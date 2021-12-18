Trojan Horse Globalists: Secret Connections of Top UK Police, Govt with Globalists, World Finance & Energy Base Revealed

Report in progress | Ramola D | Dec 18, 2021

Posting for now, brief evidence of connections of top UK Police and Govt leaders with the globalist finance, energy, and telecom industrial-infrastructure base, offering insight perhaps into how the UK has been taken over–as have all countries–by an international network of corporates who have long been calling the shots and working to suppress the forward stride of humanity in every arena worldwide, as well as insidiously destroy national sovereignty and the protection of the people from within–a venture they are still working on, as we can see from the entire COVID debacle.

More information and notes will be posted here on an ongoing basis. Also see the exposes of top corporate connections in the excellent doumentary Monopoly: Follow the Money (2021) by Tim Gielen, in the books published and video/radio talks given by Dean Henderson on the Crown Corporation and allies, and in the ongoing investigative reports at Americans for Innovation which reveal the British Pilgrims Society, a network of colonial elites which has morphed into the “Deep State.” Also see the Carlyle Group, exposed in this Dutch documentary The Iron Triangle–The Carlyle Group Exposed in 2004:

These graphics–taken off a hard drive from an ongoing investigation–were sent on this morning by Michelle Young who has been working to expose financial crimes and bankruptcy fraud in the UK.

CRESSIDA DICK, COMMISSIONER OF THE METROPOLITAN POLICE SERVICE IN UK

Cressida Dick’s email addresses reveal she is intimately connected to several known global investment firms including the elitist Carlyle Group, exposed in this Dutch documentary The Iron Triangle–The Carlyle Group Exposed in 2004:

Dame Cressida Dick is currently in hot water in London as press headlines show–although, in the case of the coronavirus story–Dec 14–for staged reasons it appears, pushing more restrictions (just what The Times/the-elitist-control-network media wants):

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/01/cressida-dick-must-be-held-accountable-over-couzens-case-says-ex-met-chief

Cressida Dick and Boris Johnson must resign/The Times/Dec 14 2021

LORD BROWNE OF MADINGLEY, MEMBER HOUSE OF LORDS

SWITZERLAND – JANUARY 27: Lord Browne of Madingley, group CEO, BP participates in a discussion during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on January 27, 2005. (Photo by Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CEO of BP till 2007, past Board member at Goldman Sachs, Daimler, Benz, Intel, Lord Browne is an independent or crossbench member of the House of Lords. The graphic below reveals he is in top positions in global energy, telecom, oil and gas, and wealth management corporations.

Related

Report 206 | Dean Henderson| The Crown’s Long War to Destroy Humanity, Guerilla War in Fighting Back

Report 261| Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel on The Long British Empire & Bankers’ Hold Over America and the World–& How to End it

UK Parliament Notified of Massive Insolvency Fraud Indicative of Malfeasance by Judges, Barristers, Banks, Courts, Law Firms Using Fraudulent Court Documents, Fabricated Debt, Repeated Violations of Statutory Law and Human Rights

Michelle Young and the Transparency Task Force Expose the UK’s Great Insolvency Scam

News Panel 23: Whistleblowing on Financial Crimes: Lloyd’s of London & High Level Fraud

David DeGraw, In Defense of Humanity | COVID is a CIA-Led Operation in Partnership with Global Intel Agencies, Political Leaders, China’s CCP, Fortune 100 Board Members and the World Economic Forum

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

