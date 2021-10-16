Hospital Engineer Whistleblower Warns of Toxic Ricin in the Next Planned Pandemic (Marburg) Vaccine, RiVax, Likely to Kill Billions–& Calls for Halt to All Vaccines

Re-post of Video with Links & Note | Ramola D | October 16, 2021
Kieran Morissey, an Irish engineer and teaching hospital manager reports that he has explored published information regarding the next planned pandemic post-COVID with the Marburg Virus and found a PCR test and vaccine already lined up, with a deadly toxic ingredient in the vaccine. He also reports that his research into viruses and vaccines lead him to understand that vaccines–based on variolation, an old Chinese technique which gave rise to Jenner’s first vaccine for smallpox –and Pasteur’s Germ Theory, have led to all manner of chronic illness and represent a cultic, baseless dogma of disease which is profoundly dangerous and should be halted en masse. “We must stop all vaccinations immediately and destroy all stockpiles of vaccines and the pharmaceutical manufacturing plants which make them.”
Full Article by Kieran Morissey/Must-Read, truly major:
A Possible Marburg-RiVax Final Solution By Kieran Morrissey/LewRockwell.com/September 22, 2021
He writes at length as well of the harms caused by the graphene oxide and other toxins found in the COVID vaccine, with the high likelihood of boosters helping produce the very symptoms of haemarrhogic fever and bleeding which is being touted as part of the Marburg Virus’s roster of symptoms, and shares his speculations that what is going to happen is that all the damages caused by the COVID vaccines currently will be publicly labeled by the elitist corporate globalist-media-government-pharma-Public Health nexus as deadly “Ebola-like” symptoms of the new deadly Marburg virus Pandemic, intended to scare people into immediate subjugation and complete removal of all rights and freedoms (with use of more stringent lockdowns, quarantines, isolation camps, separation of families).
Further, the Ricin content in the planned vaccine for this virus–which takes its name from the fictional Marburg Virus created by Boris Johnson’s writer dad, Stanley Johnson who was seeking a new release of his thriller earlier this year–points to malevolent intent, he notes, given that Ricin is well-known to be a deadly toxin, which, coincidentally also creates the very symptoms that could be laid at the door of Marburg or COVID or both.
“Ricin is a lectin and a highly potent toxin produced in the seeds of the castor oil plant. Ricin is very toxic if inhaled, injected, or ingested. It acts as a toxin by inhibiting protein synthesis. It prevents cells from assembling various amino acids into proteins according to the messages it receives from messenger RNA in a process conducted by the cell’s ribosome (the protein-making machinery) – that is, the most basic level of cell metabolism, essential to all living cells and thus to life itself.” (Morissey)
Note what the Mayo Clinic says about the symptoms of Ricin Poisoning:
In addition to the deadly toxin Ricin, the new vaccine RiVax aims to contain the deadly neurotoxin Aluminium, which many doctors point to as being implicated in the causation of autism and several neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, but which continues to be used in vaccines, inexplicably, and insultingly, really, to all humanity, since it causes harm.
See Dr. Russell’s Blaylock’s information on the toxicity of Aluminium here.
The peculiar notion that Ricin poisoning can be combated with Ricin vaccinations is discussed on the Rivax page at Soligenix, and needs some commonsense thinking to combat, frankly, since it really advocates poisoning with a toxin to supposedly whip up antibodies to combat “ricin intoxication” –which would never occur without this ricin in the vaccine in the first place. “Because of the rapid internalization of ricin toxin, vaccination is the best strategy for dealing with ricin intoxication. Antibodies generated in response to vaccination are continuously present and can “mop up” ricin as soon as it is present.” (https://www.soligenix.com/pipeline-programs/rivax-to-prevent-ricin-poisoning/)
It is vital therefore to recognize the plan ahead of time and prepare for it, to avert and stop this planned disaster.
This is Kieran’s first video, which went viral recently online:
A newer recent video interview with Kieran Morrissey on October 10 by Deewall Media, reporting blowback and retaliation as well as terrifying attempts to silence him, with CCTV film footage of terrorizing intruders with knives threatening to kill him, who burned his gate down, and Police Gardai not helping, is posted here–Please pray for this whistleblower and his family:
Kieran says he believes the assassins who came after him were seeking to stop a scheduled radio appearance, which he went ahead and made. In this second video, Kieran makes an impassioned plea to nurses, doctors, healthcare workers to please step forward and tell what they know to the world, since what is being planned is nonstop vaccination, microchips, complete robotizing and dehumanizing of humanity, and the end of the world as we know it–if we do not stop this absurd fixation on pandemics and vaccines immediately. Please share both videos widely, post on all your channels.
List of references from Kieran’s article:
- GAVI https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/next-pandemic/marburg
- Marburg Virus https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/next-pandemic/marburg
- genesig® https://www.genesig.com/assets/files/mbgv_std.pdf
- RiVax® Animal Rule https://www.fda.gov/drugs/nda-and-bla-approvals/animal-rule-approvals
- shareholders https://money.cnn.com/quote/shareholders/shareholders.html?symb=SNGX&subView=institutional
- Asymptomatic Infection of Marburg Virus https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33157026/
- Germ Theory of Disease https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Germ_theory_of_disease
- Antoine Bechamp https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antoine_B%C3%A9champ
- Terrain Theory https://landbyhand.org/terrain-is-everything-dr-antoine-bechamp/
- Vaccine https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaccination
- John D. Rockefeller https://s3.amazonaws.com/lrc-cdn/assets/2016/08/thomas-lamont_john-d.-rockefeller-jr..jpg
- The Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research The Rockefeller empire https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rockefeller_University
While we are truly facing information overload currently, this piece of information from Kieran Morrissey addresses a new horror being planned and just around the corner which he says will be their “Final Solution” if we do not stop it, a subject he began to research as soon as he heard about the Marburg virus from watchng a video on a retiring Qantas pilot who was refusing the Covid vaccine mandate, saying “If you think this is all over, they have another virus ready, it’s Marburg, and they already have a vaccine lined up for it.” His research unearthed bits and pieces he pulled together: “I’m an engineer, I saw these pieces, I just put them together.”
Please read and share Kieran’s article widely.