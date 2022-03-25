Train-Wreck of COVID Vaccine Insanely Jolts On: Sudden Deaths as Children Die, Babies Die, Adults Die, Athletes Die, While Govts & Pharma Sign New Deals

Compilation Report with Links | Ramola D | March 25, 2022
Recent reports of the CDC removing its faulty figures on child-deaths due to COVID-19 and release of Pfizer document data showing they weren’t stopped by 1223 deaths by February 2021 in their clinical trials nor by data of major organ damage found in their early rat studies, nor the spate of sudden deaths being reported–including in children–has not halted the COVID-vaccine train-wreck as it jolts on into absolute insanity worldwide.
Several sites have been reporting on these deaths, and links to their work are below.
It must be reiterated that all figures reported by the CDC on deaths supposedly due to COVID-19–a confabulated disease with a cluster of disease symptoms–remarkably similar to radiation sickness–attributed to a mythical virus not-proved-to-exist in purified isolate, as even Public Health institutions concede–177 government and institution responses now–are questionable.
False-positives, faulty PCR tests, faulty methodologies of counting deaths due to other causes, etc., subjects previously covered here and elsewhere online, have established that the entire COVID-19 debacle is a pumped-up hoax, which has served to inflame government tyranny and fill Pharma pockets. In collusion of course with corporate media and tech platforms which have pushed through deadly lies worldwide, to instil panic and force toxin-loaded gene-modification injections on billions.
Instead of halting the train-wreck, governments are continuing the carnage, while escalating online media censorship and still seeking to cast information as “misinformation” and fact as false.
In this landscape of lunacy, parents worldwide need to wake up and take action to protect their children and themselves: get informed on the extreme dangers of this vaccine, recognize what is happening, and learn the great power and importance of saying NO. Public Health departments need to be set right–and only informed, aware parents and adults can make this happen.
Deaths of Children as Moderna Continues Maiming the Masses
Moderna Seeks Approval from FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) to Start Injecting Children Under 6 with mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines/Vaccine Impact News
(Screenshots below from this article)
Stories in this article are heartbreaking but obviously not knowing is worse than knowing since your own child could suffer from your lack of knowledge, as these parents have learned. Brian Shilhavy reports the VAERS data by March 11 showing over 44,000 adverse reaction reports, 95 deaths, 550 life threatening injuries in children below 18. OpenVaers.com can be used for easier queries.
Spikevax to hit Pediatricians Offices and Clinics Soon: Parents with Babies Need to Get Informed
The vaccine for children from Moderna is called SpikeVax: this is for babies 6 months on up to 6 years, and is the most insidious at this point because co-opted and corrupt pediatricians will simply roll this into the “Immunization Schedule” and present this to young parents as if it is absolutely needed for the health of their babies–when it is literally killing children now.
Parents needing further information on why they should indeed refuse this injection for their babies may need to examine this article:
They’re Playing Russian Roulette with Child COVID Vaccines: 12 Primary Reasons NOT to Inject Your Child
News Report 3 | They’re Playing Russian Roulette with Child COVID Vaccines | 12 Primary Reasons Not to Inject Your Child
Also see:
Just 6% of Covid-19 Vaccine Batches Have Caused Every Single Adverse Reaction in Children Resulting in Permanent Disability or Death/Adverse Reaction Report, Feb 22, 2022
Pharma isn’t Halting the Death-Dealing Vaccines, Governments are Marching Forward to Make New Deals
Moderna seeks FDA nod for COVID vaccine in children under 6, starts delayed filing for older kids/Fierce Pharma
Australia and Moderna Strike Deal to Produce Up to 100 Million mRNA Vaccines Every Year; Triple Jab Combination Announced Including COVID, Influenza, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Not merely is Moderna expanding its COVID-vaccine rollout, it is moving into the “respiratory vaccine” market now–a new one, invented for billionaires used to killing children with drugs and vaccines and ignoring it all, being given liability by governments to trade their poisons in the public marketplace. Worse, these will be mRNA vaccines, designed to modify the human genome.
The very stark message here of money-madness while mutating humans on misinformation of vaccines being health treatments cannot and should not be ignored by anyone.
PM Scott Morrison appears to wish to depopulate Australia while personally profiting from bringing death-dealing Moderna further into the territory.
““What this arrangement with Moderna does, a multibillion-dollar investment, that provides for the future resilience of this country when it comes to not just pandemics but many other areas in which we have to deliver vaccines,” Mr Morrison said.
“mRNA, before the pandemic began, was largely looked on as almost science fiction, and now it’s a science reality and it’s a science reality here in manufacturing in Australia.
“There are few countries in the world that have been able to get to this point through the course of the pandemic, and certainly none in the Southern Hemisphere.”–https://adversereactionreport.com/breaking-news/australia-and-moderna-strike-deal-to-produce-up-to-100-million-mrna-vaccines-every-year-triple-jab-combination-announced-including-covid-influenza-and-respiratory-syncytial-virus/
Worldwide focus on “Pandemic Preparedness” however is what it’s all about, for these corporate frontmen, working with WHO, the White House, the CDC–as Pamela Popper reported recently–and the WEF Transhumanist set–and indeed, it’s the Transhumanist-Cyborg agenda ultimately, because through mRNA and other vaccines–and a whole bunch of other nefarious technologies including Stealth Neuromod–do they seek to transform humanity into degraded and docile Humans 2.0.
News Report 6 | Millions in Tests While DARPA/White House Plans Point to Endless Pandemics and A Clear Hybridizing Humans Agenda
Babies are Dying in the Womb When Pregnant Women–Encouraged by CDC–Take the COVID Vaccines
Over 3000 fetal deaths have been recorded in CDC VAERS data now–an underreporting mechanism–while Facebook and Politifact deny this information as true, reports Brian Shilhavy.
The Thousands of Fetal Deaths Recorded After COVID-19 Vaccines that Nobody Wants to Report and that Facebook is Trying Hard to Censor
As of March 11, 2022, there have been over 4000 reported miscarriages and 127 stillbirths reported in mothers who took the vaccine. Over 9000 women suffered vaginal and uterine hemorrhages.
Image: https://openvaers.com/covid-data/reproductive-health
Sudden Deaths in Adults and Athletes Escalate: 500 Athletes Have Dropped Dead Post COVID-Vaccine, Over 700 Suffered Cardiac Arrest
The website Adverse Reaction Report offers updated data on sudden deaths and athlete death and injury as well as all things vaccine-related, and is a good source for the latest data. Several articles there highlight sudden deaths being reported around the world, as well as new data from insurance companies, military databases, and other studies showing the VAERS/EudraVigilance/Yellow Card databases are under-reporting data and that in fact millions have died after the vaccine in the USA and world.
This is a compendious article which also addresses the skepticism from “Good Sciencing” and mainstream media who question the figures while of course not reporting that athletes are dropping like flies after taking two, three or even one dose of the clot-and-heart-attack-producing COVID vaccines.
Media is Being Paid By Pharma Billionaires to Suppress Data on Deaths and Injury from the COVID Vaccines
Media, they remind us, is bought and sold by billionaires; Gates Foundation recently gave $24 million to NPR, while Mint Press News reveals a handout of $319 million to various media outlets including CNN, NBC, PBS, The Guardian, BBC, Le Monde, Der Spiegel.
In fact, just a cursory glance at the Mint Press News article establishes that virtually every media outlet of note — meaning most loud-voiced in the media sphere particularly on how “safe and effective” the vaccines are — is a Gates Foundation recipient.
Worse, it appears Gates is raising journalists like sheep; perhaps these unfortunate interns in training who then go on to people the Gates-funded media outlets pumping out propaganda to support eugenics, transhumanism, depopulation, genetic mutation, and the general degrading of life, environment, and humanity which Bill Gates and his billionaire friends have brought to the world (Just watch Janet Ossebard’s Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal series) should be more accurately called Gatesalists: This might explain why we are seeing such a sad rot and blackholing in journalism today.
In the dearth of factual and scientific information on large-reach Gates-funded media, it becomes personal responsibility to get informed on what exactly vaccines are, what the mRNA vaccines are doing, and what these COVID vaccines contain, to be producing the thousands of deaths they are indeed causing.
New information continues to be published on the toxic nanographene and on seriously-sickening findings of parasites in the vaccines, please stay informed and share all information widely on social media: at this point, it’s become a matter of personal integrity and care for humanity to save as many children and adults as we can possibly save.
