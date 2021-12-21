News Report 4 | High Signal of Harm from COVID Vaccines for Pregnant Women

Video report & links | Ramola D | Dec 21, 2021
Compilation of articles and reports examining the dangers of the COVID vaccines to pregnant women, recording the high numbers of miscarriages, fetal deaths, stillborns, the toxins found by spectroscopy and electron/phase contrast optical microscopy in all the 4 major vaccines as well as many others, the words and cautions of various prominent physicians advising against the vaccine for pregnant women and children–all in the face of misleading and dangerous propaganda selling the toxic non-vaccines to uninformed pregnant and childbearing-age women from the CDC, FDA, Media, and corrupt Government figureheads worldwide rooting for Pharma.
Bottomline: The COVID injections are NOT SAFE for anyone, and most definitely NOT SAFE for pregnant women and children.
All articles, reports and links covered in this report can be found in this report at everydayconcerned.net:
CDC and Media Push Cocktail-of-Toxins COVID Vaccines on Pregnant Women Despite High Signal of Harm from Miscarriages, Fetal Deaths, Newborn Deaths, Maternal Deaths, Stillbirths, Menstrual Problems, Birth Defects
Mass Sterilization (and Deaths) of Children and Youth with Toxin-Laden COVID-19 Experimental Vaccines is Underway; Doctors Plead for a Halt: Pregnant Women and Children Must NOT Get the Vaccine
News Report 3 | They’re Playing Russian Roulette with Child COVID Vaccines | 12 Primary Reasons Not to Inject Your Child
News Report 2 | Thousands of Doctors and Scientists Call for a Halt to the Toxic COVID Injections, Vaccine Mandates, Physician Censorship, & Urge Against the Vaccinating of Children
News Report 1 | Four Parasites Found in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
Report 270: Moderna Trials Principal Investigator at Rutgers, Dr. Shobha Swaminathan Endorses COVID Vaccine Safety while Numerous Physicians Prof. Peter McCullough, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. Elizabeth Eads Cite Vaccine Dangers & Urge Against Vaccinating Children
Dr. Robert Malone, Creator of mRNA Vaccine Technology, Advises All Parents Strongly Against Vaccinating Children with COVID Injections
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Immunologist: There is NO Pandemic, There is NO Asymptomatic Contagion–Healthy People are NOT Dangerous, But the Bad News is: mRNA Vaccines are Extremely Dangerous
Report 242 | Public Education: mRNA Vaccines in Focus: “Safe and Effective” or Russian Roulette with your Life?
In a Sea of Lies: mRNA Vaccine Truth, COVID Truth–Resources to Inform Yourself
Please share this post and news report widely on all social media and email lists to inform all pregnant women and their doctors of these facts, and help lead them to the right decision regarding this dangerous non-vaccine.
