CDC and Media Push Cocktail-of-Toxins COVID Vaccines on Pregnant Women Despite High Signal of Harm from Miscarriages, Fetal Deaths, Newborn Deaths, Maternal Deaths, Stillbirths, Menstrual Problems, Birth Defects

Report & Links | Ramola D | Dec 18, 2021
A cursory look at the day’s news everyday reveals that the CDC is working hard to push the COVID vaccines on pregnant women, even though the numbers of miscarriages and fetal deaths continue to mount. Searching online yields all sorts of vague assurances the vaccines are safe and pregnant “people” (are they really preparing us for men to get pregnant?) should get them.
They’re not the only ones, the slant of the news across all mainstream media platforms echoes the same frenzied push to force pregnant women–who have been trained by now to refuse a glass of wine or beer when pregnant–to imbibe the cocktail of poisons which all the four Trademark vaccines–Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson have now been shown irrefutably to be.
The prevailing False-Narrative and False-Reality-Construct built by a cynical Pharma-run media apparatus suggests COVID-19 (Delta, and Omicron included) is a deadly disease likely to disable and kill.
But COVID-19 as invoked by a virus has not been proved to exist while its described symptoms express radiation and graphene poisoning and the non-vaccine experimental gene-therapy injections have caused adults and children to suffer a slew of horrific reactions inclusive of death.
Yet these injections have been authorized on EUA for children now–by a clearly Pfizer-run FDA. Parents need to delve deep into this subject, get past the lies–outright, open lies–in media and find the truth: News Report 3 | They’re Playing Russian Roulette with Child COVID Vaccines | 12 Primary Reasons Not to Inject Your Child
It is not merely inexplicable, it is shocking and sinister that the CDC–a vaccine-owning company and an advertising agency for Pharma as detailed here by Covid Blog USA (clearly funded by Gates, GlaxoSmithKline and other Pharma factions) camouflaged as a government organization keen on public health –is misleading pregnant women into taking these toxic and deadly vaccines which continue to kill and maim millions of people worldwide–news being kept out of CNN and NPR by Pharma-influenced editors but available widely and continuously on social media, all the VAERS databases in US, UK, Europe, and on personal blogs, websites tallying vaccine injuries, and true-media sites. The Vaccine Death Report published by Dr. Zelenko and David Sorensen offers clear insight into this catastrophe.
A dynamic new report published by New Zealand doctors addresses the crime against humanity:
Dr. Mark Bailey & Dr. John Bevan-Smith | The COVID-19 Fraud and War on Humanity
Thousands of doctors and scientists have sought to halt the vaccines and vaccine mandates:
News Report 2 | Thousands of Doctors and Scientists Call for a Halt to the Toxic COVID Injections, Vaccine Mandates, Physician Censorship, & Urge Against the Vaccinating of Children
The latest news is that Dr. Robert Malone joins 16,000 scientists and physicians in calling for a halt to the vaccines for healthy children–who will surely be harmed by the poisons in these vaccines if the vaccine rollout for children is not stopped at once:
Before your child is injected, watch Dr. Robert Malone’s Statement on Child COVID Vaccinations/Dec 11, 2021
Dr. Robert Malone, Creator of mRNA Vaccine Technology, Advises All Parents Strongly Against Vaccinating Children with COVID Injections
COVID VACCINES HAVE BEEN FOUND TO BE A VERITABLE COCKTAIL OF POISONS BY SCIENTISTS
For a cold dash of truth on what is in the vaccines–something every pregnant woman should read for herself–please see the extensive reportage on discoveries by many scientists at this site, especially this article, and read the table of ingredients posted at this site–which lists both the disclosed and undisclosed ingredients. Found to exist by scientific microscopy and spectroscopy, by numerous international teams of scientists and independent physician, naturopath, and biochemist researchers in Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Spikevax and expected now to be found in Sinopharm and Sputnik, now reported also in Sinovac.
These ingredients include high content of Graphene Oxide, as well as Lead, Chromium, Copper, Manganese, Titanium, Tin, Nickel, Stainless Steel, Cadmium, Aluminium, Bismuth; several parasites such as Trympanasoma Cruzii (which causes heart disease or Chagas), Trympanosoma Bruceii (which causes sleeping sickness) and possibly Hydra Vulgaris, Hydra Linnaeus or Carbon Nano Octopuses; Graphene Nanoribbons, Graphene Nanocircuits, self-assembling Graphene networks, Graphene Quantum Dots, Polyethylene Glycol (PEG lipids): DARPA’s Graphene-Based Hydrogel, and more. Moderna includes SM-102, a listed poison, and Pfizer has now included (another) secret ingredient, Tromethamine, a heart drug, to its mRNA spike-protein-making “vaccine” for 5-11 year olds.
In addition, all the four major vaccines and many others such as Sinovac use aborted fetal cell lines, information which comes from both researchers and whistleblowers such as Pfizer Quality Control Inspector Melissa Strickler who has also revealed glowing, fluoroscent luciferase in the Pfizer vaccines.
How safe can poisons, heart drugs, parasites, allergenic hydrogel, spike protein antigens, luciferase, aborted fetal cells, and cytotoxic graphene & other nanometallics be? For pregnant women or five year olds, babies or adults….?
And, as a matter of fact, they are not safe. Pregnant women have died after the shot. Early pregnancies have been terminated. Babies have died in the womb. Why wouldn’t they actually, when millions of adults are dropping dead! (Figures below show thousands dead from the vaccines, but it is widely accepted, succeeding the Harvard Pilgrims’ study that only 1% of vaccine-deaths are being reported to these databases. Thousands dead of course is bad enough!)
CDC VAERS DATA: Thousands of Fetuses and Breastfeeding Newborns are Dead after Pregnant or Breastfeeding Mothers Took the Vaccine
A Dec 4, 2021 compilation article at Health Impact News records numerous studies as well as data from CDC VAERS on the toll currently of fetal deaths from spontaneous abortions–miscarriages in early pregnancy–and stillbirths, noting a total of 2809 fetal deaths post-vaccine.
CDC VAERS DATA: Numbers of Miscarriages Post COVID-Vaccine in 1 Year Exceed Miscarriages from All Other Vaccines Over 30 Years by Over 4000%
A very interesting study reported by Brian Shilhavy in the above-linked Health Impact News article compares the number of fetal deaths recorded in CDC VAERS over the past 11 months-not even a year–finding 2809 deaths of babies, with the numbers of fetal deaths recorded for all other vaccines over the past 30 years, finding a 72-death per year rate for all, while this year’s COVID-vaccine toll is set to exceed 3000 baby-deaths if the vaccines are not stopped immediately.
This has to be blockbuster medical-catastrophe news in all true healthcare facilities–but no-one seems to be noticing a thing amiss, thanks to the continuing Media Whiteout of these alarming facts.
Tara Shaver from Abortion Free New Mexico, remarking on the loss of a third-trimester baby recorded in VAERS and reported here: Breaking: 28 Week Pre-born Baby Dies in Utero After Maternal COVID Vaccination writes:
“Our hearts go out to this mother who has lost her child after taking the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. When a women miscarries her pre-born child three days after receiving a vaccination it should sound an alarm for all pregnant women considering a COVID-19 vaccine. Despite this fact, women are currently going to their OB-GYN prenatal appointments and are being offered the COVID-19 vaccine even though it has not been properly tested and can actually harm or potentially kill their babies in the womb. Overall, there is so much uncertainty and cause for concern regarding the use of the four fast tracked COVID-19 vaccines that are currently being distributed. Additionally, the fact that vaccine manufacturers are fully shielded from liability from any and all vaccine deaths and injuries is incredibly disconcerting,”stated Tara Shaver.
PFIZER AND FDA AWARENESS OF HARM: Secret Pfizer Document Reveals Pfizer Was fully Aware of Over 1000 Deaths in Feb 2021 But Did Nothing to Halt the Vaccine for Pregnant Women, Children, or All
The secret Pfizer document which was released on FOIA after the non-profit group Public Health and Medical Professionals For Transparency Documents sued the FDA in a preliminary release which the FDA has sought to stall for a full 75 years now in an extraordinary and ridiculous move to protect Pfizer offers candid disclosure of Pfizer’s full cognizance and awareness of all adverse reactions by 28 Feb 2021: Over 158,000 adverse reactions, over 11, 000 not-recovered, and 1223 deaths.
Data for these reports recorded in this document came from case reports made to Pfizer, to health authorities, and various “post-marketing” studies.
The adverse reactions reported cover a rather frightening range of current vaccine injuries now being reported worldwide, and include paralysis, strokes, myocarditis, and death.
Pregnant women, miscarriages, fetal deaths were also covered:
The numbers of adverse events submitted in fact were so high that Pfizer was compelled to hire extra staff just to process these reports–of unknown number, with Pfizer refusing to divulge this information.
Pfizer and the FDA therefore were fully aware of the harms of the Pfizer vaccines
Yet no-one was alerted the vaccines were unsafe and causing tremendous harm, and likely to further harm children and pregnant women.
The Pfizer document is posted below:
Pfizer has since released further documents on that FOIA lawsuit, they can be found here. The lawsuit filings are posted here.
Also see:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/pfizer-smoking-gun-secret-document-their-deadly-covid-vaccine/5764051/Jon Rappoport
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-14-pfizer-logs-1223-deaths-42086-adverse-reactions.html/Mike Adams
https://celiafarber.substack.com/p/court-ordered-pfizer-documents-they/Celia Farber
PFIZER, MODERNA, FDA, EMA AWARENESS OF HARM: Birth Defects and Ectopic Pregnancies
Health Impact News reports that a high number–53 cases–of ectopic pregnancies have been recorded in CDC VAERS–where a woman took the vaccine then found she was pregnant with a fertilized egg growing outside the uterus, a fatal condition which is terminated medically by doctors through surgery or medication, to save the life of the mother. Yet over 30 years, only 30 cases post-all-other-vaccines was found. More here: VAERS Data Reveals 50 X More Ectopic Pregnancies Following COVID Shots than Following ALL Vaccines for Past 30 Years/Health Impact News
And an animal trial conducted by Pfizer for the EMA and reported by Abortion Free New Mexico: Vaccine Animal Trials Reveal Threat to Life in Womb records numbers of birth defects and pre-implantation pregnancy loss in rats–used extensively in medical research as stand-ins for humans before they run human trials. This information was revealed by a whistleblower to be in the Pfizer factsheets submitted to the EMA, and can be found here: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/assessment-report/comirnaty-epar-public-assessment-report_en.pdf
“According to the reproduction toxicity study on the Pfizer product, performed in pregnant rats: “There was an increase (~2x) of pre-implantation (pregnancy) loss”and,“a very low incidence of gastroschisis, mouth/jaw malformations, right sided aortic arch, and cervical vertebrae abnormalities.”(6) They claim that these pregnancy reductions are within normal histological ranges, however, they were consistently seen, and are likely statistically significant. Gastroschisis is where the intestines grow outside of the body. Right-sided aortic arch means the heart has basically formed in the wrong direction (the aortic arch should be on the left side). Mouth/jaw malformations and cervical vertebrae abnormalities are not described further.” — Vaccine Animal Trials Reveal Threat to Life in Womb
The Moderna vaccine has also produced skeletal variations dismissed as common in fetuses while the company suggests there is insufficient safety data on vaccine-toxicity to embryos: “According to the reproduction toxicity study on the Moderna product: “The mRNA-1273-related non-adverse effects were limited to an increase in the number of foetuses with common skeletal variations of 1 or more rib nodules and 1 or more wavy ribs, with no effect on the viability and growth on the F1 generation pups.” and “no vaccine dose was administered during the early organogenesis, to address the direct embryotoxic effect of the components of the vaccine formulation.”(7) In other words, we don’t know if there would have been teratogenic effects (on development) because the injections were given after the embryo had formed into a fetus. It goes on to state that, “The overall pregnancy index was numerically lower in mRNA1273 vaccinated female rats (84.1%), compared to control animals (93.2%), but remains within the Test Facility’s historical control range (low range being 75%).”(7) This is still a clear 10% reduction vs the controls. To say that animal studies found no safety concerns, apparently is a matter of opinion. Based on the data, I disagree with the narrative provided by the CDC.” — Vaccine Animal Trials Reveal Threat to Life in Womb
PFIZER, ASTRAZENECA, FDA AWARENESS OF INFERTILITY HARMS: mRNA/Spike Protein/Leukocytes Found in Ovaries/Testes, Sterility as Covert Pharma Intention Revealed
There is a lot of vehement denial online from Mass Media that the vaccines will not cause infertility in child-bearing-age women or children.
But several physicians and scientists have stated the spike proteins & mRNA particles from the vaccines–found to be coagulating in ovaries and testes as per the Japanese Pfizer Biodistribution data revealed by Dr. Byram Bridle, and as per pathologists’ analysis reporting leukocyte-accumulation in organs–will cause sterility, while Professor Sir John Bell of Oxford accidentally revealed on camera that the intent of the managing-scientists behind this Vaccine Agenda was to cause sterility in world populations:
(Video link to that memorable moment which needs repeat attention here: Mass Sterilization (and Deaths) of Children and Youth with Toxin-Laden COVID-19 Experimental Vaccines is Underway; Doctors Plead for a Halt: Pregnant Women and Children Must NOT Get the Vaccine )
The discoveries of the Japanese Pfizer Biodistribution study are reported here: Researcher: ‘We Made a Big Mistake’ on COVID-19 Vaccine/Dr. Mercola
EXCERPT: “In 2020, Bridle was awarded a $230,000 government grant for research on COVID vaccine development. As part of that research, he and a team of international scientists requested a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) access to Pfizer’s biodistribution study from the Japanese regulatory agency. The research,4,5 previously unseen, demonstrates a huge problem with all COVID-19 vaccines.
“We made a big mistake,” Bridle says. “We thought the spike protein was a great target antigen; we never knew the spike protein itself was a toxin and was a pathogenic protein. So, by vaccinating people we are inadvertently inoculating them with a toxin.”
This toxin, Bridle notes, can cause cardiovascular damage and infertility — a claim echoed by researchers such as Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., and Judy Mikovits, Ph.D., whom I’ve interviewed about these issues.”
It should be noted also that now that nano graphene has been found in the vaccines, it is surmised by many scientists that it is the graphene more than the mRNA (the mRNA like the graphene is encased in lipid capsids) which is coagulating in organs, ovaries and with its cytotoxic load causing blood clots is also leading to infertility, menstrual problems, and pregnancy loss.
PFIZER, MODERNA, ASTRAZENECA, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, FDA, AND CDC AWARENESS OF HARM: Fetal Cell Lines Used in R&D Testing Phases of All Vaccines
Many researchers have revealed that fetal cell lines can be found in the testing history of all four of the major COVID vaccines–or are in them–and many others too.
Scientists often discuss the rise of auto-immune diseases in children and adults as accruing from this very inclusion of cell lines taken from human fetal lungs, kidneys, hearts of aborted babies in childhood vaccines, an issue also of moral and ethical depth and complication which would concern all pregnant women keen to protect their babies from harm, if only they knew.
Most common fetal cell lines and their sources as compiled by Children of God for Life is posted below (the number codes may be listed on ingredient sheets):
In October, after Pfizer whistleblower and QC inspector Melissa Strickler exposed emails showing senior management keen to hide information on fetal cells being used in testing of the COVID vaccine, Project Veritas revealed Pfizer managers are terrified about this information reaching people: Pfizer Senior Director Breaks Into Full Sprint After Journalist Confronts Her About Fetal Cells and COVID Vaccines
CDC AWARENESS OF HARM: Corrected New England Journal of Medicine Study Shows 82-91% of Vaccinated Women in Early Pregnancy Are Likely to Suffer Miscarriage
A rather major study issued in June 2021 and apparently relied on by the CDC to promote “safety” of the COVID vaccine for pregnant “persons” has been challenged by numerous international researchers, analysts, and journalists who found a false statistical analysis, and has now been corrected to reflect the facts of its true findings: Women who take the vaccine while being pregnant under 20 weeks have a nearly 100% chance of losing their baby: the exact figure is 82-91% of the vaccinated pregnant women studied lost their babies. New Zealand researchers examining the study reported their corrected findings here: Spontaneous Abortions and Policy on COVID mRNA Vaccines–Nov 2021
This was reported at Health Impact News in November 2021:
“Last month (October, 2021) the New England Journal of Medicine admitted that the original study used to justify the CDC and the FDA in recommending the shots to pregnant women was flawed. (Source.)
Since then, researchers in New Zealand have conducted a new study on the original data, and concluded:
A re-analysis of these figures indicates a cumulative incidence of spontaneous abortion ranging from 82% (104/127) to 91% (104/114), 7–8 times higher than the original authors’ results. (Source.)
And yet, the CDC and FDA still continue to recommend the shots for pregnant women, even though a correct analysis on the original data shows that 82% to 91% of pregnant women will suffer miscarriages if their unborn child is less than 20 weeks old. (Source.)”
—2,433 Dead Babies in VAERS as Another Study Shows mRNA Shots Not Safe for Pregnant Women/Health Impact News
The CDC VAERS reports also show a high number of miscarriages, stillbirths, and deaths of breastfeeding newborns.
High Likelihood of Genetic Damage to RNA & DNA to Self and Progeny
The question of permanent genetic damage has been casually dismissed in Pharma-funded media. “mRNA changes will not lead to DNA changes” has been the reassurance.
But several physicians and scientists have stated that it is immaterial that the injections carry only mRNA particles intended to transform cellular function (rather than DNA), that DNA will be affected by reverse-transcription, and that what these mRNA injections really are is gene-therapy or genetic-engineering injections: they will change the human genome and create repercussive effects through gene-alteration, which could lead to deformed babies, if children/teenagers injected actually are able to have children one day–which many doctors say will not be possible.
MIT & Harvard Study Suggests mRNA Vaccine Might Permanently Alter DNA After All/Dr. Doug Corrigan
Doctor warns that COVID-19 vaccine could alter your DNA/Natural News
Covid “vaccine” spike proteins destroy DNA repair pathways, paving the way for CANCER to grow and spread/Natural News
Fast-tracked covid-19 vaccine alters human DNA, turns people into genetically modified property/Natural New
Maternal Deaths or Death of the Pregnant Mother Have Been Reported
Many pregnant mothers have died after taking the vaccine, a subject reported here earlier, and to be further investigated. Details will be added here soon.
Menstrual Problems in Thousands of Young Girls and Women Have Been Reported
An early response to the vaccine both in vaccinated women and girls and in those who are experiencing the “viral shedding” from others in their vicinity who have been vaccinated has been excessive bleeding, blood clotting, and post-menopausal bleeding in literally thousands of women, reported here earlier, which will continue to be investigated and reported here.
Dr. Robert Malone Discusses Dangers to Pregnant Women, Babies, and Children
Dr. Robert Malone, creator of the mRNA vaccine technology, has issued a strong advisory to parents not to vaccinate their children. In an interview with Unity Project, he addressed the dangers to pregnant women and babies as well as children and women of childbearing age, excerpted here below.
One of the main dangers he says is the data from the Pfizer biodistribution studies showing the spike protein/mRNA homing in or coagulating in the ovaries. Reproductive health is compromised in children, he reports. The FDA has not required needed toxicity studies, he reports. The one tiny study done in pregnant women, he reports, shows a high rate of spontaneous abortions. Menstrual cycles are being affected, he reports. Children whose bodies and brains are developing rapidly are in danger of the micro blood clots being caused by the vaccines, he reports. Not enough studies have been done overall but the data we have currently suggests high danger for pregnant women and children:
Dr. Simone Gold Warns of Pregnancy Loss and Lifelong Infertility Thanks to Placenta Inflammation From Spike Proteins
Dr. Simone Gold who has spoken extensively of the likelihood of pregnancy loss in interviews and talks addresses the question of lifelong infertility from placental damage from the vaccines in this brief excerpt from a talk here:
Ontario MP Rick Nicholls Raises Issue of Escalation in Stillbirths in Fully Vaccinated Mothers Across Canada in Parliament
Eighty-six stillbirths in six months Jan-July in Waterloo, Ontario and 13 stillbirths in 24 hours in Vancouver, British Columbia from fully vaccinated mothers have been reported by Dr. Daniel Nagase.
Stillbirths Exploding Across Canada in Fully Vaccinated Mothers.| EastonSpectator.com | Nov 23, 2021
Dr. Daniel Nagase exposes the exploding cases of stillbirths in Canadian women and tells Canadians what they can do about it. | Bright Light News | November 23, 2021
Raising the issue in Parliament, Ontario MP Rick Nicholls made the specific notation that all mothers whose babies had been born dead had been fully COVID-vaccinated, asking: “What do you say to the doctors who told expecting women it was okay to get fully vaccinated, and what should they tell the mothers who deliver a stillborn baby?”
In response, sadly, Jane Philpott, Canada’s Minister of Health fully sidestepped the question, ignored the issue of the rising stillbirths, cited Health Canada, and said, foolishly, that pregnant women should get vaccinated for their “safety and protection.” (From what? An imaginary flying mammoth…? While their children are born dead from a cocktail-of-toxins vaccine being supported by a criminal government? Why could she not address the issue of stillbirths honestly?)
Tragic Neurological Disorder in Baby Born After Pregnant Mother Given COVID Vaccine
One of the more distressing videos circulating on Telegram shows this newborn baby having constant seizures and convulsing uncontrollably and continuously. The mother took the vaccine in the third trimester apparently, one month before the birth when the hospital told her they would not deliver her child–after telling her she needed a ceaserean–if she did not take the vaccine.
This extreme neurological destruction can be understood as a consequence of the nano graphene found to be loaded in all COVID vaccines affecting the neurons of the brain and central nervous system, as it is intended to do, in the harmful quest to fill humans up with nanobiosensor networks using highly electrically conductive graphene, as explained by Dr. Pablo Campra and other scientists who have analyzed several vaccines and found undisclosed graphene oxide and hydroxide in them, among other cytotoxic nanometallic particulates.
Pregnant Women and Women of Childbearing Age as Also All Children Should Skip the COVID Non-Vaccines
At this point, it should be a no-brainer for anyone pregnant or likely to be to say a firm NO to the vaccine which is not a vaccine but a gene-modification injection filled with dubious substances–and keep it from their children too.
All vaccines carry poisons, we are learning today, but this one carries more than the usual load. Just looking at the data on deaths and adverse reactions from this injection as opposed to 30 years of other vaccines should warn us all something is terribly wrong here.
Pregnancy is a condition of love and difficulty both: imagine subjecting someone in physical discomfort already to a dangerous brew likely to damage her own body and the body of her still-growing baby, what an incredible crime!
Many Doctors Warn of Mass Sterility and the Genetic Modification of All Humanity From These Non-Vaccines
Mass Sterilization (and Deaths) of Children and Youth with Toxin-Laden COVID-19 Experimental Vaccines is Underway; Doctors Plead for a Halt: Pregnant Women and Children Must NOT Get the Vaccine
Please share this article widely on all social media and email lists to inform all pregnant women and their doctors of these facts, and help lead them to the right decision regarding this dangerous non-vaccine.