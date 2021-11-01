Dangers of Vaccines & Dangers of the COVID Vaccine Whited-Out by Google (as well as Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Instagram) in Service to the False Narrative that Vaccines are Safe: It’s a Pfizer-DARPA Narrative, Finally

Report & Op-ed | Ramola D | November 1, 2021
People should know that the reason they are seeing little information online on a simple search for the “dangers of vaccines” using Google is that Google (CIA/Alphabet/Vanguard/Blackrock) is carefully whiting-out all websites and media sites posting information on this subject.
In addition of course to a whole bunch of Big Tech social media platforms deplatforming huge numbers of journalists, podcasters, doctors presenting factual information on the dangerous ingredients in vaccines, the high numbers of deaths post-vaccine, the millions of vaccine injuries. Active censorship online of truth-media sites includes sites being marked “unsafe” and advising viewers to “turn back.”
I Googled “Dangers of Vaccines” and Found Deceit
It is shocking that none of the information being unearthed by researchers and scientists worldwide today regarding the toxic ingredients in the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson vaccines nor reports of vaccine injury appears on Google (well, the first 16 pages–one grows weary of checking; page after page attests to the storyline that vaccines are safe, they have no side effects, or these are very few or very rare: these are pages from mainstream media–including science magazines plying Pharma propaganda, hospitals, Universities, Pharma and their affiliates and spin-offs. Page after page raves about the need for the COVID vaccine and the need for boosters. None touches on the great harm of the Covid vaccines, none publishes accounts of vaccine injury or death, the kind that is streaming out on social media, alt media, truth media, video platforms like Bitchute, Brighteon, Brand New Tube, Odysee–which are not censoring this reportage and flow.)
We know that Google manipulates algorithms and search engine results from Project Veritas and Zach Vorhies, most recently, revealing its anti-conservative bias.
But that’s not the only bias Google operates on. Currently, Google is upholding the “COVID-19 Global Pandemic” narrative being run by the WHO, WEF, UN and their central-banker shadow government puppeteers and funders and being compliantly executed by the 196 countries who signed the International Health Agreement of 2005 as reported here earlier: CONFIRMED: COVID-19 Plandemic a Known, Live “Training and Simulation Exercise” under WHO, Treasonously Agreed to by 196 Countries
MASKS HARM CHILDREN (AND ADULTS) BUT GOOGLE PROMOTES MASKS
On August 4, 2021, Google ran an ad on its search engine telling people to wear masks and get vaccinated–even though multiple studies done on masks–including these, compiled at IOI Freedom Alliance–show they are hazardous and harmful and do not save lives. Compilations of studies on masks can be found here:
47 studies confirm ineffectiveness of masks for COVID and 32 more confirm their negative health effects/Lifesite News, July 23, 2021
It’s All About Masks/Freedom Alliance IOI (Island of Ireland)
Open Letter to Headteachers re. Face Masks for Schoolchildren/UK Medical Freedom Alliance, 5 October 2021
Google-Intelligence-Military-Financial-Pharma Nexus
There is a tangle of power and strategy behind Google–and its no-longer new parent company Alphabet–which points to the gigantic corporate conglomerate involved in this vast enterprise to deliberately deceive the public.
NSA and CIA have close connections to Google–they funded its creation–from way back when Sergei Brin and Larry Page were researching how to scoop up data from the Internet, while Google has been hosting senior intelligence and military officers such as Regina Dugan in a perpetual DARPA/CIA/Silicon Valley revolving-door dance beneficial to both. CIA, NSA, DARPA commandeer Google via In-Q-Tel (venture capital funding for all of Big Tech such as Microsoft, Oracle, Google) and Google Federal (just for military and intelligence and US Govt contracts)–all of which means Google is doing what the military and Intelligence sector wants it to do, not functioning as a neutral, data-centric facilitator of information-dissemination and information-excavation–there is nothing neutral about Google, as this Coldfusion video summarizes:
Google & Alphabet Owners are Pfizer Owners: Blackrock and Vanguard Loom Large
Vanguard, Blackrock, T. Rowe Price own the highest number of shares in Google’s umbrella Alphabet in addition to Google founders Larry Page, Sergei Brin, and CEO Sundar Pichai:
https://www.legit.ng/1152292-who-owner-google.html
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet–interestingly, using an inverted form of his name Pichai Sundararajan, and not really as he is often referred to in MSM a “computer scientist”–turns out to be a Kharagpur IIT materials engineer who went to Wharton for an MBA where no doubt he learned how to invert reality (by simply crushing it out of sight) as Google and Youtube currently execute, wiping out the testimonials, appeals, public education, knowledge, truth, facts and science from thousands of doctors, scientists, researchers, journalists, citizen journalists who have addressed the fallacies of the Plandemic, shared effective treatments for all things cold, flu, and corona-related, published the dangers of the vaccines as writ large in their ingredients examined under microscopes and patent/EUA applications, and questioned the monolithic narratives issuing from the WHO, CDC, FDA–all propped up by the vaccine manufacturers and foundations who profit from vaccine sales.
Manual search interventions at Google were exposed in 2019 shortly after Pichai lied to Congress about Google’s dirty hands, exposed by Mike Wacker in this Medium article: Google’s Manual Interventions in Search Results.
Pfizer is owned in part as well by Blackrock and Vanguard.
“The top shareholders of Pfizer are Frank A. D’amelio, John Douglas Young, Mikael Dolsten, Vanguard Group Inc., BlackRock Inc. (BLK), and State Street Corp. (STT)….Institutional investors hold between 65-66% of Pfizer’s total shares outstanding.” —https://www.investopedia.com/articles/company-insights/082316/top-10-shareholders-pfizer-pfe.asp
That clear connection therefore points to how and why Google is upholding Pharmaganda: the people running Google are the people running Pfizer–and multiple billions uphold their Grand Whiteout Deceit. Whitewashing was never so lucrative: the more Google bends over backward to deceive the online public, the more filthy lucre flows into Pfizer and friends’ deep and bottomless coffers.
Blackrock and Vanguard stand to gain billions from helping Google lie to the public, for Pfizer’s sake–and Pfizer’s revenue-draw of course is increasingly fixated now on the permanent-pandemic-prize of vaccines which can be mandated, topped-up, boosted, scheduled, vaccine-passed, extended indefinitely.
In this, Pfizer is held up by and holds up the New Mythology of the Millenium driving straight out of Luciferian stables: that all of a sudden, “viruses,” whose existence many scientists and non-scientists question, are going to multiply into continuous threats and take over our entire existence on Earth, forcing us into techno-compliance with Pharma foolishness forever.
Pharma Companies Link With Each Other, Link with Big Funders, Link With the Transhumanists, Link Back to Google
And although many of us have hardly paid attention to what Big Pharma has been doing, for far too long–being so removed from allopathic medicine (as to be completely healthy)–it seems a fungoid Pharma network has been growing under our feet, and now threatens to subsume us all.
The large pharmaceutical companies seem to be octopii with contract and funding tentacles reaching on either side to military and money centers. (While buying up media with drug advertising.)
Moderna’s partnerships and funding relationships with DARPA, BARDA, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as AstraZeneca and Merck, the same pharma-financial base also point to a tight military-pharma-financial nexus overlapping Pfizer’s.
Then there’s the information regarding Alphabet’s other companies–umbrella’d with Google–immersed in smart-city tech, biotech, urban-surveillance tech, life-extension tech, human body takeover tech, you name it, yet each focusing on its own particular platter of poisons, all part of that Alphabet restructuring of Google in 2015: https://thevaccinereaction.org/2019/08/google-joins-the-pharmaceutical-industry/
EXCERPT/Google Joins the Pharmaceutical Industry/Vaccine Reaction, Kate Raines/August 23, 2019:
Notice Verily, an Alphabet spin-off and Google subsidiary is linked to Johnson & Johnson, one of the top four vaccine makers in the West currently.
All this is disclosure that Google and the Surveillance Industry, Transhumanism Biotech Industry, and Pharma Industry are all interconnected and watching out for each other.
“Safe and Effective”: Once Upon A Pfizer Storyline
That the COVID vaccine is “safe and effective” is a Pfizer storyline and a Moderna storyline, the storyline of all pharmaceutical companies churning out vaccines–which increasingly are being revealed to be filled with gene-modifying toxins and poisons, causing massive vaccine damage, death, and disability in millions of people worldwide.
That a prominent search engine acts to conceal this information from a questing public is criminal and should be prosecuted–if we had courts of justice to prosecute billionaire criminals in, that is, which doesn’t seem to be the case currently.
People should know though that Google is unreliable as a Truth Indicator and is playing out a Pharmaganda Paradigm with full intention to deceive the public.
“Public Health”: Weaponized by the Globalist Octopus to Conceal Pharma Deceit
Let’s not forget NSA, CIA, DARPA are fully on board with Google’s maneuvers to drown out the truth, hard-core science, and facts–peddling instead the Pharma-Science Pseudo-Science touted by Chief Lobbyists CDC and FDA of “Anything Pfizer says goes–we’ll inject 5-year-olds now with poisons, lipids, gene-modifiers, why not”–being funders, collaborators, contractors, investors with Google. Remember DARPA funded the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines–and the PEGylated lipids loaded with nanographene are operating as silent “trade secrets” on the Pfizer list of ingredients.
The US Military and Intelligence enterprise represented by NSA, CIA, DARPA therefore is fully aware of what these vaccines contain, and fully on board with Google (and Youtube, Twitter, Instagram et al) burying this information and touting the Moderna Pfizer Fairytale line of “safe and effective.”
Government-run “Public Health” has been (long) weaponized and is no longer public health but devious and dangerous medical deceit, costing millions of human lives–which coincidentally is precisely the aim of the Globalist Transhumanists: a mass reduction of human populations, and mass disabling, injuring, gene-modifying and neuro-degrading of all surviving.
In other words, the transhumanist, bio-digitizing enslavement program of the central-banker Luciferian Globalists includes the involvement of NSA, CIA, DARPA, BARDA, NIH, CDC, FDA–a multifangled octopus with many Pharma arms.
Google is Engaging in Active Criminal Deceit of the Public in a Matter of Life and Death: Yes, the COVID Vaccines are Killing People but Google Won’t Let You Find Out
Public Deception being run by the completely-deceiving “Public Health” arm of the Pharma-Government-Military-Bankers octopus is being actively executed by Google. Deception is what is running this fake pandemic and true tyranny.
To find the truth, the “educated class” used to the reassuring ramblings of NPR and PBS, Democracy Now and CNN, ABC and NBC, CBS and Fox, will have to step off the beaten path online and find the truth in what is still absurdly called alternative media–which harbors Disinformation infiltration, true, but which also houses the vast realm of True Media/Truth Media–dropping Google and all its sister and brother subsidiaries and umbrella-drippers and looking to better search engines (such as Duck Duck Go and others) and video platforms unafraid to showcase the truth about Vaccine Damage and Vaccine Death, the biggest, most tragic, most catastrophic story of our time.
This story, published October 25, 2021, and replayed in a video report posted a couple days ago, for instance does not show up on Google (I searched 16 pages again) on a search for “Thousands of doctors and scientists”–I checked Duck Duck Go and it shows up as Number 5 on the firsr page of results:
Thousands of Doctors & Scientists Worldwide Call for a Halt to the Unsafe & Toxic COVID Vaccines, for a Halt to Vaccine Mandates, & for Freedom to Practice Medicine & Share Research Without Fear of Censorship–As Medical Boards Issue Unscientific Edicts & Censor Truthtelling Docs/Ramola D/Oct 25, 2021
Coincidentally, Pichai, the MBA Deceiver at Google hails from the same Southern Indian town of Madras–now called Chennai–I was born (and received my MBA) in. Is Pichai Sundar or Sundar Pichai actively concealing this writer’s writing online? (in addition to concealing facts about the deadly COVID vaccines?) You bet he is.
Deception and active, criminal deceit is what we are immersed in — and what we need to tear down. People should know.