CDC, DHHS and Massachusetts Governor, Dept. of Health Queried for Information on Isolation & Transmission of “SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 Virus” & “Delta Variant” Behind all “Public Health Guidance”

The US Department of Health and Human Services has today acknowledged the FOIA request made on their website for further information on the isolation of the SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 virus and “Delta Variant” for same by this writer, made in sequel to the Patrick King court-case in Canada, reported here and inspired by his request–as also the requests made earlier by others and recorded online by investigative journalists and scientists Christine Massey, Frances Leader, Dr. Robert Young and others.
This was the request recorded on the site, made on August 7, 2091 at the HHS FOIA website, which has now returned the response “Assigned for Processing”:
“Request for all Scientific White Papers, Reports, Studies Related to
1) the Isolation of SARS-COV-2 Virus/COVID-19 Virus in human beings and
2) the Isolation of SARS-COV-2 Virus/COVID-19 Virus, “Delta Variant” in human beings
directly from a sample taken from a labeled COVID-Diseased or COVID-Dead Patient, where the sample was not first combined in any way with any other genetic material, and where the Patient did not have any other disease such as Pneumonia, Influenza, etc;
3) the Inducement of the COVID-19 disease in a healthy person using this Isolate of the SARS-COV-2 Virus/COVID-19 Virus proving Koch’s postulates of Disease Transmission;
4) the Inducement of the COVID-19 disease in a healthy person using this Isolate of the “Delta Variant” of the SARS-COV-2 Virus/COVID-19 Virus proving Koch’s postulates of Disease Transmission;”
In reviewing the site, it looks like the rest of that request made online was cut off, possibly by character-size-limitations in the text field; this portion read:
“and forming the basis for all restrictions and advisories–particularly regarding public transport, masking and vaccines in schools and colleges–previously made, being made, or planned by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the Massachusetts Governor, the CDC, and the US Dept of Health and Human Services citing the Existence of a Virus, a Variant, a Pandemic, and a Public Health Emergency.
Clarification 1: This is a request for full disclosure of all scientific studies, reports, and white papers related to the isolation of the SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 virus and Delta Variant in human beings, which form the Proof of Virus, Proof of Pandemic, and Reason for Use/Basis used for “Public Health” “mandates” “guidances” “advisories” and “requirements” issuing forth from the Massachusetts Dept of Public Health, the Governor’s office, and the CDC
Clarification 2: Isolate means “to separate something from other things with which it is connected or mixed”–Cambridge Dictionary definition.
Clarification 3: This request is not for information on something procured by means of
1) Culturing something,
2) Nasally swabbing something from any randomly sick (with some other disease) or healthy person,
3) Amplifying something via PCR Test (Which its inventor Dr. Kary Mullis has clearly stated is not to be used to diagnose any disease),
4) the Sequencing of something,
5) or the Computer-Generated Sequencing of something.”
Request Also Sent to the CDC, Massachusetts Department of Health, and Office of the Massachusetts Governor on Muckrock.com
This request was also sent online to the CDC, Mass. Dept of Health (which historically has not answered my FOIA requests and does not seem to care about INFORMED CONSENT, subject of one FOIA request they ignored), and Office of the Massachusetts Governor, as mask mandates suddenly become the subject of mainstream media focus the last couple weeks, even though the latest news is that mask mandates will not be required in schools.
False Narrative on COVID-19 Being Maintained in Massachusetts, a Highly Educated State
False Narratives Are Being Maintained by Governments, Media, Pharma Companies
Current coverage at CBS and the Boston Herald suggest that the false-narrative of COVID-19 being a deadly disease, of the Delta Variant being existent and highly contagious, and masks being even remotely useful for anything, let alone preventing spread of a cold or flu, is still alive and kicking in Massachusetts–despite the highly literate populace in this state, who may well know that COVID is a scam, beginning to end.
Especially poignant is the Massachusetts Teacher’s Association actually demanding mask mandates in K-12 schools, and Mass. State Senator Rebecca Krausch going so far as to propose a bill mandating K-12 masking in schools in Massachusetts. And the City Council and Boston Acting Mayor gearing up to demand masks and vaccines of all city workers.
Masks are Dangerous and Physically and Psychologically Harmful to Children
Masks are dangerous, cause hypoxia–shortage of oxygen, which causes blood clotting, which can cause strokes, as many scientists have recently spoken about about, including Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and Dr. Colleen Huber. There are ample studies now to prove this and more: scientists say mask-wearing for hours on end for children in schools or for employees on the job are dangerous . Why then would doctors come on CBS cameras and say mask mandates are the way to go? These doctors mark themselves as shameless marketers for pharmaceutical companies pushing the entire pandemic-narrative, masks, tests, vaccines et al.
Masks are Dangerous and Ineffective
Masks are Harmful: 17 Ways That Masks Can Cause Harm/Jim Meehan, MD/10, October 2020
20 Medical Reasons Masks are Harmful and Won’t Work/Cairns News/Jan 26, 2021
Masks are Neither Effective Nor Safe: A Summary of the Science/Dr. Colleen Huber, July 14, 2020
Masks are also psychologically harmful to children and teenagers: why would a teacher’s association want to harm children? Because apparently they do.
Mandates by Governors and Presidents and the CDC are not law, as Peggy Hall has elucidated in several videos, previous and recent, and as covered here earlier.
The Way Mandates Seem to Work is Trickle-Down Tyranny
Still, as soon as a Governor issues a “mandate,” local businesses, Post Offices, Metro stations, grocery stores rush to support the subjugation and become petty bureaucrats overnight, demanding mask-wearing in their venues. Public schools are the first to cave–hence the concern here about children forced to suffocate all day in the classroom.
These mandates are also being issued with reference to “Guidance” from the CDC, hence the need to query the CDC on the facts of isolation of the virus: Previous information has established there is “no information on a purified isolate of the virus” in which case: why is anyone listening to anyone about mandates or vaccines?
Someone needs to stop the CDC from issuing such invalid “guidance.”
Frances Leader Wrote to the MHRA Who Confirmed the DNA Template Used for Pfizer Vaccines Did Not Come From an Isolated Virus from an Infected Person
My Newsbreak with Frances Leader in January of this year helped publicize her email exchange with the MHRA in UK establishing to her there was no isolate of a virus in the vaccines, that only a computer-generated sequence of code for the “spike protein” mRNA in the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine was used, not for a whole virus.
NewsBreak 105 | Jan 15, 2021 | Frances Leader on UK MHRA Info: COVID Vaccine Uses Computer-Generated Codes, No Virus
Articles by Frances Leader on this subject:
EMAIL EXCHANGE WITH UK MHRA – Exposing the genomic sequence of SARSCov2
“I set about proving that the vaccine has been created from a computer generated genomic sequence & not one isolated from an infected person, either in Wuhan or anywhere else in the world since.”–Frances Leader
https://hive.blog/worldnews/@francesleader/email-exchange-with-uk-mhra-exposing-the-genomic-sequence-of-sarscov2
VACCINES FOR A VIRUS WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN ISOLATED? This is NOT science!
https://hive.blog/worldnews/@francesleader/vaccines-for-a-virus-which-has-never-been-isolated-this-is-not-science
The COVID Vaccines Have Proved to be Dangerous and Harmful to All, Especially Children and Youth
Despite corporate media’s resolute refusal to cover the terrible harm being caused by these gene-therapy chemicals and toxins from Pfizer and Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson, the fact is, people are widely publishing their stories of serious vaccine injury and death on social media, in alt media coverage, and in VAERS databases–which the CDC is also ignoring: again, revealing doctors who are doing harm and pushing pharmaganda for the vaccine makers.
The great harms to children as revealed recently in a CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report was discussed by Dr. Jane Ruby last week in a Newsbreak–children and youth especially should not be given this dangerous investigational and experimental vaccine, when they are in a age range with a high rate of natural immunity and health.
MASSACHUSETTS PARENTS AND AMERICAN PARENTS, PLEASE WATCH THIS PODCAST!
Newsbreak 130 | Dr. Jane Ruby: Urgent Alarm on Vaccine Deaths, Heart Issues, Clots in Children
Given these focused efforts on my part and others such as Dr. Jane Ruby and Dr. John Reizer who have both spoken out on Newsbreaks at my channel over the past month to educate parents and caution them against vaccinating their children with these deadly mRNA vaccines, as well as recently Dr. Andrew Kaufman and Dr. Amandha Volmer in Newsbreak 128, and Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Judy Mikovits and Dr. Robert Young in Panel 1-The Carnicom Disclosure Update 2021 it is disheartening to see Governor Charlie Baker of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Corporation–clearly a foreign corporation not in the least interested in the lives and health of the inhabitants of the true state of Massachusetts on the land–attend a “Vax and Basketball bash for youth” to push vaccines on this group, who are developing heart problems in high numbers, blood clots, and dying of the vaccine (see the CDC VAERS database for more):
From all available information it is clear the vaccines should be halted. Yet the Pandemic Train of Profits and Dire Consequences seems to roll on regardless. What will it take to stop this madness?
Wording of the Request Sent to the CDC, DHHS, Mass Health, and Governor on Muckrock Questions Their Actions in Face of Soaring Vaccine Deaths and Injuries
The wording used on my initial request made at Muckrock–cyber-hacked during the making and disappeared three times by local cyber-hackers, and causing a lot of sudden helicopter and drone action over my head–was not forgiving of the situation of fraud ongoing, finally went through, and reads as follows:
“Request for all Scientific White Papers, Reports, Studies Related to
1) the Isolation of SARS-COV-2 Virus/COVID-19 Virus in human beings and
2) the Isolation of SARS-COV-2 Virus/COVID-19 Virus, “Delta Variant” in human beings
directly from a sample taken from a labeled COVID-Diseased or COVID-Dead Patient (diseased or dead only due to SARS-COV-2 Virus/COVID-19 Virus or Delta Variant of SARS-COV-2 Virus/COVID-19 Virus), where the sample was not first combined in any way with any other genetic material, and where the Patient did not have any other disease such as Pneumonia, Influenza, etc;
3) the Inducement of the COVID-19 disease in a healthy person using this Isolate of the SARS-COV-2 Virus/COVID-19 Virus proving Koch’s postulates of Disease Transmission;
4) the Inducement of the COVID-19 disease in a healthy person using this Isolate of the “Delta Variant” of the SARS-COV-2 Virus/COVID-19 Virus proving Koch’s postulates of Disease Transmission;
and forming the basis for all ill-advised restrictions and advisories–particularly regarding public transport, masking and vaccines in schools and colleges–previously made, being made, or planned by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the Massachusetts Governor, the CDC, and the US Dept of Health and Human Services citing the Existence of a Virus, a Variant, a Pandemic, and a Public Health Emergency.
Clarification 1: This is a request for full disclosure of all scientific studies, reports, and white papers related to the isolation of the SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 virus and Delta Variant in human beings, which form the Proof of Virus, Proof of Pandemic, and Reason for Use/Basis used for all the questionable “Public Health” “mandates” “guidances” “advisories” and “requirements” issuing forth from the Massachusetts Dept of Public Health, the Governor’s office, and the CDC, for wearing hazardous health-destroying masks, feudally directing human behavior in distancing six feet, and coercing the taking of an experimental and deadly mRNA vaccine (Which has now been recorded, as of August 3, 2021 by the CDC, EudraVigilance, MHRA Yellow Card Scheme and other Vaccine Adverse Reactions Databases to have now jointly caused 35,227 DEATHS and 3,679,601 INJURIES ( as reported to CDC VAERS (USA) through to July 23, 2021, to EudraVigilance (which covers 27 countries only in the EU reporting to the EU EMA EudraVigilance) through to July 31, 2021, and to the Yellow Card System (U.K.) through to July 21, 2021.”–Sources:
CDC: 11,940 DEAD 618,648 Injuries and 1,175 Unborn Babies DEAD Following COVID-19 Shots/Health Impact News, August 1, 2021;
20,595 DEAD 1.9 Million Injured (50% SERIOUS) Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots/Health Impact News, August 3, 2021)
Clarification 2: Isolate means “to separate something from other things with which it is connected or mixed”–Cambridge Dictionary definition.
Clarification 3: This request is not for information on something procured by means of
1) Culturing something,
2) Nasally swabbing something from any randomly sick (with some other disease) or healthy person,
3) Amplifying something via PCR Test (Which its inventor Dr. Kary Mullis has clearly stated is not to be used to diagnose any disease),
4) the Sequencing of something,
5) or the Computer-Generated Sequencing of something.
This is a media request–Information received will be published immediately at Ramola D Reports broadcast channels and at The Everyday Concerned CItizen, print media site and magazine–and so a waiver of any fee is requested.”
[FYI, Muckrock puts in the requisite verbiage at head of the request. (To Whom It May Concern: Pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act, I hereby request the following records:/ OR To Whom It May Concern: Pursuant to the Massachusetts Public Records Law, I hereby request the following records:)]
Urgent Call to All Concerned Americans in Every State to Send Out Similar FOIA Requests for Isolation of the Never-Isolated “SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 Virus” and “Delta Variant”
One can only hope all parties queried will respond. Currently none have posted Status on my Muckrock request, not even an acknowledgement–I will indeed stay up to date on status and check with their offices shortly if no word yet.
Thanks to Patrick King for kicking off this venture–and please consider this an urgent call to you in every State of America to send in similar FOIA requests–feel free to use my wording or change for your own use to the Department of Health in your state, plus to the CDC and the DHHS. I would imagine you can also send these to the Health Departments in your states and countries, worldwide. Please send on any responses you get–post in Comments below or email me at ramolad@everydayconcerned.net.
Let us flood these so-called Public Health departments which are neither safeguarding public health nor individual health by pushing dangerous experimental gene-modification treatments and suffocating masks, not to mention torturous nasal-swab PCR tests also proven not to work with requests for proof of their professed pandemic.
This Pandemic Fraud needs to be unravelled, before more children and teenagers die, get heart disease, paralysis, or anything else.
