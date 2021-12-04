David DeGraw, In Defense of Humanity | COVID is a CIA-Led Operation in Partnership with Global Intel Agencies, Political Leaders, China’s CCP, Fortune 100 Board Members and the World Economic Forum

Re-post of original Dec 1 post here | Ramola D | December 4, 2021
COVID is a CIA-Led Operation in Partnership with Global Intel Agencies, Political Leaders, China’s CCP, Fortune 100 Board Members and the World Economic Forum
David DeGraw | In Defense of Humanity
It’s official, the band — who played a lead role in getting the first ever audit of the Pentagon – is back together and we have amassed an Intelligence Community and Special Forces army to fight back against the small covert fascist faction within the CIA who has been working in partnership with global intel agencies, political leaders, China’s CCP, Fortune 100 board members and the World Economic Forum to incrementally enslave a significant percentage of humanity.
Yes, I know, it all sounds like an absurd Dr. Evil conspiracy theory, but the evidence is clear. We will prove it and prosecute them for Crimes Against Humanity for the entire world see.
We will put out a series of reports laying out the evidence.
Here’s a brief teaser / spoiler alert:
Did you know that a small covert fascist faction within the CIA ran not 1, not 2, not 3… but 20 “pandemic simulations” in the run-up to their COVID operation?
These simulations were not focused on protecting “public health,” they were designed and planned to use a pandemic as a pretext to advance their fascist “Full Spectrum Dominance” agenda.
Bottom line: they planned a global “pandemic” to impose a fascist New World Order.
Publicly known leaders such as Fauci and Gates are deeply involved. However, top-level CIA officials participated in all 20 “pandemic” simulations and wrote the script for every one of them.
The simulations were covertly done but involved thousands of people. They trained many frontline workers in first world targeted countries worldwide.
They developed SARS and the weaponized S1 Spike and then executed targeted releases to spread fear and panic to achieve their ultimate objective, a new mRNA nanotech-based bio-Operating System that can enslave and control humanity.
I know, the whole thing sounds absurdly crazy, and it is absurdly crazy, but we can prove it.
We are a team of people who have been fighting a war to save lives since the beginning of their COVID terror operation. My track record speaks for itself. We helped inform thousands of doctors on Ivermectin and Zinc-based treatment protocols that combat their S1 spike bio-weapon.
They even shutdown well-proven life-saving treatments and gave very harmful treatments, like Remdesivir, treatment monopolies in hospitals. It is all easily proven. Official policy has been blatant systemic medical malpractice this entire time!
The lockdowns were strategically designed to isolate people in a state of life and death fear, so they could saturate mass consciousness in Psychological Operations specifically designed by behavioral scientists to get everyone to inject the mRNA nanotech.
We know exactly how they deployed the PSYOPS; centrally orchestrated repetitious mainstream messaging mixed with A.I. machine-learned manipulation of individual-specific confirmation biases.
Here are some of the key players that we will publicly name here now:
John Brennan, Michael Hayden, Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Larry Fink and Klaus Schwab are clear terrorist leaders. There are several other key leaders that I cannot name yet for various reasons.
Here are some more of the fascist CIA faction / World Economic Forum puppets:
Joe Biden, Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy, Tony Blair, Jacinda Ardern, Emmanuel Macron, Sebastian Kurz, Viktor Orbán, Jean-Claude Juncker, Annalena Baerbock… the list is long… even my “governor” Gavin Newsom and baby fascist Buttigieg, who is the M.I.A. Secretary of Transportation that is responsible for all sorts of devastating policies. People like Newsom, Buttigieg and even the Silicon Valley stooges like Zuckerberg for that matter, are all lower-level players – perhaps not even worth singling out here.
Our communication and information systems, and the government agencies that are supposed to protect us have been corrupted and compromised.
The list of names that we’ve compiled thus far is extensive, headed by none other than Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the largest investment management company in the world, which handles trillions of dollars annually. BlackRock is presently the largest “advisor” to central banks worldwide and thanks to the CARES Act is now the czar of the global fascist banking system.
Of course, Vanguard, State Street. Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and other “too big to jail” corporations are as well. All the bigs, big banks, big tech, big pharma, etc., all major global corporations are led by the fascist CIA / global intel faction. You don’t become a Fortune 500 company or large-scale institution without being compromised by the National Security State, that’s a perquisite and standard operating procedure. It is all considered unconventional warfare. The “Free Market” is an illusion.
There are also many “medical experts,” “scientists” and “academics” involved in this, many are unwittingly. Most people are too cowardly and/or incompetent to stand up. Institutions like the Harvard Business School, Harvard School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health… we could go on and on, and we will soon, but for now you should get the point.
Before ending this post, I want to make something 100% clear for those of you who aren’t familiar with my work:
We have many contacts throughout the Intelligence Community (IC), Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and the military who are genuinely heroic and courageous Constitutional Patriots who work hard to defend the American people and humanity in general. They are true freedom fighters and deserve our respect, support and gratitude. The terrorist covert fascist faction at the top of the chain of command is very small in comparison to the 99% of good people who work for them in very compartmentalized ways.
The power-crazed covert fascists have overplayed their hand and the corrupted and incompetent “leaders” are fleeing the ship in increasing numbers as it all becomes even more blatantly obvious.
It is also important to point out that the collapse of ecosystems is a very real and serious problem. However, the covert fascists have been using the fear of environmental collapse as a significant reason to get “leaders” to go along with their authoritarian agenda.
Fortunately, there are ways to combat environmental collapse and achieve sustainability, but those strategies involve significant decentralization of power, and the people with the most power have thus far been fully resistant to giving up any of their power. In fact, they are obviously trying to increase their grip on power. It is pathological shortsighted greed run amok. Instead of truly helping and empowering humanity, they are hellbent on consolidating power and resources, and enslaving and killing off billions of people.
Again, I can’t say it enough, I know this is all very hard to believe. We have all been conditioned from birth to be tragically naïve to how real global power operates.
The global fascist movement created anti-Trump hysteria via the mainstream media so they could cloak their evil plans as being counter to Trump. On the overall global battlefield, Trump was never nearly as powerful as these global fascists.
I hate even bringing up Trump because people get all wildly emotional on cue, his name is a trigger word that short circuits critical thinking, but he has been used as a straw man to fool many well-meaning liberals into supporting policies that they would normally be strongly against. It’s all so heartbreaking.
If you are still thinking in partisan terms, you have lost the plot and are fighting the last war. The covert fascist faction in the CIA runs the DNC and RNC, and presently there are more Republicans fighting to defend us than Democrats, but that really is not saying much. Both parties are utterly corrupted and incompetent. They are all under constant fascist surveillance and live in a state of cowardly fear.
Right now, every one of our “leaders” has to pick a side, and they will all be held personally accountable for their decision and their participation in Crimes Against Humanity. Leadership = responsibility.
Bottom line, we know who the fascist global terrorists are. We know exactly what they are doing and how they are doing it. Therefore, it is time to hold them accountable by prosecuting them in front of the world for Crimes Against Humanity.
Above all, please protect your children!!
Forget the word “vaccine.” These are not traditional vaccines. These are mRNA nanotech injections that hack into and take control of your immune system. In addition, the weaponized spike travels throughout your entire body, collects in your organs and can cross the blood-brain barrier.
We have ways to treat and combat the damage that has already been done via the mRNA terror operation, but that requires bold leadership and serious resources. Time is not on our side. The longer it takes to get real life-saving leaders in positions of power, the bigger the sea of misery and human suffering will be.
We need to let go of fear. I have been at the tip of the spear fighting a war to keep covert fascism in check for over 25 years now. I’ve been prepared to die in the process for a long time now. I’m still here and we are stronger than ever.
My career started by investigating the Bank of Credit and Commerce International, which was a global bank that the covert fascist faction of the CIA and other global intel agencies used to fund covert operations for over 12 years. They funded every imaginable evil through that bank – the funding and arming terrorists and dictators, money laundering, stock market manipulation, tax evasion, bribing and entrapping political and corporate leaders, human trafficking and the drug trade. The evidence was clear on all of it for many years.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee investigation summed it up by saying that their crimes were “limited only by the imagination of its officers and customers.” Even after the bank was exposed and shutdown, none of the leaders were held accountable.
They have always operated above the law. The leadership of both political parties were deeply involved. The FBI and DoJ covered up as much as they could and blocked further investigations. It was Robert Mueller who had a key lead role in letting all the proven terrorists walk. The financial crisis, 9/11, the “War on Terror,” rampant military spending corruption and COVID all grew out of the BCCI nexus. My knowledge of all of this is why I have consistently reported on all these disasters correctly while mainstream public opinion was tragically wrong.
I bring all of this up because it has always been this same Kissinger-based fascist faction causing so much harm. Even with my history of being deep in the trenches, it is hard to believe that our society has become so wickedly evil. I can understand why most good people refuse to believe that evil on this scale is possible.
What’s been happening throughout this COVID operation is a tragedy of biblical proportions. No one wants to acknowledge evil on this scale, and that is exactly why it continues to grow.
I am confident that humanity will prevail and rise up out of this darkness stronger than ever. However, for that to happen, it is up to you. You have to take it personally. It is late in the game. Only you can save you and your family.
Please stop complying with unconstitutional and harmful fascist policies. Please stop taking their mRNA shots. If you are already experiencing side effects, find doctors with courage and integrity that will help you. There are many of them. They have been strategically censored from widespread awareness, but they exist in enough numbers to be found.
There are many medical experts who know what to do and can help you. Start seeking them out. Help others find them. We must lead with compassion for all.
They are doing everything they can to incite division and chaos so they can keep escalating their authoritarian crackdown. Our supply lines for basic necessities have been significantly degraded. This winter is going to be very difficult. We must support community organizations who can help provide basic necessities.
If we come together as compassionate communities, we will win this war. We have the numbers, weapons and intel, now we need the courage and leadership to deploy all of it in defense of our families.
We are consistently winning significant court cases now. The small faction of global fascists are on the ropes, as more and more political, intel and military leaders stand up to uphold their oath and defend their families.
Now is the time to stand up and be strong. Let’s do it!!
We will expose their darkness to light. Fuck these evil little covert fascists!!
~ David DeGraw
