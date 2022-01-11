News Report 5 | Super Toxic Batches and Variability in Vaccines | Find Out How Toxic Your Batch Is

Video Report with Links | Ramola D | Jan 11, 2022

Reporting the findings of Craig Paardekooper and Team Enigma in determining the variability between batches of all 3 major vaccines in the US and the highly toxic loads in some batches, by examining the adverse event and death report data in the CDC VAERS database to date, as reported here earlier, with links to all reports and videos mentioned in the video:

Super Toxic Batches and Excessive Variability Found in Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen Vaccines by Data Analysis of CDC VAERS | Find Out How Toxic Your Batch Is

Posted currently at Bitchute and Screencast, being uploaded at snail speed, massive satellite cyberhacking and next-door neighbor cyberhacking, to Brighteon and Odysee, will post links shortly.

Watch at Bitchute.

Watch at Screencast:

Please subscribe at Bitchute and here at ECC for notice of the latest news reports on video as soon as posted.

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

