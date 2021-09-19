News Panel 23: Whistleblowing on Financial Crimes: Lloyd’s of London & High Level Fraud

Report | Ramola D | Sep 18, 2021

News Panel 23, published Sep 6, 2021, co-hosted by Michelle Young, who has been fighting to recover her stolen estates and sizeable assets on bankruptcy fraud from the UK banking & judicial establishment, featured the testimonial and whistleblowing of Sally Noel, who also experienced much persecution and scapegoating by the well-known banking and insurance corporation of Lloyd’s of London, which subjected thousands of British and American underwriters and investors to similar life takedowns in efforts to shore up their own insurance losses during the period of the Asbestos industry collapse in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

Also present as expert commentator and analyst was Dean Henderson, author of Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, and Illuminati Agenda 21: The Luciferian Plan To Destroy Creation as well as several other books exposing the banking cartels and bloodline crime syndicates still holding the world hostage to their long-standing trickery and deception of all with fiat currency, birth certificate fraud, and exclusionary feudalism.

Royalty, Judges, Members of Parliament Together Engaged in High-Level Fraud

The story features explosive reveals of judges, MPs, royalty caught up in protectionist insider-trading practices behind the Asbestos conspiracy crimes of Lloyd’s of London, a multi-decade scandal which saw established aristocrats actively solicit and recruit “Names”–new underwriters for insurance markets while the asbestos industry was collapsing and attempts to allay the inevitable cost to insurance underwriters rapidly dissolved into conspiratorial exclusionary practice as no attempt to convey the truth of the situation to the new recruits was made.

Image from David McClintick’s Time article, The Decline and Fall of Lloyd’s, 2000, included in Binder 1 below

As a consequence, the burden of liability and risk was disproportionately transferred to new underwriters, and the contracts they had signed with Lloyd’s earlier led to pursuit by Lloyd’s of their estates and assets, leading to impoverishment, penury, loss of ancestral homes and properties, divorce, suicides.

Image from “The British

Empire’s Lloyd’s of London conspiracy” by John Hoefle/EIR

Meanwhile a series of reinsurance and avoidance practices ensured that the aristocracy of Lloyd’s maintained their positions of power and affluence; no attempt through the court system to hold them liable or have them back off their debt-collecting prevailed given a network of judges also with vested interests in Lloyd’s. American underwriters were denied a chance to try these cases in America, disallowing Chapter 11 and RICO statute prosecutions.

1921 Cartoon “The Anglers” showing shady operators fishing for victims at the Stock Exchange, similar to Lloyd’s/Image from “The British Empire’s Lloyd’s of London conspiracy” by John Hoefle/EIR

The British Empire and Lloyd’s of London as Instrument of Empire

To understand the history here, this article by John Hoefle vividly describes the landscape: The British

Empire’s Lloyd’s of London conspiracy by John Hoefle/EIR

A TIME magazine article from February 2000 by David McClintick, The Decline and Fall of Lloyd’s of London gives further insight into the intricacies of the fraud and covers the lawsuits and settlements made as “Names” fought back. (This article has been compiled as part of the PDF binder 1 below.)

Exposing “One of the Greatest Commercial and Political Crimes of the Twentieth Century (John Melville Donner)”

Sally Noel describes her own ordeal by fire as a “Name” of Lloyd’s who was subjected to a number of indignities and injustices as her properties were seized, a jury trial was denied, and threats were made. Speaking to many politicians, to various members of the Royal Family, previous chairmen of Lloyd’s, and judges as she strove to have her case addressed, Sally also embarked on long research which led to her amassing a wealth of information on the names and numbers of the people involved in the deliberate actions of fraud against herself and thousands of other investors and underwriters.

This information along with recordings of phone calls and conversations when published will probably go a long way in furthering the expose of these crimes and bringing justice to all victimized.

Image: Screenshot from PDF, “The British Empire’s Lloyd’s of London conspiracy” by John Hoefle/EIR

Dean provides context to the historic nature of the fraud run by the bloodline families in British aristocracy and underpinning the big four banks against everyone, including, in this case, the upper middle class, while Michelle corroborates Sally’s experience with her own awareness through experience of high-level judicial corruption where judges, barristers, loan firms and bankers collude to keep profits for themselves and exploitation of assets for everyone else.

Dean Henderson has addressed the subject of his focus in several interviews at Ramola D Reports including this one: Report 206 | Dean Henderson| The Crown’s Long War to Destroy Humanity, Guerilla War in Fighting Back

Michelle Young’s story has been covered in several interviews and panels at Ramola D Reports, and recorded here: Michelle Young and the Transparency Task Force Expose the UK’s Great Insolvency Scam

Sally Noel has provided the following material in support of her disclosures:

Binder 1 PDF (Collection of listings of Names of MPS, judicial names, the Time article from February 2000 by David McClintick, The Decline and Fall of Lloyd’s of London, statements from underwriters, lawsuit and witness statements, letters, and other material related to Sally Noel’s case): Sally Noel Binder 1

Binder 2 PDF (Collection of listings of Names of Judges and others at Lloyd’s, listings of those harmed by Lloyds including information on suicides, correspondence with judicial authorities and others, information from other lawsuits (Jaffray’s vs Lloyds)): Sally Noel Binder 2

Binder 3 PDF (Letter from an attorney describing some of the crimes at Lloyd’s and expert witness statement affidavit from an experienced insurance underwriter attesting to the larger fraud and Sally Noel’s case): Sally Noel Binder 3

Binder 4 PDF (Excerpt from most important pages of Attorneys’ Reports regarding asbestos liability and potential claims, concealed from the Names (new underwriters who thence suffered losses)): Sally Noel Binder 4

News Panel 23: Whistleblowing on Financial Crimes: Lloyd’s of London & High Level Fraud

WATCH AT BITCHUTE/NEWS PANEL 23

WATCH AT BRIGHTEON/NEWS PANEL 23

WATCH AT ODYSEE/NEWS PANEL 23

WATCH AT RUMBLE/NEWS PANEL 23

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

