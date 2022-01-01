Make 2022 the Year to Wise Up and Stand Up: Reject Vaccine Mandates, Reject the Public Health Paradigm, Reject Germ-Creation in the Pandemics-Forever-Plan, Reject Nanobiosensors, Reject the Internet of Bio Nano Things, Reject the “Common Good,” Reject Media/Pharma/Govt Lies-for-Profit, Reject Digital Currencies, Reject Vaxx Passports & Biometric IDs, Reject COVID, Reclaim Your Sovereignty

New Year Note & Caution | Ramola D | Jan 1, 2022
Most don’t need more than that headline to remind us all these are connected. The news coming in on all science and technology and world agenda fronts–which I will continue to cover here–continues to be overwhelming and dreadful.
But in actuality the solution is very simple, as Dean Henderson and Jeff Rense relayed in a recent interview at Rense, and as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. relays in a simple video message (posted below): You have to stand up.
DEAN HENDERSON: Start Saying NO to end this madness/Rense Interview, December 2021
If every one of us made a resolution to get informed, stay informed, and rise out of silence to stand up — to speak out publicly, to write publicly, to say NO publicly, and to act to say NO publicly — disassociate from harm-creating governments, groups, ventures, pursue sovereignty, medical freedom, health freedom ventures — the power of Pharma and tyrants will grind to a full-stop.
Now is the time more than ever to educate others through all means you can find, as online censorship has increased, and as mainstream media continues to lie and to uphold the “pandemic and variants” narrative-from-hell-posing-as-epidemiology-and-public-health without which we would neither know nor care what Fauci, Schwab, Biden, Trump, Newsom, or Baker think about hand-washing and cold-stopping (Media is running this Scamdemic): if you are reading this you are already enlightened, awakened, a seeking soul and a soul with conscience, and you probably already are someone who shares information with others on email, video channels, newsletters, websites.
Caution for 2022: Terrorism in the Name of Public Health Planned to Continue
The news I hope to report in the next few days tells me how dire the situation is, currently, and it also tells me the agenda of those who are already harming millions and billions is entrenched, well-propped-up, and aims shamelessly to continue: in the name of Public Health, the Public Good, the Common Good, extreme tyranny is being planned.
Coronavirus and variants will give way to other fabrications as documents reveal “The Age of Pandemics” is upon us. Whole industries and networks have been built and believe they will continue on the basis of vast human deception.
Desperate to control humans at a physiological, neurological and spiritual level, the agenda to insert nanobiosensors, nanocircuits, nanorobots, nanoantennas into your veins and neurons, organs and brains which began with the chem trails 30 years ago or more and has widened in other ways to intensify currently with vaccines: flu vaccines, meningitis vaccines, COVID vaccines, is supported by an immensely powerful industrial mesh of manufacturers, military, governments, and is not in any danger of giving-up-of-agenda anytime soon: such agendas will not stop by and of themselves.
What they have chosen to do and what indeed is the only thing they can do to push through their insidious plan for human enslavement is to build, continue, and expand the Narrative Warfare run by Media with special expansion of the pathetic Major Narrative underpinning COVID: that dreadful, frightful, dangerous, extreme, pathogenic GERMS of the invisible viral kind are growing out of nowhere (always a bioweapons lab in the background for cover story to be revealed later with much fanfare and contrived finger-pointing) and likely to overwhelm PUBLIC HEALTH year after year and year. The WHO is well-equipped, with binding treaties signed by treasonous official sell-outs from 196 countries, to keep humanity bound to draconian devises of quarantines, isolation, masking and gagging, travel constraints, the UN has rushed in with Biometric Ids, the WEF has installed vaccine passports, and PFIZER MERCK JANSSEN ASTRAZENECA GLAXOSMITHKLINE are tossing champagne back into the wee hours at the well-hoofed array of tests, vaccines, drugs, pills, sprays coming their way.
This is their plan for the future. Humanity, forced to mask and gag, open nostrils and throats forever for gene-editing nasal swabs, sicken, convulse, and die with Graphene Nanotech overload, or just sicken and live a little longer, losing children, parents, grandparents, herded into quarantine camps and isolation camps, losing health, brains, and soul, little by little, jab by jab, variant by variant, booster jab by main jab, will be whittled down into a nanorobotic-farmed lot, docile and placid, hooked up by 5G and 6G to Internets of Nano Bio Brain Lunacy, told what to do, how to do it, when–and certainly no whys explained except with lies.
The social credit system on steroids via linking your veins to your bank account and your every move — to eat a cookie — and every thought — to drop a boulder on your EMF-weapon-wielding-neighbor’s car parked below your window, loaded with stealth microwave weapons (a thought I frequently have, given his murderous behavior, reported often at my Personal Reports, which I can hardly act on given inability to carry boulders, but THOUGHTS are what are being frantically monitored now)– to what will be permitted you (by the Musk/Schwab/Zuckerberger set), in terms of bread-earning, public transport, private transport, mobility, exercise, food, friendship, fitness is headed your way: Minority Report, Harrison Bergeron, Brave New World, 1984–Pre-Crime and Post-Lying: no secrets for you, full-spectrum surveillance for them, and freedom to lie as well, forever (for them).
Celeste Solum has recently penned a tour de force compendium pointing to the plan for human alteration which is already underway, please read and share widely to spread the information:
CELESTE SOLUM: Foundry of Evil: How You are Being Modified Right Now!/Dec 28, 2021
The time is now therefore to stand up. As RFK Jr. says, pointing out governments never relinquish powers they acquire: Currently, they are coming for our children. Historically, he says, no-one has ever called on children to sacrifice their lives and health for adults, but that indeed is the storyline currently as children are being guilted into taking the lethal vaccine to “save Grandma.” Children will die–as they have started dying already: can we stand back and let this happen? RFK Jr. says, unequivocally:”This is the hill we need to die on.”
I personally think, it’s no longer an answer to, on the grounds of “it’s everyone’s choice to take these vaccines” to remain silent.
You may not be able to convince your family members–brain entrained to vaccinate–but you can help educate others about what these vaccines are really doing to people. If like me you are pretty tired about talking about doom and gloom all day long and pointing to horrors of every kind all around us, please take all the breaks you need and pursue beauty, art, poetry, music, dance, yoga, exercise, fiction, film as much as you like — but please, as I tell myself too, do not give up on the need to stay informed, seek out truth and fact about what is going on, remember other people’s lives depend on it. Telegram is a good source of real news, as also several true-media channels on Brighteon, Bitchute, Odysee, BrandNewTube, Rumble.
The answer, I’m learning, is in consciousness. Intention can change the world, and so can consciousness–we need the Great Awakening to tip over the Great Delusion of the Great Reset and the Fourth Industrial Revolution: just help inform others. The Great Awakening needs to grow, it’s not great enough yet. ..
So Ole Dammegard and Mo Anton’s gentle wake up call to the world, from Bali to Denmark, Paris to Christ Church is still very much needed:
OLE DAMMEGARD AND MO ANTON: WAKE UP!/At my Youtube playlist with some Say No/Rise up songs
Be aware also it’s the age of Brain Entrainment: HAARP, GWEN, multitudes of cell towers and antennas along with TV transmissions are being used to send ELFs–very low frequency vibrations at the frequency of brain waves, 0-30 Hz–into your brain and mine on a constant basis (you can see this in that continuous scalar wave ripple which sometimes shows up in clouds). Clifford Carnicom has revealed this in his research, and I have witnessed a 4Hz pulse at periodic intervals show up on an ELF meter which was later stolen out of my house. This means brain modulation and entrainment is being pursued in a very large-scale way: people are being programmed to be passive, to believe the lie of GERM THEORY, the fears whipped up by MEDIA NARRATIVES, and the FALSE DATA, FALSE REPORTS, CRISIS-ACTOR-RUN DRAMA run by Govt figureheads and unqualified “science experts” like Rochelle Walensky and Anthony Fauci who are paid well to lie well–or badly, just lie.
It behooves each and every one of us to re-examine Germ Theory today, to delve into the history of Rockefuller-run Pharma and the science of poisons in vaccines, to share what we find and spread the word to others–especially since Media is maintaining a massive deception worldwide.
Dr. Dawn Amandha Vollmer has a brilliant response to the diabolical brain-entrainers and germophobia-inducing infidels on national TV:
Your One Life, Your One Voice
Curiosity and learning will beat those ELFs coming at you. Communication and intention will raise your dynamism and energy. Empathy and consciousness will help you save the world.
The time has come to recognize — even if your job is in jeopardy because your employer demands a death-dealing-vaccine he/she has no business demanding — your one life and your one voice is needed now, for all of us. You have a special power, a special and unique creativity, a special and unique expression of self which will light your path forward to address this world catastrophe for all of us–in your own small or large way: we don’t know what it is but you do, and this is the moment to reveal it.
The true collective good will be served when each of us stands up to say NO to tyranny. There is NO COLLECTIVE GOOD with self-masking, self-repression, self-denial promoted by armed factions (governments) imposing isolation, poisons, bodily invasion, body modification, behavior control, and wifi brain modulation, which is exactly what the entire COVID scamdemic is all about.
Mandates are not laws. Governments are incorporated and run by corporations. Statutes and codes relate only to corporate employees. Living men and women and children are not boats lost at sea–as the frauds and lies of Maritime Jurisdiction and the Birth Certificate Fraud will have it. If you’re American, please explore Anna von Reitz’s immense body of work and new routes to State National freedom she discourses on openly at State Nationals United/Youtube and annavonreitz.com/paulstramer.net and also at American States Assembly. There is much to explore, learn, and act on, to preserve our humanity, sovereignty, bodily autonomy, and neuro freedom.
Happy New Year! And many thanks to all who support my writing and podcasts–I couldn’t do it without you–and I for one don’t plan to stop sharing what I’m learning everyday 🙂 Stay tuned for new podcasts and projects, to be launched soon. Tiny tip from me to others like me who like to write, speak, and candidly speak their minds: Just get started! You’ll find you can keep going once you start.
The answer to extreme repression, terrorism, and stealth assault by powerful armed criminals–as we have it now, worldwide–is not silence and self-censorship but speaking out and finding your most powerful, peace-building, creative expression of self and sharing it freely with the world.
Never mind that One-Eyed and Two-Horned Media is busy ignoring the mass protests worldwide, listen to Five Times August 2021 and know that censorship, repression, and killer vaccines are not going to quell the necessarily-building voice of humanity worldwide:
And here’s the power song by DAZ from the 99.99% to the sadly misled, megalomanic mavens of the New World Disorder, much loved by freedom-fighters on the street and at home:
PS: Please share this especially with people you know who are still reading the New York Times and Washington Post and believing implicitly in their blatant lies. Free to re-post anywhere with linkback.
SUPPORT INDY RESEARCH & JOURNALISM | DONATE AT PAYPAL | SUBSCRIBE AT PATREON
Make 2022 the year you support this ongoing work of independent investigative research and journalism via Patreon or via Paypal.
Given how extensively I am shadowbanned and deplatformed on social media–more than most, since I expose Manufactured-Target “Counter Terrorism” which persecutes whistleblowers, activists, journalists, natural leaders with 24/7 Microwave/Acoustic/ELF/RFID Weapon Assault (currently being hidden away further by the Havana Syndrome Cover Operation)–I ask everyone to share this information widely on your social media platforms (please download/upload my videos on your channels; re-post my articles, reports, posts, reposts at your websites, with linkback) so all those being deceived by mainstream media may learn the truth and save their children from the harms and planned digital enslavement intended by the non-vaccines, aerosols (chem trails), radiation, and other means of humanity-takeover being used against us.