Newsbreak 138 on Further Findings of Graphene Ribbons, Forming Nano Networks, Parasites in Vaccinated Blood, EMF Corona Effects in Blood, & True Cause of All Disease with Dr. Young

Video post and links | Ramola D | December 10, 2021

Newsbreak 138 recorded on December 9 features a wide-ranging conversation with research scientist, biochemist, and clinical nutritionist Dr. Robert Young displaying newly confirmatory and unsettling micrograph finds and video revelations of pulsating graphene nanoribbons, nanochips, and forming nano networks in vaccinated blood. More of these extraordinary micrographs will be published soon.

These findings build on the multiple findings now by multiple teams of international scientists of undisclosed ingredient nanographene–and other nanometallic contaminants–in all 4 major trademark vaccines, reported here earlier in many posts including this one.

COULD IT BE WE HAVE ALL BEEN GROSSLY MISINFORMED ABOUT THE TRUE CAUSE OF ALL DISEASES?

Dr. Young also speaks at length about the true cause of all disease as internal-environmental toxins and pollutants developing from external-environmental toxins and pollutants, bacteria and yeast forming as outfection and pleomorphic expression of cellular breakdown.

Describing the effects on the blood, he offers more information on the harmful effects of all EMF, microwaves and millimeter waves on human health, and the great importance of maintaining alkaline balance and high alkaline pH in the body to stay healthy in the face of the massive assaults we face everyday with toxins, pollutants, and electromagnetic radiation on humanity–from chemtrails, aerosols, vaccines, 4G, 5G, etc.

The COVID-as-Virus, Viruses-Forever, a Million Variants and Gain-of-Function Storyline Also Discussed

Especially helpful is Dr. Young’s explaining of the whole COVID and virus narrative which posits a material substance as virus, fabricates a hundred variants–all with Greek alphabet names–and fixates on a bioweapon and gain-of-function narrative to warrant virus-use as biowarfare and pandemic fare– a cover for chemical and electromagnetic warfare on humanity, which has been going on for a very long time now and props up the virus, cancer, disease and drug-and-vaccine industry which makes billions off public-health scares and subjugating the public.

WHAT VIROLOGISTS CALL VIRUSES ARE NOT PURE ISOLATES AND NOT SEPARATE ORGANISMS

No virus has ever been isolated, says Dr. Young, no variant has ever been isolated, and what virologists call a virus is a clump of matter taken from a mess of sputum from someone sick and mixed up with chemicals and toxins, which includes exosomes–waste extrusions which come out from cells misleadingly seen as an external virus coming in to infect cells; viruses are known not to be living matter which cannot replicate on their own.

In fact, says Dr. Young they do not replicate at all–the virology narrative is that they invade cells and hijack the RNA of the cell which obligingly makes copies of the virus; by Terrain Theory understanding, as the body detoxifies, more of the waste matter and exosomes are ejected–which virologists call virus-multiplication.

People cannot be infected by these waste extrusions, he says–a fact borne out in many studies including at the time of the Spanish Flu, discussed by many scientists recently including Dr. Andy Kaufman on Report 194: The Virus, The Test, The Vaccine: What People Should Really Know–but can affect each other through transmission of frequencies, Dr. Young says, which is what the “vaccine shedding” is all about, that is a function of EMF radiation and not physical spike protein-transmission.

Gain-of-function which is posited as clipping gene sequences and adding in other pathogenic gene sequences is nothing but adding more toxins to the base-toxin mix being typified as the virus, he says: chemical toxins and EMF radiation are the true sources of disease, not imaginary viruses.

Watch Newsbreak 138 at Screencast:

Watch Newsbreak 138 at Bitchute

To be posted at other video channels shortly.

For further information, please see all of Dr. Young’s videos at Ramola D Reports and at other channels online, as well as his Youtube channel:

DR. ROBERT YOUNG:Dr. Young’s major article reporting his and other scientists’ findings in the 4 major COVID vaccines:

https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines

PREVIOUS PODCASTS WITH DR. YOUNG WHERE HE EXPLAINS MORE ON THESE SUBJECTS:

Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection–Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/

Newsbreak 135–BREAKING: Immense Harm from Crystallizing Blood Cells/Graphene Poisoning Post-Vaccine

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PRBfJ6U9EZvM/

Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins

https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/08/28/newsbreak-133-team-of-scientists-confirm-presence-of-toxins-graphene-aluminium-cadmium-selenide-stainless-steel-lnp-go-capsids-parasites-other-toxins-variously-in-4-covid-vaccines-pfizer-mode/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/

Research for the Carnicom Disclosure Project on Magnetism, Trans-humanism, Synthetic Biology, Vaccine Poisons, Bio Surveillance, Neuromodulation, Electromagnetic Bio-Human Effects, Virus Confusions, Terrain and Blood Health and the Secret Elixir of Life –

https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/

Scientific Articles – www.drrobertyoung.com/blog





