installed, probably Soros-and-Rothschild-protected Harvard lawyer who is publicly expressing the DARPA, Blackrock, Vanguard British Empire and Bankers’ agenda.
Why uphold the lie when it is a lie?
The rock-solid scientific data shows the vaccines are unwarranted, unproven, experimental, toxic, and lethal–and are not really vaccines!
As I wrote in Super Toxic Batches and Excessive Variability Found in Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen Vaccines by Data Analysis of CDC VAERS | Find Out How Toxic Your Batch Is:
“Those facing vaccine mandates anywhere in the world today should be able to take Craig Paardekooper’s and Team Enigma’s scientific findings to their employer or government to inform them of their liability in face of lethal investigational drugs which have now been proved to be extremely toxic in batches: when neither manufacturer, employer, nor mandating government body can guarantee “safety and effectiveness” but only random-SAE, random-death and Russian Roulette batch-administration, what right do any of these have to demand everyone get vaccinated? (SAE is Severe Adverse Event.)
* Is it possible to determine Batch Number before the non-vaccines are injected into your arm or your child’s arm?
* Why should you or your child be subjected to this outrageous life-and-death game of You may die, You may not based on secret Batch Number?
*Can your employer or your government guarantee you or your child will not be injected with a Super Toxic Batch?”
Acceptance of Liability for Post-Vaccine Death, Disability, Injury, Disease, Surviving Family Expenses Should Cover It
Gianna Mullane is right to demand an Acceptance of Liability from Michelle Wu, as indeed every other police officer and firefighter and city worker should. A clause to cover funeral expenses and provide monetarily for surviving family post-vaccine should be added in.
Several sites online offer forms and templates for such statements that employers mandating vaccines should be asked to sign, along with providing advice on religious exemptions, including Peggy Hall’s The Healthy American.
Thousands of doctors and scientists in the USA and worldwide have called for an immediate halt to the vaccines. Attorneys and doctor groups have filed lawsuits against governments. Military attorney from the UK Anna De Buisseret advises each of us to know our rights and claim them.
In the UK and in Australia, retired police officers have handed in information to local police stations demanding the arrest of government officials–for criminally pushing vaccines and vaccine mandates when people and children are being killed and maimed by the toxic injections, and when they ignore such evidence of clear vaccine-inflicted deaths and injury.
Police officers should take heart from the legal definitions of “mandate,” posted by an astute analyst recently on email lists and social media, and get their attorneys to address this crucial aspect of consent inherent in the definition:
There’s an option: Arrest Michelle Wu and the Boston City Council. Then head to where Governor Charlie Baker hangs and arrest him too. Media outlets next. Moderna and co. after. That would be a useful application of “Law Enforcement” for Boston Police: from all evidence, it is very clear to millions in Massachusetts and the world that great crimes are being committed by city, state, and federal governments. And Media. In addition of course to the vaccine makers and FDA/CDC pushers: prime movers of this pandemic-narrative and all associated vaccine-crimes, mask-crimes, nasal-swab-crimes.
We need a better world than this.
Boston Police are very welcome to hire me to write a science-based report on the truth and facts of the dangers of these non-vaccines for the misled Mayor Wu, but are also advised to drop the ridiculous lies being pushed by MSM and: make use of the true-media journalism online, please, there’s plenty of it!
PS to Police: The antigen tests rolling out now are dangerous too: the constant testing for a major-lie and the constant use of nanotoxin-laden nasal swabs will also poison you, please see more here: Millions in COVID-19 Test Contracts & Pandemic Plans Signal Escalating Build-Up of Testing, Vaccine, Pandemic Industry in Treasonous DARPA/WEF Hybridizing Humans Agenda: Reject The Tests & Vaccines Both
