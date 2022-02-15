NEWSBREAK 140 | UK Holding the Line Journalists Rusere Shoniwa on UK’s Online Safety Bill, Vaccine Mandates and Passports, & the Need to Stand Up to Authoritarianism and Censorship

Video Report & Links | Ramola D | Feb 15, 2022

While governments in UK and USA rush to draft bills to “prevent online harm” and “stop the spread of misinformation,” a trope Jacinda Ardhern of New Zealand also deflectively fixates on–as her government last week unleashed massive and brutal police action on protesters (see pics below), and Canada’s Trudeau goes one frantic step further to invoke Emergency Act powers and threaten to freeze funds and bank accounts of truckers in clear attempts to halt protest, it is becoming obvious to many the world over that free speech and freedom of expression are hugely under attack, and what governments are really doing is protect their right to publish propaganda–the true Misinformation, issue dangerous vaccine mandates based on profitlines for Pharma and expect everyone to fall blindly in line with this.

Feb 11, 2022/WELLINGTON POLICE MOB AND STRIP PROTESTERS AS THEY DRAG THEM OUT OF THE CROWD







NAKED PROTESTER DRAGGED AND CUFFED: Why are New Zealand Police behaving like this?

Censorship and implications were discussed in Newsbreak 140 published on Jan 30, 2021–a powerful and probing conversation very relevant today. The question of combating Misinformation from government-run Media and resisting Censorship from Big Tech can be answered only by people standing up and being counted; the consequences for humanity are dire, if we don’t fight now for the right to freely express ourselves and question the propaganda narratives on which an entire future of insidious Global Digital Enslavement is being built.

Journalists Rusere Shoniwa and Roger Guttridge from Holding the Line, Journalists Against Covid Censorship discuss the UK’s new Online Safety Bill and its implications for extreme censorship of free speech online and free communications in private, over and above what is evident today.

Big Tech social media platforms will be further emboldened to crack down on all communications contrary to their agenda interests of compliance with Pharma and government health directives—far removed from real science—while censorship will invade even the newer platforms which currently offer haven to alt media such as Telegram, Odysee, Bitchute et al.

In a wide-ranging conversation examining the rise of totalitarianism in many European countries linked to the rollout of vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, we address both the implications of mass behavior control, effects on economies, and the opposing pushback from people on the ground who have taken to the street in mass protests in London, Vienna, Berlin, and many other cities worldwide.

Canberra on Feb 12, 2022

Currently, the bankers’ dream of a Great Reset and digital enslavement with invasive body-linking technologies most would have condemned as conspiracy theory just a few months ago is poised against the Great Awakening and our work as concerned humanity and journalists, both agree, is to simply keep chipping away at the dominant narratives until the truth becomes more widely known.

Essentially we are living in an age of information warfare and narrative warfare; using the guise of Science as god and podium-frontmen as the Scientist-Experts we must all worship and heed, vaccine manufacturers and their funders have pulled off a coup which bribed or controlled government-heads have willingly participated in, using faulty science in the testing, clinical-trialling, case-number establishing, and gene-based-vaccine-as-treatment aspects of this “pandemic” while using Media and Tech to silence all dissenting scientists, all data on vaccine injuries and deaths, all data on findings of toxins like Graphene Oxide in the vaccines, and all evidence—now confirmed by pathologists—of auto-immune attack invoked by the vaccines as cause of death.

Bad science is being foisted on us as The Science—while true scientific methodology is smothered out of sight by massive censorship. More and more physicians and journalists speaking out—as also other professions of note such as lawyers—are needed, to halt the tyranny.

LINKS FOR MORE:

The Holding the Line article on the Online Safety Bill is here:

War on Free Thought, Dec 24, 2021:

https://thelightpaper.co.uk/assets/pdf/Light-16-i-Final-Dec.pdf

https://holding-the-line.com/

Holding the Line website:

https://holding-the-line.com/

Rusere Shoniwa’s website, for more of his work:

https://plagueonbothhouses.com/

https://plagueonbothhouses.com/the-online-safety-bill-governments-pledge-to-protect-us-from-our-right-to-free-speech-and-thought/

Big Brother Watch website:

https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/

John-Henry Westen interview with the Austrian activist mentioned:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/alexander-tschugguel-raises-the-alarm-on-covid-tyranny-demonstrations-in-austria/

PREVIOUS PODCASTS WITH HOLDING THE LINE:

Newsbreak 137 | Roger Guttridge, Holding the Line Exposes Press Censorship of Natural COVID Cures:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IT4ZrRtQ3fZs/

Newsbreak 129 | Tony Gosling, Holding the Line | UK Journalists Question the Official Narrative: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2Ijom2hssrst/

