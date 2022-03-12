Proof of COVID Vaccines Being Extremely Unsafe and Dangerous in FOIA-Released Pfizer Documents Reported by UK’s Dr. John Campbell

Report | Ramola D | March 12, 2022
Dr. John Campbell, a retired Nurse-Teacher with a doctorate in Open Learning for nurses and a background in teaching, now a very well-known Youtube-channel podcaster with 2.27 Million subscribers, who has unfortunately been reporting on the very Pharma-driven COVID “Plandemic” along the lines of the government, has published a rather excellent video reporting on the Pfizer documents (reported here earlier) revealing 1223 deaths and over 42,000 adverse event case reports to Pfizer by the end of February 2021.
“A complete scandal akin to Watergate–not taken up by mainstream media,” he notes. “And why did it take the signature of a judge to release this information?”
Doctors and Health Authorities Have Been Promoting False Information
It is interesting that this 40-year clinical nurse, scholar and teacher has woken up and having read the documents raises the right questions and draws attention to the right issues–but he, like many many other medical professionals has been ignoring the reports of the CDC VAERS data and Eudra Vigilance/MHRA UK Yellow Card databases which people in true-media and alt-media have been reporting throughout, and focused instead on reporting the statistics and information–propagandized and inaccurate–on the confabulated SARS-COV-2, Delta, and Omicron “viruses.”
New FOIA Request Reveals Entire Pandemic Based on Scientific Fraud: CDC Concedes Inability to Locate Purified Isolate of SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 Virus or Delta Variant by Koch’s Postulates, Says Viruses can be Isolated “Only by Growth in Cell Culture”
Youtube and Google Have Been Deplatforming True Media and Factual Journalism
Youtube should be reminded that, all through 2021, while they continued to platform podcasters such as Dr. Campbell who reported what “the health authorities” said, they rather ignorantly and combatively crashed the channels of those addressing the hidden dangers of the vaccines–such as myself--who sought to investigate the matter accurately and prevent the kind of vaccine-death-holocaust we have now seen unfold worldwide.
Youtube Terminates Ramola D Reports After Bombshell Premiere of Alison McDowell Interview on the Greater Danger Facing People Worldwide Today: Full Spectrum Techno Enslavement via “Biosecurity” Games for Western Billionaires–Hedge Fund Gambling Built on Intrusive Bio Surveillance–Which MUST Be Stopped by all Humanity!
Of course, Google–who owns Youtube–has been busy censoring and disappearing all factual information on the dangers of the vaccine as well, and these tech companies just as much as the FDA and CDC are responsible for the lack of truthful information available to those who were coerced by the fear-driving propaganda they published to take the dangerous vaccines.
Dangers of Vaccines & Dangers of the COVID Vaccine Whited-Out by Google (as well as Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Instagram) in Service to the False Narrative that Vaccines are Safe: It’s a Pfizer-DARPA Narrative, Finally
Pfizer and FDA Suppressed This Data, Harming Millions Worldwide
A comment under Dr. Campbell’s video notes:
“Really appreciate your reporting on this. This was known previously though. So many people were ringing the alarm bell and were brutally attacked and censored for it. We really need to ask ourselves as a society why we screwed up so badly and how we can act differently in the future (consequences for the people who orchestrated this wouldn’t be out of the question either)”–Commenter at video/Youtube
Dr. Campbell goes through the long list of numbers and adverse events, saying that this information should have been known at the time (early last year) so medical professionals could make the right decisions.
Instead Pfizer suppressed the data–and left to the FDA this would have been hidden for 75 years; it reveals that both Pfizer and the FDA have pulled off a gigantic medical fraud on the people, both in the US and worldwide, censoring all report of injury from the vaccines while focusing in corrupt fashion on promoting the death-dealing injections.
Corruption at Government Level in US and Europe Promoted Dangerous Pfizer Vaccines
Corruption in fact has fueled this entire fiasco which should be terminated at speed before more people and children are injured or die.
BREAKING: US Media, US Govt, CDC, and FDA Corruption Revealed As FOIA Documents Show HHS Widely Paid Media to Blindly Promote the Deadly COVID Vaccines while Pfizer Paid FDA 2.8M to Expedite EUA | Death-by-Vaccine Continues
In Europe, the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen seems to have struck private deals with the Pfizer CEO, as her husband gained millions at his biotech job promotion while she forced dangerous vaccines on Europe:
Strasbourg Press Conference: Ursula von der Leyen, EU Commission President Asked to Resign by EU MEPs as a Threat to Democracy Instrumental in Gigantic COVID-19 Scientific Fraud & Propaganda Campaign after Evidence of Back-Room Deals–“Vaccine Business Plan”–with Pfizer, Moderna Surfaces
COVID Vaccines Should Be Halted Worldwide Immediately
Mark Playne of NotontheBeeb reports:
“We have been making warnings since vaccine day one, publishing the yellow card reports pointing out the numbers shown are barely a drop in the ocean.
Hundreds of thousands have marched through each of the world’s cities attempting to warn their fellow people to the vaccine dangers.
Often with tragic personal connections to vaccine injury, raising awareness of the realities, yet getting name-called ‘anti-vaxxers‘.
The Hippocratic oath makes doctors duty-bound to do the due diligence before backing products and advising trusting patients.
Ignorance is not an excuse in the court of law, nor will it be in the minds of patients who trusted their priests of medicine.
Dr Campbell talks of how the documents will forge a new distrust of ‘authorities.’ Yet in turn, they be matched by a new distrust of pharma trained doctors, which in turn, will herald in a new era of real medicine designed not to reap profits, but to actually heal.
Meanwhile every day, more people are getting vaccinated, including the most vulnerable who depend on our bravery the most – the youngest of our children.
We urge all doctors and medical professionals to make an urgent stand.
To share the information amongst colleagues and enroll assistance in stopping the vaccine programme with immediate effect.
We also ask all health professionals to back our call for an immediate injunction to stop the vaccine rollout by signing our petition.“
—Dr. John Campbell Shocked by the Pfizer Docs/NotontheBeeb/March 12, 2022
Countries worldwide need to wake up and stop the vaccines immediately. Please share this article widely.