News Report 7 | All Vaccines Carry Poisons, COVID Vaccines Found to Carry Mega Poisons

Video report & links | Ramola D | Feb 12, 2022
Report on toxins in vaccines used in the Childhood Immunization Schedule as discussed in Dr. William Trebing’s book “Goodbye Germ Theory” and on toxins found by scientific analysis by teams of researchers around the world in the COVID vaccines, which have been found to be filled with dangerous toxins including cytotoxic and magnetotoxic graphene, allergenic lipids, and known poisons such as SM-102.
This report presents the information published in the article printed this week at my website, the first in a series titled It’s No Longer Educated to Get Vaccinated, a Series on the False Promise of Vaccines:
All Vaccines Carry Dangerous Poisons, COVID Vaccines Filled with Mega Poisons: Check the Known Toxins and Found Ingredients Both/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2022/02/07/all-vaccines-carry-dangerous-poisons-covid-vaccines-filled-with-mega-poisons-check-the-known-toxins-and-found-ingredients-both/
Please see this main listing-article for all the articles I have published on the toxins found in COVID vaccines, Toxins found in COVID vaccines, masks, and swabs:
https://everydayconcerned.net/toxins-in-covid-vaccines-masks-swabs/
And please share this page, the article, and this News Report widely–feel free to upload the video (mirror) to your video channels, since it is so important to share the facts about what is in these vaccines, so those who are blindly pro-vaccine thinking it is the educated thing to do learn more, wake up, and act immediately to protect their children and themselves by saying NO to poisons. The US childhood “Immunization Schedule” which pumps 74 poison-loaded vaccines into children’s bodies by the age of six needs to be yanked out of existence.
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
News Report 7 at Bitchute:
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&ag=Ramola%20D
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
ramolad@everydayconcerned.net