Pamela Popper, The Forbidden Chronicles, Wellness Forum Health: How the President and CDC Plan to Keep Americans Safe

Repost from original Newsletter post by Pamela Popper, with permission | Ramola D | March 22, 2022
Preface: This is a candid analysis by Pamela Popper on the entire COVID debacle and brilliant, much-needed, heads-up information on the CDC’s plans and protocols for US isolation and quarantine in case of any future pandemic, which plans connect to Pandemic Preparedness plans from both DARPA and the White House, discussed here earlier: News Report 6 | Millions in Tests While DARPA/White House Plans Point to Endless Pandemics and A Clear Hybridizing Humans Agenda and Millions in COVID-19 Test Contracts & Pandemic Plans Signal Escalating Build-Up of Testing, Vaccine, Pandemic Industry in Treasonous DARPA/WEF Hybridizing Humans Agenda: Reject The Tests & Vaccines Both.
(They also connect to WHO and Pandemic Treaty plans, addressed widely online including here, at Frances Leader’s Substack: World Health Organisation’s NEW WORLD ORDER)
As is becoming rapidly evident from many US, European, WHO sources, the Great Deceivers are busy concocting new Fake Pandemics to come–everyone needs to stay informed, vigilant, questioning, aware, and as Pam says, “We have lots of work to do before we are a free people again. This is not the time to relax and celebrate. This is the time to become more aggressive and to work harder. They are not finished with us.”
Many thanks to Pam for permission to republish (link to her original PDF at her website above.)
–Ramola D
The Forbidden Chronicles
How the President and CDC Plan to Keep Americans Safe
Pamela A. Popper, President
Wellness Forum Health
In early 2020, elected officials and government workers stopped acting like elected officials and government workers and started acting like emperors and dictators. We were treated like peasants under their control. Many people readily adopted the role of peasant, following any ridiculous directions issued by someone who claimed to be in charge. Not all of us agreed to do this, and many of us rolled up our sleeves and went to work to stop the COVID nonsense and bring the perpetrators to justice.
Recently the criminals and their globalist partners started lifting restrictions, not because new science shows that they were wrong or because the numbers are getting better, but rather because what they have done is politically unpopular. They also were having more and more difficulty keeping the peasants in line.
Understandably, Americans are happy to be getting some of their rights back. However, it is important to remember that these rights should never have been taken away in the first place. Nonetheless, our new freedoms may make some people feel less angry, and less likely to spend time and energy “going after bad guys.”
The criminals are counting on this. They see us as inferior to them – they are smart and rich and powerful – and they believe that we silly humans will be so excited to be able to go almost anyplace we want to without a mask and in some cases without a vaccine – that we will back off.
THIS WOULD BE A VERY BIG AND FATAL MISTAKE.
AND WE MUST PROVE THEM WRONG.
Anyone who thinks that these godless, soulless creatures are finished with us, is sadly mistaken and will soon have a very rude awakening. Some new information, along with Mr. Fauci’s return to network television to discuss the need for more vaccines should serve as warning signs.
I recently discovered a new Centers for Disease Control website called “U.S. Quarantine and Isolation” which includes a description of the federal government’s “Quarantine Stations.”
The front page might lead someone to believe that the policies outlined on the site only pertain to people coming to the United States from foreign countries. The front page includes these statements:
“U.S. Quarantine Stations are part of a comprehensive system that serves to limit the introduction and spread of contagious diseases in the United States. They are located at 20 ports of entry and land-border crossings where most international travelers arrive.
They are staffed with medical and public health officers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and managed by CDC’s Division of Global Migration and Quarantine. These health officers decide whether ill persons can enter the United States and what measures should be taken to prevent the spread of contagious diseases.”
But there is more – lots more – to these facilities and how they can be used. The government has established 20 of these centers and 18 are fully staffed. And a look beyond the front page reveals that that these centers are not just for immigrants and tourists. Americans traveling between states can also be detained in these places.
Even more terrifying is this statement: “Federal isolation and quarantine are authorized by Executive Order of the President.” This means Mr. Biden, who recently issued a 96-page document describing his new plans for keeping the COVID hoax alive, gets to decide how and when these places will be used. (Note: Thankfully, Biden’s new COVID plans were so over-the-top crazy that even the Democrat majority in the House would not support them).
Biden’s New Pandemic Plan Document: National COVID-19 Pandemic Preparedness Plan, March 2022
Who is supposed to enforce Biden’s edicts? The authority is given to The Centers for Disease Control and Rachelle Walensky. The same Ms. Walensky who is either unable to read and understand published studies or deliberately misreports information to the public (see article titled “Dr. Walensky’s Favorite Mask Study”).
Should Mr. Biden and Ms. Walensky need help enforcing their edicts, isolation and quarantine are categorized as “police power” functions, “derived from the right of the state to take action affecting individuals for the benefit of society.”
Quarantinable diseases by executive order include “new types of influenza that could cause a pandemic.” Notice that there is no need for a pandemic to start before people can be quarantined with “new types of influenza.” Mr. Biden just needs to think that a pandemic could occur in order to make maximum use of quarantine facilities. Based on his mental state this is scary, indeed.
“Daily activities” associated with the operation of these facilities include the following:
· Respond to reports of illnesses on airplanes, maritime vessels, and at land-border crossings
· Distribute immunobiologics and investigational drugs
· Plan and prepare for emergency response
· Build partnerships for disease surveillance and control
Here are just some of the partners charged with administering these plans:
· Government agencies which include U.S. Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation
· Travel industry
· Port officials, airlines, and cruise lines
· Emergency Medical Services, local and state public health departments, state public health laboratories, state and territorial epidemiologists, hospitals, and health care providers
Here is a partial list of what Mr. Biden and Ms. Walensky can do (verbatim from the site):
Under 42 Code of Federal Regulations parts 70 and 71, CDC is authorized to detain, medically examine, and release persons arriving into the United States and traveling between states who are suspected of carrying these communicable diseases. (emphasis mine)
When alerted about an ill passenger or crew member by the pilot of a plane or captain of a ship, CDC may detain passengers and crew as necessary to investigate whether the cause of the illness on board is a communicable disease. (emphasis mine)
Public health authorities at the federal, state, local, and tribal levels may sometimes seek help from police or other law enforcement officers to enforce a public health order. (emphasis mine)
Guidance specific to SARS-CoV-2 (verbatim from the site): Even with precautions in place, air travel by such individuals poses a risk to ground crew, airport personnel, aircraft crewmembers, other passengers, and others who may come into contact with them during their travel including during ground transport to and from airports. People with confirmed COVID-19 (i.e., those who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19), and those who have had close contact with a person with confirmed COVID-19 and are recommended to quarantine, must not travel on scheduled passenger airline flights until they meet criteria to travel according to CDC guidance.
CDC has the authority to issue federal isolation, quarantine, or conditional release orders to individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having a quarantinable communicable disease (including COVID-19). (emphasis mine) CDC can also use federal public health travel restrictions to prevent travel by airline of individuals who are known or suspected to have (or have been exposed to) a communicable disease that threatens public health, and to identify such individuals if they attempt to enter the United States at any port of entry.
This broad authority impacts anyone traveling anywhere on buses, trains, airplanes. Some of you might think it is farfetched that this could affect millions of Americans, but consider some of the other things that have happened during the last two years that you never thought possible and then think again.
And there’s more!
The presidents of both Pfizer and Moderna have said they are hard at work on a fourth COVID-19 kill shot. And Anthony Fauci is back on network TV reporting that this is not over yet – more vaccines will be needed. When asked on CNBC how many more COVID-19 vaccine doses or booster will ne needed, here is how he responded:
“The answer is: we don’t know. I mean, that’s it … It is likely that we’re not done with this when it comes to vaccines…”
The Bottom Line
We have lots of work to do before we are a free people again. This is not the time to relax and celebrate. This is the time to become more aggressive and to work harder. They are not finished with us.
US Quarantine Stations, CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/quarantine-stations-us.html
Jack Phillips. Fauci Suggests More Vaccines Likely Needed: ‘We’re Not Done With This.’
Epoch Times March 15 2022 https://www.theepochtimes.com/fauci-suggests-more-vaccines-likely-needed-were-notdone-with-this_4338707.html
Learn more at Wellness Forum Health, sign up for the regular video clips and newsletter (scroll down on that page to sign up), and watch Pam’s regular educative videos under Forbidden Videos.
