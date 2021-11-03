Newsbreak 137: Active Censorship by New York Times & Washington Post of Scientific Research on Vitamin C Benefits Exposed by Holding the Line Journalists Against COVID Censorship

Report & Video Links | Ramola D | November 3, 2021

Roger Guttridge, UK Journalist from Holding the Line, a group of UK and other international journalists resisting COVID censorship by the mainstream press has recently exposed the astonishing refusal by the New York Times and the Washington Post to permit articles or advertisements espousing the efficacy of Vitamin C and other micronutrients in the treatment of the cluster of flu symptoms which has come to be called COVID (but around which much controversy persists, especially since no virus-isolate for the putative SARS-COV-2 virus associated with it has been proved to exist).

In a press release published on October 19, Holding the Line revealed that the Washington Post returned $40,000 dollars to the Dr. Rath Foundation after first accepting their deposit, saying the Legal Department required that the FDA approve all medical treatments mentioned in their paper–a specious excuse, given that no product was being sold or advertised, it was information on research proving the efficacy of Vitamin C and other micronutrients that the Dr. Rath Foundation was seeking to publicize, for the benefit of the reading public.

Paul Anthony Taylor, Executive Director of the Dr. Rath Foundation, a not-for-profit foundation focused on scientific research, which sells no products, further explained in Newsbreak 137 at Ramola D Reports, published yesterday (video links below), that efforts to pursue informational advertising–succeeding the refusal to publish op-eds or articles–in several major newspapers which included the New York Times and the Washington Post proved unsuccessful after blanket refusal by the Legal Departments at these newspapers to permit publication of anything promoting alternative treatments for COVID. The New York Times Legal Department indicated that the material was “sensitive” and could not be approved–after earlier agreements to publish.

Newsbreak 137 (video links below)

Only False Narratives & Mass Press Censorship Promote the Notion that “No Treatment Exists for COVID”

This is of course much along the lines of the ongoing mass Press censorship of all alternative treatments for COVID, as highlighted by Roger Guttridge in Newsbreak 137: Ivermectin, Hydrochloroquinone, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, zinc, have all been downplayed, disappeared, or downright ridiculed in the mainstream press as effective treatments, while the push to administer the highly controversial and toxic COVID-19 vaccines, which now thousands of doctors and scientists are seeking a halt to, is continued at a manic and frenetic pace by all legacy/corporate media.

What is especially significant about this story is that research on the efficacy of alternative treatments is being actively suppressed; obviously this leads to a dearth of information in mainstream media on these subjects, helping to promulgate the false narrative that “no treatment” exists for (the questionable) COVID, a narrative which numerous physicians and scientists such as those at America’s Frontline Doctors, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, and others have strongly contested.

This research can be found at the Dr. Rath website, and is linked here:

Soumya Swaminathan, WHO is Being Sued by the Indian Bar Association for Promoting False Narratives on Ivermectin

The efforts being made by powerful international organizations like WHO, billionaires like Bill Gates, and media like the New York Times and the Washington Post to suppress vital lifesaving information and promulgate false narratives can be prosecuted, as Roger Guttridge highlights in Newsbreak 137, with the current lawsuit being brought by the Indian Bar Association to sue Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization for falsely publishing (in a tweet, later deleted) that Ivermectin, by implication, was neither safe nor effective, and WHO advised against its use–which led to the Indian State of Tamil Nadu withdrawing Ivermectin as treatment protocol, and subsequent deaths. This has been covered at The Desert Review and COVID Call to Humanity by Justus Hope here, with the IBA’s Legal Notice posted here.

This tweet by Soumya Swaminathan was posted one day after the Government of Goa announced the use of Ivermectin, caused state governments to pull Ivermectin usage, and was deleted after the Indian Bar Association sent WHO a legal notice.

From Rockefeller Medicine Men to Blackrock and Vanguard: Medicine and Media Long Hijacked, Run by the Same Money Managers

Both Paul Taylor and Roger Guttridge point to the over 100-year hijacking of the medical/healthcare industry by the Rockefeller/Carnegie clans which have led to the rise of the profit-centric pharmaceutical industry–which is currently fixating on vaccines, pandemics, and totalitarian tyranny with the help of flaccid governments and grasping bankers pursuing Bio-Digital enslavement for the masses and perfect power for themselves.

Methods used to suppress natural healthcare began, we learn, with that long-ago Rockefeller suppression of homeopathy, naturopathy and other treatments and the rise of surgery, medical interventions, and patentable drugs and vaccines replacing plant remedies and clay treatments; Paul Taylor has examined this subject in previous interviews at Ramola D Reports and recommends the book Rockefeller Medicine Men: Medicine and Capitalism in America: Report 238 | Paul Anthony Taylor, Dr. Rath Health Foundation: The Corporatization of Public Health

Michael McKibben of Americans for Innovation and Douglas Gabriel of American Intelligence Media have also addressed this subject of planned hijacking of healthcare and journalism by American and British elites building a profiteering enterprise from the time of Cecil Rhodes and the 1909 Imperial Press Conference, in a rather eye-opening podcast at Ramola D Reports recently: Report 261| Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel on The Long British Empire & Bankers’ Hold Over America and the World–& How to End it

Mainstream corporate media of course has close ties with the pharmaceutical industry, a subject increasingly revealed online (as in Dr. Mercola’s June article here: The Same Shady People Own Big Pharma and the Media), just as all the tech platforms holding up social media and information flow online such as Google, examined here earlier, also do.

Dangers of Vaccines & Dangers of the COVID Vaccine Whited-Out by Google (as well as Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Instagram) in Service to the False Narrative that Vaccines are Safe: It’s a Pfizer-DARPA Narrative, Finally

The profound tragedy of COVID vaccine deaths-and-disability which could be averted continues today because vital lifesaving information such as this information on the efficacy of Vitamin C and other micronutrients in addressing upper respiratory infections is being suppressed.

Crooked Journalism and Censored Physicians

Media today in the service of government, or “authority,” as Roger Guttridge explains, and false narratives propping up the profits of Big Pharma is not objective, science-based media, finally, and is doing the world a great disservice by censoring the free flow of scientific research and by engaging in what can only be called crooked journalism.

The level of deceit awash in mainstream media today–“fact-checking” a part of this deceit–is nothing short of breathtaking and should be condemned by scientists and journalists alike.

Indeed, 12,700 scientists have signed the Rome Declaration of September 2021 currently, as of October 22, one of its resolutions calling for the unrestricted flow of scientific research and restraint from controls on providing treatment to patients imposed by public health agencies, governments, and hospitals–each in their turn propped up by the pronouncements of deceiving corporate media.

Holding the Line, Journalists Against COVID Censorship is to be commended for its steadfast attention to exposing the misleading tide of true misinformation emanating from mainstream media.

Many thanks to Paul Anthony Taylor and Roger Guttridge for speaking openly on this subject.

Previous podcasts with Paul Anthony Taylor and Holding the Line can be found here:

Report 238 | Paul Anthony Taylor, Dr. Rath Health Foundation: The Corporatization of Public Health

Report 181: Paul Anthony Taylor, Dr. Rath Foundation: “WHO is Compromised by Big Pharma”/Odysee

Newsbreak 129 | Tony Gosling, Holding the Line | UK Journalists Question the Official Narrative/Bitchute

WATCH NEWSBREAK 137 AT SCREENCAST OR HERE:

WATCH NEWSBREAK 137 AT BITCHUTE: Newsbreak 137 | Roger Guttridge, Holding the Line Exposes Press Censorship of Natural COVID Cures

WATCH NEWSBREAK 137 AT BRIGHTEON: Newsbreak 137 | Roger Guttridge, Holding the Line Exposes Press Censorship by the New York Times, Washington Post of Natural COVID Treatments from a Natural Health Foundation

WATCH NEWSBREAK 137 AT ODYSEE: Newsbreak 137 | Roger Guttridge, Holding the Line Exposes Press Censorship by the New York Times, Washington Post of Natural COVID Treatments from Natural Health Foundation

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

