All Vaccines Carry Dangerous Poisons, COVID Vaccines Filled with Mega Poisons: Check the Known Toxins and Found Ingredients Both

Report | Ramola D | Feb 7, 2022
PART I – IT’S NO LONGER EDUCATED TO GET VACCINATED, A SERIES ON THE FALSE PROMISE OF VACCINES
As the very dark WHO-CDC-WEF COVID plandemic and scamdemic agenda continues to roll out worldwide, with countries continuing to push the dangerous and lethal COVID vaccines now found to be filled with toxins, reported most recently here, despite the high numbers of deaths and seriously horrifying injuries being reported everyday, including here today and here, many of those most strident pro-vaccine pundits surrounding us remain oblivious to the true contents and true dangers of all vaccines, in particular this one.
Comedian Collapses on Stage During Joke: “I’m vaxxed, double vaxxed, boosted, and Jesus loves me most”/Vaccine Impact News/Feb 6, 2022
Double-Vaccinated 20-Year-Old Florida Model Develops Myocarditis, Suffers Heart Attack And Has Both Legs Amputated/Vaccine Impact News, Feb 6, 2022
But the world is waking up now, and young parents being told to get their babies vaccinated and long-indoctrinated in the paradigm of “vaccinated if you’re educated” may want to open their eyes and check ingredients first, standing on their own two feet to question this long-entrenched paradigm, and challenge the premise of the “Immunization Schedule” which pediatricians–well-paid by the Drug Industry–foist on them.
It’s No Longer Educated to Get Vaccinated
The book Goodbye Germ Theory by Dr. William Trebing, a compelling must-read, offers educative insight into the dangers of all vaccines, showing clearly what is contained in the substances being pumped into our children–over 70 vaccines in the USA by age six–starting from their day of birth and shot into their veins at 2 months, 4 months, 6 months, 1 year and so on in regular intervals for a slew of supposedly deadly diseases, which in fact lead to childhood cancers, auto immune diseases, autism and neurological disorders, and more.
Rise in Childhood Cancers, Autism, Neurodamage, Infant Mortality Since Vaccines Began
While the CDC and FDA — in the laps of Big Harma — staunchly deny these connections, the evidence is clear from examining the statistics and history that this in fact is the legacy of all childhood vaccines, which have quite tragically been made mandatory for schoolchildren, and which have entered the public lexicon as needed immunizations to prevent harmful diseases, on the basis of lies-by-omission, lies-by-commission, and lies-by-distortion strung out by the Pharmaceutical and Medical Cartel which has infiltrated Government, Healthcare, and the Military, comprising the “MIS, DIS, MALINFORMATION” which DHS is currently striving to attribute to anyone questioning subverted-elections or extant government agendas–an Information Warfare topic of note for another day, surely.
This legacy of childhood vaccines, the connections with rising disease and ill-health, as well as with infant mortality, and coincidentally skyrocketing rates of cancer and autism in the USA, ever since the mid-1950s when vaccinations became entrenched and widespread here, will be discussed separately, with graphs and data, in another article in this series.
Hidden History and Statistics Surrounding Harms Inflicted by Vaccines to Protect Pharma Profits
Many physicians, holistic doctors, and science analysts know and have been speaking and writing of this connection for decades: this dedicated coterie continues to educate us and bring forward the true history and facts of vaccines, science and statistics which like the hidden science of Terrain Theory, has been disappeared out of sight, marginalized and mocked as unscientific “anti-vaccine” misinformation by the very well-oiled Mockingbird Op engine of mainstream media, run by the same large rockfaces of deception and greed running Big Harma, Blackrock and Vanguard and various other large investor firms holding hands with them.
As a consequence, people nationwide continue to sacrifice their babies on the altar of the Immunization Schedule, and the government pays out hundreds of millions in vaccine injury damages, which they won’t hold pharma manufacturers liable for.
Vaccines Actually Insert Foreign Proteins and Foreign Genetic Material Into Bloodstreams and Organs: Recipe for Toxification, Brain Damage, Auto-Immune Disease, Cancer
One of the most interesting discussions in Goodbye Germ Theory touches on what Dr. Trebing sees as a primary problem with vaccines. Given that all vaccines use organic matter from both human and non-human sources, such as supposed-viruses which really means cell-culture mixtures with monkey kidney cells, fetal cells, bovine calf serum cells, etc, vaccines actually insert proteins from these foreign cell sources, and genetic matter from these foreign cells into the human bloodstream, cell, and nucleus of cells, which instinctively reject this matter or, forced to incorporate it, careen out of control into abnormal cell multiplication, a hallmark of cancer.
These proteins cannot be digested by the body, note both Dr. Trebing and Dr. Robert Young, they impose a chronic burden of toxicity on the body, which effloresces sooner or later into disease of some sort including cancer.
In recent podcasts at Ramola D Reports, Dr. Young has stressed that large proteins, as also nanometallics and “cluster-bombs of graphene,” stay stuck in the blood for years, putrefying and causing toxic reactions.
Please see below Dr. Trebing’s discussion of this situation regarding proteins and polypeptides from vaccines, on pages 59 and 60 of his book, starting mid-page “Let us begin this discussion with the anatomy of a vaccine”:
CHILDREN ARE BEING INJECTED WITH PUTREFYING TISSUE FROM SICK ANIMALS TREATED CRUELLY
Note as well that the proteins from the monkey kidney cells and horse blood cells come from sick and diseased animals, injected forcefully and repeatedly with mixtures of toxins to make them sick, in order to harvest their cells and plasma for use in cell cultures and vaccines–described further in the “Poisons in all vaccines” section below.
Poisons in all Childhood Vaccines: DPT, Polio, MMR, Diphtheria, Small Pox Shots All Contain Nerve Poisons and Carcinogens
Moving on to other, actual poisons. Listed as excipient or adjuvant, various potent chemicals are being assembled into dubious mixtures, all of which are being injected into the vulnerable arms of babies, grandpas and grandmas, teenagers, and various elderly people and children being deceived into taking flu vaccines, all to clog the blood, enter and clog up organs, or cross the blood-brain barrier and cause neuro-damage.
Dr. Trebing has listed the different poisons in a few vaccines, reproduced below–DPT, Polio, MMR, Diphtheria, and small pox shots, listing also a common list of ingredients included with many vaccines.
These terrifying ingredients include formaldehyde–a potent chemical used as an embalming fluid for dead bodies, mercury, a known neurotoxin which will and does create neurodamage, ammonium sulphate, a nerve and liver poison, latex rubber which causes anaphylactic shocks, and glutaraldehyde, which causes birth defects. There are many others, each as alarming as the other. Polysorbate 60 for instance–taken for granted today as inclusion in vaccines–is a known carcinogen.
Further, the putrefying proteins in the blood post-vaccine, whether one day after or several years after, release highly toxic chemicals into the bloodstream known to biochemists as dangerous and disease-causing: indols, creatinines, phenols, each of these further degrading the blood, the vitality, brain, and health of the “educated-to-be-vaccinated” subject.
As Dr. Trebing explains, these deadly toxins produce deadly “side-effects” , including convulsions, strokes, Bell’s Palsy, screaming episodes, fainting, high fevers, rashes, autism, SIDS, and so on–absolutely horrific consequences which are marked as “side-effects” not “EFFECTS” in inserts and which are completely ignored by nurses, medical technicians, pediatricians, and other receivers of funds from vaccine-makers as they hold down babies and thrust these poisons into them. (SIDS is probably not marked, since it like autism is being denied as consequence of vaccines by the vaccine-maker/CDC cartel.)
There is a high level of corruption in the entire world of Medicine–aka Western Medicine now exported worldwide–it seems, with doctors and nurses not just being brainwashed into believing people need these toxins (“antigens to produce antibodies”), but being bribed with incentives to ignore adverse events, being indoctrinated to not record and report adverse events, including symptoms of the very disease they are vaccinating against, and being miseducated and undereducated to such a degree that most pediatricians have no idea what is in the vaccines they are administering. Again, this is a separate subject, which will be addressed separately in this series.
Nanometallic Poisons Found in Numerous Vaccines–Including Flu, Diphtheria, Pertussis, MMR, Gardasil, Meningitis
In a 2017 paper reported again just yesterday in Toxins From Spilled Coronavac Vial In Thailand Induce Eye Damage, Skin Rashes | Argentine Researchers Find Self-Assembling Microcircuit Elements in Sinopharm, Sputnik, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Cansino | German Chemists Question Discoloration in BioNTech Vials, Dr. Gatti has identified numerous nanometallics which operate as toxic substances in vaccines, in her analysis of 44 vaccines from Italy and France.
Note, these are flu vaccines, meningitis vaccines, diphtheria vaccines, MMR vaccines, pertussis vaccines, Gardasil–a whole platter of different vaccines all loaded with dangerous heavy metals and cytotoxics, being pumped into babies at four months old and grandmas at eighty years, both in highly fragile and vulnerable stages of their lives.
For her pains, the information Dr. Gatti reported in this now-historic paper, was seen as so incendiary and threatening to the pharmaceutical industry that local Italian police were sent to shut down her lab, confiscate her equipment, and grab her notebooks and papers.
Thankfully, Dr. Gatti continues her work these days, as reported in Toxins Found in COVID Vaccines, Masks, Swabs, where her work in analyzing the misleading COVID nasal swabs loaded with metallic nanoparticulates as revealed to Planet Lockdown journalists is highlighted.
Mega Poisons Found in COVID Vaccines
Now to the question of the COVID vaccines, whose found ingredients–in vaccine and blood–have been painstakingly exposed by various primary researchers from Europe, South America, USA including La Quinta Columna doctors Dr. Ricardo Delgado and Dr. Jose Sevillano, Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid, Dr. Robert Young, Dr. Andreas Kelcker, Dr. Andreas Noack, Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Franc Zalewski, Dr. John B, Dr. Arne Burkhardt, and various other doctors and scientists, reported here as also at many other sites and media outlets online. These analyses and discoveries continue everyday, with groups from Germany and New Zealand also coming forward to publish their findings. (Please see the post Toxins Found in COVID Vaccines, Masks, Swabs for a listing of all articles published here exposing the found toxins in the COVID Vaccines, an ongoing project.)
Highly toxic graphene oxide and graphene hydroxide have been found in all four major vaccines–Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, AstraZeneca–as well as in Coronavac, Sinovac, Sinopharm, Sputnik, and flu vaccines. Nanometallics of chromium, nickel, sulphur, cadmium, aluminium have been found. Parasites and nano and micro circuitry have been found.
KNOWN MEGA POISONS ARE BEING USED IN THE COVID VACCINES
Known poisons SM 102, ALC 1035, ALC 3015 are advertised as extant in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, highlighted by Dr. Theresa Long, a military surgeon whistleblowing on vaccine harms to the military, covered here recently.
““One of the primary components of the lipid nanoparticle delivery system is“ ALC 1035. ”This is a toxic substance. It makes up between 30 to 50 percent of the total ingredients of a vaccine.
Among the many serious possible effects (lipid nanoparticles) is this reality: “Caution: The product is not fully validated for medical applications. For research use only. ” It is also noted: “Other journals and scientific papers also indicate that this ingredient has never been used in humans before.” Long correctly states:
“My assessment is that ALC 1035 is a known poison with few studies, particularly limited to ‘research-only’ and no history of (medical) use.”
The other ingredient in the vaccine is a known toxic chemical: “Polyethylene glycol is the active ingredient in antifreeze.” There have been countless cases in which people have been fatally poisoned by this chemical. This comment by the officer, Dr. Long is particularly impressive: “I can’t tell what form of alchemy Pfizer and the FDA have discovered that antifreeze would become a healthy drug for the human body.”
Another important point is that “a key ingredient in Modern’s vaccine , SM-102… is significantly more dangerous than Pfizer’s ALC 3015.” It has been observed that “this ingredient in Modern’s vaccine is lethal.”—https://newsessentials.wordpress.com/2021/10/14/a-u-s-army-doctor-warns-of-toxic-ingredients-in-covid-vaccines/
An excellent list of found ingredients can be found at nobulart.com: https://zero.nobulart.com/covid-19-vaccine-ingredients/
Many doctors, like Dr. Long, have revealed that the lipid nanoparticles are toxic to the human body and that the mRNA spike-protein amino acids are cytotoxic and genotoxic to the human cell, organs, and blood.
Dr. Carrie Madej discussed these inclusions in an interview with this writer early last year, while lately Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi has been vocal in expressing the clotting harms to the body from the spike protein, other found ingredients, and consequent lymphocyte reactions: Explosive News–Irrefutable Scientific Evidence All COVID Vaccines are Causing Massive Death: Top Immunologist & Top Pathologist, Dr. Bhakdi & Dr. Burkhardt Reveal Killer Lymphocytes Have Caused Auto-Immune Death in All Dead-Vaccinated Studied & Call for IMMEDIATE VACCINE HALT Worldwide
That interview was a year ago (video links in the Code Red article)–the vaccines have still not been stopped, and have now caused hundreds of thousands of deaths in the USA and worldwide, as well as millions of deadly Severe Adverse Events or disabilities, including heart attacks and myocarditis in children and teenagers.
Physicians and parents worldwide have to become more vocal to demand answers of Public Health officials who are assisting currently in pushing through a most sinister and genocidal agenda and get these toxic COVID vaccines stopped. Government agendas and agreements with the WHO–covered here earlier–are unfortunately keeping these vaccines going.
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich offers a comprehensive summation of the pandemic hoax forcing lethal injections on the world, published today, Feb 7, 2022:
DR. REINER FUELLMICH: STATEMENT TO GRAND JURY IN COVID CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY NUREMBERG 2.0 TRIAL
It is to be hoped that published information on the mega poisons found in the COVID vaccines will assist people worldwide in forcing a termination of these most deadly gene-modifying injections before more people and more children are harmed–and killed.
Please share this information widely.
