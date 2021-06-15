Uninformed Professor Devi Shridhar Blatantly Lies to Children on BBC Newsround, Dr. Vernon Coleman & UK Medical Freedom Call Her Out, Demand Public Retraction & Apology

Report | Ramola D | June 15, 2021

Devi Shridhar, the much touted media spokesperson chairing “Global Public Health” at the University of Edinburgh and apparently keen to push experimental vaccines on the world including now on children, has publicly lied on a major news program reaching millions, BBC Newsround, where she answered questions and assured children and parents the experimental Pfizer mRNA vaccine was “100% safe and effective, ” risks outweighed benefits, children were not likely to get COVID-19 after the vaccine based on clinical trials, and the only downside was another shot in the arm.

On the BBC Newsround website the following is noted:

“The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has been approved for 12 to 15 year-olds in Britain.

The UK’s medicine regulator, the MHRA, says the injections are “safe and effective” for children in that age group and that the “benefits far outweigh any risk”.

However, a final decision on whether children will or won’t receive the jab hasn’t been made yet.

More than half of all adults in the UK have now had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine, the final decision on whether kids will also be vaccinated is now up to the UK’s vaccines committee.”

Devi Shridhar downplays the reported side-effects as she tells children they might “experience fatigue, feeling tired, feeling a little unwell” as “some children in the clinical trials” but that “these cleared in a day or two, and it seems a small price to pay to protect from the real disease when it comes.”

In Actuality, Children like Adults are Experiencing Dangerous Side-Effects from the mRNA Vaccines: Strokes, Bell’s Palsy, Heart Problems

This clearly-uninformed Oxford academic also downplayed the adverse effects of the vaccine as possibly making a child feel unwell for a day but then subsiding, in stark contrast to the information pouring out of the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme, the Eudravigilance database, and the CDC’s VAERS website.

Thousands of anguished relatives have taken to social media, posting images and videos of loved ones convulsing, showing signs of major rashes, vibrating from head to foot, and evidencing Bell’s Palsy, where one side of the face is frozen. Children, teenagers, young women and men in their 20s, 30s, and 40s as well as older women and men in their 50s, 60s and 70s are recorded as dead shortly after the vaccine, across a range from a few hours after the vaccine or weeks and months afterward.

Do Not Take the COVID-19 Vaccines: Reports & Videos of Convulsions, Seizures, Palsy, Death Are Increasing

News Panel 21: Detox from the mRNA & Nanotech in COVID Vaccines, Neural Dust & Nanometallic Particulates from Aerosols/Chem Trails, Cleanse Your Pineal Gland with Clean Slate & Natural Remedies

Dangers of ALL Vaccines Highlighted as Deaths and Injuries From the Experimental mRNA COVID Vaccines Pile Up

Newsbreak 107 | Feb 12, 2021 | Unsafe Vaccines in Light of Vaccine Injuries: Focus on COVID Vaccine Adverse Events & Deaths with Dr. John Reizer

Dr. Vernon Coleman: How Many People Are The Vaccines Killing?

Newswatch Live | Censorship & Media Deception Sheathes the Truth about COVID Vaccine Dangers, Deaths & Global Biosurveillance, Biosecurity Intentions

Data from the CDC VAERS website for US deaths and disability from the COVID vaccines through June 4, 2021, which are said to be only 1% of the actual reactions; Dr. Peter McCullough says it is possible we are looking at 50,000 deaths from the vaccine, not almost 6000.

Medical Academics, Cardiologists, Epidemiologists Are Calling for an Immediate Halt to the Vaccines for Children

Professor Roger Hodgkinson has issued a passionate call for the immediate halting of the vaccine for children, as also has Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, who has cautioned parents they will be committing a crime by subjecting their children to the vaccine, given the numbers of clotting formation disorders being reported, as well as reports of brain clots and heart inflammation in teens.

Dr. Peter McCullough , a world renowned cardiologist, in a new interview with Reiner Fuellmich, says the vaccines are extremely dangerous for children and teenagers and should be halted immediately, as does Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, a pulmonary specialist and epidemiologist who says “this is just another coronavirus, there is nothing to be worried about regarding the virus, we know how to deal with it” but cautions “be very worried about the vaccine.”

UK Medical Freedom Alliance Doctors Call Out Devi Shridhar

UK Medical Freedom Alliance has published an open letter to Professor Devi Shridhar, calling her out for her irresponsible and false statements to children, and demanding a public retraction and apology. They point out the main areas of concern in Shridhar’s statements as follows:

“1. You state the benefit of the vaccine for children would be that they then “don’t need to worry about Covid-19”. Children are already in a position where they do not have to worry about Covid-19, as the risk to them is close to zero.

2. You state that another benefit would be that they then are likely to not infect their parents. Children do not play a major role in transmission, and there is also no evidence from the regulatory trials that the vaccines prevent transmission. This is clearly a statement intended to provoke an emotional response of guilt followed by a sense of duty, and as such it is propaganda rather than factual advice.

3. You state that the main downside of getting the vaccine is that it is “another injection into your arm”. This is a gross misrepresentation of the known and unknown risks of potential serious adverse effects of the Covid-19 vaccines for children. We are sure you are aware that the CDC in the US is calling an emergency meeting, specifically to discuss the hundreds of cases of myocarditis that have occurred in young people after the vaccine (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9672233/The-Latest-WHO-warns-delta-variant-hold-Europe.html).

Life-threatening effects and deaths have been reported in young adults and children in the US and Israel, which you do not refer to at all.”

The doctors penning this letter also direct Devi Shridhar to their earlier letter to MHRA, delineating the many problems with the vaccine, cautioning about lack of knowledge regarding medium and long-term effects, and demanding that the vaccine not be authorized and used on children, which was covered here earlier:

UK Medical Freedom Alliance Sends Urgent Open Letter to the MHRA, Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock, Chris Witty et al to Halt All Plans to Vaccinate Children on Pfizer EUA Immediately Given Mounting Evidence of Vaccine Harm

How is Devi Shridhar Qualified to Reassure Children the Pfizer Vaccine is Safe? She’s Not

It is salutary to note that Devi Shridhar is not a physician herself and has no medical training but has apparently been groomed for a public position as media “Public Health” academic with a D. Phil from Oxford, historically linked to government, media, and intelligence services in the UK, a Rhodes scholarship at 18, and close ties with the globalist coterie running this false pandemic, with an 8-month study of health issues in India through a public health lens and later analysis at Oxford of global health governance by GAVI, the World Bank, the UN, which somehow led to her co-authoring a book with Chelsea Clinton on Global Health Governance, as this painfully-gushy Lancet article reveals.

None of these “global health governance” activities however have conferred a medical or other health qualification on this well-supported Rhodes scholar with Wellcome Trust funding who publishes much on Bill and Melinda Gates’ colonizing of countries whose systems of traditional medicine (including her own ancestrally-connected one, India) have been imperialistically ravaged by Rockefeller pharmaceuticals under guise of “philanthropy” and “global health governance” and are now suffering sterilizing under eugenicist cover, including with the COVID vaccines.

Devi Shridhar is therefore not at all qualified to be issuing public assurances to children or parents regarding the “safety” of what have really proved to be dangerous and death-dealing vaccines.

Several years in University as well both as a student and now a teacher have not helped her either to distinguish truth from lies, it seems.

Dr. Vernon Coleman Issues Blistering Riposte to Devi Shridhar’s False Assurances on Safety of Vaccine: Lies on the BBC WIll Result in Children Dying

In a no-holds barred must-watch video talk, Dr. Vernon Coleman recently called out the same June 8 program where Devi Shridhar, aided by the BBC and propelling the party line which is sending hundreds and thousands of adults to their deaths-by-vaccine, assured the world it was quite alright for children to be pierced with the Death Jab.

Both entertaining and instructive, this video lecture publishes the truth about the numbers of recorded deaths and serious adverse effects, in addition to denouncing Devi Shridhar’s “gold-plated lies.”

Pointing out that the BBC has close ties with the drug industry and is known for rampant deceit, he bemoans the fact that “the BBC is now deliberately lying to children.”

Excerpt:

“Second, Sridhar says this experimental vaccine, which only has a temporary approval let us not forget, is 100% safe for children.

And that is a downright, 100%, solid gold, lie.

And for that lie alone this bloody woman should be hung, drawn quartered, boiled in oil and tarred and feathered.

Sridhar is lying to children who are susceptible and vulnerable and terrified out of their wits by a year of unremitting propaganda.

So, what’s the truth?

The truth is that in America, the data up to the 28th May 2021 for 12 to 17-year-olds shows that there have been 4,740 total adverse events including 117 rated as serious and four reported deaths. Two 15-year-olds died and a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Those are the confirmed deaths. There are others not yet confirmed.

And this grinning, ignorant Professor Devi Sridhar of the University of Edinburgh says it’s safe.

Well, you horrid woman, death isn’t safe. Death is final. It means it’s all over. And this experimental jab is safe like being run over by a bus is safe.”

Quick Retraction from the BBC of Shridhar’s “100% Safe and Effective” Statement, Without Public Acknowledgement and Apology

Especially interesting is the fact that the BBC have apparently made a quick retraction of Shridhar’s original statement on air, that the Pfizer vaccines were 100% safe, rewording their verbiage thus:

“Correction: This article has been amended to remove a reference by a contributor that the Pfizer vaccine is “100% safe”.

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has said:

“We have carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk.“

The UKMFA doctors point to this correction, noting:

“We note that the currently accessible version of your statement on Newsround has already been redacted, as you originally claimed 100% safety for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

You must have been aware that declaring any medical intervention100% safe undermines anyone’s credibility.

Editing a feature after it has already been circulated and viewed by huge numbers of the public and children, without a publicized explanation or apology, is highly irregular. The comment at the end of the written transcript, merely noting a correction, will not reach the majority of the audience who have heard and assimilated your initial claim.”

The statements noted by BBC on their website regarding the vaccine are highly questionable, considering the numbers of deaths and adverse reactions being reported on all vaccines including the Pfizer vaccine. Statements reportedly made by the MHRA are as questionable: The MHRA “safety surveillance strategy in place” for children and teens can scarcely be trusted when the safety surveillance strategy for adults in the UK appears to be non-existent: no halting of the vaccines has occurred despite nearly 2000 deaths and thousands of adverse reactions recorded by the Yellow Card Scheme.

It is becoming fairly clear now that if the vaccines are rolled out and children start dying or suffering serious side-effects, the BBC and Professor Devi Shridhar, along with the MHRA and several other medically negligent parties, can be held fully responsible.

Open Letter from the UK Medical Freedom Alliance to Devi Shridhar

The UKMFA Letter to Devi Shridhar is posted below. Visit their website for other Open Letters, resources and information.

In the complete clampdown of vaccine truth by lying media, who have colluded with Big Tech (deplatforming indy media including this writer) to run a “media whiteout” on the critical subject of Vaccine Deaths and Injuries–fully supported by the pharma industry which advertises on their platforms and pays their yacht-club bills–please share this information widely, so it can reach as many as possible on all your social media platforms.

Exposing their lies will inevitably lead to the rise of the truth.

