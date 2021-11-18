They’re Playing Russian Roulette with Child COVID Vaccines: 12 Primary Reasons NOT to Inject Your Child

Report & Op-Ed/Articles linked, highlighted from Health Impact News, COVID Blog, Daily Expose UK | Ramola D | Nov 18, 2021

Given the blanket suppression of science and facts by a propagandizing mainstream media in service to Blackrock and Vanguard profits via Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson–as well as a host of other vaccine manufacturers worldwide–it is evident that numerous parents worldwide have succumbed to the myth of “Safe and Effective”–the parroted party-line repeated ad infinitum by TV anchors, “Public Health” department officials, and government spokespeople and believe it is “educated to get vaccinated” as well as inject their healthy children, post the reckless FDA-authorizing of the EUA for Pfizer to inject 5-12 year olds with the COVID “vaccines” filled with toxins and causing death and disability for hundreds of thousands of people worldwide.

Many government and academic physicians are clearly ignoring the numerous reports of vaccine injury published openly at the CDC VAERS database, MHRA Yellow Card Scheme, WHO VigiAccess, Eudravigilance and others, as reported here recently in Report 270, citing statistical insignificance, but thousands of doctors and scientists worldwide have signed declarations, made videos, and spoken openly against the COVID vaccines, especially urging against the vaccinating of children.

The bereaved, vaccine-injured, and insider whistleblowers testified recently at Washington DC to stop the vaccinating of children with these lethal injections:

Image; Panel testifying to Senator Ron Johnson on Vaccine Injury & Death, Health Impact News

When Journalists Mistake Being Critically Informed for Conspiracy Theory

Then there are paid-to-perform journalists like Sirin Kale at the Guardian who try desperately to trace “vaccine hesitancy” to “conspiracy theory” and “disinformation,” completely ignoring science, facts, and truth in the process, calling on “COVID Science,” a peculiar perversion of science, it seems, which a lot of politicized, Pharma-run “science” does tend to be.

Ms. Kale may want to read the report by Drs. Mark Bailey and John Bevan-Smith, posted here to recognize that questioning the glib mantras issuing forth from governments and knighted “experts” with an agenda is actually Science. Not “Conspiracy Theory.” And not politicized scientific fraud either–at which billions have been thrown–which she is backing.

COVID Science? Or is it COVID Deceit? When No Virus Called SARS-COV-2 Has Actually Been Isolated and Purified

VACCINE-INFORMED, NOT VACCINE-HESITANT: Millions are Waking Up, Learning More, and Refusing the COVID Vaccines

Notably, millions of American adults are refusing the COVID vaccine: Steve Kirsch explains why, in this meticulous though virology-centered article: Why So Many Americans Are Refusing to Get Vaccinated/https://www.skirsch.com/covid/Refuse.pdf

THE REAL PRIMARY REASON: Children Don’t Need Vaccines for COVID AT ALL

Children have not been dying from COVID, are not suffering from COVID, and have natural immunity at a much higher level than adults, as many physicians have discussed. Even if the False Positives and dubious numbers on COVID deaths are to be believed, it is clear children have not been affected, as this article from Health Impact News points out:

Young Parents Warn Other Parents About the Dangers of the COVID Vaccines Outside Schools in New York

Parents in NY Take to the Streets to Warn Ignorant Parents Injecting Their Children with Pfizer Shots as Injuries Among 5 to 11 Year Olds Now Being Reported/Health Impact News, Nov 17, 2021

EXCERPT:

“First, the shots are not needed because there are effective treatments available, secondly, children have a ZERO statistical risk from dying from “COVID-19,” and third, this is an EXPERIMENTAL PRODUCT!!! Wake up fools! They are experimenting on YOUR CHILDREN! The FDA Committee that recommended emergency use authorization for these shots to be given to children this young even said so!” –Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News/https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/parents-in-ny-take-to-the-streets-to-warn-ignorant-parents-injecting-their-children-with-pfizer-shots-as-injuries-among-5-to-11-year-olds-now-being-reported/

Mainstream Media, CDC, and FDA Are the Ones Not Following the Science, It Becomes Increasingly Clear

Too often, we hear the tagline “Follow the Science,” right next to the global-messaging of “Safe and Effective.”

“Follow the Science”? Today, the Science is leading us in only one direction: away from what has been normalized as the “educated thing to do” for too long–vaccinating ourselves and our kids–by the very edifice which profits from our compliance.

It’s No Longer Educated to Get Vaccinated: Primary Reasons to Refrain From Injecting Your Child

1. Instant Death–Or Close Enough

Children and young people have died from the vaccine, as have thousands of adults. These deaths have occurred within a few hours, a few days, a few weeks of the first or second doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson and other vaccines. Physicians and undertakers have established the vaccine connection, even if the CDC, FDA, Anthony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky shy from it, pretending there is no connection.

Please see:

Tiffany Dover Died the Same Day That She Fainted Live on Camera: “She Wasn’t Fainting, She Was Dying”–Family’s Silence Bought

Sudden deaths of children and teenagers from the vaccine/video circulating on Telegram:

Why Can’t Anyone Explain How These 14 Kids Died After Getting Vaccinated?/Steve Kirsch

28-Year-Old PhD Physical Therapist DEAD 2 Days After Being Injected with COVID Experimental mRNA Vaccine/Health Impact News: “The government needs to be banning these injections.”

Whistleblower Reveals Fraud in Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trials as 5 to 11-Year-Olds Begin to be Injected – Vaccine Deaths and Injuries to Follow/Health Impact News

As Deaths and Injuries to Teens Increase After COVID-19 Shots Pfizer Asks FDA for Emergency Authorization to Inject 5 to 11-Year-Olds/Health Impact News

16-Year-Old Boy Drops Dead In Zoom Math Class After Taking The Pfizer Shot (Video)/State of the Nation

Sofia Benharira, 16, died after two heart attacks and a stroke, after Pfizer.

DYING WITHIN HOURS: Giulia Lucenti died within a day of receiving a second dose of Pfizer, Volodymyr died seven hours after Pfizer.

DYING WITHIN A WEEK, 2 WEEKS: Isabelli died eight days after Pfizer—first dose, Rosette died 14 days after AstraZeneca. Mahima died within 10 days of Covishield.

Sofia Benharira suffered two heart attacks and thrombosis, died after the Pfizer shot–16 yrs old

https://thecovidblog.com/2021/09/15/giulia-lucenti-16-year-old-italian-girl-dead-less-than-24-hours-after-second-pfizer-mrna-injection/

https://thecovidblog.com/2021/09/23/isabelli-borges-valentim-16-year-old-brazilian-girl-develops-blood-clots-dead-eight-days-after-first-pfizer-mrna-injection/

Ernest Ramirez of Texas, a single dad, mourning the death of his 16-year-old son 5 days after the Pfizer shot (his story in the video below)

https://thecovidblog.com/2021/09/08/mahima-mathew-31-year-old-pregnant-indian-woman-dead-10-days-after-covishield-astrazeneca-injection/

Mother from Trinidad: My son is dead–in two days. Don’t take this vaccine!

Grieving Mother reports her daughter died 5 hours from the Pfizer shot.

A 12-year-old in Germany died after the Pfizer shot.

16-Year-Old Boy Drops Dead In Zoom Math Class After Taking The Pfizer Shot (Video)/State of the Nation

54 Deaths of 12-19 year olds were recorded in the CDC VAERS database as of Oct 23, 2021, reported by Health Impact News here:

White House To “Quickly” Vaccinate 28 Million Children Age 5-11 as Deaths and Injuries Continue to Increase among 12 to 19-Year-Olds Who Received a COVID-19 Shot

That figure of 54 may be vastly under-reported, as Dr. Jessica Rose estimates 2,268 deaths among 12-19 year olds (for USA/CDC VAERS)

The tragedy is going to unfold further as Health Impact News warns: Do You Have Blood on Your Hands? Tens of Thousands of Children Age 5 to 11 Injected with Gene Therapy Shots

Daily Expose, UK showcases some of the deaths of children recorded in VAERS here:

13 Reasons why you should not allow your child to get the COVID-19 vaccine/Daily Expose UK, Sep 14, 2021

For those who question how these vaccines could be causing deaths and injuries in some while others have taken the vaccine and “are perfectly fine,” please see Dr. Jane Ruby’s explanation on the Stew Peters Show on Phase 1, II, III trials happening simultaneously, dosages and placebos: different batches are carrying 5mg, 10mg, 20 mg, 15 mg, 30 mg of the mRNA particle-infused substances, many are being injected with saline as placebo. Also see the coverage at Daily Expose UK of red and blue state breakdown of vaccine injuries and deaths; red states have been singled out for higher dosages of these toxins, according to the data.

Visit The Vaccine Death Report for more information on thousands–projected millions–of deaths.

2. Instant Neurodamage

Maddie de Garay, injured in Pfizer vaccine trials (video above)/https://thepulse.one/2021/07/01/12-year-old-girl-severely-injured-after-second-pfizer-jab/

Children and teenagers have suffered neurological damage after the vaccine, just as adults have, experiencing paralysis, Bell’s Palsy, convulsions, seizures, loss of speech, hearing, vision, Guilain-Barre Syndrome. Some of the recent cases covered online are pictured below–with links to articles in the caption.

12-year-old girl severely injured after second Pfizer jab/The Pulse

“86% of Children suffered an Adverse Reaction to the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine in the Clinical Trial…86% of Children suffered an Adverse Reaction to the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine in the Clinical Trial…The Pfizer mRNA injections has left at least 107 people fully paralysed and a number of other people partly paralysed up to the 1st September 2021. However, the MHRA state that an estimated 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported to the Yellow Card scheme, meaning the true figure of adverse reactions is immensely higher.” —https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/09/14/13-reasons-why-you-should-not-allow-your-child-to-get-the-covid-19-vaccine/

3. Numerous Weird And Extreme Health Damages Including Menstruation Problems

140,000 Women Reported Menstrual Irregularities After Covid Shots – NPR News/NewsRescue

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9993693/More-30-000-women-reported-period-disruption-getting-Covid-vaccine.html



https://thecovidblog.com/2021/11/02/graphic-16-year-old-minnesota-girl-develops-gruesome-vaginal-ulcers-six-days-after-second-pfizer-mrna-injection/ Data from CDC VAERS Nov 17, 2021

4. Heart Attacks and Heart Damage–Permanent Heart Tissue Damage for Life: Pericarditis, Myocarditis

The vaccines are causing major heart issues in teenagers, children, adults. Various countries have halted the vaccines for 12-17 year olds.Vaccine manufacturers are being forced to address this.

UNKNOWN RISK: Pfizer admits more studies are needed on myocarditis risk linked to COVID vaccines for kids/Mary Villareal











5. Sterility and Genetic Damage to RNA, DNA: Likelihood Your Child Will Never Have Babies or Will Have Deformed Children

There is a lot of vehement denial online from Mass Media that the vaccines will not make your child infertile: this is false, the data shows.

Several physicians and scientists have stated the spike proteins & mRNA particles from the vaccines–found to be coagulating in ovaries and testes as per the Japanese Pfizer Biodistribution data revealed by Dr. Byram Bridle, and as per pathologists’ analysis reporting leukocyte-accumulation in organs–will cause sterility, while Professor Sir John Bell of Oxford accidentally revealed on camera that the intent of the managing-scientists behind this Vaccine Agenda was to cause sterility in world populations:

Mass Sterilization (and Deaths) of Children and Youth with Toxin-Laden COVID-19 Experimental Vaccines is Underway; Doctors Plead for a Halt: Pregnant Women and Children Must NOT Get the Vaccine

Researcher: ‘We Made a Big Mistake’ on COVID-19 Vaccine/Dr. Mercola

Several physicians and scientists have also stated that it is immaterial that the injections carry only mRNA particles intended to transform cellular function (rather than DNA), that DNA will be affected by reverse-transcription, and that what these mRNA injections really are is gene-therapy or genetic-engineering injections: they will change the human genome and create repercussive effects through gene-alteration, which could lead to deformed babies, if children/teenagers injected actually are able to have children one day–which many doctors say will not be possible.

MIT & Harvard Study Suggests mRNA Vaccine Might Permanently Alter DNA After All/Dr. Doug Corrigan

Doctor warns that COVID-19 vaccine could alter your DNA/Natural News

Covid “vaccine” spike proteins destroy DNA repair pathways, paving the way for CANCER to grow and spread/Natural News

Fast-tracked covid-19 vaccine alters human DNA, turns people into genetically modified property/Natural News

6. Thousands of fetuses and breastfeeding newborns dead after pregnant or breastfeeding mother took the vaccine

Health Impact News and some other sites have been covering this sad subject closely. Thousands of pregnant women have lost their babies; and there are cases of breastfeeding newborns expiring after the mother took the vaccine.

82-91% of Pregnant Women Who Get the COVID Vaccine Likely to Suffer Miscarriage Before 20 Weeks: V-Safe, VAERS Data from CDC, Re-evaluated

EXCERPT:

“Last month (October, 2021) the New England Journal of Medicine admitted that the original study used to justify the CDC and the FDA in recommending the shots to pregnant women was flawed. (Source.) Since then, researchers in New Zealand have conducted a new study on the original data, and concluded: A re-analysis of these figures indicates a cumulative incidence of spontaneous abortion ranging from 82% (104/127) to 91% (104/114), 7–8 times higher than the original authors’ results. (Source.) And yet, the CDC and FDA still continue to recommend the shots for pregnant women, even though a correct analysis on the original data shows that 82% to 91% of pregnant women will suffer miscarriages if their unborn child is less than 20 weeks old. (Source.)” —2,433 Dead Babies in VAERS as Another Study Shows mRNA Shots Not Safe for Pregnant Women/Health Impact News

7. Massive Nano-Toxin, Parasite, and Poison Load Found in all 4 Major Vaccines by Scientists Analyzing Vaccines Under Electron Microscopes, Optical Microscopes, Spectroscopes Will Confer Chronic Disease Burden & High Cancer Risk

At this point, multiple teams of scientists and researchers across the world have looked at the vaccines under electron microscopes and optical microscopes and found horrors. This subject has been extensively covered at this site, see the post Toxins Found in COVID Vaccines, Masks, Swabs which lists all articles. The vaccines are loaded with undisclosed nanotechnology, poisons, and parasites.

Especially see:

Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins Graphene, Aluminium, Cadmium Selenide, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites, Other Toxins Variously in 4 COVID Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson

News Report 1 | Four Parasites Found in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines







8. BRAIN MODIFICATION AND BRAIN DEGRADATION AHEAD FOR ALL HUMANS: Link Between Nanographene in Vaccines to Magnetic & Electrical Conductivity in Cells, Susceptibility to Remote Brain and Neuron Manipulation by Aid of 4G/5G/6G–People need to rise up to halt these mass drives for human control

The nanographene found in the vaccines is linked to current research in magnetic stimulation of neurons and susceptibility of magnetized, electrically conductive neurons to external remote-access brain manipulation by wifi, be it 4G or 5G or the upcoming 6G–under the guise of Telemedicine.

This opens the door to brain modification and to brain degradation: suppression of vibrant human qualities such as independence of thought, dynamic will, self-motivation, compassion, empathy, creativity, diversity.

Sadly, this is not “conspiracy theory” but fully proven documented intention and capability, evident from the scientific literature, testimonials of the already-targeted, and public disclosures of military neuroscientists such as Dr. James Giordano and Dr. Charles Morgan.

Public Disclosure on Neuro Weapons and Neuro Technologies In Use Today/Ramola D

Red Alert! Graphene Oxide Found in Pfizer/AstraZeneca Vaccines–Used in Biosensors and Neural Interfaces–Could Be the Secret Link to Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno (NBIC) Human-Machine Convergence for AI Singularity & Full Spectrum Brain/Bio Control Intended by Anti-Human Transhumanists, Globalists, Governments/Ramola D

Celeste Solum and Dr. Robert Young have published on this subject:

Current Neurological Operation is Changing the Trajectory of Mankind/Celeste Solum

Fusion of Human and Machine Goal: 2050/Celeste Solum

The Use of Nanobot Technology (NT) & Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Vaccine Carrier and Adjuvant/Dr. Robert Young

Whistleblowers such as Dr. Robert Duncan have testified to the ongoing unethical-experimentation on the brains of Americans and people worldwide:

“MK ULTRA on Steroids”: Dr. Robert Duncan Reports On Today’s Neurotech Targeting of Humanity, Secrecy, and The Need For Change

Nanobiosensors–which can be injected, wireless networks, and the planned universalizing of Telemedicine to control all human bodies and brains including children’s/People need to rise up to halt these mass drives for human control

9. Inadequate Testing of these Vaccines for Children & Fraud in Pfizer Vaccine Trials Exposed

The FDA has no clue about the safety of these vaccines for children yet approved the Pfizer EUA. Listen to this brief clip where they confess:

One of our most powerful advocates for humanity, Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Vice-President for Research at Pfizer, has spoken out passionately about the high danger of these vaccines for children, explaining how any studies being reported are all immensely inadequate, given the numbers in the study. The term “underpowered,” he explains is used when not enough people are studied. When dangerous, poisonous drugs and vaccines are being tested on susceptible humans, it is not known at the outset what level of dosage is dangerous, nor how many will be affected, nor what underlying or base health conditions will trigger an adverse reaction. If your child is going to be that one in a thousand that will die or suffer injury, he notes, you will not know, because the study-data we have so far is all underpowered, they simply have not studied that many people, and certainly not that many children. The experiments are ongoing, humans are the guinea pigs. Now children are being made guinea pigs too.

To listen to a snippet of Dr. Yeadon discussing this, see this clip from the Delingpod podcast:

BROOK JACKSON, FIRED PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER REVEALS PFIZER DIDN’T CARE TO FOLLOW UP WHEN PEOPLE SUFFERED MAJOR ADVERSE EVENTS IN TRIALS

Health Impact News has covered the story of Brook Jackson, a biomedical researcher revealing fraud in the Pfizer vaccine trials where Pfizer employees (or consultants) failed to maintain trial protocols, did not keep quality control standards, and neglected to follow up and address hundreds of cases of adverse reactions post-vaccine during the trials.

Whistleblower Reveals Fraud in Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trials as 5 to 11-Year-Olds Begin to be Injected – Vaccine Deaths and Injuries to Follow/Health Impact News/Nov 3, 2021

10. Millions of young adults, older adults are dying directly after the shot, suffering disabling life injuries

The latest from the vaccine injury databases and from posts on social media show hundreds of thousands are suffering and dying after the COVID vaccines.

Screenshot, Daily Expose, UK

Increasingly doctors and scientists are joining together and speaking out, calling for a halt to the experimental lethal injections and unlawful vaccine mandates. This has been covered extensively here.

Please see:

News Report 2 | Thousands of Doctors and Scientists Call for a Halt to the Toxic COVID Injections, Vaccine Mandates, Physician Censorship, & Urge Against the Vaccinating of Children

12. Children Are Being Targeted Now, While Known to Be Healthy at Base: Heart Drug Tromethamine Being Added to Children’s Vaccines Has Deadly Side-Effects of Tissue Damage

This video is from Greg Reese at Infowars and addresses the targeting of children which is being intensified with the addition of an untested heart medication likely to cause tissue damage to the vaccine for children, a very unscientific acknowledgement of the initiation of myocarditis and pericarditis in children and teenagers post the COVID vaccines, which physicians, especially cardiologists and pediatricians should be speaking publicly about:

Mainstream Press, Governments, Public Health are Run by the Pharma/Banking Cartel & Lying to You: Why?

(Please Research Further on Your Own: Look Up Secret Societies, Skull & Bones, European Royal Families, Club of Rome, CFR, Illuminati, Khazarian Mafia, Babylonian Talmudism, Satanism, Genocide, Depopulation, Ritual Sacrifice, Greed, & Psychopathy; Watch Monopoly by Tim Geilen, Read about the Network of Global Corporate Control by Karen Hudes, Read Eustace Mullins, Edward Griffin, Jim Marrs, Jim Keith, Anthony Sutton, John Coleman et al: Sort out the Alien/UFO disinfo as welll)

See, for connections:

Dangers of Vaccines & Dangers of the COVID Vaccine Whited-Out by Google (as well as Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Instagram) in Service to the False Narrative that Vaccines are Safe: It’s a Pfizer-DARPA Narrative, Finally

Pfizer’s Military Connections, and Moderna’s Too–mRNA Vaccines Come from DARPA and Seem to Be Operating as Neuro-Bioweapons, as per Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi’s Description

Billions for Boosters–Moderna & Pfizer Cash Out Big on Global Marketing Fraud, Fuelling Beta, Gamma, Delta Variants Amid Mask & Vaxx Mandates, Fantasy COVID Forever While American Children Die from Pfizer & Moderna Vaccines

Report 261| Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel on The Long British Empire & Bankers’ Hold Over America and the World–& How to End it

Report 206 | Dean Henderson| The Crown’s Long War to Destroy Humanity, Guerilla War in Fighting Back

False Narratives Are Being Maintained by Governments, Media, Pharma Companies

Pfizer is Targeting Your Children/Video from Health Impact News Showing Pfizer’s Superheroes Ad for Kids followed by clips/images of what children are really suffering post-vaccine: Whistleblower Reveals Fraud in Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trials as 5 to 11-Year-Olds Begin to be Injected – Vaccine Deaths and Injuries to Follow

Dr. Mark Bailey & Dr. John Bevan-Smith | The COVID-19 Fraud and War on Humanity

Vaccines generally are unsafe, a Merck whistleblower reveals. See this bombshell article: Former Merck Scientist Explains Why He Doesn’t Vaccinate His Children Due to Lack of Vaccine Safety Studies/Health Impact News, July 2019

RUSSIAN ROULETTE FOR A COLD & FLU: COVID is Not a Deadly Disease. But the COVID Vaccine is a Deadly Risk

For the truth about COVID, please see the resources listed here: In a Sea of Lies: mRNA Vaccine Truth, COVID Truth–Resources to Inform Yourself

It’s Russian Roulette. Your child may get a saline placebo, a very mild dose, or drop dead on the spot–or in a week, or develop some horrific neurological or skin disorder or myocarditis or pericarditis, experience convulsions and serious neurodamage, be sterilized, never be able to live up to her or his full potential. Do you want to take the risk?

GET VACCINE-INFORMED AND VACCINE-AWARE: Please wake up and do your own research–outside mainstream media; from all accounts today we learn that vaccines are filled with poisons and it is no longer “educated to get vaccinated” without understanding the whole panorama of health, disease, virology, and immunity to see that vaccines no longer offer health, protection, or immunity from any disease: but rather offer a slow or quick ride to Death. Much has been censored and kept from people for decades.

And, just to confirm this, hot off the presses (Nov 17), look what the corrupt, Pfizer-run FDA is seeking as it rushes to protect Pfizer from exposure and lawsuits–the FDA is actually daring to demand a moratorium of 55 years to conceal Pfizer’s (probably deadly) vaccine data–the data the FDA used to grant those highly faulty EUAs which should never have been issued. The FDA is being sued because Pfizer can’t be sued by the vaccine-injured–and the FDA is trying desperately to wriggle out of accountability (for 55 years!–probably hoping only cyborgs subsumed into Global Hive Mind BCI-AI-DWave will exist then):

Please share this information with parents of young children, especially the highly educated, who have been the most blindsided by a lying Press.

Ramola D is an independent investigative science and technology reporter, publisher, editor, writer, poet, educator, and broadcaster working in the field of truth-journalism, who has been covering the fields of surveillance, unethical military/Intelligence experiments on humanity, “emerging technologies,’ and new science, with a human rights, ethics, and consciousness focus since 2013–after 20 years of teaching college Creative Writing, Literature, and Composition, as well as Art for children, when she was wrongfully targeted by a broken and sinister FBI-CIA-DHS Surveillance mechanism, trafficking powerful Thought-Influencers to DOD/CIA for life-takedown, exposed most recently here: Online Press Conference | Oct 15, 2021 | Exposing Worldwide DEW/Neurotech Targeting & AI-Cybernetic Torture, Bio-Neuro-Trafficking, Stasi Crimes Against Humanity by Fusion Centers, Military, Intelligence, Law Enforcement, Sheriffs, Local Govts, Universities, Research Institutions, Local Communities, Utility Cos., & Private-Party Criminals and Hi-Tech Weapons Webinar | Nov 4, 2021: Celeste Solum Interviews Ramola D (on Targeted Individuals, DEW Tech, Neurotech, Covert-RF-Implant Tech: Abject DOD/DOJ/DHS/NSA/FBI/CIA Crimes Against Humanity). Her fiction and poetry is profiled at her literary site ramolad.com–to be expanded shortly. Her new book of short fiction, For the Sake of the Boy, will be released by Paycock Press in December, 2021. Her ongoing video interviews may be subscribed to at Ramola D Reports at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Lbry, Rumble, and Live 528. Her work can be supported at Patreon and Paypal: please support this work, created at great cost: all funding at any level welcome. New ventures to be launched shortly just for supporters, pl. stay tuned.

