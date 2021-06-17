Michelle Young and the Transparency Task Force Expose the UK’s Great Insolvency Scam

Report | Ramola D | June 16, 2021

Working with others and on her own, Michelle Young, fashion entrepreneur, co-host of the Saturday news panels on Ramola D Reports and a tenacious advocate for mother’s rights, father’s rights and children’s rights in hundreds of child support cases where families have been divided, torn from their children, pushed into debt or made bankrupt, bankrupted herself, stripped of billions in land-holdings and estates after a high-profile divorce case and the murder of her billionaire ex-husband, reports that a breakthrough symposium is planned for June 24, to bring together professionals from different fields including law enforcement, accountants, lawyers, journalists examining the courts, legal system, and political system to finally begin to make a lasting difference to end these financial crimes.

Photo by Sora Shimazaki on Pexels.com

Hosted by the Transparency Task Force, panelists include:

Andy Agathangelou, – Chairman and Founder of the Transparency Task Force

Michelle Young – Unlawfully made bankrupt and founder of the Great Insolvency Scam forum

Anthony Stansfeld – Retired Police commissioner of the Thames Valley Region

Lord Prem Sikka – Honorable Member of the House of Lords

Ian Fraser – Author and financial journalist in financial crimes.

Emily Buchanan, – Researcher and journalist of financial crimes.

Steven Bernstein – Attorney in Law – USA

Michael Ough – retired ex-policeman with extensive research and evidence of Insolvency scams

Anthony Badaloo – Financial professional and founder of Scambusters

David Fabb – Successful businessman who was unlawfully targeted and made bankrupt

Jess Panesar – Financial professional who was unlawfully made bankrupt

Aiming to address the extant situation where for years solvent families have been ruthlessly asset-stripped by powerful and nefarious lawyer-judge-banker syndicates working through the courts, pricey law firms, litigation loan companies practicing fraud and audit-dodging, accountants and attorneys on the panel along with the Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld hope to address the issue of forged court documents, fraudulent bankruptcy documents, and the great need for independent auditing.

Plans to end these human rights abuses and injustices include building networks of people who have suffered “this white collar crime of Insolvency Abuse,” Michelle notes, working to change the Insolvency Act and going to the top of the Government to ensure justice and resolution.

“This ongoing lucrative Great Insolvency scam operated by white collar professionals targets wealthy SOLVENT people and purposely makes them bankrupt. Weaponizing the Insolvency rules creates a system whereby the bankrupt is padlocked for a very long time with no recourse through the Courts and watches the asset stripping of personal estates. High profile cases such as Michelle Young have shed some light on this disgraceful and abhorrent behavior of Insolvency Practitioners, solicitors, barristers, accountants and Judges, but only touches the tip of the iceberg!”

Michelle Young Describes the Fraud and Asset Stripping In Her Own Case

Michelle Young describes her own case in a powerful document with a clear opening summary: “This is a story of systematic asset stripping by the Rothschild Family and its agents, enabled by agents of the Crown, with a network of complicit judges, barristers, and registrars, all of whom should be indicted for high crimes. This pervasive fraud is global in nature, targets wealthy individuals who are not part of the “Establishment,” and is enabled by a complicit mass media that spreads disinformation to help obstruct the pursuit of justice. “

Michelle’s document, titled Michelle Young Narrative 2.0 can be read here:

Incisive and scathing, this account takes no prisoners as it spells out the facts as experienced and analyzed by Michelle. Examining the system of endemic fraud and avarice–“the Rothschild-controlled machine”–which targets vulnerable women across the economic spectrum, Michelle notes that children also are being seen as assets in this underground system of parasitic exploitation which uses the Family Courts to tear children from their homes and capture them eventually into the pedo networks:

“The asset stripping of individuals who are selected a “prey” for the Rothschild-controlled “machine” should not be confused with the equally institutionalised asset stripping associated with merger & acquisition fraud where corporate assets are removed, debts are left and the stockholders cheated. This is about the hunting down and killing of entire families. Insolvency courts are used to liquidate families by design, families that absent the treachery and fraud of the perpetrators of this nation-wide asset stripping scheme, would otherwise continues to thrive and contribute to the economy and society. The family courts appear to be just as corrupt, and there appears to be a similarly contrived system to strip children from their families to sell them to pedophiles. Children are being treated as assets that can be stripped from families.” –Michelle Young Narrative 2.0

Michelle’s case has been covered in the UK Press and was presented at the ITNJ (International Tribunal for Natural Justice) as well as being covered by Sacha Stone, Founder of ITNJ, in a documentary, Episode One of which is posted here below:

The Great Insolvency Scam: The Crown vs The People | Sacha Stone, Humanitidad Foundation

“Episode 1 of The Great Insolvency Scam centres around the discoveries made by a remarkable man. Gedaljahu Ebert had his entire estate (worth over £1 Billion pounds) stolen from him by fraudulent insolvency practitioners, banks and the British court system working in criminal collusion. He is joined in this short film by former UK Police investigator Michael Ough who lends weight to Ebert’s findings. Part of the discourse focuses on the infamous Michelle Young case (wife of the former banker Scott Young who died under mysterious circumstances leaving a £4 Billion pound estate which also mysteriously disappeared after criminal collusion by the banks, insolvency practitioners and the British court system). The Michelle Young case continues to make the British press and she continues to prosecute the ‘authorities’ for remedy. Also appearing in this film is UK Police & Crimes Commissioner Anthony Stansfield and former CIA black operations officer Robert David Steele. The Michelle Young case can be followed via the International Tribunal for Natural Justice Commission site: commission.itnj.org.” — Video description, Humanitidad Foundation

Michelle Young’s presentation at the ITNJ can be viewed here:

Michelle Young Exposes the Crimes of Secret Family Courts, Child Support Agency networks and Lawyers against UK Mothers at Ramola D Reports

Michelle Young’s case was first discussed at Ramola D Reports in a forum examining the injustice and abuse suffered by a number of British mothers at the hands of judges, lawyers, police affiliated with the Family Courts and the Child Support Agency networks as well as the Bankruptcy Courts.

UK Mothers Across Socio-Economic Lines Reveal the Crimes, Corruption, and Fraud Rampant in UK Family Courts and Bankruptcy Courts Which Unlawfully Asset-Strip and Defraud Women & Kidnap, Foster, Traffick, and Disappear Their Children and Babies | Nov 4, 2020

News Panel 1 | Report #196 | Oct 7, 2020 | UK Mothers Speak: Failure, Fraud, Crime, Corruption, Injustice in the UK Family Courts

In the first of a series of News Panels exposing rampant crime, corruption, and fraud in the UK Family Courts and Bankruptcy Courts, several UK mothers of varying socio-economic strata came together recently to discuss the bankruptcies, destitution, loss of custody, and theft of children they have suffered at the hands of the UK Family Courts and Bankruptcy Courts.

Michelle Young Discusses Her Own Case Further

Further panels with Michelle Young included conversations featuring Anthony Stansfeld, Thames Valley PCC, and Burke Files, Financial Investigator, David Seaborn Davies, Former Scotland Yard Head of HM Royalty Protection, Lina Helstein, ITNJ Judge & International Fraud Investigator (all posted below).

Report #198: News Panel on High Level UK Crime, Fraud, Corruption in Banks, Courts, Audit Agencies | Oct 13, 2020

https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/report-198-news-panel-on-high-level-uk:3

Forthright and connective conversation with a group of police whistleblowers, investigators, and UCC and common law experts who are each engaging in efforts to address the white-collar fraud, crime and corruption endemic in UK banks, loan companies, courts, law firms, police departments, auditing and regulatory agencies including crime investigatory agencies such as the National Crime Agency and the Financial Reporting Council: Dave Laity, police whistleblower from Devon Cornwall Police, Anthony Stansfeld, Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner, Trevor Mealham, property fraud investigator and researcher, Bibi Bacchus, UCC and Common Law expert and educator, Michelle Young, reporter of property fraud and asset-stripping as well as champion of UK mothers suffering tragic losses of children, homes, and assets at the hands of UK family courts and bankruptcy courts.

A conversation that builds on News Panel 1 with UK Mothers (Report #196), and offers insights into how a network of infiltrating fraudsters with friends in high places have contaminated British courts, banks, and regulatory agencies, via such means as globalist leadership organization Common Purpose and the revolving door between regulatory agencies and banks, whose predatory practices of high-interest loans, withdrawals of loans, money-laundering of vast amounts accomplished by auditing-fraud are egregiously sanctioned by crooked fraud and crime investigative agencies, courts, law firms and attorneys, while police fraud units are themselves made impotent by lack of funds and support to fully investigate and prosecute high-level banking fraud.

As a consequence of institutionalized criminal practice which includes forged signatures and false accounts, thousands of small business owners are made bankrupt, homes are stolen via aggressive bailiff action while law firms wreak millions from victims seeking justice, and courts literally permit the stealing of children and homes.

The good news is that concerned citizens like this group are standing up to address this blatant onslaught of crime and that remedies can be found in common law and in understanding that all law is now UCC and contract law; the answer perhaps is to do what Bibi Bacchus has done in her own case, to write up and use a service agreement or contract to address the loss of property and family and ensure their return.

Please watch News Panel 1 for background context to this conversation.

Report 214 | Michelle Young and Anthony Stansfeld, PCC Discuss Her Case & Bankruptcy Fraud in the UK | Dec 5, 2020

An updating and informative conversation on the whole story behind Michelle Young’s high-profile divorce case in the UK, as she sought her family’s share of wealth and estates from ex-husband Scott Young, a billionaire edged into entrepreneurship by her father’s business base and contacts, who apparently hid his assets offshore prior to the divorce, declared bankruptcy and prevented Michelle and their daughters from being given any part of the estate.

Paying solicitors millions of pounds and going to court 65 times across 8 years, Michelle discovered the laxity of judges, the venality of solicitors, and the entrenched corruption in litigation funding firms, all of whom seemed intent on prolonging the case interminably while refusing to seek disclosure of basic communications between Scott and his advisors and lawyers which would have revealed how and where his assets had been hidden, and refusing to pass what looked to be obvious judgment once the paper trail of his assets was discovered on a hard drive on one of the children’s laptops.

In the long process of court hearings, Michelle relays that she was obliged to pay solicitor fees and court fees to Grant Thornton the firm appointed to investigate the assets and HMRC, take numerous loans, and was then wrongfully litigated against by Grant Thornton to get a judgment of bankruptcy against her — something she has strenuously fought and continues to battle, given that the entire dispute was over major estate and liquid assets that have been proved to exist and should rightfully have been returned to her, particularly after Scot Young’s mysterious death in odd circumstances when his body was found impaled on the railings below his flat.

Another factor of this case which ties in to the Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld’s current accumulation of evidence of bankruptcy fraud and bank loan fraud in thousands of cases all across Britain is the uncovering of lack of solicitor regulation and auditing ethics; had the Solicitors Regulation Authority, the Serious Fraud Office, the National Crime Agency, the Financial Reporting Council all been doing their jobs–or even proved able to do them when specifically tasked–this extent of unethicality and corruption from solicitors, accountants, loan firms would never have occurred. Currently, Anthony reports that about 15 of his 21 folders filled with fraud cases have been submitted to the National Crime Agency but no word or investigation has resulted, over one and a half years of waiting.

Anthony also relays the situation in the case of fraud from Lloyd’s Bank and HBOS bank, where it has been discovered the regulatory authorities and the banks play Merry Go Round with the famed revolving door, sticking their own top executives in gatekeeping positions to prevent the fraud from being discovered and addressed properly.

Report #220 | Dec 16, 2020 | Resolving Insolvency Fraud in Context of Loan Fraud & Rigged Audits | Anthony Stansfeld Police and Crime Commissioner with Michelle Young Exposing the Financial Crimes

News Panel on Insolvency Fraud: Michelle Young & Anthony Stansfeld, Police & Crime Commissioner, UK, Burke Files, Financial Investigator, David Seaborn Davies, Former Scotland Yard Head of HM Royalty Protection, Lina Helstein, ITNJ Judge & International Fraud Investigator Discuss Michelle’s High-Profile High Net-Worth Case & Bankruptcy Fraud, in an Atmosphere of Loan Fraud, Rigged Audits, Auditing Failures, Revolving Door Between Banks & Auditors, Corrupt Judges & Solicitors, Failure in Solicitor Oversight, & Organized Asset Theft Targeting Women in UK Family Courts and Bankruptcy Courts.

More information can be obtained at the website The Great Insolvency Scam. News panels co-hosted by Michelle Young can be viewed at Ramola D Reports at Bitchute, Brighteon, Lbry, and Odysee (links at Ramola D Reports | Broadcast Center).

Michelle Young has made enormous efforts to expose these crimes, both for herself and for others in similar situations. Tenacity and persistence in the face of great odds is indeed called-for when entrenched crime syndicates are involved, as Michelle has discerned and embodied. The power in her stance and words has the support of everyone who has ever suffered injustice at the hands of established criminals, indeed everyone who is suffering such abuse now: “It is my intent to wage absolute unrestricted warfare in the public interest against this financial and legal conspiracy that is systematically stripping assets from upper middle class individuals of wealth who are not part of the Rothschild network. Every ethical billionaire and multi-millionaire on the planet is potentially a target for asset stripping, with the full complicity of the Central Banks and the financial and legal authorities in England, the United States, and the European Union.”

Her promise to help right the world and bring the expectation of justice back to all also has our applause: “Should I be successful in fully exposing and bringing to justice those who have stripped the estate of Scot Young and falsified documents to put me into bankruptcy, it is my intent to form a global alliance of billionaires committed to restoring justice for all and help fund Internet 3.0.“

Please stay tuned for further coverage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Email

Pinterest

More

Pocket

Tumblr



