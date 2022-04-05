BREAKING | Australian and New Zealand Scientists Confirm Toxic Nanotechnology, Graphene in COVID-19 Vaccines and Vaccinated Blood | Medical Tyranny in OZ, NZ Clarified as Forced Genocide, Politicians Responsible & Must Be Questioned, Vaccines Halted

Report and Links | Ramola D | April 5, 2022
Major breaking news from Australia as Australian journalist Maria Zee shares video and graphics of nanotechnology and graphene oxide in form of jagged bits, ribbons, and flourescing elements in presence of mobile phones as well as self-assembling elements, in a video posted recently online (linked below) showing electron microscopy conducted by Australian scientists. (Her video at Rumble was published on April 3, 2022.)
The Australian scientists responsible for examining the contents of the Pfizer vial and providing the images and videos she presents, she reports, are currently staying anonymous but have additional images and video to report, after examination of other vaccine vials.
The images are very similar to that reported since June 2021 by a number of scientists from Spain, Chile, Argentina, Germany, USA, UK, and New Zealand, and are confirmed by Raman spectroscopy to be graphene oxide, a highly toxic nano form of graphite, which–from extant scientific literature in the public domain–has found extensive use in nanobioelectronics over the past 20 years despite its toxicity–and apparently has been rolled out covertly in these vaccines funded by DARPA and the Gates Foundation–thanks to very dark military, globalist, and transhumanist intent in making human bodies remotely-accessible by wireless radiation (under cover of benefit for tele-medicine) for remote bio-sensing, remote modification, and remote control, as suggested early here:
Red Alert! Graphene Oxide Found in Pfizer/AstraZeneca Vaccines–Used in Biosensors and Neural Interfaces–Could Be the Secret Link to Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno (NBIC) Human-Machine Convergence for AI Singularity & Full Spectrum Brain/Bio Control Intended by Anti-Human Transhumanists, Globalists, Governments
Damning Evidence of Self-Assembling Wireless Nanosensor Networks using Graphene Quantum Dots, Nanorouters, Nanoantennas Found by Dr. Pablo Campra in 4 COVID Vaccines Revealed by Researcher Mik Anderson/Corona2Inspect
Reporting that the World Council for Health headed by Dr. Tess Lawrie has published a report on the toxicity of graphene, as also a group of UK doctors she heads as reported here earlier, Maria raises the question of “health authorities” around the world still ignoring this scientific evidence, needing to conduct their own studies, and for politicians and regulators who approved this vaccine to be questioned.
The state of medical tyranny being maintained in Australia and New Zealand, she notes, seems to be prelude to forced genocide, as the dangerous toxification of people’s blood is revealed to lead to overactive immune systems, now being seen as VAIDs–Vaccine Induced AIDS worldwide.
The Vaccines MUST be Halted Immediately
As often underscored here at ECC, the vaccines’ toxicity at this point is undeniable–and every scientist, physician, parent, and concerned citizen on the planet needs to be making a very loud noise about needing to immediately halt these noxious injections found by microscopy and spectroscopy to be filled with nanocircuitry, graphene and ferromagnetic elements, as well as parasites of various kinds.
Images and Video from Australian Scientists
The following images are screenshots taken from her video presentation; the last two show graphene nanocircuitry elements from videos flourescing on proximity to mobile phones–a state of energized activation, the scientists report, which continues for days–and moving in self-assembly formations. The video presentation is linked below all images.
VIDEO PRESENTATION BY MARIA ZEE: EXCLUSIVE: Australian Whistleblower Scientists Provide Evidence of Nanotech & Graphene Oxide/FROM RUMBLE/Maria Zee
Urgent Call to Halt Vaccines and Especially Stop Rollout in British Schools and for Children Worldwide
In their article reporting this news, Not on the Beeb reposts Dr. T’s urgent call to people worldwide from July 2021 to heed the information being revealed about what is in the vaccines and the nature of the magnetism being displayed by vaccinated people, launch an investigation, document all side-effects, and end the harms being enacted now by the vaccines worldwide.
AUSTRALIAN WHISTLEBLOWER SCIENTISTS PROVIDE EVIDENCE OF NANOTECH & GRAPHENE OXIDE/Not on the Beeb/April 4, 2022
Not on the Beeb also posts links there to an ongoing petition for health professionals to send to the British Police to “request the British police seize samples of the vaccine and instigate an urgent public scientific review, regarding the safety, legitimacy and ethical implications of the ingredients and the biotechnology that are causing widespread serious adverse reactions post-COVID-19 vaccination.”
New Zealand Microbiologist and Nanotechnologist Reports Nanographene and Nanotechnology in the Pfizer Vaccine
Earlier, in a video posted March 22, 2022, Dr. Sam Bailey and Dr. Mark Bailey introduced Dr. Robin Wakeling, a New Zealand microbiologist with a background and expertise in nano-emulsion delivery technology, who presented his findings in phase contrast microscopy of nanoparticles, lipids, graphene, and self-assembling elements found in the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine.
Very similar to findings from scientists worldwide named above, his images also show jagged bits of nano circuitry, lipid colloidal structures, self-assembling strings of beads and loops. Self-assembly occurred with heat, light and time he reports, showing plate-like structures, wires, and loops and complex shapes developing over time. Dr. Wakeling also experimented with a magnet over the plate and reports self-assembly and movement of the nanographene into seeming circuitry structures.
Dr. Sam Bailey reports that four teams of New Zealand researchers are now working to explore the contents of the vaccine vials.
Images and Video from New Zealand Scientists
The images below are from Dr. Robin Wakeling’s presentation of his findings; the last few images show self-assembly into loops, wires, strings under influence of time, and some under magnetism. The video presentation, which also shows comparisons with other doctors’ previously-published findings including from Dr. Campra and Life of the Blood, is linked below. Dr. Wakeling plans to study the contents further under influence of EMF.
Please share this information widely, and especially with all health professionals and government employees you know, so all can be informed about the absolute proof of self-assembling nano-circuitry colloidal and graphene elements in the vaccines, causing the kinds of pathologies of stringy blood, clotted blood, swarms of leukocytes, and sudden death or serious injury, as previously reported here and worldwide.
