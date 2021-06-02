News Panel 21: Detox from the mRNA & Nanotech in COVID Vaccines, Neural Dust & Nanometallic Particulates from Aerosols/Chem Trails, Cleanse Your Pineal Gland with Clean Slate & Natural Remedies

Video link & Note | Ramola D | June 2, 2021

If you are one among the many thousands of people who have unfortunately taken the “jab” and done your research only afterwards, only to find the mRNA vaccines are experimental, unapproved, causing thousands of deaths and disabilities, causing paralysis and strokes, and likely to cause auto-immune overdrive through ADE or antibody-dependent enhancement, as Professor Dolores Cahill and Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and other concerned doctors are currently informing us–and indeed have been informing us for many months now, perhaps you wish to look into how to detox from this substance in your veins–as it seems many visitors to this website are researching.

Or perhaps you are waking up to the fact that the weird blowing dust and fibres in your backyard from the wide-spreading white or gray aerosols anyone can see trailing behind military planes or commercial planes do not have your best interests at heart; perhaps you have encountered the work of Elana Freeland or Clifford Carnicom or Rosalind Petersen or Dane Wigington or Kevin Galalae and watched some of the many whistleblowers online revealing that a mess of hazardous chemicals, synthetically-biological material, viruses, fungi, nanoparticulates of heavy metals are being cached in containers on Air Force bases or loaded onto specially fitted planes, are being chemically formulated with intentions of human control–across a span from chemical brain control to immune system assault to neurological burden to brain takeover, have secret depopulation intentions (policies enshrined in United Nations agreements), and are being sprayed and blowing down on the humans below with distinct intent to harm: part of the transhumanist, synthetic-biology bioengineering project of military/intelligence/globalist factions pursuing megalomanic control of humanity and Earth.

Perhaps you or your families are just suffering from increased skin diseases, depression, dementia, neurological disorders, respiratory issues and are seeking to detox and cleanse from the myriad of environmental pollutants you may not know everything about as yet.

Worldwide Reveal of New, Destructive SynBio”Cross-Domain Bacteria” Linked to Chem Trails, Morgellons, Now in Everyone’s Bodies “Transforming the Human Species”: The Carnicom Institute Disclosure Project Overview

How to Detox/Get Rid of the Nanotechnology From Chem Trails in Your Body & Cleanse Your Pineal Gland

News Panel 21, co-hosted with Michelle Young, released a few weeks ago, offers an educative conversation with Clayton Thomas, founder and architect of Root Brand, Dr. Marina Carew, and Sandy G, UK ambassadors for Clean Slate and other Root Brand products on the importance of detoxing heavy metals and nanotechnology out of the body, cleansing the pineal gland and awakening the body and brain past all attempts to suppress the human spirit with modern toxins and pollutants and restore your self to vibrance, positivity and high energy.

News Panel 21 cover image

Notably, as Clayton describes, these supplements also offer a balancing out of psychological and mental health, and enhance creativity and focus, as Michelle and Sandy also share on the panel, so they may be a great solution for anyone struggling with depression, motivation, PTSD, or just plain despair looking at the news today; we all need to be at our best during these times, physically and psychologically, to deal with the news, to find our inner power, to take positive action to bring about positive change–it’s going to take everyone, really, waking up to our true inner power to bring powerful positive change to the world.

Clean Slate, a detox remedy using a form of zeolite, was also covered earlier in News Panel 16 with Dr. Marina Carew and can be obtained through Dr. Marina’s discount code. News panels on Saturdays co-hosted with Michelle Young hope to promote Clean Slate detoxing going forward since it offers such a positive solution for humanity in these besieged times; using Dr. Marina’s code will help support these panels and the print journalism at this website as also the vital work of interviews, info-talks and newswatch panels at Ramola D Reports, so we do recommend using Dr. Marina’s referral code to order your Root Brand supplements so you can help support our work while you support your own health, psychological well being, and immunity. Thank you for trying it out for yourself, thank you for helping support vital indy media and human rights campaigning in a time of abject censorship, Psy Ops, and info warfare, and do share this information widely on social media.

Regarding the experimental and hazardous mRNA vaccines and what is in them and how your body can be supported to detox from the mRNA substance injected into your veins, with their nanolipid coatings, which, in the case of Moderna, also includes the deadly poison SM-102 as recently discovered, you may also wish to explore further the information from Dr. Judy Mikovits on Suramin and pine needle tea or pine bark extract (some articles posted here), which is used also in Zero In, one of the Root Brand supplements which Clayton speaks about in News Panel 21.

News Panel 21 is currently posted at Bitchute and Brighteon and will be posted at a few other sites shortly.

To learn more about the dangers of the COVID vaccines, being pushed on all by a faction seeking control over humanity and in ownership of both Big Media and Big Pharma–which along with Big Tech–is deplatforming all indy media with opposing information and coverage exposing the damages and death accruing from the COVID vaccines:

Report 242 | Public Education: mRNA Vaccines in Focus: “Safe and Effective” or Russian Roulette with your Life?

In a Sea of Lies: mRNA Vaccine Truth, COVID Truth–Resources to Inform Yourself

Clot Formation Post Pfizer/Moderna/All Gene-Based Vaccines Potentially Lethal, Children Must Not Get the Shot: Urgent Appeal from Microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi

To learn more about the chemtrails and what is known now–despite Big Media obfuscation and dismissal as “contrails” and “geoengineering”–listen to Rosalind Peterson, look up some of these websites, and explore the documents and reports and videos online.

Rosalind Peterson, Founder of California SkyWatch and Agriculture Defense Coalition, speaks at length about her work of assessing crop losses, and learning about tree decline and thence the aerosol injections, the health hazards, the chemical effects, the climatic effects, how universities are involved, and how agriculture is being dramatically changed by these aerosols, and how our food & water supplies are being deleteriously impacted.

Organizations Focusing on Chem Trails

Geoengineering Watch (Dane Wigington)

Agriculture Defense Coalition (Rosalind Peterson)

The Carnicom Institute (Clifford Carnicom)

(Please note, Wikipedia, which discounts chem-trails, points to being controlled-media; their “definitions” and claims of conspiracies point directly to Disinformation, Psy-Op, and Active Military Deception, or MILDEC.)

Several scientists and researchers, including doctors, speak out here about the absolute reality of chem trails and what the heavy metals in nano form being dropped on us are doing to our bodies and brains:

The United Nations Exposes Chemtrails: 100% PROOF We Are Being Poisoned /Stillness in the Storm

Top Scientist Confirms Aluminium Poisoning Via Chemtrails Is Real/Newspunch

Aerosol Crimes/Documentary by Clifford Carnicom: https://topdocumentaryfilms.com/aerosol-crimes-aka-chemtrails/

Documentary from Truth Media Productions/What in the world are they spraying?

EXPOSED: Chemtrails hint at ongoing “New Manhattan Project” to alter Earth’s atmosphere/Climate Science News

