UK Medical Freedom Alliance Sends Urgent Open Letter to the MHRA, Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock, Chris Witty et al to Halt All Plans to Vaccinate Children on Pfizer EUA Immediately Given Mounting Evidence of Vaccine Harm

Repost of UKMFA Open Letter, dated June 7, 2021 | Ramola D | June 13, 2021
In a powerful open letter to the MHRA, a group of physicians, lawyers, and scientists from the UK Medical Freedom Alliance are urgently demanding that the experimental COVID vaccines not be rolled out to children.
“It is with the gravest of concern and utter incredulity that we assimilate the decision by the MHRA to grant regulatory approval for emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in 12- to 15-year- old childreni. We wish to notify you of the multiple factors indicating that most likely your decision will have devastating consequences for a significant number of children in the UK and their families.
We are adding our voice to doctors and experts around the world, including groups in the UKii iii, USiv v and Israelvi, who have raised serious ethical and safety concerns, and demanded that Covid-19 vaccines are not rolled out to children.
We previously outlined our arguments against giving Covid-19 vaccines to children in an Open Letter to the MHRA, JVCI and Government Ministers, dated 25 February 2021vii. Considering new and mounting evidence of harm caused by Covid-19 vaccines, we wish to urgently re-enforce our appeal to reverse this latest decision immediately and halt all plans in relation to administration of Covid-19 vaccines to children.”–UKMFA Open Letter to MHRA, 7 June 2021
Pointing out to the MHRA that children are not in a risk category for this virus, they note that given the mounting evidence of vaccine harm being reported to the Yellow Card Scheme in the UK, to the CDC VAERS database in the US, and EudraVigilance in Europe, children are indeed at grave risk for “life-threatening vaccine effects” such as blood clots, strokes, and myocarditis.
“Of the 4347 events of thrombosis and embolism reported to the MHRA as of 13 May 2021, 770 occurred following the Pizer-BioNTech vaccinexlv. According to the US VAERS reporting system, several children under the age of 18 have died following a Covid-19 vaccineliv.”
Long-term studies have simply not been done, they point out–a fact especially relevant in the case of children whose entire life stretches ahead of them. Damage to their health now or in the future must be ruled out before vaccines are given to them.
“At this stage, medium- and long-term effects of Covid-19 vaccines are completely unknown and unpredictable, due to the short duration of the Phase 3 safety trials, which are ongoing and not due to complete until 2023. This is most relevant for young people and children. Before giving Covid-19 vaccines to children, potential adverse, long-term, effects on fertility, carcinogenesis, and children’s developing neurological and immune systems MUST be completely ruled out, as is done with other drugs and vaccines. This may take years or decades to fully establish.”
They stress that this is an experimental gene-based vaccine which has not been tested on adults or children and has the potential to destroy health and take lives.
Serious adverse events including death cannot be ignored, they emphasize.
“Serious adverse events and vaccine-related deaths have been reported in the UKxlv, the USxlvi and Europexlvii. In the report published by the MHRA on 13 May 2021, there were 822,078 adverse reactions in the UK, including seizures, paralysis, blindness, strokes, blood clots and acute cardiac events. There were 1178 reports of fatalities.”
Informed consent has not been facilitated for those vaccinated either–a tenet of medical ethics equally applicable to children. “Unless factually accurate information is made available, detailing risks as well as benefits, it is not possible for anyone, let alone children, to make a fully informed decision and give informed consent to Covid-19 vaccination. Gillick Competence cannot be assumed under current circumstances, where the vaccines are based on novel technologies, and no long-term safety data is available.”
Deriving from a 1986 UK case (Gillick v West Norfolk and Wisbech AHA) involving teenagers whose mother disputed the UK Dept of Health’s ability to give her children contraceptive advice and treatment minus parental consent, Gillick competence accruing from the ruling in that case seeks “to identify children aged under 16 who have the legal competence to consent to immunization, providing they can demonstrate sufficient maturity and intelligence to understand and appraise the nature and implications of the proposed treatment, including the risks and alternative courses of actions.”
In this case, the doctors at UKMFA note, even Gilick Competence becomes invalid, given the COVID vaccines are based on novel gene-based technologies which are experimental, for which no long-term data is available.
UKMFA also makes note of the label of “vaccine hesitancy” which is being used by various groups to justify coercion, peer pressure, and unethical persuasion.
“We are alarmed at the targeting of the public, and more recently schoolchildrenlviii lix, with material conveying a one-sided and simplified message, without reflection or consideration for individual circumstances, or disclosure of the known and unknown risks we have outlined. Multiple resources are being made available that appear to be aimed at modifying behaviour to reduce “vaccine hesitancy”. These appear to rely not on the strength of scientific arguments but on techniques of persuasionlx lxi lxii. Recent reports, suggesting that the use of peer pressure to increase uptake of the vaccine in children has been condoned by some school leaders, were very disturbinglxiii. This is not consistent with ethical and lawful practice of medicine and indeed constitutes a violation of Informed Consent, as required by the GMC, the NHS Constitution, and the Montgomery rulinglxiv.”
As Dr. Hodgkinson has also stated (noting that the spread of upper respiratory viruses cannot be stopped with lockdowns and masks), these physicians unequivocally note that the path to pandemic healthcare is not emergency mass immunization with hastily-rolled-out untested vaccines, reminding the MHRA of such attempts during the swine flu pandemic of 2009-2010 when children were mass vaccinated leading to “over 1000 cases of life-changing narcolepsy in children and teenagers across Europe, and the eventual withdrawal of the Pandemrix vaccine.”
“There is no historical precedent where a pandemic was successfully ended or mitigated by vaccinating the entire population. Indeed, concerns have been raised that this approach may prolong the pandemic and risk promotion of more virulent variantsix. French virologist and Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier recently highlighted and warned about this potential issuex xi. As the concept of ending a pandemic by vaccinating the entire population has no basis in science, there is no imperative to vaccinate children.”
Closing their letter with an impassioned call to MHRA to heed the evidence and do no harm, they warn of imminent deaths among children given this experimental gene treatment if the vaccine push to inject children is not stopped:
“There may be healthy UK children who will not live to see another Christmas if Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out in schools over the summer/autumn. This would be an unforgiveable act of completely avoidable harm, for which you would be responsible, individually and collectively.
We implore the MHRA to immediately reverse the decision to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children and abide by the Hippocratic oath to “First do no Harm”.
The UK public trusts and relies on you not to expose their children to unnecessary risk.”
UK (and other) parents may wish to share this letter with their school staff and administrators, as well as with other parents, to educate all on the facts of COVID vaccine dangers–being suppressed in mainstream media by propaganda and excised from social media and all Big Tech platforms by censorship–and to mobilize to ensure that these vaccines are not inflicted on children and teenagers.
The full letter from the UKMFA to MHRA as well as UK, Scottish, Welsh, and Irish government officials is below.
URGENT Open Letter from the UK Medical Freedom Alliance to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)/UK Medical Alliance Freedom web site
UKMFA Letter in PDF: Click to Download
7 June 2021