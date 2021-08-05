MAJOR NEWS as COVID Crumbles in Canada: Public Health CMO Deena Henshaw and State of Alberta, Canada Forced to Retract ALL COVID Mask, Vaccine, Quarantine Mandates On Lack of Material Evidence to Prove COVID-19 Virus Exists in Canadian Patriot Patrick King Court Case

Report | Ramola D | August 5, 2021
No COVID-19/SARS-COV-2 Virus exists, this is now a known fact, acknowledged by the CDC, the UK Government, the US Government, the Canadian government which several doctors, scientists, microbiologists, molecular biologists such as Dr. Andrew Kaufman have been repeatedly informing the world, while journalists and investigative researchers like Frances Leader, Christine Massey, Dr. Robert Young, Gemma Doherty, Jon Rappoport have published the responses made by Public Health departments confessing to them they “have no information on the isolation or purification of the SARS-COV-2 virus.”
Now the Alberta Government and Public Health office have been forced to concede publicly they are at fault for playing Pandemic Hoax on the people of Alberta (while still bizarrely pretending they see COVID-19 as a disease people need to shield from–more on this below), directly as a result of Patrick King’s major court victory on July 24, 2021 where attorneys for the Crown, Canada’s government conceded the CMO has no material evidence of the existence of the SARS-COV-2 virus–the very reason the entire Pandemic Fraud has been unleashed, to great detriment, on the entire world.
Patrick King’s Court Case and Findings
Patrick King was a protester at a peaceful rally in December when he was ticketed and summoned to court on a $1200 fine in May 2021, “targeted because of my voice,” he says.
Representing himself, he sought to answer his court summons while researching court matters and legal cases, as well as the Alberta Health Act which he was told he was in violation of (hence the ticket), and put in a request for the isolation of the SARS-COV-2 virus (his request imaged above) which was behind the Alberta Health Act.
At court on May 4 he was informed by a judge he should have called his witnesses and could subpoena the Chief Medical Officer Deena Hinshaw if he wanted.
“As soon as I put in my subpoena for Deena Hinshaw, a police officer showed up at my door.”
This officer told him his court case was cancelled. Persisting, Patrick King called the court and rescheduled the court date.
Directly after that Deena Hinshaw’s lawyers illegally subpoenaed him for a hearing with them and the judge behind closed doors within 24 hours–this he knew was a “procedural violation” since it was within 24 hours before court–which he addressed and received confirmation of in the court the next day.
The lawyer for Deena Hinshaw then addressed the judge and stated that Mr. King was demanding evidence they could not get.
Mr. King confirmed this further with the judge. ‘“Your Honor, just for the record. I want it to be on the record duly noted that the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Alberta does not have the material evidence I request to which the judge responded “Yes, they did say that.”’
This means that the Public Health Act demanding COVID-rule compliance was based on nothing–NO EVIDENCE OF A VIRUS, NO EVIDENCE OF A PANDEMIC–and he had been ticketed in violation of his human rights and rights as a Canadian citizen to protest the lockdowns, mandates, vaccines, masks, plus sent in the wrong direction earlier by the court–on whose advice he had used a Justice for the Peace to sign his subpoena when a judge was required, something the Crown then fixated on in a letter dated July 16, stating his subpoena was jurisdictionally invalid and should be “quashed on this basis.”
On July 24, when he returned to the courtroom to address the court on violation of his rights, attorney generals from Ottawa showed up at the court.
“I reiterated again: The Chief Medical Officer of Health of Alberta, Ms. Deena Hinshaw, and HS and the Alberta Provincial Government do not have the Material Evidence I request for the isolation of SARS-COV-2.” A moment of shock for the court stenographers, he reports.
Patrick states that the court referenced the ‘Rooke Vs. Alberta’ case where they summoned everybody who violated any of the Covid rules, and are waiting on the determination of thousands of tickets and summons–but each of these, he says, should now go in the direction his has gone, he has laid the foundations for others to also challenge the Public Health Acts in their states.
In his closing remarks, Patrick thanked the attorney-generals and the Crown for helping him understand he needed to raise his voice to let everyone know what was going on and assured them he would teach others to do what he was doing.
Patrick’s case is not yet over but what it has yielded so far is nothing short of phenomenal. Although the CMO website and office does not acknowledge the fallout from the court case, they have now fully eased up on all restrictions in Alberta–all restrictions and mandates are now invalid.
This major news was broadcast on the Stew Peters show August 4, 2021 and followed up at the Laura Lynn show August 5, 2021.
Patrick King on the Stew Peters Show
Patrick King on the Laura Lynn Show
Doreen Agostino at Our Greater Destiny has published a partial transcript of the Stew Peters conversation: https://ourgreaterdestiny.org/2021/08/alberta-court-victory-ends-covid/
Court documents shared with Red Voice Media/Stew Peters are also published here:
Originating Application served with Subpoena from Deena Henshaw to Patrick King with the info on “No CMOH Evidence”/July 16, 2021
Letter announcing Subpoena & Enclosing Originating Application/July 16, 2021
Law relied on by the applicant (Deena Henshaw) seeking to slither out of need to prove material evidence of virus-existence /July 16, 2021
Affidavit and Transcript from earlier May 4 court hearing/July 16, 2021
Challenge the Public Health Act in Your States, Request White Papers for the SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 Virus, Subpoena the Chief Medical Officer for the Province, Put Them on the Stand
Government Officials Have to Be Sued on Grounds of Malfeasance for Destroying the Economy with a False Pandemic–No Virus to Back it up!
In his conversation, Patrick King also delineated that the false pandemic based on lack of science now proved in the courtroom was built on the One-World-Government focus to remove human rights and freedoms and destroy national economies worldwide.
“This all comes down to this one world organization that wants power over everybody across the globe, so they are attempting to bankrupt our country under the guise of a false pandemic, and everybody is following along like sheep. The implications of this and repercussions from this are absolutely devastating. The world as you know it right now will not exist.”Patrick King/Stew Peter show, August 4, 2021
Advice from Patrick King (on the Laura Lynn show) to all those who have been handed tickets in violation of Public Health Acts in Canada and elsewhere:
“What everyone has to do if you have a ticket is file a challenge to the Public Health Act in your states, and request the white papers (for the isolation of the virus) and subpoena the CMO for that province to put them on the stand and provide you the evidence–they throw it out and you have room for grounds for malfeasance-every single person can then file lawsuits against every single person who pushed the death jabs, quarantines and destruction of the economy and our households, and friends and family, you can get them now — we are laying the foundation for this. This is our job as human beings to protect and help not hinder each other.. We have these people against the wall, we have them running scared, they are petrified of us.”
We have 1000s and 1000s of tickets coming into court now, says Patrick, and if every one followed in his footsteps governments will be stopped in their tracks and forced to stop the tyranny worldwide.
Patrick King can be reached on Instagram @real_patrick-king and on email at KingPatrick278@gmail.com.
Deena Henshaw’s Statements After Mask, Lockdown, Test, Vaccine Mandates Now Lifted in Alberta Are Still Misleading and Should Clearly Halt the Deadly mRNA Vaccines
COVID-19 in Alberta Canada Now Demoted to Mild Flu, No Restrictions on Anyone
Perusing Deena Henshaw’s statement it is clear she is not making the slightest mention of this extraordinary court case where her office was forced to concede in a courtroom NO VIRUS EXISTS, NO VIRUS HAS BEEN ISOLATED, NO VIRUS INFORMS THIS BOGUS PANDEMIC.
Suddenly, awareness of other health issues surface:
“I care deeply about the health of all Albertans. This means I have to constantly consider not just COVID-19 but all the other threats to people’s health. The majority of our public health resources have been directed at the COVID-19 response, as has been necessary. That has come at the cost of not fully working on other threats, like syphilis and opioid deaths.”
She both continues to uphold vaccine “protections” and the proved-to-not-exist COVID spread:
“As vaccine coverage has changed the nature of the province-wide risk of COVID-19, it is time, in my opinion, to shift from provincewide extraordinary measures to more targeted and local measures. This allows us to start looking at other issues while still continuing COVID-19 protective measures in areas of high risk, and responding to local outbreaks where the health system is under threat.”
Language such as the above is clearly fraudulent. “The health system” has never been “under threat” but the language of THREAT and RISK has been embraced by lying government health officials seeking to maintain FALSE NARRATIVES.
Most telling is this passage where the mildness and commonality of COVID symptoms are addressed, but where she still emphasizes vaccines as a cure for the proved-not-to-exist virus:
“We will not eliminate COVID, which means we need to learn how to live with it. Testing every person with a runny nose or sore throat is an extraordinary measure that we cannot sustain, particularly through the respiratory virus season. Legally mandating everyone to stay home for 10 days if they have any symptoms is also an extraordinary measure. It was necessary before vaccines, but it is also incredibly disruptive; it could only be justified when the risk was unchecked by vaccine protection.”
Clinging to her fraudulent advice to stay home with your cold, she also upholds the fraudulent COVID PCR Test for the proved-not-to-exist virus:
“I know the vast majority of Albertans do not want to knowingly inflict harm on others. I believe that for those who test positive for COVID-19, knowing that staying home is the way to protect others, and is the right thing to do, will be enough for them to take that action.”
The fraudulent PCR Test can hardly be recommended by anyone, let alone someone with a medical degree, for the diagnosis of a fraudulent proved-not-to-exist virus propelling a fraudulent pandemic. Yet, Dr. Henshaw does so glibly, going on to target children, unable to clearly state: DO NOT VACCINATE YOUR CHILDREN WITH EXPERIMENTAL GENETIC MODIFICATION SHOTS CARRYING NANOTECH!
“I have 2 children of my own in that age group, so it is a personal as well as a professional concern. For children, it is important to think about the much smaller risk of severe outcomes and the consequences of the public health measures we have had in place. We know these have led to problems with kids’ mental health and impacts on learning and development. We navigate risks for our children every day, and looking at how COVID-19 risks for kids compare with other risks is important to help inform the way forward. For example, for kids 0 to 9, the risk of an ICU admission for seasonal influenza in the year before COVID was roughly equal to their risk of an ICU admission for COVID. In another example, kids aged 5 to 14 had a 140 times greater risk of an emergency department visit for a sportsrelated injury in 2019 than their risk of COVID-related hospital admission since March of 2020. This doesn’t mean we should ignore the risk to kids from any of these things, but I believe it means we should consider COVID risk in context of all other risks that we face.”
The clincher, in purposeful obfuscation, while the only thing Wicked in sight is the False Pandemic run by Wicked Governments:
“COVID-19 is a wicked problem; experts don’t always agree on the exact nature of the problem, much less the best approach. But it is not the only wicked problem we are facing together.”
Note also that SURVEILLANCE is mentioned several times as she closes her statement.
“We will be relying on a robust surveillance system including wastewater surveillance, clinical testing, sentinel surveillance in primary care, and outbreak testing to monitor trends and impacts.”
Part of the entire problem here with setting up “Public Health” as guardian of “Human Health” is this top-down managerial approach of “Health Management” which is both grounded in and propelling of SURVEILLANCE, watchword and cornerstone of the One-World-Surveillance-State which seeks “Global Biosecurity” by infusing human tissue, nerves, neurons, veins with nanobiosensors, self-assembling nanorobots, nanopolice and calls this extreme invasion and enslavement “personal biosecurity.”
The focus on vaccines when thousands are dying from the vaccines is inexplicable and fraudulent, coming from a medical health officer:
“I cannot stress enough that vaccines are our most powerful tool in the fight against this virus. While the coverage we have in this province minimizes the threat of overwhelming the health care system, the virus remains a significant risk. Now is the best time to choose to be protected, both for yourself and those around you.”
How does a proved-not-to-exist virus pose a significant risk? How does a vaccine likely to kill you protect you?
The whole sad statement can be read here, in case she alters it online:
The great news of course is: Alberta has now publicly declared the lifting of all restrictions–masks, tests, lockdowns, mandates. But online and to the people, the government is still lying.
If one thing has been proved by this drill-and-hoax-pandemic worldwide, it’s how fluidly governments are lying.
