Dr. Robert Malone, Creator of mRNA Vaccine Technology, Advises All Parents Strongly Against Vaccinating Children with COVID Injections

Repost with Video and Links from GlobalCovidSummit.org | Ramola D | Dec 17, 2021

Dr. Robert Malone joins 16, 000 scientists and physicians worldwide who have now signed the Rome Declaration against vaccine mandates, management interference in the physician-patient relationship, and the dismissal of proven preventative treatments for Covid, reported earlier here: News Report 2 | Thousands of Doctors and Scientists Call for a Halt to the Toxic COVID Injections, Vaccine Mandates, Physician Censorship, & Urge Against the Vaccinating of Children

The original Rome Physicians Declaration has been updated to resolve against vaccinating children, people with natural immunity, and the interference of health agencies and institutions with physicians, and the updated version can be found here.

Global Covid Summit calls for all concerned physicians and scientists worldwide to read and consider signing their Declaration, in a bid to continue raising public awareness and inform governments and health institutions worldwide of the truth of current scientific research and analyses of the entire Covid “pandemic” and the need to heed the words of physicians advising against gene-based vaccines for children.

From Global Covid Summit: “Global Covid Summit is the product of an international alliance of physicians and medical scientists, committed to speaking truth to power about Covid pandemic research and treatment. Please read and consider signing our Declaration HERE .”

BEFORE YOUR CHILD IS INJECTED, WATCH DR. ROBERT MALONE’S STATEMENT ON CHILD COVID VACCINATIONS

Full Text of Malone Statement

My name is Robert Malone, and I am speaking to you as a parent, grandparent, physician and scientist. I don’t usually read from a prepared speech, but this is so important that I wanted to make sure that I get every single word and scientific fact correct.

I stand by this statement with a career dedicated to vaccine research and development. I’m vaccinated for COVID and I’m generally pro-vaccination. I have devoted my entire career to developing safe and effective ways to prevent and treat infectious diseases.

After this, I will be posting the text of this statement so you can share it with your friends and family.

Before you inject your child – a decision that is irreversible – I wanted to let you know the scientific facts about this genetic vaccine, which is based on the mRNA vaccine technology I created:

There are three issues parents need to understand:

The first is that a viral gene will be injected into your children’s cells. This gene forces your child’s body to make toxic spike proteins. These proteins often cause permanent damage in children’s critical organs, including

Their brain and nervous system

Their heart and blood vessels, including blood clots

Their reproductive system, and

This vaccine can trigger fundamental changes to their immune system

The most alarming point about this is that once these damages have occurred, they are irreparable

You can’t fix the lesions within their brain

You can’t repair heart tissue scarring

You can’t repair a genetically reset immune system, and

This vaccine can cause reproductive damage that could affect future generations of your family

The second thing you need to know about is the fact that this novel technology has not been adequately tested.

We need at least 5 years of testing/research before we can really understand the risks

Harms and risks from new medicines often become revealed many years later

Ask yourself if you want your own child to be part of the most radical medical experiment in human history

One final point: the reason they’re giving you to vaccinate your child is a lie.

Your children represent no danger to their parents or grandparents

It’s actually the opposite. Their immunity, after getting COVID, is critical to save your family if not the world from this disease

In summary: there is no benefit for your children or your family to be vaccinating your children against the small risks of the virus, given the known health risks of the vaccine that as a parent, you and your children may have to live with for the rest of their lives.

The risk/benefit analysis isn’t even close.

As a parent and grandparent, my recommendation to you is to resist and fight to protect your children.

Dec 12 Livestream and Unity Project full interview on child vaccinations:

https://3speak.tv/watch?v=pandemichealth/siqyxujh&jwsource=cl

The statement was delivered at a December 12 livestream event hosted by Unity Project and Global Covid Summit. Dr. Robert Malone and other leading physicians discussed their recent Physicians’ Declaration update , why healthy children should not be vaccinated and the associated risks. Read supporting evidence here .

About The Unity Project

The Unity Project, a non-partisan, non-profit educational organization, promotes a “children-first” agenda focused on integrity, care, rationality, and evidence-based motivation. For more information, visit www.UnityProjectOnline.com .

About Global Covid Summit

Global Covid Summit is the product of an international alliance of physicians and medical scientists, committed to speaking truth to power about Covid pandemic research and treatment. Please read and consider signing our Declaration HERE .

Please share widely to inform physicians and scientists worldwide: we need their help to step up to the plate currently and speak powerfully for children, to save their lives, health, and future.

RELATED:

News Report 2 | Thousands of Doctors and Scientists Call for a Halt to the Toxic COVID Injections, Vaccine Mandates, Physician Censorship, & Urge Against the Vaccinating of Children

News Report 3 | They’re Playing Russian Roulette with Child COVID Vaccines | 12 Primary Reasons Not to Inject Your Child

Mass Sterilization (and Deaths) of Children and Youth with Toxin-Laden COVID-19 Experimental Vaccines is Underway; Doctors Plead for a Halt: Pregnant Women and Children Must NOT Get the Vaccine

Report 270: Moderna Trials Principal Investigator at Rutgers, Dr. Shobha Swaminathan Endorses COVID Vaccine Safety while Numerous Physicians Prof. Peter McCullough, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. Elizabeth Eads Cite Vaccine Dangers & Urge Against Vaccinating Children

Billions for Boosters–Moderna & Pfizer Cash Out Big on Global Marketing Fraud, Fuelling Beta, Gamma, Delta Variants Amid Mask & Vaxx Mandates, Fantasy COVID Forever While American Children Die from Pfizer & Moderna Vaccines

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

