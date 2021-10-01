Report 261| Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel on The Long British Empire & Bankers’ Hold Over America and the World–& How to End it

Report | Ramola D | Oct 1, 2021

A couple weeks ago, I was honored to have the illustrious Michael McKibben of Americans for Innovation and Douglas Gabriel of American Intelligence Media, thanks to the kind co-ordinating of Tyla Gabriel, on my channel, speaking about the ways in which the British Empire–and behind them, various Venetian merchant and banker families comprising a European hegemony–never really ended (the sun never set on that endless Empire) but has come all the way into the present, commandeering affairs, political and financial, in America and all over the world, and running the planning and execution of the current ongoing hoax of the “coronavirus pandemic” quickly rechristened the more sinister “COVID” pandemic, linked to the Great Reset’s fond feudalist hope of digital ids, bio-digital convergence, and the cyborging enslavement of humanity.

Mike and Doug run the Mike and Doug radio/video show posted regularly at Americans for Innovation and at the American Intelligence Media video channels where they share the results of their teams’ ongoing historical research, delving into library archives and Congressional records to tease out the real history of governments, news media, intelligence agencies, telecom and pharmaceutical companies as well as the soulless corporations these have grown into, the long-term agendas of manic domination and control planned by deranged aristocrats and feudalists from the nineteenth century and seeing fruition today, the work of secret societies, occultists, and pedophiles pursuing Satanic, eugenicist goals to suppress and oppress humanity, religion, and consciousness.

I’ve had the honor of speaking previously to Mike McKibben about his company Leader Technologies and the blatant theft of social media networking and connection software Facebook from him by a patent attorney working on his team but connected to DARPA, and subsequent shielding of Facebook by corporate attorneys, the US Patent Office, and the judicial system–a story told in this interview with Ave Tampere, Estonian Daily and this interview with Ann VanderSteele–and have kept in touch on email, always glad for his teams’ research and commenting occasionally on it.

Coming from India, and being a writer who has researched the creation of famines in India by the British as they engaged in complete economic exploitation of the populace from the 17th century onward, engaging in slash and burn cash-crop-conversion agricultural, political, and eugenicist practices which led to a series of killer famines to rival the Irish Potato Famine across three centuries–something I still need to write more fully about–while now having become, like thousands if not millions of others, a specific target of unlawful and aggressive “Deep State” assault–as reported fully on an ongoing basis at my Personal Reports page, it has been and continues to be of special interest to me to understand further what and who comprises the British Empire, and how they are still operating as pirates and profiteers in the world today.

I have to say I’d wanted initially to have Mike and Doug on a panel — possibly with Dean Henderson (Report 206–The Crown’s Long War to Destroy Humanity, Guerrilla War in Fighting Back), who has covered similar subjects earlier at my channel — since I don’t think I have enough of a history and civics research background to do justice to their immense store of knowledge, but of course it was truly spectacular having them on their own to come address some of the major information they have studied and unearthed–even if my questions and comments were completely elementary, which led really to them offering a terrific overview of the past 200 years, with focus on the UK-US Pilgrims Society, which forms what many of us still mistakenly call the “Deep State” today.

Aristocrats and Criminals, Practising Dynasty, Still Rule Over Us

What Report 261 offers therefore is a deep, analytical look at the long hold that the corporatist elites of the British Empire—arising from the aristocratic class, affiliated with an always-criminal royalty, with Venetian banking families, with the Rothschilds/Bauers and leaning into the class of robber barons and Federal Reserve cartels which made American aristocracy—have established, extended, and run across the centuries.

Today these very families, operating on principles of dynastic succession and ruthless power-preserving continue their dynastic system of exploitation of the working class, using nested shell companies, secretive committees in government, and a Golden Share the rather astonishingly powerful Queen holds in every publicly-held corporation in England.

They have perfected psychological and intellectual control over the populace via journalism transformed to propaganda & Intelligence via the Empire Press Union–arising out of the Imperial Press Conference of 1909, taking over the bulk of the modern publishing industry.

They have taken over the field of medicine and health as well as the underpinnings of a perpetual war economy by building a pharmaceutical and war enterprise ruthless in its methods of experimentation and exploitation, dating back to the Boer Wars and continuing to the present day through a 20th-century rife with Nazi experiments, military and intelligence experiments on civilians and soldiers both, from World War I through Tuskegee, plutonium experiments, MK ULTRA, Guatemalan syphilis experiments to current-day brain and bio-hacking AI & robotizing experiments using spectrum weapons and neural weapons on activists, journalists, whistleblowers, people of integrity–often discussed at my channel, and described here (as in many other articles at this site, including this second Memo to Trump.)

Building warfare practice in biotechnology, they have brought us to the current state of affairs with weaponized virus ideology as evinced by the Pirbright/Wellcome Trust coronavirus patents and Tavistock hold over the eugenicist vaccine industry now run by front organizations WHO, GAVI, CEPI, which continues to benefit the wealthy and well-endowed (pharma companies, investors, stockholders, governments) while causing grief, suffering, death, and sterility to the world populace (developing countries AKA colonially-exploited countries) targeted by “Public Health” for disease, sterility, and depopulation through Vaccine–deceiving millions about the “safety and efficacy of vaccines” in the process.

Fabian Incrementalism, Deploying Social Welfare Against Society

Doug and Mike explain how the long generational British-European bloodline plan arcing across time to control humanity, a 200 year old plan, built on “Fabian Incrementalism” has led to multiple organizations being built around their core principles of “Government by Journalism” tracing back to the 1909 Imperial Press Conference held by the Empire Press Union – which devolved into Associated Press and Reuters and the current press establishment, and the merging of new technologies wireless and telegraphy with journalism and intelligence.

Thus also formed the Pilgrim Society which has morphed now into the anonymous Anglo-American establishment of the “Deep State” and has led, with the RIIA (Royal Institute of International Affairs), Chatham House, the CFR (Council of Foreign Relations)–and later similar groups (Club of Rome, the Bilderbergers)–to the projection of policy and progress in the mode preferred by this feudalist class, exploiting labor through such organizations as the Salvation Army and the YMCA, flying corporations like SERCO which seem to own large chunks of British and American industry and government, using central banking and fiat currency to rule over us while suppressing the true history of their great power and control over all historic affairs with a Tavistock-run and Carnegie Institute-executed whitewashing of our (American, British, Commonwealth, worldwide) history textbooks.

British intelligence has created American intelligence then, and journalism run by the barons from Day One has led to the current scenario of a Press in service of big Pharma, and the rollout of the ongoing genocidal program of population control and transhumanism based on eugenics, narcissism, psychopathy, and hubris, tracing right back to their great passion for preservation of power and profit needs to be understood in its truest light.

Ending the Exploitation, Taking Our Country Back

We need to end this supreme exploitation of our country and our people, we can all agree, and the way forward, both Mike and Doug tell us, is to end central banking, end the Federal Reserve, destroy the corrupt edifice of power predicated on lobbying and federalism we have in Washington DC and return to grassroots leadership creation, minus power and profit, finding a return to the true Republic and perhaps a second Constitutional Convention. We also need to institute the Golden Rule—Do unto others what you wish others to do unto you—raise the moral standards and end bureaucracy; Doug mentions a 12-step program at aim4truth.org, written in 2016 for Trump to follow.

How the destruction of America has been achieved can be found here: Overthrowing America in Twelve Steps/American Intelligence Media.

A 3-step plan to clean out the swamp is here: Trust the AIM Plan/American Intelligence Media

Mike suggests we need to stop using the term “Deep State” and start naming the miscreants instead, name them and go to their houses, make it uncomfortable for them to continue their power grabs and exploitation—and indeed, this tactic of exposing, naming and faming them in addition to building new structures of morality-and-moral-standard-led government may be the only way forward, to end their feudalist enslavement of humanity.

For more, please see the excellent posts at Americans For Innovation and American Intelligence Media, including these:

The British War on Christianity

The Anglo-American Establishment

Cecil Rhodes’ 200-Year Propaganda War

How Cecil Rhodes Fathered the Modern Globalist Movement

Sir Andrew Carnegie and Cecil Rhodes, Planners of Internationalism

The 200-Year Information War: The UK-US Pilgrims Society controls the Press that directs Intelligence (Spy-Lies) to bend Words and Culture to Extremely Dangerous Fake News (Atheistic Social Fascism)

Henry Wellcome: From Backwoods Boy to Medicine Man

