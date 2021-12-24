Scientists from Chile find Graphene in AstraZeneca, Sinovac, and Pfizer Comirnaty Vaccines in Chile–Reported by La Quinta Columna, Chilean Radio El Mirador del Gallo, Orwell City

Report | Ramola D | December 24, 2021
Scientists from Chile have now found graphene nanosheets and agglomerated graphene nanostructures self-assembling into meshes in vials of the AstraZeneca, Coronavac Sinovac and Pfizer Comirnaty vaccines distributed in Chile, using optical Confocal Laser Microscopy, Scanning Electron Microscopy, and Transmission Electron Microscopy, according to La Quinta Columna scientists who have reported these findings at their web site after a broadcast at the Chilean radio station El Mirador del Gallo on the program Direccion Correcta.
Graphene is a monoatomic layer of graphite being used in transistor and semiconductor technology (as in hundreds of other industrial applications) and newly in drug-delivery of cancer drugs and in nanobioelectronics such as nanobiosensors by way of its many attractive properties to bioengineers: it is highly electrically conductive and able to permeate the cell membrane; however it is known to be highly cytotoxic (toxic to cells) and genotoxic (toxic to genes) as well as magnetotoxic (changes cellular and bodily EMF) and probable cause for the biomagnetism being displayed by the vaccinated (which makes its use in bioengineering highly questionable), as discussed in earlier articles posted here:
These findings come on the heels of findings of graphene in all four major vaccines from scientific analysis conducted by Dr. Pablo Campra of Spain and scientist teams in Spain, Argentina, and the USA (reported at this site in various articles as also at Orwell City and La Quinta Columna).
They offer verification of these earlier analyses published by Dr. Pablo Campra and the Scientists Club–discussed by Dr. Robert Young in Newsbreak 133--and also suggest that the graphene load in the COVID vaccines, undisclosed by the FDA or by vaccine manufacturers, is quite possibly a global phenomenon (inserted into all vaccines being used worldwide) and the secret link–without humanity’s consent–to a “post-human” world where graphene-augmented humans are made super-susceptible to 4G and 5G wifi and Bluetooth, for Internet of Body/Bio Nano Things linkages as well as, just round the corner-–if not stopped by caring and aware humanity—Global Brain Net.
Some of the features of microscopy discoveries in these vaccines are highlighted below.
AUTOFLORESCENCE
Autoflorescence has been found in all 3 vaccines, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Sinovac at Excitation Wavelength 488 nanometers, Emission Wavelength 530 nanometers, using Confocal Laser Microscopy–images in the report below.
Autoflorescence indicates the natural absorption and emission of light by biological substances such as proteins. mRNA used in the vaccines uses synthetic genomic sequences for a spike protein, while luciferase, an enzyme, has been reported to be included in the mRNA vaccines.
Previous research and analyses of the lipid capsids in the mRNA vaccines, as discussed by Karen Kingston, ex-Pfizer analyst, and Dr. Pablo Campra suggest that the PEGylated lipids used in the vaccine for ease of transfection of the mRNA (into cells) carry both reduced graphene oxide and mRNA. (See Stealth Ingredients & Concealed Knowledge: Karen Kingston and Dr. Andy Kaufman Expose the Seamy Underside of DARPA’s mRNA Vaccines–Toxic Graphene Oxide & Known Spike-Protein Shedding and Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins Graphene, Aluminium, Cadmium Selenide, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites, Other Toxins Variously in 4 COVID Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson.)
SIGNS OF SELF-ASSEMBLY: AMORPHOUS CARBONACEOUS STRUCTURES FORMING MESHES
Amorphous carbonaceous structures have been observed under electron microscopy, with a drift or agglomeration of these into shaped meshes or networks, signs of self-assembly as discussed in extant scientific literature on the subject.
The “carbonaceous structures” reported by La Quinta Columna researchers in the three Chilean vaccines bear a remarkable similarity to the images of self-assembling graphene under Scanning Electron Microscopy found widely in extant scientific literature, samples below:
Images from papers posted at Research Gate–self-assembly and scanning-electron-microscopy close-ups of Graphene and Graphene Hydrogel at different levels of magnification, SEM
The report presenting the optical and electron microscopy analysis translated by Orwell City is re-posted here:
The found presence of cell-permeating, biomagnetic, jagged-edged Graphene Oxide and Graphene Hydroxide in all COVID vaccines should give readers grave pause and alert physicians and scientists to step forward en masse to demand an immediate halt to these vaccines in Chile and worldwide, given the terrible adverse effects, inclusive of sudden death, being reported post-vaccine, including most recently here, at News Report 4 | High Signal of Harm from COVID Vaccines for Pregnant Women.
Many thanks to Orwell City for all translations to English, and to all scientists and researchers examining these vaccines under today’s microscopes and spectroscopes.