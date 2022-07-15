Unending Lies & Disinfo from Media, CDC, FDA, WHO Cause Death-Spike Post Vaccine: Dr. Russell Blaylock’s COVID Update: What is the Truth?

Repost with Note | Ramola D | July 15, 2022
A tour-de-force analysis of a bevy of factors leading to the incredible spike in deaths now occurring worldwide post the rollout of the mRNA injections loosely called vaccines–which literally cause the body’s cells to manufacture an antigen (the famous “spike protein”) the (until-then-healthy) body is then called on to spend its lifetime fighting (as it deteriorates or drops dead)–Dr. Russell Blaylock’s April 2022 paper, COVID Update: What is the Truth (posted below) examines the role of media, the US & world health-bureaucracy (CDC, FDA, WHO), hospital management maestros, and misguided edicts such as forbidding early treatment, forbidding autopsies, imposing masks, lockdowns, respirators, and the FDA dismissal of animal testing (for humans used as guinea-pigs) in creating the now-spiking phenomenon of sudden deaths, death-by-clot, and death-by-hot-lot post-vaccine the world is seeing.
Babies, Toddlers, Children Dying Now In Addition to Athletes, Young Adults, Healthy Seniors
75,322 Dead 5,938,318 Injured Recorded in Europe and USA Following COVID Vaccines – Babies and Toddlers Hallucinating and Having Seizures After Shots/Vaccine Impact News
NIH, FDA & CDC Employees Quitting In Droves Over Infant Covid Vaccines/Vaccine Impact News
Funeral Home Whistleblower: Hospitals Are Covering Up Baby Vaccine Deaths By Cremating Babies Themselves/Vaccine Impact News, July 15, 2022
COVID Update: What is the Truth?
Dawn Richardson at Children’s Health Defense has interviewed Dr. Blaylock, a neurosurgeon who has long studied, spoken out and written on the harms of vaccines, water flouridation and other neurotoxins hampering child brain development, on this paper, which offers a compact summary CHD suggests people inside the US system could use to inform their legislators:
Not sparing any punches, Dr. Blaylock opens with a zinger, indicting media and bureaucrat agencies whom he later reveals to be deep in deviltry with the vaccine-running Pharma industry:
“The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most manipulated infectious disease events in history, characterized by official lies in an unending stream lead by government bureaucracies, medical associations, medical boards, the media, and international agencies.[3,6,57] We have witnessed a long list of unprecedented intrusions into medical practice, including attacks on medical experts, destruction of medical careers among doctors refusing to participate in killing their patients and a massive regimentation of health care, led by non-qualified individuals with enormous wealth, power and influence.
For the first time in American history a president, governors, mayors, hospital administrators and federal bureaucrats are determining medical treatments based not on accurate scientifically based or even experience based information, but rather to force the acceptance of special forms of care and “prevention”—including remdesivir, use of respirators and ultimately a series of essentially untested messenger RNA vaccines. For the first time in history medical treatment, protocols are not being formulated based on the experience of the physicians treating the largest number of patients successfully, but rather individuals and bureaucracies that have never treated a single patient—including Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, EcoHealth Alliance, the CDC, WHO, state public health officers and hospital administrators.[23,38]”—COVID Update: What is the Truth?
Media Blackout and Censorship Disappears Vital Voices in Science
While the (noxious) storyline in mainstream media continues to be that flown by Pharma–that the COVID vaccines are “safe and effective,” and COVID is a deadly disease to be prevented by untested gene-treatment injections–the fact is, real scientists with experience and insight have been buried by Pharma-bought media:
“The media (TV, newspapers, magazines, etc), medical societies, state medical boards and the owners of social media have appointed themselves to be the sole source of information concerning this so-called “pandemic”. Websites have been removed, highly credentialed and experienced clinical doctors and scientific experts in the field of infectious diseases have been demonized, careers have been destroyed and all dissenting information has been labeled “misinformation” and “dangerous lies”, even when sourced from top experts in the fields of virology, infectious diseases, pulmonary critical care, and epidemiology. These blackouts of truth occur even when this information is backed by extensive scientific citations from some of the most qualified medical specialists in the world.[23]”—COVID Update: What is the Truth?
Casualties of this media blackout policy have included the experienced Drs. Peter McCullough, Robert Mallone, and scientist Dr. Michael Yaedon. Dr. Meryl Nass was ordered to get a psychiatric evaluation for prescribing Ivermectin and lost her Maine license to practice medicine.
That media is beholden to promiscuously wealthy Pharma companies who exercise no ethics whatsoever in their rollout of drugs and vaccines which harm more than heal is a fact no-one should forget, and indeed a fact millions of us worldwide are waking up to today:
“Television media receives the majority of its advertising budget from the international pharmaceutical companies—this creates an irresistible influence to report all concocted studies supporting their vaccines and other so-called treatments.[14] In 2020 alone the pharmaceutical industries spent 6.56 billion dollars on such advertising.[13,14] Pharma TV advertising amounted to 4.58 billion, an incredible 75% of their budget. That buys a lot of influence and control over the media. World famous experts within all fields of infectious diseases are excluded from media exposure and from social media should they in any way deviate against the concocted lies and distortions by the makers of these vaccines. In addition, these pharmaceutical companies spend tens of millions on social media advertising, with Pfizer leading the pack with $55 million in 2020.[14]”
—-COVID Update: What is the Truth?
How Many People in the World Know That All Vaccines Carry Poisons, and That Mega Toxins Have Been Found in the COVID Vaccines?
That all vaccines carry poisons, and the COVID vaccines have now been found to be filled with mega toxins is a subject disappeared by media continually, but which many scientists, researchers, authors have been unafraid to highlight, as this news report published especially for parents of young children who may have no idea vaccines carry poisons reveals:
This report highlighting the work of numerous scientists and researchers who have discovered graphene and other toxins in the vaccines (not covered though by Dr. Blaylock in his paper under discussion here) continues to inform the world:
Entrenched Scientific Publication Fraud: Retractions of Papers Questioning Vaccines, Ghostwritten Infographics for Pharma Products
Dr. Blaylock highlights an aspect of pervasive scientific publication fraud few know about, the removal post-publication of papers questioning vaccines as “safe and effective” or highlighting natural treatments for diseases.
There is another phenomenon rampant in the world of scientific publication apparently which sounds even more shocking, that of having public relations writers whip up drug and vaccine propaganda for Pharma companies featuring fake studies and essentially running fraudulent advertising for drugs posing as scientific papers: “so-called ghostwritten articles” which then get plum placement in top medical and science journals like JAMA and The New England Journal of Medicine.
“We are now witnessing a growing number of excellent scientific papers, written by top experts in the field, being retracted from major medical and scientific journals weeks, months and even years after publication. A careful review indicates that in far too many instances the authors dared question accepted dogma by the controllers of scientific publications—especially concerning the safety, alternative treatments or efficacy of vaccines.[12,63] These journals rely on extensive adverting by pharmaceutical companies for their revenue. Several instances have occurred where powerful pharmaceutical companies exerted their influence on owners of these journals to remove articles that in any way question these companies’ products.[13,34,35]
Worse still is the actual designing of medical articles for promoting drugs and pharmaceutical products that involve fake studies, so-called ghostwritten articles.[49,64] Richard Horton is quoted by the Guardian as saying “journals have devolved into information laundering operations for the pharmaceutical industry.”[13,63] Proven fraudulent “ghostwritten” articles sponsored by pharmaceutical giants have appeared regularly in top clinical journals, such as JAMA, and New England Journal of Medicine—never to be removed despite proven scientific abuse and manipulation of data.[49,63]”—-COVID Update: What is the Truth?
Hospital Bureaucrats, Not Doctors, Ran the Treatment Machine, Costing Lives
Managers and corporations behind them ran the treatment machine, Dr. Blaylock reveals, telling doctors what to do, when doctors hold the degrees and the training and they do not. This is a subject Dr. Blaylock has previously addressed, but one critically foregrounded during the so-called “pandemic”:
While these attacks on free speech are terrifying enough, even worse is the virtually universal control hospital administrators have exercised over the details of medical care in hospitals. These hirelings are now instructing doctors which treatment protocols they will adhere to and which treatments they will not use, no matter how harmful the “approved” treatments are or how beneficial the “unapproved” treatments are.[33,57]
Never in the history of American medicine have hospital administrators dictated to its physicians how they will practice medicine and what medications they can use. The CDC has no authority to dictate to hospitals or doctors concerning medical treatments. Yet, most physicians complied without the slightest resistance.
—COVID Update: What is the Truth?
Masks Are Causing Grave Harm to Children Especially, Inhibiting Neurodevelopment and Causing Disease
Poignantly, Dr. Blaylock’s words as a neurosurgeon examining how the masks actually affect people and in particular children cannot be dismissed. School mask wearing has been shown to be hugely detrimental: in four hours of wearing a mask, he reveals, children suffer from low oxygen levels to the brain and high carbon dioxide retention, leading to retardation of brain development. Parents need to know these facts so they can act to protect their children–and pulling them out of schools requiring masks may be a first step.
“Within a few minutes of putting on the mask, a number of pathogenic bacteria can be cultured from the masks, putting the immune suppressed person at a high risk of bacterial pneumonia and children at a higher risk of meningitis.[16] A study by researchers at the University of Florida cultured over 11 pathogenic bacteria from the inside of the mask worn by children in schools.[40]
It was also known that children were at essentially no risk of either getting sick from the virus or transmitting it.
In addition, it was also known that wearing a mask for over 4 hours (as occurs in all schools) results in significant hypoxia (low blood oxygen levels) and hypercapnia (high CO2 levels), which have a number of deleterious effects on health, including impairing the development of the child’s brain.[4,72,52]
We have known that brain development continues long after the grade school years. A recent study found that children born during the “pandemic” have significantly lower IQs—yet school boards, school principals and other educational bureaucrats are obviously unconcerned.[18]”—COVID Update: What is the Truth?
Fact-Checkers–Pharma-Funded–Have In Fact Pushed False Narratives and Failed to Check Facts
In conjunction with media blackouts of the truth, Dr. Blaylock notes that the fact-checkers who cite sources who range from the corrupt CDC, WHO, Fauci or simply rely on their own opinions have frequently named facts “myths” as the CDC does too, still, on its website. What the fact-checkers are doing of course is promoting false-narratives while suppressing facts by invertedly labeling them “misinformation” and “disinformation.”
Deaths by Vaccine, Deaths by Despair, Deaths by Starvation, Millions Crippled, Disabled All Due to Draconian Actions by Governments
Dr. Blaylock reminds us millions have been injured, killed because of wrongful and tyrannical measures taken by governments.
“Millions have been deliberately killed and crippled, not only by this engineered virus, but by the vaccine itself and by the draconian measures used by these governments to “control the pandemic spread”. We must not ignore the “deaths by despair” caused by these draconian measures, which can exceed hundreds of thousands. Millions have starved in third world countries as a result. In the United States alone, of the 800,000 who died, claimed by the medical bureaucracies, well over 600,000 of these deaths were the result of the purposeful neglect of early treatment, blocking the use of highly effective and safe repurposed drugs, such as hydroxy-chloroquine and Ivermectin, and the forced use of deadly treatments such as remdesivir and use of ventilators. This does not count the deaths of despair and neglected medical care caused by the lockdown and hospital measures forced on healthcare systems.”
—COVID Update: What is the Truth?
There is much more of note in this well-referenced article, which deserves wide reading and dissemination worldwide, especially to Public Health officials in every government.
Dr. Russell Blaylock’s earlier paper on this subject is featured here:
Dr. Russell Blaylock, Neurosurgeon: COVID-19 Pandemic: What is the Truth? | Vaccine’s Spike Protein Causes Neurodamage
Please share this information widely, especially with those who can take action at administrative levels to halt the vaccines in your country.