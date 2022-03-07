BREAKING: US Media, US Govt, CDC, and FDA Corruption Revealed As FOIA Documents Show HHS Widely Paid Media to Blindly Promote the Deadly COVID Vaccines while Pfizer Paid FDA 2.8M to Expedite EUA | Death-by-Vaccine Continues

Report & Op-ed | Ramola D | March 7, 2022
Newly acquired documents obtained by Blaze Media in response to FOIA requests to the US Govt’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reveal that the Biden Administration paid hundreds of top mainstream media outlets–print, television, radio–in millions of advertising dollars to actively and blindly promote the experimental COVID vaccines, supposedly to “build vaccine confidence” and push the false message of “Safe and Effective” on the unsuspecting and vulnerable US public and world–without any evidence whatsoever as to the truth of this message.
“The government also relied on earned media featuring “influencers” from “communities hit hard by COVID-19” and “experts” like White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and other academics to be interviewed and promote vaccination in the news.”
“In response to a FOIA request filed by The Blaze, HHS revealed that it purchased advertising from major news networks including ABC, CBS, and NBC, as well as cable TV news stations Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC, legacy media publications including the New York Post, the Los Angeles Times, and the Washington Post, digital media companies like BuzzFeed News and Newsmax, and hundreds of local newspapers and TV stations. These outlets were collectively responsible for publishing countless articles and video segments regarding the vaccine that were nearly uniformly positive about the vaccine in terms of both its efficacy and safety.
Hundreds of news organizations were paid by the federal government to advertise for the vaccines as part of a “comprehensive media campaign,” according to documents The Blaze obtained from the Department of Health and Human Services. The Biden administration purchased ads on TV, radio, in print, and on social media to build vaccine confidence, timing this effort with the increasing availability of the vaccines. The government also relied on earned media featuring “influencers” from “communities hit hard by COVID-19” and “experts” like White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and other academics to be interviewed and promote vaccination in the news.”—https://www.theblaze.com/news/review-the-federal-government-paid-media-companies-to-advertise-for-the-vaccines
HHS, which has been authorized in 2021 via the American Rescue Act by the US Congress to spend a billion dollars on running an “evidence-based campaign to increase awareness and knowledge of the safety and effectiveness of vaccines for the prevention and control of diseases” has effectively used the powerful mechanism of Media to run repeated and effusive advertisements, employing celebrities, talking heads, influencers, promoting an experimental vaccine now shown to be filled with deadly toxins, causing sudden deaths in athletes and news anchors, myocarditis in the young, menstrual issues in women, thousands of fetal deaths and miscarriages, paralysis and Bell’s Palsy, thromobocytopenia and strokes, and a myriad of other horrific injuries–known now to have been known early by Pfizer at least as its 9 pages of known side-effects show (reported here earlier).
EXCERPT FROM CAMPAIGN BACkGROUND/COVID-19 EDUCATION CAMPAIGN/HHS
Running ferocious fear-based ads on television and print newspapers, the sadly corrupt media –whose services can be bought for a song apparently — sought to terrify their audiences into such panic over the never-proved-to-exist bogeyman of the SARS-COV-2 “putative virus” that millions in the USA have been deceived into believing the impending vaccines would be Saviors from COVID while also forcing their innocent children and teenagers into taking the death-dealing, gene-modifying vaccine.
News Media Rush to Lie After Censoring and Disappearing the Truth, Science, and Facts on the Killer Vaccines for 1.5 Years
News media outlet editorial teams are now pretending they have no connection whatsoever with their advertising department and the source of their dollars when they have clearly been running articles, features, and news pieces not merely pushing the monolithic message of “Toxic vaccines are all good” but completely censoring, attacking, marginalizing, and disappearing all rational and critical voices of enquiry and analysis of the vaccines, with their scurrilous “Disinformation Dozen” targeting of doctors and pejorative labeling of all critics as “anti-vaxxers”–although we are all certainly learning rapidly now that Anti-Vaccine is most definitely the correct way for anyone rational, sane, intellectually questioning, and researching to be.
“Fear-based vaccine ads” from HHS featuring “survivor” stories from coronavirus patients who were hospitalized in intensive care units were covered by CNN and discussed on ABC’s “The View” when they were unveiled last October.
Though the federal government was paying each of these companies and others for pro-vaccine advertising while news reports covered the same vaccines, many editorial boards say they have firewall policies that prevent advertisers from influencing news coverage.
“Advertisers pay for space to share their messages, as was the case here, and those ads are clearly labeled as such,” explained Shani George, vice president of communications for the Washington Post, in a statement. “The newsroom is completely independent from the advertising department,” she said.
Crimes of Misinformation Include Big Tech
It must be noted here also that Big Tech as represented by Google, Youtube, Facebook, Twitter aided and abetted this crime of massive Misinformation and outright Deception really by supporting US Media and the US Federal Government in blindly promoting the vaccines, censoring all information to the contrary posted by people on these social media platforms, disbarring posts and posters, crashing channels–such as mine--and true-media journalists such as myself, while, in combination with media mavens, running elaborate “fact-checking” campaigns with outfits like Newsguard to filter out all facts being reported on the vaccines, tests, swabs, masks, all of it and simply fixate on pushing their unilateral and false message that the vaccines et al were supremely safe and essential.
Crimes of misinformation in fact for which each of these media and social media and technical companies and outlets, as well as HHS and CDC should be held accountable.
Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, has now been on camera backtracking on her earlier pronouncements that the vaccine was safe and effective–no doubt propelled by Wall Street and insurance companies digging in their feet on this subject as deaths mount and insurance companies report death and injury claims post-vaccine in the thousands, as discussed by Pam Popper recently on Newsbreak 144 and widely online by ex-Blackrock investment manager Edward Dowd–there’s no doubt Pfizer, Moderna and the rest are in for a crash, even as the vaccines are still not being halted.
Pfizer BioNTech Pays Over 2.8 Million for their Comirnaty application to be expedited
Meanwhile the Pfizer documents a judge ensured the release of continue to yield gold. Brian Shilhavy of Health Impact News reports significant information from a April 20, 2021 Prescription Drug User Fee Coversheet document which looks like a DHHS-FDA User Fee form to accompany the application from BioNTech/Germany for the Comirnaty Pfizer vaccine to be approved, including clinical data with the document. The User Fee payment recorded in this form is $2,875,842.00. See the Pfizer document at PHMPT.
Nearly 3 Million dollars for the FDA to examine an application?
That this inordinate sum of money arrived at the FDA was confirmed earlier by a wire transfer to Dr. Marion Gruber, Director, Office of Vaccine Research and Review at the FDA, published today by Dr. Paul Alexander, who notes that Marion and her deputy Philip Krause both dropped their jobs and hightailed it out of the FDA last August, as the New York Times (augustly) reported, misdirectively suggesting concerns over booster shots and shots for kids as the reason.
Wire transfer from Dr. Gruber, the same scientist with one other her deputy, Dr. Philip Krause, who resigned from FDA; recall that; here is a wire transfer of near 3 million to FDA from Pfizer; hhhhmm/Dr. Paul Alexander/March 7, 2022
Dr. Paul Alexander asks: “What did Gruber and Krause know, and when did they know it? you see, all of these types of questions must be answered with public inquiries in legal settings, all involved.”
Death-by-Vaccine Continues: Why is the CDC and HHS Not Calling a HALT?
While Wall Street has woken up, as reported by Edward Dowd, while insurance companies have woken up, as reported by One America News and many others now, why has the CDC and the HHS not woken up yet? Could it be they are still hand in glove with the crashing Pfizer and Moderna to keep pushing death-dealing vaccines? Could it be they are trying desperately to save face–by just continuing the carnage, oblivious? (Not much logic there. Let alone Science.)
Naomi Wolf’s recent interview with Edward Dowd:
“This Is A MASS MURDER EVENT!” – Naomi Wolf Interviews Edward Dowd About Pfizer FRAUD
Over 65, 000 deaths have now been reported in the US and Europe via VAERS databases, while a Columbia University study from December 2021 concludes there must be over 400,000 deaths from the vaccine actually, given the huge under-reporting factor.
65,615 Deaths Now Reported in Europe and the USA Following COVID-19 Vaccines – Corporate Media Refuses to Publish this Data/Vaccine Impact News/March 5, 2022
Study: At least 400,000 people in America have died from covid “vaccines”/Ethan Huff/Newstarget/Dec 27, 2021
When the full truth about these vaccines, bribes, lies, deaths and injuries is finally known, US Government, CDC, FDA, Pfizer et al, and all European Parliament and WHO figureheads who have helped unleash this democide on the world will not be left standing.