In Clarity, in Awakening, in Center: Thanksgiving Through War

Note & Links | Ramola D | November 25, 2021

Posting links to an informative Thanksgiving post from David DeGraw, a writer and Special Forces officer (it seems), reassuring because it recognizes the situation as it stands and clarifies what is really going on–and we all have pieces of what is going on surely but not enough we can trust from those in the military/Intelligence sphere who see the carnage from the inside–and reminders from the ancients on staying heart-centered through it all.

David DeGraw runs a Substack blog called In Defense of Humanity you can subscribe and donate to, excerpt from his Thanksgiving post below:

“First off, no matter what your perspective or opinion is on the present crisis, I love you and have compassion for you. As someone who knows Psychological Operations well, I know the fight is not fair. The relentless repetition of misinformation and the A.I. machine-learned manipulation of individual-specific confirmation biases mixed with the strategic censorship of life-saving information have most people cheering on their own demise. It is a tragedy of biblical proportions.

We are now officially in WWIII. You must save your children NOW.

As unbelievable as it may sound to naïve and heavily propagandized minds, Gates, Fauci et al are well-proven global terrorists who are part of the so-called “New World Order.” To be 100% clear, they are part of a — technically speaking — fascist terrorism network.

They are already responsible for the unnecessary deaths of well over 2 million people, and the harm of well over 100 million people – and both of those counts are increasing and will continue to dramatically increase through the coming months.

To make matters worse, Biden is their puppet and the top of our intel & military chain of command is 100% compromised. SOCOM and the top of the chain have completely lost credibility all through the ranks.

Thankfully, most people in the Intelligence Community, SOCOM and military are well aware of the vile treasonous corruption at the very top of the chain.

Our systemic governmental accountability mechanisms, which are supposed to protect the civilian population from predatory global interests, have been captured and corrupted, and are now run by the predatory interests that they are supposed to be protecting us from.

All of our societal systems have been weaponized against us.

Our information and communication systems have been wickedly weaponized. The domestic PSYOP terrorism, the global PSYOP terrorism has been barbarically brutal. Vicious War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity have been occurring all over the place.”

–David DeGraw, Please read the whole post here

Many thanks to David DeGraw for this post.

The Chant of Metta–Lovely Buddhist prayer sung by Imee Oi for everyone to be free of suffering and exist in loving-kindness with each other:

Quotes from Awakening the Buddha Within:

“Enlightenment is not about becoming divine. Instead it’s about becoming more fully human. . . . It is the end of ignorance.”

― Lama Surya Das, quote from Awakening the Buddha Within

“You are in charge of your own karma, your own life, your own spiritual path, and your own liberation, just as I am in charge of mine.”

― Lama Surya Das, quote from Awakening the Buddha Within

“New karma is being made all the time. When one acts with a positive motivation, goodness is furthered. When one acts out of negative motivation, negativity is furthered. “We can recondition ourselves to act with wisdom. The important thing to understand here is that you are not a victim. You are your own master. ‘As you sow, so shall you reap.”

― Lama Surya Das, quote from Awakening the Buddha Within

Despite the craziness of these times and the clear signs of “asymmetrical warfare”–euphemism for full-on assault from one side–we are living through, we are still called to think and act in clarity, heart-centered, toward awakening and change….Many thanks to all who read, subscribe, donate to my writing and podcasts, please keep the flow of information going despite media censorship and shutdowns, and many thanks to all who have honored me with their presence, knowledge, thinking, and words on my podcast interviews and panels all the past year and all years behind that one…Many thanks to all whose work I have re-posted here…grateful for your voice and work in the world.

May Everyone in the World Reside in Joy | Lokah Samastha Sukhino Bhavantu

