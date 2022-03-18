News Report 8 | DEWs and Neurotech Being Used Worldwide as Crowd Control Technologies Without Public Consent

Video report and links | Ramola D | March 17, 2022

Report and commentary, in light of recent ADS (Active Denial System) use in Canberra, on a few declassified US/NATO documents and words from whistleblowers testifying to the use of Spectrum Weapons–anti-personnel Directed Energy Weapons–and Neuroweapons on people worldwide, at protests and in their homes, as partially-disclosed Crowd Control Technologies running sinister “Peace Enforcement Operations” by a coterie of factions in Intelligence, Security, Law Enforcement, and Military–without proper and full public disclosure, debate, nor consent.

(Effects of these nefarious and extreme technologies on the human body described candidly in this Second Memo to Trump in 2019: Once Again, A Memo to President Trump: Massive Surveillance State Abuses | Treason on the Ground, in the USA: Public-Private Partners in Targeted Killing of Americans)

These documents have been reported in the body of my journalism on Surveillance and Military activities over the past 8 years, while my reports have been disappeared from public view by a number of factors–including deliberate mainstream-media denial, COINTELPRO attacks to bury the journalism and the journalist, and the prominence of false support groups deflecting from the findings and disclosures of real journalism.

These documents and reports have been spotlighted recently in a few articles at my site and at Substack, all links below:

My Substack articles on this subject:

2. The Hidden Hand: Intelligence Community Crimes, Law Enforcement Crimes, Military Crimes: High Tech Crimes, Well-Hidden/Using Spectrum Weapons on the populace is easy to hide when the “Support Groups” help wheel-spin the disclosure to oblivion | The fallout is disappearance of journalism/March 11, 2022

The first Hidden Hand article at my site, detailing the COINTELPRO, infiltration, and smear ops running interference on the journalism, to disappear it altogether:

The Hidden Hand: How NSA, CIA, DHS, and FBI Collude to Keep Victims of their Top Secret (Yet Well Known) Extremely Inhumane Neuro/DEW Experimentation and Operation Crimes (under Cover of Surveillance, Community Policing, Counter Terrorism) Unheard, Unseen, and Powerless for Decades–Installed Support Orgs and Groups, Installed Intel Plants/March 10, 2022

Disclosure on Crowd Control Technologies involving DEWs, Neurotech Discussed Here:

Directed Energy Weapons Used at the Feb 12 Canberra Protest Make People Sick | Police Questioned in Parliament Refuse to Elaborate

5G Live Cellphone Surveillance, Active Denial Burning, & Neurotech Wake Up Call: Dutch State Secretary Reveals 5G Will Be Used for Crowd Control While EU Documents Show Crowd Control Tech Includes Neurotechnologies

Public Disclosure on Neuro Weapons and Neuro Technologies In Use Today

Declassified Documents from DOD, DOJ, US Airforce, Army, Navy, NATO Reported Here:

The three major reports disappeared by Smear Campaigns and False Support Groups, courtesy NSA-CIA-FBI COINTELPRO, while the writer was under severe Spectrum Weapon attack by Hidden Hand criminals-with-govt-jobs throughout:

1. Documentary Evidence since 1994 of Covert High-Tech Electronic-Weapon and Neurotechnology Use in Targeted Surveillance, Experimentation, Operations by US Government on Americans: (1) The DOD/DOJ Memorandum of Understanding on OOTW/LE, 1994 RAE (Report, Analysis, Op-Ed) | Ramola D | Posted December 1, 2019:

2. Documentary Evidence of Covert Electronic-Weapon and Neurotechnology Use By US Government on Americans Series (2) The Limited Effects Technology (LET) Program Report | JPSG, OOTW/LE Programs, 1996 | Ramola D | Jan 30, 2020:

3. Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People/Published May 2021:

Other US/European documents of note (some linked in above reports):

1. The NATO document discussed in the video:

NATO Non-Lethal Weapons and Future Peace Enforcement Operations Technical Report, 2004:

2. US Air Force Research Labs document on Active Denial System 5G Tech of the kind used in Canberra/provided to Ramola D on FOIA request for all RFPs/Statements of Work on Non Lethal Weapons Testing:

Thermal and Behavioral Effects of Exposure to Moving Small-Diameter 95-GHz Millimeter Wave Energy Spots (Active Denial System) Report | Air Force Research Laboratory Contract with General Dynamics, 2014:

3. US Air Force Research Lab document on DEBR research during the 7 years planes, helicopters, drones, satellites constantly flew over the writer’s house and yard while she was under severe Spectrum Attack from same as well as from neighboring houses and zooming-in cars, pickups, trucks, necessitating several FOIA requests to govts and military:

Directed-Energy Bio Behavioral Research Statement of Work, 2013 | Air Force Research Laboratory Contract 2013-2020 with General Dynamics:

4. US Army document disclosing much on Non Lethal Weapons in use by military:

Bioeffects of Selected Non Lethal Weapons, Addendum to the Non-lethal Technologies Worldwide Study (NEGIC-11 47-101-98)/US Army, 2006/Provided to Donald Friedman on FOIA request:

5. US Navy Office of Naval Research document revealing ADS weapons and “pulsed energy projectiles” using plasma:

Active Denial System and Pulsed Energy Projectiles Research Contract | Office of Naval Research | 2004 :

News Report 8 has been published at Ramola D Reports

at Brighteon: News Report 8 | DEWs and Neurotech Being Used as Crowd Control Technologies Without Consent

at Bitchute: News Report 8 | DEWs and Neurotech Being Used as Crowd Control Technologies Without Consent

at Odysee: News Report 8 | DEWs and Neurotech Are Being Used Worldwide as Crowd Control Technologies Without Consent

at Rumble: News Report 8 | DEWs and Neurotech Being Used as Crowd Control Technologies Without Consent

The extreme hubris, aggression, and atrocity of using deadly electromagnetic weapons and neuroweapons on select members of the populace–now a global travesty–and literally pulverizing people to death in their own homes–while weapon-wielders are paid by Governments and Militaries to enact these profound bio-hacking crimes on people guilty of no crime–no whiff of Due Process in sight– was also discussed in these articles:

Ramola D/No Longer True: The NSA “Isn’t Getting Violent Internally in the US”: Millions Today in US Are Targeted with RF/Scalar/Sonic Weapons, Nano Weapons, Neuro Weapons, Chem/Bio Weapons

Welcome to the Gulag Created by Crooked Intelligence Agencies, Crooked US Military, and Crooked Fusion Centers

Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower: Murderous Corruption of FBI and Federal Magistrate Judges, Sample Secret FMJ Court-Order Requiring Inhumane Community Persecution of Innocent Targets

FBI Whistleblower, American Hero Geral Sosbee Reports Continued FBI/CIA/Military Human Rights Violations: Egregious Assault and Persecution with Anti-Personnel DEWs, ELF Neuroweaponry

Please share widely.

