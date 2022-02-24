Newsbreak 144: Pam Popper Explains How Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Caved to Lawsuits And Retracted Vaccine Mandates While Fraud at the FDA and Pfizer Opens the Door to Liability Lawsuits Likely to Topple Big Pharma for Good But Also Lead to Major Social Ripples

Report & Video | Ramola D | February 24, 2022
Blockbuster news from Dr. Pamela Popper, President of Make Americans Free Again and also Wellness Health Forums, who revealed today that it was her organization’s lawsuits against Boston’s Mayor Michelle Wu and her misled and misleading doctors which forced Wu’s hand and made her issue a stunning retraction of the mad vaccine mandates she had unleashed on Boston recently.
Michelle Wu was essentially destroying the economy of Boston, states Dr. Popper, as residents began to travel to other towns like Cambridge and Somerville to enjoy an evening at a restaurant, causing Boston’s restaurant economy to shrivel.
Mayor Michelle Wu has been given a rather blunt view of her unpopularity recently as city workers, police, and firemen’s families took to the street to protest her mad and misled vaccine mandates for city workers, and a recent appearance at Instagram Live had her being mobbed verbally by unhappy Massachusetts citizens fed up with her autocratic impositions of mandates restricting their basic rights and freedoms.
The enormity of demanding compliance with Pharma-led mandates for a very experimental COVID vaccine which is causing record-breaking numbers of deaths in the USA and worldwide while Pharma-appeasing media such as the Boston Globe whitewashes the dangers of this toxic vaccine was covered in an op-ed report here recently.
Boston Police Should Be Arresting Mayor Michelle Wu, Not Keeling Over at her Unscientific and Unlawful Vaccine Mandates | Ramola D | 1/13/2022
Describing how Mayor Wu literally changed her tune on mandates 6 hours after an injunction was placed in court against her and her advising doctors, Pam Popper says, “People can march all they want but if you want results, you have to sue these officials.”
“On February 18, 2022, attorney Richard Chambers Jr. filed a lawsuit against the city of Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu, The Executive Director of Boston Public Health, and the Boston Public Health Commission. The lawsuit was funded by Make Americans Free Again. The suit concerned the unlawful orders issued in December 2021 requiring vaccine passports for admission to “indoor entertainment, recreation, dining, and fitness settings” in the city of Boston.
The lawsuit asked the court for “immediate, preliminary and injunctive relief” from these unlawful orders, and requested a jury trial to determine monetary damages. Chambers had previously sent a letter to Wu asking her to work within the law, and when she did not respond, he filed the action in federal court.
Just 5 hours later Wu caved,and lifted the proof of vaccination requirement.”– Make Americans Free Again Press Release, Feb 18, 2022
The lawsuit, notes the press release, has helped “Mayor Wu to understand that illegal actions have both political and personal consequences. When faced with the potential for personal financial responsibility for the damages her orders would cause to local businesses, she quickly changed course.”
Pam Popper reports that lawsuits have now been filed all over the USA and a rather major one against the CDC is coming up soon, welcome news for all aware of the tremendous havoc played by CDC in running a false pandemic which has caused numerous vaccine deaths and injuries among Americans.
WATCH NEWSBREAK 144 AT BITCHUTE:
Major Information Re. Fraud at Pfizer and FDA Vitiating All and Opening the Door to Future Lawsuits from the Vaccine Injured and Bereaved
This is Why Pfizer & Moderna are Expected to Crash
Also of groundbreaking import is Pam Popper’s discussion of what exactly has transpired lately regarding the news coming out of insurance companies, whistleblowers, and grassroots journalism. Essentially, one insurance company in America started the ball rolling by revealing a high and unusual number of deaths in the 18-49 year range, followed soon by others, including recently a German insurance firm which exposed that millions of adverse events had been recorded among its 11 million customer base.
Crisis in America: Deaths Up 40% Among Those Aged 18-64 Based on Life Insurance Claims for 2021 After COVID-19 Vaccine Roll Outs/Health Impact News/Jan 3, 2022
German Health Insurance Claims Show 31,254 Deaths Following COVID-19 Vaccines While Official Government Stats Report Only 2,255/Health Impact News/Feb 23, 2022
Within this context, news has leaked that Stephane Bancel the Moderna CEO suddenly dumped $400 Million shares of his Moderna stock and got off Twitter. Edward Dowd, the Blackrock investment manager who has recently been whistleblowing about Wall Street becoming aware of high numbers of vaccine deaths and predicting that Moderna and Pfizer’s stock would crash soon, inevitably, has also remarked on the information coming out of insurance companies now, and noted that investors and financiers would pull out of Pharma for this reason.
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel Deletes Twitter Account, Sells Tens Of Millions Of Dollars In Stock/The Covid World/Feb 13, 2022
Pfizer and Moderna Investors Run for the Exits/Justus Hope, Desert Review/Feb 21-23, 2022
Former Executive of BlackRock Edward Dowd/Real America’s Voice
“Fraud eviscerates all contracts, that’s case law.”–Edward Dowd
Edward Dowd on Wall Street and Pfizer/Info Wars
“If people wake up to the fact that it’s fraud, then we can stop the vaccine program rightaway–and that’ll be a good start to ending the madness and nonsense that’s going on around the globe today”–Edward Dowd
(Edward Dowd is offering the same analysis as Pam Popper, it appears.)
Pam Popper shares however that two or three of the biggest reasons we can expect Big Pharma to crash—leading to ripple effects across world economies—is the lawsuit headlined by attorney Aaron Siri against the FDA recently by a group of physicians seeking Pfizer vaccine clinical trial data, which was withheld by Pfizer, and led to the FDA seeking a 75-year delay in the revelation of this data, thence refused by the judge who demanded the data by March 1. (Covered in this article advising against child vaccines here earlier: They’re Playing Russian Roulette with Child COVID Vaccines: 12 Primary Reasons NOT to Inject Your Child.)
As a consequence of this, Pam notes, Pfizer has gone back to its fourth quarter data publications and started to revise the language there—why? Because it clearly has something to hide. In addition, a Pfizer whistleblower Brooke Jackson from Ventavia has stepped forward to reveal that there was a lot of fraud rampant in the clinical trials themselves which were not conducted or documented properly, and much information such as deaths among participants has been hidden.
At the same time, Project Veritas investigations have revealed a FDA official disclosing that the FDA is essentially in Pfizer’s pocket, with millions of dollars being handed over regularly to the FDA by Pfizer to approve its trial data and its EUAs without adequate review, assessment, and oversight.
FDA Executive Officer Exposes Close Ties Between Agency and Pharmaceutical Companies: ‘Almost a Billion Dollars a Year Going into FDA’s Budget from the People we Regulate’/Project Veritas/Feb 16, 2022
#Pfizergate Brook Jackson Reveals Pfizer Fraud/Knowing the Truth
FDA Committee Members Reviewing Pfizer Vaccine For Children Have Worked For Pfizer, Have Big Pfizer Connections/Patrick Howley for National File, at Zero Hedge/Oct 27, 2021
Pam Popper also notes that this has been the case for decades with corrupt practices at the FDA overriding regulatory oversight protocols and leading to a complete failure of Public Safety where numerous dangerous drugs – known to cause harm – have been long approved by the FDA in response to large bribes from the drug companies.
What makes this situation so pivotal is that the FDA approved the EUA on grounds of the clinical trials proving safety and effectiveness—the famous CDC and FDA mantra—and the uncovering now of irregularities, contra-indications, and high risk means the FDA has made its approvals on faulty data which makes them fraudulent, thereby nullifying and invalidating those approvals while opening the door for liability lawsuits from all those American families which have suffered vaccine-injury or been vaccine-injured.
WATCH NEWSBREAK 144 AT BRIGHTEON
Given that millions rest their retirement funds and lives on investments in biotech including Pfizer and Moderna, it is likely that the ripple effect from crashes of Big Pharma will reach the man on the street, combining with other disruptions such as supply chain breakages and sudden wars to bring about fuel oil and gas hikes, real estate price escalations, food price hikes, and food shortages.
The future in fact—of imminent economic collapse following on the heels of stock market crashes—looks grim, says Pam Popper, which is why it becomes essential to look ahead and create new social and community realities and support systems.
This is something her organization Make Americans Free Again has long advocated, setting in motion the creation of local groups for likeminded people keen to protect their medical and health freedom and rights to come together to form support systems, find new means to address food shortages such as family farms and buying dry food mix—such as Pam Popper says her company is now selling—as well as work on things like homeschooling and materially supporting those in need.
Vaccine Deaths and Serious Myocarditis in Teenagers Still Not Covered by Mainstream Media: Both a Case of Misinformation and Great Harm
Prompting this Newsbreak in the first place are the autopsies of two teenage boys found tragically dead in their beds, found via autopsy to have serious myocarditis, a situation increasingly reported by young boys and men yet not properly covered by Media, which has chosen to push the vaccines rather than call for their termination.
Autopsy Histopathologic Cardiac Findings in Two Adolescents Following the Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose/Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine/Feb 14, 2022
Two teenagers drop dead days after getting ‘vaccinated’ with Pfizer, media silent/EU Times/Feb 19, 2022
There are some people though, Pam notes, who are so entrenched in their baseless belief in vaccines that they will continue to line up for them regardless whether Media covers the subject truthfully or not.
Those who are waking up and recognizing the true nature of these non-health injections are the families of the newly vaccine injured or bereaved and those actually researching and finding the data on vaccine deaths and injuries—which mainstream Media is still not reporting.
Misinformation in fact is being promoted by Media and Governments while accusations of same are leveled at those True-Media Reporters who are doing the research and publishing the actual science and facts—dismissed by the Pharma-directed enterprise of Media as “anti-vax.”
In the case of children and teenagers especially, Pam notes, there are no benefits to the COVID vaccine being administered to them, but all risk. To be promoting the lethal vaccines to this age group then—knowing the risks and harms—is unconscionable and criminal. An organization called Teen Vax, she reports, is currently encouraging teens to override their parents’ dissent and offer their bodies to the vaccine anyway, providing no information on the harms of the vaccine but encouraging them to “do their part to stop the spread” of an infectious disease. CDC does the same on their web site Teen Vax View.
On this score it must be noted there is no proof of COVID being in existence as a specific virus-led disease—given that the SARS-COV-2 virus has not been isolated, by admission now from 169 Public Health and government institutions—nor as an arbiter of contagion.
Deceiving teenagers by guilting them or bribing them or lying to them—leading to deaths, myocarditis, paralysis, brain injury—is reprehensible and criminal; parents worldwide are advised to dig deep and do further research.
An unexpected and enlightening conversation, Newsbreak 144 offers a real insight into the state of affairs regarding COVID and the promotion of the lethal COVID vaccines today. Please share widely.