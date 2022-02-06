Toxins From Spilled Coronavac Vial In Thailand Induce Eye Damage, Skin Rashes | Argentine Researchers Find Self-Assembling Microcircuit Elements in Sinopharm, Sputnik, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Cansino | German Chemists Question Discoloration in BioNTech Vials

Feature Report | Ramola D | Feb 6, 2022
Evaporated toxins from a spilled vial at a vaccination center in Thailand’s Rajavithi Hospital have caused a number of nurses and other medical personnel to suffer eye damage and skin rashes, named “surface ocular abrasion” also marked as conjunctivitis in an ophthalmology paper published in Sep-Dec 2021 by a group of Thai doctors at the journal Karger and now posted online at NIH and reported by various media outlets online.
“The symptoms were eye irritation (60%), red eyes (50%), tearing (45%), swollen eyelids (30%), and skin rash (20%). The average time from the accident to the onset of symptoms was 10.2 ± 7.1 h.”
Karger/Case Reports in Ophthalmology Download Fulltext PDF Case Report
|Ocular Surface Erosion after Suspected Exposure to Evaporated COVID-19 Vaccine Chantra S.a · Chaitanuwong P.a · Seresirikachorm K.a · Brinks M.b · Serirat O.c · Chamberlain W.b · Ruamviboonsuk P.a
It’s interesting that what is being suspected as responsible is an aerosolized evaporate of the vaccine vials, since what apparently transpired is that a vial broke, and the nurse responsible mopped up the solution from the floor with a tissue then tossed the debris in a trash can which remained on site in the vaccination cubicle the whole day, thence affecting nurses in adjacent cubicles who flared up with red eyes, conjunctivitis symptoms, and ear, face, and neck rashes.
Aluminium Hydroxide, a known adjuvant in the Chinese Coronavac vaccine is being suspected as responsible for the bio-effects reported and visible in the nurses, as also other listed excipients which include disodium hydrogen phosphate.
“We hypothesize, after finding no other likely association, such as contamination of cleaning agents or malfunction of ventilation system, that the evaporated solution of the vaccine was associated with ocular surface erosions of the affected personnel.”–Chantra S.a · Chaitanuwong P.a · Seresirikachorm K.a · Brinks M.b · Serirat O.c · Chamberlain W.b · Ruamviboonsuk P/https://www.karger.com/Article/FullText/520500
The paper describes at length the architecture of the vaccination site and the contiguity of the cubicles to each other, reporting that “(t)he nurse who accidentally dropped the vaccine in room 4 and the assistant who wore contact lens and worked in room 3 manifested the most severe and longest clinical manifestations for 2 weeks.”
Rather a bombshell reveal of highly toxic ingredients in the CoronaVac vial, powerful enough to affect eyes and skin, the paper matter-of-factly closes with suggestions to handle the vials with greater care, and consider protective clothing with eye protection for vaccine-administering staff, much in the style of hazardous-substance handling. The question does arise: don’t these doctors trace a connection between toxic vial contents affecting skin and therefore greater dangers of injecting same into people? Why wouldn’t they wish to raise a more urgent alarm about the contents of the vaccines?
Coronavac is one of the COVAX vaccines funded by the Gates and other foundations, manufactured by Sinovac Biotech in China, and shipped to numerous countries, popular because it is an “inactivated virus vaccine” which doesn’t need to be refrigerated–although clearly, there is much not being disclosed about its contents, given that no virus for SARS-COV-2 has been isolated, as admitted now by over 164 institutions around the world, and reported here earlier after an interview with Christine Massey.
“The Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine (PiCoVacc) does not need to be frozen, and both the vaccine and raw material for formulating vaccine doses could be transported and refrigerated at 2–8 °C (36–46 °F). As of December 2021, CoronaVac was a leading COVID-19 vaccine used in the world, with over 1 billion doses delivered. In China, as of the end of October 2021, more than 110 million doses of CoronaVac® have been administered to groups of minors under 18 years of age.”–https://www.precisionvaccinations.com/vaccines/coronavac-covid-19-vaccine-sinovac
Sinopharm and Sputnik Vaccines in Argentina Found to Contain Microcircuitry and Nano Graphene
Meanwhile, in Argentina, Dr. Martin Monteverde (whose concerns were reported here earlier) put the Sinopharm and Sputnik vaccines (as also others–Cansino, AstraZeneca, Pfizer) under an optical microscope between 100X and 400X magnification and found the same kinds of nano and micro electronic graphene structures in there as found earlier in the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca vials by other researchers in Spain, Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid and the La Quinta Columna researchers: rectangular, bubble-like, and long worm shapes identified by nanotechnology researcher Mik Anderson at Corona2Inspect blog as possible FETs or field-effect transistors, microbubbles, and single-walled carbon nanotubes (SCWNT) et al.
As the writer at Orwell City notes, “As research progresses, it becomes more and more evident that the substance they call a vaccine is an advanced technology designed to perform functions completely unrelated to immunization.”
Dr. Monteverde’s team also found self-assembling properties in these nanoelectronics and microelectronics comprising tiny routers, circuits, and dots, including the seeming formation of fractalled plasmonic antennas.
Sinopharm, a vaccine similar to Sinovac with a supposedly “inactivated virus” is made by a state-owned Chinese corporation, China National Pharmaceuticals Group which, like American pharma companies has expanded hugely into the vaccine sector and now drives a national vaccine demand, noting on its website: “As world’s 6th largest vaccine manufacturer, Sinopharm is able to produce all the vaccines in the National Vaccination Program and is the supplier of over 80% vaccines used in the Expanded Program on Immunization in China.” Sinopharm is now being manufactured on-site in Argentina at Sinergium Biotech, in collaboration with China.
FINDINGS IN THE SINOPHARM VACCINE BY DR. MARTIN MONTEVERDE, DR. ANABELA FEMIA, DR. LISSANDRO LAFFERREIRE
Sputnik vaccine from Russia is also being manufactured locally in Argentina, with the biotech company Richmond reporting in August a manufacture of 5 million doses. Sputnik has been approved for use in 70 countries, and the projections of local manufacture to an annual figure of 500 million doses suggest that both Argentina and Russia plan to keep the unproven pandemic going forever, with a militant emphasis on vaccines, as indeed the White House also does, as reported here earlier.
FINDINGS IN THE SPUTNIK VACCINE BY DR. MARTIN MONTEVERDE, DR. ANABELA FEMIA, DR. LISSANDRO LAFFERREIRE
In assessing the size of these foreign inclusions, which these researchers do not put down to contamination in certain vials, since the same objects have now been found in numerous vials of various brands of the vaccine, by independent teams of researchers in Spain, France, Germany, Argentina, USA, and Chile, the Argentine researchers note that given their microscope limitations (a Nikon Eclipse 50i), they were looking at particles larger than 100 nanometers, which is 0.1 microns, suggesting they were looking at objects in the micro range rather than nano (although they may have assembled from nanosize, as presented in earlier research by Dr. Pablo Campra.)
As noted here earlier, Dr. Monteverde embarked on these microscope analyses after witnessing the deaths and serious health conditions caused by thromboses, blood clots, and strokes post-vaccine in Argentina, a phenomenon now evident around the world. The Chilean radio discussions of his team with other doctors including the La Quinta Columna researchers point to the effects of the vaccine graphene as catastrophic. Dr. Delgado marks the high danger of inserting micro circuits and micro antennas into the human body, causing “radiation syndrome” to develop, which, coupled with other toxic effects of graphene point to “COVID-19” as quite possibly being a radiation disease, not a flu-virus, induced by previous vaccines, flu vaccines, and 5G rollouts–discussed a few times earlier at this site including here.
“Graphene is eliminated by the lung. When lungs are irradiated, bilateral pneumonia is developed. And also, it’s a toxicant that’s going to inflame pretty much everything. Therefore, you have systemic inflammation, cytokine storm, and bilateral pneumonia. In other words, what they have called COVID-19.” — Dr. Ricardo Delgado
The full report by the Argentine team can be read here: Argentinian Analysis of Vaccine Vials Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm
This is an extensive subject and will be further reported on here. Meanwhile, two articles with translated dialogue posted at Orwell City are a must-read, shedding light on the grave nature of what’s being found in all COVID vaccines, and the inescapable implications for humanity’s electronic enslavement every human on the planet must now face and fully resist:
Identification of microtechnology found in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Sputnik vaccination vials/Jan 30, 2022/Orwell City
La Quinta Columna comments on the vaccine vials analysis report carried out in Argentina/Jan 28, 2022/Orwell City
Also see:
Sinopharm and Sputnik COVID Vaccines Used in Argentina To Be Analyzed, Also Expected to be Loaded with Graphene–Since They Also Cause Blood Clots, Strokes, Sudden Deaths: “We Have Been Extremely Deceived,” says Dr. Martin Monteverde/Dec 4, 2021
Former Vodafone Boss Blows Whistle on 5G Coronavirus Agenda/Video with Transcript/Our New Earth News/Feb 5, 2022 (Video from 2020)
German Chemistry Professors Question BioNTech CEO on Dubious Ingredients
Recent news also points to four German chemistry professors writing a letter to the BioNTech director Ugur Sayin asking what exactly is in the Pfizer BioNTech vaccines, vials of which they have examined and found to be non-clear, discolored, gray and shaded.
“A central question facing the researchers at BioNTech arises from an observation that there is something strange in the vials: “The vaccine is a white to grey-white dispersion. How does this significant colour difference come about; virtually all the substances used are colourless, so white would be expected. Where does the shade of grey come from? Are these impurities?”
Andreas Schnepf explained the problem: “It may well be that a pill, a liquid or a dispersion is coloured. But the colour grey, i.e. a ‘diluted black’, is hardly created in a process that would be expected. We need to know if it is an impurity. If a pill is not white, there is a suspicion that something has gone wrong. We need clarification from BioNTech on this.”
In their letter, the professors specifically ask: “How is a uniform product quality ensured, or rather how can you ensure that the mRNA to be packaged is present in the lipid nanoparticles and to what extent? How do you continue to control the concentration of mRNA active ingredient in each batch, and how do you control the concentration of active ingredient in the lipid nanoparticles relative to that outside the particles?”
A second issue of concern to the chemists is the “components used in the vaccine that are not approved for human medicine”. This concerns “the components ALC-0159 and ALC 0315 used to form the lipid nanoparticles”, which are “not directly approved for use on or in the human body”. The safety data sheet for ALC-0315 describes “that ALC-0315 irritates both eyes and skin or mucous membranes”. Schnepf sees a problem here: “If it can irritate the eyes or skin, what about the relationship to tissue? Here we need clarity.”—https://freewestmedia.com/2022/01/27/four-chemistry-professors-question-the-grey-shade-in-vaccines/Jan 27, 2022
Graphene from Japan to Germany to Spain to Chile to USA to Argentina to China to Russia to Thailand
As a reminder, Japanese researchers who had earlier noted a similar shading and noted as well that the vaccines from 39 vials were making people magnetic, suspended the specific batches they had found the discoloration in, confiscating1.63 million doses.
Spanish researchers currently used to scrutinizing the contents of vaccine vials from different brands under the microscope and in spectroscopes might inform these Japanese and German scientists that what they are seeing is graphene oxide and graphene hydroxide, known to have paramagnetic properties, darker in coloration, and found to be dangerously cytotoxic and inducive of blood clots or thrombi.
Of course, graphene is not the only toxin to have been found in these vaccines; Dr. Campra, Dr. Kelcker, Dr. Young, Dr. Noack and other scientists examining the vaccines with microscopes and spectroscopes have found all sorts of metallic nanoparticulates, such as aluminium, chromium, nickel, sulphur, cadmium, selenium in these almost-clear solutions being injected directly into the muscles and bloodstreams of human bodies.
Chromium and nickel make up stainless steel, cadmium selenide signals quantum dots, the peculiar slave-tagging technology touted by MIT and DARPA and Bill Gates as powerful markers and holders of “all your vaccine history since the day you were born,” tagged just under your skin.
Nanometallics in Vaccines from Italy and France Found Earlier by Dr. Gatti
Nano metallic particulates being found in vaccines is not a new thing: Dr. Antoinetta Gatti and her husband and fellow researcher Dr. Stefano Molinari published the results of an extensive study in 2017, examining 44 different vaccines from Italy and France, finding heavy metals ranging from aluminium, to mercury to lead, dangerous, cytotoxic substances all.
Note, these are flu vaccines, meningitis vaccines, diphtheria vaccines, MMR vaccines, Gardasil–a whole platter of different vaccines all loaded with dangerous heavy metals and cytotoxics, being pumped into babies at four months old and grandmas at eighty years, both in highly fragile and vulnerable stages of their lives.
Pharmaceutical Bullying and Terrorizing of Scientists for Reporting Facts
The information Dr. Gatti reported in this now-historic paper, was seen as so incendiary and threatening to the pharmaceutical industry that local Italian police were sent to shut down her lab, confiscate her equipment, and grab her notebooks and papers.
This travesty of assault on pure intellectual and scientific pursuit in interests of human health–which should have been the driving-force behind vaccine-makers purporting to care about human health but increasingly being proven to be far from these profit-drivers’ motives–is a sad commentary on the state of current-day Medicine and a present-day extension clearly of the bleak, political battles over truth, science, and expediency in Galileo’s time.
Parasites and Poisons in Moderna, Pfizer COVID Vaccines | Carbon Nano Octupuses and the Hybridizing of Humans Without Human Consent
A very toxic poison, SM-102, has also been identified in the Moderna vaccine, reported here earlier.
Also to be kept in mind is that, shockingly, several different kinds of parasites have been found or speculated to exist in the vaccine contents. Tympanosoma Cruzii has been found in the Pfizer vaccine and also Tympanosoma brucelli by Dr. Campra and Dr. Young. Tentacled creatures seen in Moderna by Dr. Carrie Madej and Dr. Franc Zalewski may turn out to be carbon nano-octopuses–part of the secretive insertion by DARPA of nano graphene constructs intended to devolve into circuits, antennas, networks, and synapses replacing human cells and neurons and constructing cyborg and synthetic biology networks inside the human body, without human consent.
It has become indisputable to many observers currently that the COVID vaccines are dangerous, deadly, and lethal, judging just by the numbers of deaths, serious injuries like paralysis, strokes, heart attacks, myocarditis and others recorded in the Vaccine Injury databases worldwide, visible on videos, and being reported by high numbers of people on social media and in private circles.
New findings of toxins and reports of illness through a spilled vial red-flag the lethality and danger of these gene-modifying injections which should be halted at speed to prevent further death and harm to people worldwide.
The subject matter of this article is being further investigated and reported in an ongoing way in articles and podcasts at this site, with specialized science-tech-consciousness reportage coming soon especially for supporters.
