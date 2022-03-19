Newsbreak 145: Dr. Robert Young Shares New COVID Vaccine & Blood Findings of Nano Graphene and Self-Assembly with Pulsed RFs

Video Report and Links | Ramola D | March 19, 2022

In further confirmation of the rather terrifying findings in the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccines of massive amounts of toxic nano graphene in several forms including dots, tubes, ribbons, “cluster bombs,” jagged knife blades and spicules made by many including a UK team of scientists recently, Newsbreak 145 with Dr Robert Young a few days ago disclosed further findings of self-assembling “graphene micro bubbles” in the Pfizer vaccine as well as evidence of the same kind of graphene bubbles in the blood of a Moderna-vaccinated individual.

In an informative conversation connecting what he has seen under the microscope with the evidence of self-assembling graphene in the scientific literature on nano bioelectronics, Dr. Young suggests that the nano graphene is self-assembling under the influence of specific pulsed EMF frequencies and the intent is to form a mesh antenna system which permits the receiving and emitting of radiation, in service to biosensor data transmissions.

This kind of sensor and antenna system using graphene in bioelectronics is indeed discussed in various scientific papers, news reports, and websites, and suggests bio-control intent behind the COVID vaccines, undisclosed by vaccine makers or FDA and traceable to the DARPA sponsorship and funding of these vaccines, as discussed earlier in podcasts and in articles at Ramola D Reports and The Everyday Concerned Citizen. As also to Transhumanist intentions, openly discussed online.

Image from Transhumanism Central, Kurzweil-AI.net: https://www.kurzweilai.net/graphene-based-nano-antennas-may-enable-nanonetworks-terabits-per-second-wireless-communications

IMAGES AND CAPTIONS COURTESY DR. ROBERT YOUNG, FROM Scanning & Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene & Parasites in CoV-19 Vaccines/Dr. Robert Young

Graphene Bubbles Found in the Pfizer and Moderna So-Called CoVid – 19 Vaccines Viewed Under pHase Contrast Microscopy at 1000x Magnification. Copyright Dr. Robert O. Young, Hikari Omni Publishing, March 10th, 2022

Self-Assembling Graphene Bubbles in the Pfizer and Moderna So-Called CoVid – 19 Vaccines Observed Under TEMS Microscopy. The X-ray Diffractometry Reveals Their Nature of Crystalline Carbon-based Nanoparticles of rGO -. Copyright Dr. Robert O. Young, Hikari Omni Publishing, March 10th, 2022

Graphene Nano and Micron Bubbles, Graphene Threads, Graphene Ribbons and Black Red Blood Cells or Heinz Bodies Observed Under pHase Contrast Live Blood Microscopy in the Live Unchanged Unaltered Blood of a 56 Year Old Male Inoculated with the Pfizer Boosted CoVid – 19 So-Called Vaccine. The X-ray diffractometry reveals the nature of Crystalline Carbon-based Nano and Micron Particulates of Graphene – Copyright Dr. Robert O. Young, Hikari Omni Publishing, March 10th, 2022

Damning Evidence of Self-Assembling Wireless Nanosensor Networks using Graphene Quantum Dots, Nanorouters, Nanoantennas Found by Dr. Pablo Campra in 4 COVID Vaccines Revealed by Researcher Mik Anderson/Corona2Inspect

Pfizer’s Military Connections, and Moderna’s Too–mRNA Vaccines Come from DARPA and Seem to Be Operating as Neuro-Bioweapons, as per Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi’s Description

Red Alert! Graphene Oxide Found in Pfizer/AstraZeneca Vaccines–Used in Biosensors and Neural Interfaces–Could Be the Secret Link to Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno (NBIC) Human-Machine Convergence for AI Singularity & Full Spectrum Brain/Bio Control Intended by Anti-Human Transhumanists, Globalists, Governments

Note that graphene has now been found via electron and optical microsopy as well as spectroscopy in all four major vaccines now by numerous researchers worldwide, following Dr. Pablo Campra’s research with La Quinta Columna, as well as in other COVID vaccines, in flu vaccines, in other vaccines, in bottled water, and in rainwater.

Evidence of Nano Graphene Oxide (GO) Poisoning, Body & Brain: In COVID & Flu Vaccines, Chem Trails, Rainwater, Saline, Plus: Pfizer Whistleblower Karen Kingston Confirms GO in PEGylated Lipid Nano in Pfizer & Moderna Vaccines

Crime Scene Vaccine: Nano Graphene Oxide in High Amounts Now Found in Moderna, Other Vaccines, also Sanofi Flu Vaccine, & Saline Solution Point to COVID-19 (& All Professed Variants) Being Graphene & 4G/5G Poisoning, Not a Virus

Toxins From Spilled Coronavac Vial In Thailand Induce Eye Damage, Skin Rashes | Argentine Researchers Find Self-Assembling Microcircuit Elements in Sinopharm, Sputnik, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Cansino | German Chemists Question Discoloration in BioNTech Vials

German Chemist Dr. Andreas Noack Makes Bombshell Video Exposing Graphene Hydroxide as Nanoscale Razor Blades in COVID Vaccines, Now Reported Dead

DETOX THE GRAPHENE IF YOU’RE VACCINATED!

Given the toxicity of graphene and the fact that it causes fatal clotting–producing the deadly rise in sudden deaths and strokes, paralysis, heart attacks, and other severe injury in the COVID-vaccinated–Dr. Young recommends detoxing the graphene out.

He mentions using the French Montmorillonite clay he has recommended earlier in a Newsbreak (NEWSBREAK 136) and also describes the Q-Link Sympathetic Resonance Technology, a silver pendant with crystals at center and coils of copper which links to heart frequencies and locks in at resonance frequencies, protecting one’s biofield from harmful ambient or pulsed or targeted frequencies.

Newsbreak 136 | Life-Saving Information: Dr. Young Discusses Vaccine Damage and Powerful Detox Protocols

Please see earlier podcasts for more information, as well as Dr. Young’s site and blog posts, links below.

PREVIOUS PODCASTS WITH DR. YOUNG WHERE HE EXPLAINS MORE ON THESE SUBJECTS:

Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection–Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon! /https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/

Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins

Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins Graphene, Aluminium, Cadmium Selenide, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites, Other Toxins Variously in 4 COVID Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson

Newsbreak 135–BREAKING: Immense Harm from Crystallizing Blood Cells/Graphene Poisoning Post-Vaccine/https://www.bitchute.com/video/PRBfJ6U9EZvM/

Ramola D Reports | Newsbreak 134 | Dr. Robert Young Calls for Halt on Vaccines, Reveals New Findings

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jnpG3weGmOui/

Panel 1 – Carnicom Disclosure Project Update 2021, TMT & RDR | Dr. Madej, Dr. Mikovits, Dr. Young

https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/

Newsbreak 142 | BREAKING: Dr. Young Reveals COVID Vaccines are Intelligent Targeting Bioweapons

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ufDTR2WopE5p/

Report 279: Panel on Terrain: Hidden Science: Greater Cause of Disease Not Germs but Terrain

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gKpp2LQVH8P9/

Report 275 | Inger & Tea Hartelius with Dr. Young Reveal pH Miracle Lifestyle Healing Cancer & COVID

https://www.bitchute.com/video/

Scientific Articles – www.drrobertyoung.com/blog

CV – www.drrobertyoung.com

Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RobertYoung555

RAMOLA D REPORTS:

DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND

