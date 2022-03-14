Ramola D | For the Sake of the Boy | The Books Have Arrived!

Note on Book | Ramola D | March 14, 2022

Great news–the books have arrived at the publisher’s and will be available for the AWP bookstalls in Philadelphia shortly. The official launch date is now May 1 but the books can be pre-ordered and sent out earlier–order yours today!

Earlier notes on the book and publisher posted here: Ramola D | Book Launch: For the Sake of the Boy & Other Stories

I will post a video shortly with a few excerpts from the book. Meanwhile, I’m told the book will be at Amazon soon as well, and I’m especially glad it’s out in time to be at AWP this year.

For more on my earlier books, fiction and poetry, please visit www.ramolad.com–to be updated soon.

And please consider supporting the journalism at this site with a pre-order (link above :)–many thanks!

