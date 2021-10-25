Thousands of Doctors & Scientists Worldwide Call for a Halt to the Unsafe & Toxic COVID Vaccines, for a Halt to Vaccine Mandates, & for Freedom to Practice Medicine & Share Research Without Fear of Censorship–As Medical Boards Issue Unscientific Edicts & Censor Truthtelling Docs

Report & Op-Ed | Ramola D | October 25 , 2021
Tens of thousands of physicians and scientists are rising up all over the world to demand an end to the experimental COVID vaccine clinical-trials rollout in light of the mounting numbers of deaths (possibly millions, as the Sorensen/Zelenko Vaccine Death Report demonstrates) and millions of vaccine injuries, a high percentage of these serious and disabling, and in light of the new scientific discoveries of cytotoxic graphene oxide and other nanometallics, such as aluminium, bismuth, and stainless steel as well as parasites and microorganisms found by numerous international researchers in the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Increased Deaths Worldwide Post Vaccine Rollouts (Wrongfully Attributed to COVID in Light of Reported Vaccine Deaths)
Dramatically mounting deaths in 40 countries post the vaccine rollout, being attributed to a COVID spike, but clearly related to the vaccines, has been reported by Joel Smalley, a quantitative data analyst studying the data from Johns Hopkins: Data Analyst proves Covid-19 Deaths increased dramatically AFTER the Vaccine roll-out in over 40 countries/Daily Expose UK, Oct 18, 2021
Evidence Clearly Shows Deaths are Increasing Worldwide After COVID-19 Shots/Alex Berenson speaks to Tucker Carlson, Fox News
Doctors Raise the Alarm on Blood Clotting From Vaccine Ingredients and Effects Causing Deaths and Disability
Many doctors have spoken out about the blood clotting and micro blood clotting they have found through D-Dimer tests and optical microscopy in their vaccinated patients, including Dr. Charles Hoffe and Dr. Robert Young.
Dr. Young has also spoken about the D-Dimer test on this podcast, linked in his October 21 article: The Significance of the D-dimer Blood Test in Covid -19 Dis-ease/Dr. Young, Oct 21, 2021
Blood clotting in the presence of nanoparticulates invading cells is a natural bodily reaction to foreign material inclusions, explains Dr. Antoinetta Gatti, an Italian scientist whose deep studies of nanotoxins in 44 vaccines–including flu, meningitis, Gardasil vaccines, published in her well-known 2017 paper, New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro and Nanocontamination, revealed that deadly contaminants were being included in vaccines by pharmaceutical companies and not being disclosed. (The question of why pharma companies would do this is a separate subject, to be examined further in both medical and legal contexts; the fact is, these nano and microtoxins have been found in vaccines.)
Blood clotting all over the body in numerous organs due to the creation of spike proteins by the mRNA and viral-vector COVID vaccines being responsible for neurodamage, neuroinflammation, and succeeding vaccine injury as evinced in paralysis, strokes, Bell’s Palsy, convulsions, seizures reported widely now was explained by Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi in several interviews and lectures, including as reported here in April.
Pathological blood coagulation in the presence of foreign particulates, especially nanometallics and parasites, has been explained by Dr. Robert Young in several interviews, including Report 255, Newsbreak 133, and Newsbreak 134 at Ramola D Reports with illustrative micrographs from electron and optical phase contrast microscopy showing fibrin networks overwhelming healthy red blood platelets, and clumps of graphene causing platelets to “rouleaux” into dense clusters which inhibit circulation and oxygenation.
Blood Cells Crystallizing in Presence of Nano Graphene: On October 21, Dr. Young responded to a Dutch pathologist’s concerns, posted online, of finding impeded blood flow in deceased persons, explaining that the graphene load in the vaccines was causing vaccinated people to experience pathological blood coagulation and crystallizing blood leading to death.
Newsbreak 135 | Breaking News: Dutch Pathologist’s Concerns Addressed by Dr. Young: Graphene Poisoning, Blood Coagulation, & Immense Harm from Crystallizing Blood Cells Post-Vaccine/Oct 21, 2021
Macro blood clots have been found in the brains, throat, lungs, arms, legs, hands, feet of deceased patients who suffered extreme vaccine injury succeeding the COVID vaccinations, including some whose limbs were amputated in attempts to try to save their lives.
A 12-year-old girl whose parents, themselves choosing not to vaccinate, who let their child choose to be vaccinated herself, had an arm cut off and suffered intensely with blood clots all over her body before she died:
TRAGIC REPORT OF 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL PERMITTED TO TAKE THE VACCINE SHOWING EVIDENCE OF EXTREME BLOOD CLOTTING, EMBOLISM IN LUNGS–LEG AMPUTATED, ARMS TURNED BLACK, HANDS AND BREAST SLICED OPEN FOR DRAINAGE: YES SHE DIED
A Minnesota woman has had both her hands and feet amputated after serious blood clotting in her extremities, post-vaccine.
An Italian neuroscientist revealed blood clots clogging the capillaries and venous sinuses of the brain of a teenager who died June 10 post-vaccine. This is Camille Canepa, an 18-year-old who took the vaccine at an open day for youths in the town of Sestri Levante in Liguria on May 25, suffering extreme headaches and showing up at the Lavagne Hospital ER a week after on June 3, CT-scanned and then operated on after return to ER and paralysis in one leg two days later by a neuroscientist who revealed that her brain was filled with thrombi or blood clots. Italy halted the AstraZeneca vaccine for people under-60 after she died.The story was covered here at the COVID Blog.
(Sadly, no spotlight was thrown on the other vaccines which also show massive blood clotting injuries and deaths in 1000s of reported cases. From what we learn today, ALL the mRNA & viral-vector vaccines are producing blood clots in people; which are not “rare clotting disorders” as mainstream media whitewashes. Readers can check this for themselves at the CDC VAERS and MHRA UK and EudraVigilance databases.) Also see: https://828cloud.wordpress.com/2021/05/15/vaers-data-show-reports-of-blood-clotting-disorders-after-all-three-emergency-use-authorization-vaccines/, a repost of a Defender article in April.)
Barbara Buchanan, a 63-year-old Oregonian was found to have blood clots in her stomach, lungs, throat and brain after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
A young woman revealed on video recently that her 41-year-old brother Orlando Ferreira who died post-vaccine after suffering a heart attack and a coma had been found to suffer multi-organ failure, kidney failure, and seen to have large blood clots in his throat and all over his body (which she was shown by the nurses) (See the HATS video clip below, posted on Telegram) “We need to encourage and inspire people to speak up and speak the truth…I will continue to repeat my brother’s story to help as many people as I can.”
Impassioned Pleas from Concerned Doctors & Science Journalists Include 32 Doctors and Journalists Who Spoke Out Early to Warn People Against the Experimental Genetic-Modification Immune-System-Destroying Injections
Dr. Robert Young has made an impassioned plea for governments, Public Health departments, and health organizations such as the WHO, CDC, FDA to immediately halt the rollout of the COVID vaccines — because they are clearly harming humanity, not “protecting from COVID.” on Ramola D Reports and on the Laura Loomer show.
Dr. Ryan Cole has made an impassioned call to America and the world saying “this is a poisonous attack on our population and needs to stop now!”
Dr. Roger Hodgkinson has called for the experimental injections to be halted immediately, on account of the disturbing complications, adverse events, and deaths, as reported by ex-BBC reporter Anna Brees.
Dr. Michael Yeadon has spoken repeatedly of the harms accruing from the vaccine and issued early calls to halt the vaccine rollout:
Dr. Michael Yeadon, Former Pfizer VP Sounds an Impassioned Alarm Call to the World, Warns of Mass Depopulation and Extreme Totalitarianism if mRNA Vaccines, Vaccine Passports, Top-Up Vaccines, Digital IDs & a One-World Database Are Not Stopped
DR. CARRIE MADEJ made an early plea at Ramola D Reports in January to to put a moratorium on the experimental injections:
Dr. Anne McCloskey of Ireland has issued a passionate call to stop the experimental gene-therapy injection which she has seen to cause immense harm to her vaccinated ER patients who include children, and called for all to step forward to save our children:
Dr. McCloskey is not exaggerating. Many teens and children have already been injured or killed by the vaccines–and of course, adults.
YOUNG PEOPLE KILLED BY THE VACCINES, ALONG WITH PEOPLE DISABLED & INJURED:
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko has published an informative video update to a rabbinical court in Israel where he describes the dark, sinister, almost unbelievable agenda of Satanic child-sacrifice and World Reset genocide behind the Pharma-Government push to thrust the deadly death-and-disability-producing COVID Injection on children, healthy humans and others–and explains “the Number One cause of death post-vaccine is Blood Clots”:
Dr. Rochagne Kilian of Canada quit her job as an ER doctor noting that 80% of ER patients were double-jabbed–a contingency being hidden by her hospital management and the Board which demanded fealty to the false-narrative they are posting (of 80% being unvaccinated and expressing a variant of the mythical COVID-19):
Canadian ER Doctor: At Least 80% of Patients Double Vaxxed – Quits Job Over Vaccine Mandate/Oct 10, 2021
“How many people are we going to kill if we keep following this narrative”, asks Ontario ER doctor/The Strong and Free Truthcast/Sep 16, 2021
Nichole Belland, a SafeWAY PHARMACY MANAGER in Cortez, Colorado has quit her job publicly saying she “will Not give this poison to people–Wake up everybody! I have seen customers die. Wake Up. Do NOT take it!”
The news site LifeSite hosted a townhall conference with The Truth For Health Foundation, “Stop the Shot… The Rest of the Story” featuring Dr. Peter McCullough, Attorney Thomas Renz, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Sister Deidre Byrne, Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, Dr. Jose Trasancos, and other prominent physicians, scientists, attorneys, and religious leaders:
32 Doctors, Scientists, and Medical Journalists spoke out early to warn people from taking the experimental spike-protein-creation injections which are now proving to be a death-and-disability-making injection:
ALARM CALL: American, British, European Physicians, Nurses, Scientists, & Medical Journalists Report the High-Speed-Rolled-Out mRNA COVID Vaccines are Unsafe, Dangerous, & Unnecessary–“Do NOT Take This Vaccine”
New Zealand Doctors Group Demands a Recall of Several Pfizer Vaccine Vials; 38,000 Doctors and Concerned Citizens Call for a Halt to all Vaccine Mandates without Informed Consent
New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out With Science have called for a halt to specific batches of the Pfizer vaccines, in an article where they discuss the recent findings of cytotoxic nano graphene oxide in the Pfizer vaccine vials, the whistleblowing of Karen Kingston a Pfizer patent analyst (reported here earlier after her Infowars interview with Dr. Andy Kaufman), and her findings of “trade secrets” in the Pfizer vaccines with undisclosed ingredients ALC-0315 and ALC-0159, found to be PEGylated lipids with no published safety data, found to be manufactured by the company Sinopeg, which is found to have published its PEGylated processes to create functionalized graphene and thereby indicated its known use of graphene in the Pfizer vaccine.
NZDSOS call for halt of vaccine rollout while quality control issues are investigated
Information on the Pfizer vaccine ingredients is taken from the EUA application made to the FDA, as disclosed by Karen Kingston; the New Zealand Government has rolled out the Pfizer-Comirnaty vaccine in New Zealand based on that Emergency Use Authorization.
Noting the multiple reports of magnetism in people’s bodies from North and South Island, and relating their vaccinations to a Spanish shipment of 11 suspect batches, the doctors surmise improper safety practices or contamination has caused the nano graphene to escape their lipid coatings and roam freely inside bodies, causing organ and blood damage. “New Zealanders are experiencing magnetism as a result of vaccination from at least 11 batches of Pfizer–BioNTech Comirnaty mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, distributed at least throughout the North and top half of the South Island.” Given the toxicity of graphene and its propensity to cause thrombi or blood clots, the NZDSOS physicians are calling for a halt to the vaccine rollout.
This report also notes that the New Zealand Ministry of Health has failed to respond to all expressions of concern about the vaccines and about the deaths and injuries reported. This comes at a time when PM Jacinda Adhern, ignoring all information on vaccine deaths and disability, has demanded that all doctors and teachers get vaccinated, and has extended the lockdown for Auckland, the country’s largest city, saying Delta (another name for Vaccine Injury, as many, including UK Funeral Director John O’Looney testify) needs to be controlled.
While it is commendable that NZDSOS has called for a recall of certain Pfizer vaccine batches, it is not clear why they did not issue a more definitive call for halt of all the vaccines.
However they have also issued a declaration now signed by 38,000 New Zealanders inclusive of about 3000 scientists and physicians seeking a halt to all vaccine mandates and promoting the guidance of the Nuremberg Code of Ethics, New Zealand Bill of Rights, and Informed Consent.
In a letter encouraging doctors to ask critical questions and speak up, Rene de Monchy, MD with NZDSOS reports that the Medical Council of New Zealand has put him under scrutiny for daring to question the COVID-19 jab, while not permitting any medical practitioner to deviate from the “safe and effective” vaccine mantra now being repeated by governments worldwide, none of whom provide information on the vaccine deaths and injuries piling up at Adverse Event databases in US, UK, Europe and elsewhere.
My name is René de Monchy, and I have been working in full-time medical practice for aExcerpt, NZDSOS Statement for Doctors, https://nzdsos.com/statement-for-doctors/
long time, first 28 years as a GP, then 4 years as a tropical doctor in rural Africa and as a
psychiatrist in mixed public mental health and private practice. My practice of almost 50
years has always been to the highest ethical standards and fortunately I have never had
a complaint against me. That is, until earlier this year.
A complaint, not from any patient, or otherwise having practiced against the code of
practice, or having transgressed the ethical guidelines of appropriate professional
conduct to the highest standards. No, this complaint came from the MCNZ itself for
having a questioning and possibly different view towards one aspect of medical practice,
the Covid 19 jab, and having associated with colleagues who voice the same concerns,
out of deeply held ethical principles and our own conscience as medical doctors.
This is extra-ordinary, as the Medical Council says to promote best practice in the
provision of health-care, which implies informed consent as one of the pillars. I am one
of a now large group of New Zealand doctors, named New Zealand Doctors Speaking
out With Science. We are conscientious medical practitioners, not anti-vaxxers, who are
standing up for open discussion, freedom of information-channels, enabling informed
consent for our patients and freedom of choice in regard of Covid ‘vaccination’. We do
question the one-sided information about this Covid-19 ‘so called vaccine’, that actually
isn’t a vaccine at all, but a genetically modulated spike protein with completely unknown
effects.
Currently, as of 10/24/21, it’s clear the New Zealand government is simply ignoring all data, all scientists’ calls to provide Informed Consent and halt the vaccines, and working hard to build apartheid and medical tyranny in New Zealand instead.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2021/10/24/jacinda-ardern-admits-covid-plan-creating-two-tier-system-new/
57 Top Scientists And Doctors Release Shocking Study On COVID Vaccines And Demand Immediate Stop to ALL Vaccinations | enVolve, May 2021
This story is from May 2021 and features a report published originally at EnVolve by a group of 57 international physicians and scientists– including Professor Peter McCullough–from all over the world including, USA, France, Spain, Mexico, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile discussing the great risks to health posed by the COVID vaccine, the plethora of adverse reactions already reported, the legal rights of patients, and the great dangers to natural immunity posed by the inadequately tested and antibody-dependent enhancement(ADE)-provoking coronavirus vaccines.
57 Top Scientists And Doctors Release Shocking Study On COVID Vaccines And Demand Immediate Stop to ALL Vaccinations/EnVolve, May 2021
The report calls for a halt to all mass vaccination programs and recommends open scientific discourse. Notably, this report was released before the La Quinta Columna findings of graphene oxide in the vaccines, which could account for the very same profile of symptoms being attributed here (and in mainstream media) to COVID-19, the flu-like disease arising from graphene inclusions in previous flu vaccines and the switching-on of 5G (not a deadly pandemic issuing forth from the mythical and elusive SARS-COV-2, a putative virus never-isolated), as many scientists including Dr. Ricardo Delgado, Dr. Jose Sevillano, and Dr. Robert Young have surmised.
23,000 German Doctors Quit Administering Vaccines, 11 out of 15 federal vaccine centers closed by Sep 30, 2021
The “educated class” refuses to believe this report, but here is the information:
“In an August 17, 2021 article published in News in 24, over 23,000 German doctors have quit the genocide campaign to inoculate entire populations with COVID “vaccines.”
Robert Koch Institut shared the report in a German newspaper Welt Am Sonntag[1], 52,600 healthcare professionals initially participated in the inoculation campaign in Germany. However, from August 2 to 8, 2021, only 29,300 practitioners were left offering the COVID injection. That is a decline of 44% (23,300) among those doctors who partook in the campaign.
The report stated that on September 30, 2021, 11 out of 16 federal states will close vaccination centers.”–Germany: More than 23,000 Doctors Have Quit the Inoculation Roll-out/https://covidcalltohumanity.org/2021/09/10/germany-more-than-23000-doctors-have-quit-the-inoculation-roll-out/
It appears that what has happened is that nearly half the number of doctors and medical professionals administering the death-producing injections in Germany have stopped administering them. This is commendable, but given the vacuum of information surrounding this situation, it would be powerfully significant if some or all of these German doctors came forward to tell their story.
It would be further useful if these doctors joined their international colleagues and called openly for a halt to the injections, that is, to the experimental clinical trials which are destroying people’s lives both in Germany and worldwide.
German Chief Pathologist, Other Pathologists, Researchers Raise Alarm Over Vaccine Deaths and Injuries
Pathologists and researchers in Germany have been raising the alarm over the vaccines and what they contain as well as over what they are finding in the bodies of the deceased post-vaccine (blood clots and explosions of leukocytes):
German chief pathologist sounds alarm on fatal vaccine injuries/August 3, 2021
Press Conference by Pathology Institute in Reutlingen, Germany Reveals Deadly Ingredients in COVID Vaccines & Unusual Tissue, Blood Damage: “Death by Vaccination–Undeclared Components of COVID-19 Vaccines”/Sep 27, 2021
Over 12, 700 Physicians and Scientists Worldwide have Signed the Global Rome Declaration Against Censorship & Reprisal Against Doctors, Suppression of Open Research and Lifesaving Early Treatment Protocols
The numbers of doctors and scientists testifying to being stopped, censored, retaliated against with character-assassination campaigns, deplatforming from social media, mislabeling as disinformation-pushers worldwide is steadily increasing.
Now as of October 22, over 12, 700 medical professionals have signed the Rome Declaration, penned at the Rome Covid Summit in September, 2021, which calls for an end to the authoritarian push by governments, pharmacies, and hospital management to stop doctors from practicing medicine.
Firm in its tone and unequivocal in its intent, the Declaration states:
“WHEREAS, thousands of physicians are being prevented from providing treatment to their patients, as a result of barriers put up by pharmacies, hospitals, and public health agencies, rendering the vast majority of healthcare providers helpless to protect their patients in the face of disease. Physicians are now advising their patients to simply go home (allowing the virus to replicate) and return when their disease worsens, resulting in hundreds of thousands of unnecessary patient deaths, due to failure-to-treat;
WHEREAS, this is not medicine. This is not care. These policies may actually constitute crimes against humanity.
NOW THEREFORE, IT IS:
RESOLVED, that the physician-patient relationship must be restored. The very heart of medicine is this relationship, which allows physicians to best understand their patients and their illnesses, to formulate treatments that give the best chance for success, while the patient is an active participant in their care.”Excerpt, Rome Declaration/Full Text Here
12,000 scientists signed the Rome Declaration by Oct 14: https://globalcovidsummit.org/news/welcome-to-the-global-covid-summit
Truly Bombshell: US Aviation Brigade Surgeon Has Filed Affidavit Seeking Injunction to Halt Biden’s Vaccine Mandate for the Military & Grounds all Vaccinated Military Pilots and Crew in Light of Myocardial & Blood Clot/Embolism Risk
American military surgeon and Aviation Medicine Specialist Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, MD has filed a groundbreaking affidavit seeking an injunction to halt the Vaccine Mandate issued by Biden, explaining that the risk of adverse events in particular myocarditis outweighs any hoped-for benefit from the vaccine–which is not successful in curbing the disease or symptom-cluster of Covid-19–and poses great danger especially to aviation flight personnel. She seeks also to ground all vaccinated pilots and crew and to subject all vaccinated soldiers and airmen to stringent MRI checks, standard procedure which is not being followed, she says.
A powerful and forthright document, Lt. Col. Dr. Long’s document offers an incisive picture of what is transpiring among the soldiers forced to take the death-dealing experimental nano-graphene nano-lipid mRNA and viral-vector injections:
EXCERPT
“36. I personally observed the most physically fit female Soldier I have seen in over 20 years in the Army, go from Collegiate level athlete training for Ranger School, to being physically debilitated with cardiac problems, newly diagnosed pituitary brain tumor, thyroid dysfunction within weeks of getting vaccinated.
Several military physicians have shared with me their firsthand experience with a significant increase in the number of young Soldiers with migraines, menstrual irregularities, cancer, suspected myocarditis and reporting cardiac symptoms after vaccination. Numerous Soldiers and DOD civilians have told me of how they were sick, bed-ridden, debilitated, and unable to work for days to weeks after vaccination. I have also recently reviewed three flight crew members’ medical records, all of which presented with both significant and aggressive systemic health issues. Today I received word of one fatality and two ICU cases on Fort Hood; the deceased was an Army pilot who could have been flying at the time. All three pulmonary embolism events happened within 48 hours of their vaccination. I cannot attribute this result to anything other than the Covid 19 vaccines as the source of these events. Each person was in top physical condition before the inoculation and each suffered the event within 2 days post vaccination. Correlation by itself does not equal causation, however, significant causal patterns do exist that raise correlation into a probable cause; and the burden to prove otherwise falls on the authorities such as the CDC, FDA, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. I find the illnesses, injuries and fatalities observed to be the proximate and causal effect of the Covid 19 vaccinations.
38. I can report of knowing over fifteen military physicians and healthcare providers who have
shared experiences of having their safety concerns ignored and being ostracized for expressing or reporting safety concerns as they relate to COVID vaccinations. The politicization of SARs-CoV-2, treatments and vaccination strategies have completely compromised long-standing safety mechanisms, open and honest dialogue, and the trust of our service members in their health system and healthcare providers…..
7. h) That, by virtue of their occupations, said flight crews present extraordinary risks to themselves and others given the equipment they operate, munitions carried thereon and areas of operation in close proximity to populated areas.–AFFIDAVIT OF LTC. THERESA LONG M.D. IN SUPPORT OF A MOTION FOR A
8. i) That, without any current screening procedures in place, including any Aero Message (flight surgeon notice) relating to this demonstrable and identifiable risk, I must and will therefore ground all active flight personnel who received the vaccinations until such time as the causation of these serious systemic health risks can be more fully and adequately assessed.
9. j) That, based on the DOD’s own protocols and studies, the only two valuable methodologies to adequately assess this risk are through MRI imaging or cardio biopsy which must be carried-out.
10. k) That, in accordance with the foregoing, I hereby recommend to the Secretary of Defense that all pilots, crew and flight personnel in the military service who required hospitalization from injection or received any Covid 19 vaccination be grounded
similarly for further dispositive assessment.
11. l) That this Court should grant an immediate injunction to stop the further harm to all military personnel to protect the health and safety of our active duty, reservists and National Guard troops.”
PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION ORDER
Dr. Long also discusses some of the poisonous, allergenic, and medically untested ingredients in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines including the PEG lipids and SM-102 and makes reference to Dr. Peter McCullough’s affidavit and Dr. Bart Classen’s paper assessing risks. “25. Other journals and scientific papers also denote that this particular ingredient has never been used in humans before.4 To be abundantly clear, one of the listed primary ingredients of these injectables is Polyethylene glycol (“PEG”) which is a derivative of ethylene oxide. Polyethylene Glycol is the active ingredient in antifreeze. While it is hard to believe this is a key ingredient in these vaccines, it would explain the increased cardiovascular risk to users of the BioNTech or Comirnaty shots. I cannot discern what form of alchemy Pfizer and the FDA have discovered that would make antifreeze into a healthful cure to the human body. Others seem to agree my point per recent scientific studies that caused a group of 57 doctors and scientists to call for an immediate halt to the vaccination program.5 In short, this antifreeze ingredient is being studied for the first time in human injectables.”
Dr. Long also questions the Secretary of Defense Austin’s casual recommendation of use of force in administering vaccines to soldiers. “The use of force to administer a medical treatment or therapy against the will of a mentally competent individual constitutes medical battery and universally violates medical ethics.”
It is clear she has conducted a deep analysis of the content of the vaccines, the outcomes in soldiers, and the relative risk-benefit profile of taking the vaccine. Her affidavit stands as a towering affirmation of other analyses of this vaccine published by many prominent doctors’ and lawyers’ groups, and offers a realistic view of what needs to be done: the vaccine is not safe, the vaccine causes debilitating injury, and the vaccine is not appropriate for military airmen and crew who need to be in top shape health-wise for their jobs.
The full affidavit is posted below, and it is recommended that this document is read, shared, and posted widely, to inform all militaries and all governments, all over the world. Giving the vaccine to soldiers is like ringing the death knell for Departments of Defense; this affidavit, coupled with the Vaccine Death Report and all other documents referenced in this article–plus many more covered elsewhere online, including the Summary of Findings from Reiner Fuelmich’s team–clearly demonstrates that the COVID vaccines are extremely dangerous, clearly ineffective, should never be mandated for any demographic let alone military personnel, and should be halted.
It is profoundly significant that a scholarly and conscientious US military doctor and surgeon has issued this affidavit and motion to halt the vaccine mandate for US DOD, while the US Secretary of Defense has permitted this travesty; her intent is to save American soldiers from death and disability while his appears to intend the opposite.
AFFIDAVIT OF LT. COL. DR. THERESA LONG BELOW:
Also See:
U.S. Army Flight Surgeon Moves To Stop Biden’s Military Vaccine Mandate Citing Potential For Side Effects/Lt. Col. Theresa Long cited the potential for heart-related side effects in the affidavit
BREAKING: America’s Frontline Doctors Sue DOD For Military Vaccine Mandate
American Physicians Cite Serious Harm from COVID Vaccines, Power of Natural Immunity, and Call Out CDC and FDA for Ignoring Major Risks While Pushing “Vaccine Fanaticism” and Mandates
California Dr. Patricia Lee, an ICU Physician for 20 years has written to the FDA regarding the serious harm accruing from the COVID vaccines, as witnessed in her patients, and sought serious evaluation of the risks and dropping of mandates, encouraging a return to Informed Consent and private doctor-patient decisions, also noting she is in danger of losing medical staff because of the healthcare worker mandates. This was covered at Children’s Health Defense, and her letter which has not received a response can be read here.
Dr. Marty Makery, a Johns Hopkins professor of medicine questioned the unscientific nature of the vaccine mandates and emphasized that children and youth have natural immunity and do not need this vaccine, even though he belongs in the camp of believing in the existence of viruses (not one of which has been proven to exist in isolate) and the efficacy of vaccines in general (although there is a mountain of statistical data online pointing to disease burden and harm from pretty much every vaccine–facts suppressed by Pharma-run Media), and in fact advises ignoring the faulty CDC guidance on the vaccine in the face of myocarditis and other risks, as evinced in the death of teenager Simone Scott and other youth, information the CDC suppresses: Physician Speaks Out Against ‘Vaccine Mandates for All’ — Especially Children and Those With Natural Immunity
Dr. Jessica Rose, who presented information to the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee, advising against authorizing the Pfizer booster shots, along with others presenting such as Steve Kirsch, Executive Director of the Covid-19 Early Treatment Fund showed that the risks of the Pfizer booster vaccines outweighed any putative benefit.
Dr. Peter McCullough, former Vice-Chair of Internal Medicine at Baylor University–whose contract was cancelled after he testified in front of the Texas Senate Health and Human Services Committee–has said Americans will suffer for decades from what he calls the “most deadly, most injurious, most costly” vaccination program in human history, reported here at the Daily Expose UK.
Doctors and Scientists Calling for a Halt to the Unsafe COVID Vaccines, Promoting Lifesaving Early Treatment, & Opposing Vaccine Mandates Are Being Deplatformed on Social Media, Terminated from Jobs, Accused of Misinformation by Media, & Threatened With Delicensing–While Deaths & Injuries Post-Vaccine Mount
In this podcast with Offbeat Business TV reported here, Dr. McCullough, cardiologist and kidney specialist, editor of two medical journals, author of over 45 publications on COVID-19 and 600 peer-reviewed papers, points to the wrongful information and directives being put out by the CDC and FDA–people who are not even Board-certified doctors, he says, not experts in the fields they are speaking for, and not working in teams of doctors as he is–and says people are not hearing from the doctors and scientists like himself who are calling attention to the dangers of the vaccines and powers of early lifesaving treatments instead.
Dr. Peter McCullough: “The Vaccine Is Failing In The UK & Israel” – OffBeat Business TV – Must Video
The reason of course that Americans and people worldwide are being kept from the testimonial and analyses of these doctors–although hundreds of doctors are speaking out today–is that they are being deplatformed from social media, accused of being “anti-vaxxers” and “disinformation-pushers” while many are being censored by Medical Boards and Councils where they live and work, as noted by many doctors featured here.
Meanwhile, the mounting numbers of deaths and injuries as recorded at the CDC VAERS database, Eudravigilance, MHRA UK Yellow Card and other databases, as well as reports of vaccine injuries on social media are being ignored or taken down.
Clearly, the work that media is doing to cover up the dangers, risks, deaths, and disabilities associated with the COVID vaccines–which seem to be key to the Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno (NBIC) Biodigital Convergence the Great Reset of the Pharma-Banking cartel wants–is a strategized ploy, designed to keep people in the dark, lied to and lulled into a false-reality-construct of belief in “safe and effective” gene-modifying non-vaccine chemicals filled with self-assembling nanotechnology, aborted-fetus cells, parasites, and nanographene supposedly “protecting” people from the deadly “COVID Pandemic”–for which no virus has been isolated, and which can only be concluded to be a gigantic Psy Op designed to bring in the New World Enslavement of Body and Soul envisioned by the very sinister anti-human cartel who own Governments, Pharma, and Media.
DELIBERATE TECH & MEDIA COVER-UP OF COVID VACCINE INJURY AND DEATH
Using the cover of “Anti-Vaxx” labeling and “dangerous groups,” “conspiracy theories,” “domestic terrorism,” “hate speech,” and other such language, Facebook and Youtube and other Big Tech are very transparently attacking anyone who speaks against these dangerous vaccines which many scientists assure us are “non-vaccines”: gene-therapy, genetic-engineering, spike-protein factory-makers, nanotechnology-infusers, chemical injections–but not vaccines in the traditional sense of that word and concept. Notably, Pharma-run mainstream media never questions that concept and calls the injections vaccines, while the CDC and Merriam-Webster rushed, absurdly, to change the definition of “vaccine.”
Evidence of deliberate removal of information online from people witnessing to terrible injury and death post-vaccine–and thereby clear maintenance of a false-narrative that the vaccines are safe–can be found here:
In November 2020, a Stop Mandatory Vaccination Group with 195,000 members run by Dr. Larry Cook was taken down from Facebook: https://www.newsweek.com/facebook-bans-anti-vaccine-group-violating-qanon-rules-1548408
In March 2021, Facebook and Instagram de-platformed Barbara Loe Fisher’s National Vaccine Information Center site, with its plethora of information on vaccines in general and on the COVID vaccine, thereby disconnecting 300, 000 followers: https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/05/vaccine-info-site-censored/
In April 2021, Facebook removed a 120,000 member group titled Covid-19 Vaccine Victims and Families sharing information on vaccine injuries and growing at the rate of 10,000 a week: https://reclaimthenet.org/facebook-removes-covid-19-vaccine-victims-group/
A stream of media reports demonizing doctors who challenge the Government-Pharma-Media false-narrative of Covid being a deadly disease which supposedly has now killed over 700, 000 people while ignoring all reports of vaccine injuries and deaths (which the Vaccine Death Report estimates to be in the millions) continues to pour out, as illustrated by this latest gem from CNN, featuring a studiedly skeptical reporter, a skewed narrative of the vaccine being a lifesaver, and of Dr. Rashid Buttar dreaming of castles in the air when he mentions a depopulation agenda, genocide, a holocaust of vaccine deaths, or a complicit Fauci.
CNN PUSHES DISINFORMATION AND LIES AS IT PAINTS COVID-VACCINE CRITICS DISINFORMATION-SPREADERS
CNN video interview: https://www.cnn.com/videos/health/2021/10/20/doctor-rashid-buttar-covid-disinformation-griffin-pkg-ac360-vpx.cnn
CNN print saga of lies (article): https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/19/us/doctors-covid-vaccine-misinformation-invs/index.html
No mention is made anywhere in the accompanying article of the thousands of doctors and scientists worldwide who also question the vaccine, the millions of vaccine injuries recorded online, the reported thousands and estimated millions of deaths post-vaccine–while other doctors of renown like Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Mercola, and Dr. Annie Bukacek of Montana are also derided. This shoddy reportage — expressing the Govt-Pharma-Media party-line-to-push-vaccines-at-all-costs-even-the- Covid- non-vaccine–is topped off by the reporter telling Dr. Buttar he thinks he’s “crazy.” Not merely is that unprofessional, it is street theater, gaslighting a well-known and respected public figure and reliable medico on national television, in desperation to bury what he is standing witness to.
Notable in this clearly-planned and carefully-produced video teardown also is the brazen presenting of truth as lies, lies as truth.
What Drew Griffin calls a “whopper” of a lie–the planned operation of Covid–is a fact proved in a number of documents from the WHO, IHR, UN, in Coronavirus patents going back 30 years as Dr. David Martin has revealed, in Covid Test patent applications from a Rothschild from 2015, in Covid PPE supply listings from 2018 and 2019–among other proofs. Planned plandemics and planned vaccines, all with depopulation in mind, have been documented in film, reports (from the UN, Club of Rome et al), transcripts, lectures, as, for instance in Dr. Pierre Gilbert’s expose of planned nanotech crystals in vaccines from the 1990s to Dr. Richard Day’s lecture at the Pittsburgh Pediatric Society in 1969 on The New Order of the Barbarians, and really, going well back to Aldous Huxley’s 1958 interview with Mike Wallace 27 years after the publication of his book Brave New World.
Now I wonder why Drew Griffin is presenting complete ignorance of these sources and history? The United Nations has been ardently pursuing depopulation for decades, holding countries to bound treaties to jointly engage in “interference in fertility” with endocrine disruptors in food, air, water, soil, “demographic transition,” and “sustainable development”–careful euphemisms to conceal intent which is nevertheless spelled out in documents.
That media is striving to push one narrative while people are struggling to expose the truth was highlighted by the Vaccine Death Report:
Governments are in on it too. Recently, the Israel Ministry of Health disappeared reports of adverse events by deleting comments–https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/2/frontlinenews/watch-how-israels-health-ministry-deleted-thousands-of-testimonies/
And of course, the actor playing Biden recently distinguished himself, along with other White House players such as Misinformation Murthy, pushing the catchy “Disinformation Dozen” narrative to disappear and silence the powerful voice and words of the most thoughtful, scholarly, outspoken physicians and journalists on the landscape researching vaccines and recommending caution with the Covid vaccines.
Americans are being trained to turn away from truth and facts, not to mention hardcore real science, by this cynical coterie of charlatans playing Media Fact Checkers and propping up Pharma Profit lines.
Meanwhile, vaccine deaths and injuries continue, including to children:
Doctors speaking out and striving to share important information with the public are being censored and harassed, as this Canadian press conference–promptly censored by Youtube–revealed, in June.
Medical boards are accusing physicians warning against the unsafe COVID vaccines of misinformation and threatening them with loss of license: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaccine-misinformation-medical-license-u-s-boards-warn-physicians/
The Time Has Come to Turn the Tables: Governments, Medical Councils, Medical Boards Pushing Coercive and Forced Experimental Bioweapons & Gene-Therapies Causing Harm Need to Be Sued and Disassociated From
Given the enormity of what is occurring in the world today on the backs of vaccine mandates, coercions, and deceptions–as noted in this compilation–more doctors, scientists, and lawyers are needed to take a powerful stand. When Medical Boards sport the Pharma party line at the expense of thousands of lives lost to a delinquent chemical injection with nefarious intent, it is time to drop those Boards and create new, meaningful Boards, as the British Nursing Alliance led by Kate Shemirani and Dr. Kevin Corbett in the UK has done.
Doctors may find the public is more than receptive; in no way will they lose their professions and their vocations if they can show that the care of the patient is their primary goal. Millions worldwide have already turned away from the poisons of a grasping pharmaceutical industry which has thrust chronic disease burden on generations through dangerous drugs and toxin-laden vaccines, turning instead to naturopathy, homeopathy, herbalism, energy medicine, nutrition, and more–modalities which offer true healing.
Governments, Councils, Boards, and Public Health departments, it appears, need not only to be publicly challenged and exposed for their coercive dogma but sued and disassociated from–exactly what one powerful attorney in Calgary, Alberta has embarked on as he sues the Government of Alberta in Canada and challenges the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Alberta, with a singular letter which will reverberate down future generations, calling out the Unethical Conduct of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Council.
The full October 4, 2021 letter by Jeffrey Rath representing his company and the Justice Centre of Canada is posted here below–may it inspire millions around the world to stand up similarly to their governments and councils, armed with the truth and aiming to preserve the human rights our ancestors have fought for, which we all need to daily rise and protect–particularly now, as we see our governments have turned against us.
LETTER FROM ATTORNEY JEFFREY RATH TO THE COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS IN ALBERTA
Please share this article widely. If you appreciate my work, please consider supporting monthly at Patreon or Paypal as I continue to expose what needs to be exposed, and say what needs to be said.
Since my work is shadowbanned and disappeared, you can help this information find wider reach with simple social media and email shares. Can re-post in full with credit and linkback.
Many thanks for whatever you can do to help wake up the world!