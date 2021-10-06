UK Parliament Notified of Massive Insolvency Fraud Indicative of Malfeasance by Judges, Barristers, Banks, Courts, Law Firms Using Fraudulent Court Documents, Fabricated Debt, Repeated Violations of Statutory Law and Human Rights

Report | Ramola D | October 6, 2021

Progress in an ongoing investigation of fraud, corruption, and complicity among Insolvency practitioners in the UK court system–where collusive white-collar crime networks of corrupt courts, judges, barristers, accountants, law firms and banks engaging in planned systemic fraud and money laundering using offshore havens have been asset-stripping and impoverishing hundreds of citizens with bankruptcy fraud, effected through fabricated debts, unrecorded court hearings, fraudulent court documents, secret courts, and multiple procedural and statutory violations–was reported in News Panel 24/Report 266 at Ramola D Reports on Sunday, October 3.

Ramola D Reports | News Panel 24 | Report 266 | The Great Insolvency Scam Update

Michelle Young, known for the loss of her 4 billion pound estate succeeding the tragic death of her ex-husband Scot Young (her case described earlier here, in News Panel 1/UK Mothers Across Socio-Economic Lines Reveal the Crimes, Corruption, and Fraud Rampant in UK Family Courts and Bankruptcy Courts Which Unlawfully Asset-Strip and Defraud Women & Kidnap, Foster, Traffick, and Disappear Their Children and Babies, and here, in Michelle Young and the Transparency Task Force Expose the UK’s Great Insolvency Scam), who was herself wrongfully bankrupted and subjected to theft of her assets by corrupt solicitors and fraudulent court practices, reports that nine significant bankruptcy fraud cases have now been submitted to members of the UK Parliament Lord Prem Sikka and Kevin Hollinrake, who hopefully will present this information to all others in Parliament and initiate an investigation of the money and assets which have been stolen in all cases.

Anthony Stansfeld, Former PCC, Thames Valley, UK

Anthony Stansfeld, former Police and Crime Commissioner of the Thames Valley, London, who has followed Michelle’s case closely and examined numerous cases of bankruptcy fraud, says “It’s clear that insolvencies are being set up as a complete racket for people who are not insolvent, and insolvencies are manufactured to steal assets: This has been going on in a multitude of cases–these are nine of the larger cases, but the fact that forged documents are being used, forged signatures, forged bank guarantees, and forged debts–it’s extraordinary.”

He echoes Michelle’s hope that this will initiate a larger inquiry, and that Lord Prem Sikka and Kevin Hollinrake who is the Chair of the All Parliamentary Party Group (APPG) on Fair Banking will be able to ask Parliament to investigate. “Of course they are not statutory bodies themselves and all they can do is ask Parliament to investigate, and I very much hope they do that.”

Part of the problem, he says is that “for far too long, these cases have always been treated as civil cases and of course, when people have been artificially bankrupted they don’t have the money to appeal in court, this is the great strength of the people doing it–and why the Insolvency Service is being used so dishonestly, and also complicitly, I think. What you have to do is prosecute these cases as criminal cases and take them on as criminal cases–and we don’t put them in front of judges who seem to come up in the same sort of cases time and time again and will always side with the accountants’ companies or the banks and simply will not look at the documents–so there is something smelly going on indeed in the Establishment with the Insolvency Services.”

He also says these cases need to be prosecuted publicly, by the Crown Prosecution Service, as criminal cases–“but to get the establishment to take on fraud is almost impossible today.” His experience with the HBOS Reading fraud comprising 245 million pounds, he says, revealed that “it was being done out of other banks on an industrial scale” and banks network and protect each other while judges, he says succinctly, are “either complacent, complicit or incompetent” and fail in their duties.

Michael Ough

Michael Ough, retired police officer, agrees and goes one step further saying “The first thing I will say is what those who are involved in this have done is to use the British civil justice system as a means to commit a crime.” Numbers of crimes have been committed, he notes, including Conspiracy to Commit a Fraud and violations of various acts and statutory laws, each of which carries sentences of several years in prison. He also says it is not just accountants, barristers, solicitors who face these prosecutions of fraud, but paralegals, legal secretaries, and others working in law offices who have engaged in these crimes of forging documents, in a long line of hierarchy, and each is complicit even if only as accessory and should be held accountable. “This is how serious this is…and it’s no good saying, I was only doing what my boss told me to do, that’s not a defense or an excuse, sorry, you’re going to jail.”

“The civil justice system is toxic” he says, and does not offer remedy which is why these cases need to be prosecuted now in criminal courts, since crimes have clearly been committed. Examining the statutes and bringing to bear his ten years of police officer experience and retired research knowledge on this matter, he says it is clear that numerous procedural and statutory violations have occurred in each case, with crimes of omission and commission being committed at every step, and blatant forgery of documents and signatures.

Paula Davies

Paula, who has like Michelle, herself suffered at the hands of insolvency practitioners who wrongfully pursued her succeeding her father’s passing, with statutory demands and bankruptcy petitions which culminated in unrecorded county court hearings and prejudgments, agrees, saying that county courts within the Insolvencies do what they want to do and do not adhere to the statutory requirements of the law or Parliament to maintain records–as in all the nine cases mentioned “neither the county court nor the high court have kept the records as stated,” that debts are fabricated or “purported to exist when they do not exist,” that hearings are wrongfully held in the private behind closed doors, which gives rise to further violations of procedure. “When it’s held in the private, we’re not going to have a justice system that’s open or transparent. Justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done–and it’s not even seen to be done because it’s held in the private, and they can do and say what they want and break the statutory provisions laid down by Parliament–they can do what they want within those hearings and they do.” Which, in the case of financial matters, is also a violation of the European Convention of Human Rights, note both Paula and Michael Ough.

Paula also agrees with Michelle that these are now matters of larger import, likely to impact UK economy and national security, since solvent people are being targeted for theft of asset and bankruptcy fraud, effectively removing their cash and assets from the economy, and causing entrepreneurs and businesspeople to stop investing further, points which Michelle makes in an email sent to members of Parliament and others (PDF below).

In terms of scale of the crimes, Anthony Stansfeld notes that at least 700 cases of similar bankruptcy fraud have been collected, with Trevor Mealham in Bristol having an additional 100 cases, while these nine comprise the larger cases–so it would appear the kinds of fraudulent activities attending these nine and carefully documented (in the Final Bankruptcy Reports, PDF below) are not restricted alone to the larger cases of asset theft but appear to have become a practice among a certain connected, criminal set ensconced in the UK Insolvency Services, courts, banks, law firms, and auditing firms. Anthony Stansfeld suggests that in addition to criminal prosecution of these cases, Serious Fraud Units should be set up in all police branches, and properly budgeted for so police can expect to be more equipped to investigate such cases, going forward.

The panel’s discussion of the findings in the nine large cases involving false instruments–forged court documents, unsigned documents, unrecorded hearings, etc., are summarized in the Final Bankruptcy Reports submitted to Parliament (PDF below) and are listed below:

Summary of Findings in Close Investigation of Nine Bankruptcy Cases Totaling Syndicate Theft of Nearly Seven Billion Pounds

Excerpt, Final Bankruptcy Reports

FRAUDULENT BANKRUPTCY CASES

Common Factors

1 Claimants have no locus standi due to the fact they are agents and have falsely

represented to the court their ability to have a right to such a thing in action. Have

also failed to provide a Notice of Assignment or Deed of Assignment or any form of

Power of Attorney in accordance with the law.

2 Debt has been manufactured;

3 Debt is someone else’s debt;

4 Alleged debtor has been treated as a business and not an individual and vice versa,

i.e. wrong capacity, and this has been ignored by court when pointed out to them;

5 Purported hearings of County Court Judgment (CCJ) and/or Bankruptcy hearings

are not showing on court records and no evidence of fees being paid to court as

required;

6 Purported judgments not showing on Trust Online, except in one case, where the

case number has been found to be invalid. Any action taken must be recorded by

Trust Online in accordance with Regulation 9, Register of Judgments, Orders and

Fines Regulations 2005;

7 Bankruptcy Petitions not verified by an affidavit rendering Bankruptcy Petitions void;

8 Purported Trustee in Bankruptcy has not been correctly appointed and appointment

has not been listed in the London Gazette

9 Bankruptcy hearings conducted in wrong jurisdiction, i.e. court is not authorised to

hear bankruptcy cases;

10 Bankruptcy hearings conducted in wrong bankruptcy district to alleged debtor’s

home/business address;

11 Hearings not conducted in accordance with Article 6, European Convention of

Human Rights (ECHR), i.e. holding hearings in private when Article 6 requires

cases to be heard in public;

12 Courts breached Section 6(1), Human Rights Act 1998 by holding hearings in

private (Unlawful for public authorities to act in a way which is incompatible with a

person’s Convention rights). Courts are public authorities for the purposes of the

Act by virtue of Section 6(3)(a);

13 Judges and courts not adhering to Civil Procedures Rules;

14 Judges and courts not adhering to Practice Directions;

15 Judges and courts not adhering to Insolvency Act 1986 and Insolvency Rules 1986-

2016;

16 Purported Trustee in Bankruptcy Certificates of Appointment by Secretary of State

found to be suspicious due to absence of court name;

17 Purported Trustee in Bankruptcy Certificate of Appointment by Secretary of State

found to bear a ‘copy and paste’ signature of a civil servant whose authority to sign

and the validity of the Certificate are both in question;

18 Court paperwork shows name of court previously authorised to conduct bankruptcy

hearings, now closed, but Individual Insolvency Register (IIR) shows name of

different court which is authorised to conduct bankruptcy hearings;

19 What is written on documents, such, as Statutory Demand is not supported by fact;

20 Witness Statement of Process Server serving Statutory Demand missing;

21 Person sued for bankruptcy who has funds and/or assets to meet purported debt, in

which case the court should have struck-out the Petition as an abuse of process,

but failed to do so and allowed case to continue;

22 Making of Bankruptcy Order not published in the London Gazette.

23 Court Seal either not on documents as required by Insolvency Act and Insolvency

Rules, or seal is suspicious, i.e. does not appear to be that authorised by H.M.

Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS).

24 Documents found to be missing from court files.

Email to Members of Parliament with Final Bankruptcy Reports

The sending of the Final Bankruptcy Reports to Members of Parliament in an email from Michelle Young and Michael Ough follows a seminar held by Lord Prem Sikka and Kevin Hollinrake, MP, Chair on APPG Fair Business Banking on Resolving Insolvency–Restoring confidence in the system – Report Launch Webinar on 14 September, 2021, a summary of which is posted at the APPG Banking website. In the email, reference is made to 26 files of similar cases of fraud investigated by Anthony Stansfeld, PCC, which were also covered in greater detail by Mr. Stansfeld and Michelle Young at previous podcasts at Ramola D Reports. (Report 214 | Michelle Young and Anthony Stansfeld, PCC Discuss Her Case & Bankruptcy Fraud in the UK | Dec 5, 2020; Report #220 | Dec 16, 2020 | Resolving Insolvency Fraud in Context of Loan Fraud & Rigged Audits | Anthony Stansfeld Police and Crime Commissioner with Michelle Young Exposing the Financial Crimes)

(For a listing and description of all panels and podcasts with video links since October 2020 covering the Great Insolvency Scam, conducted through the outstanding focus and persistence of Michelle Young, please see: Michelle Young and the Transparency Task Force Expose the UK’s Great Insolvency Scam.)

The email to Members of Parliament is below:

Final Bankruptcy Reports (PDF)

Statement from Anthony Stansfeld, Former Police and Crime Commissioner, Thames Valley, London, Regarding Engineered Bankruptcy and Theft of Michelle Young’s Assets

Anthony Stansfeld has supplied a statement remarking on the extravagant theft of billions in engineered bankruptcy fraud suffered by Michelle Young and her family, as well as on the failure of the London Metropolitan Police to fully investigate either the violent, untimely death of her ex-husband Scot Young or the disappearance of his considerable fortune and assets, stating his willingness to testify as a witness in the class action with Michelle and the others of the nine cases. This statement was sent by email (PDF below) and reposted here:

Statement by Anthony Stansfeld on the Michelle Young Case/29 July 2021:

Until May of this year I was the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for the Thames Valley, a

role I held for nearly nine years. During my time Thames Valley Police prosecuted, through the

Crown Prosecution Service, the Reading HBOS Fraud. This fraud involved nearly £1Bn, though

only £245m was used in the court case. The Serious Fraud Office and two other police forces had

turned the case down. If TVP had not followed the complaints of a great many victims the crime

would have gone unpunished. The defendants receives a combined prison sentences of 48 years.

As PCC what became apparent to me was that the Reading HBOS case was part of a far wider

ranging system of fraud being perpetrated through 3 major UK banks, and allied accountancy

companies and legal practices.

The case of Michelle Young is symptomatic of frauds carried out against private individuals of

wealth who seem to be picked for their vulnerability. A disproportionate number are women. The

bankruptcy case against her seems to be totally corrupt. There was no debt, the bankruptcy

petition was never registered, the litigants against her did not act in accordance with the

Insolvency Rules, forged documentation was used, and lawyers were used who did not have the

Right of Audience in the High Court. The considerable wealth owed to Michelle Young and her

two daughters disappeared through nominee bank accounts. The trustees of her ex husband

appear to have been complicit in both the bankruptcy against her and the disappearance of the

assets she and her two daughters were entitled to. The violent death of her ex husband is still

unexplained.

Of all the great many cases I have looked at the Michelle Young case stands out as the sums of

money involved are so large, and the bankruptcy against her so manifestly engineered to take

over the wealth she was entitled to. I find it extraordinary that the London Metropolitan Police

have never carried out any proper investigation into the death of her ex husband, or what

happened to the considerable assets which he owned. Various Regulatory Authorities should

have looked into this case as the sums claimed to have disappeared exceed £4Bn, most has

been laundered abroad.

I am prepared to act as a witness in court in the class action on Michelle Young’s case and the

seven other cases. I can produce the 26 files that cover these and other cases in which it is clear

forged documentation and signatures have been used in courts to bankrupt and steal assets from

not only those in the class action, but many hundreds of others,

Anthony Stansfeld.

The email from Anthony Stansfeld in PDF:

Watch News Panel 24/Report 266 at Brighteon

Watch News Panel 24/Report 266 at Odysee

Watch News Panel 24/Report 266 at Bitchute

