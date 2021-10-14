News Report 1 | Four Parasites Found in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines

Video Post | Ramola D | Oct 14, 2021

#HaltTheVaccines

Four parasites have been found in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. A summary of news reports covering parasites and toxins found in the vaccines via electron and optical microscopy and energy spectroscopy, recently published here at my print site, The Everyday Concerned Citizen, and at Dr. Young’s blog and Nobulart.

Posted at Bitchute | Posted at Brighteon | Posted at Odysee

(And posted below here. Links to all articles can be found at Toxins Found in COVID Vaccines, Masks, Swabs.)

