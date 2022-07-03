Riveting & Powerful: Texas Senate Health and Human Services Committee Apprised by Dr. Peter McCullough of Dangerous Numbers of COVID-Vaccine Deaths, Injuries & of World Council for Health’s Appeal for Global Recall of all COVID-Vaccines

Report & Links | Ramola D | July 3, 2022
Dr. Peter McCullough, well-known internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist, referenced eight hours of testimony prior to his recent bombshell comments to the Texas Senate Health and Human Services Committee on June 27, 2022 where he informed the committee of duty to treat not followed early in the COVID so-called pandemic (this writer, post extensive coverage, and like millions of other journalists, is no longer convinced there ever was or is a pandemic) where early treatment with proven medicines was abandoned, as well as of dangerously high numbers of deaths and injuries from the COVID-vaccine now recorded in all vaccine injury databases as also evident from the Pfizer clinical trial FOIA-released data, which has led to an urgent appeal by the World Council of Health (June 11, 2022) for a global recall, with all COVID injections pulled off the market.
“The outcome of hospitalization and death is a consequence of not receiving early treatment….in every case I see they’re in hospital because they received zero early treatment.”
Proper trials and studies not run on these COVID vaccines
Recommending that the Committee pay attention to all signs and signals including that drug treatments such as Remdesivir are harmful, Dr. McCullough also points out no standard five-year trials, carcinogenicity and other studies were run on the experimental gene-therapy “investigational products” which were even mandated by the Texas committee at one point.
Astronomical Figures on Deaths from the Vaccines Not Being Heeded by NIH, CDC, FDA, WHO, US Congress
By January 22, 2021, he points out more people had died from the COVID vaccine than from any other vaccine for the last thirty years. Pfizer clinical trial data showed 1223 people had died in the trials–within 90 days of release of the vaccine. “Nobody did anything about it–and the freight train continued.”
Train-Wreck of COVID Vaccine Insanely Jolts On: Sudden Deaths as Children Die, Babies Die, Adults Die, Athletes Die, While Govts & Pharma Sign New Deals
Vaccine Deaths are a Signal for Global Recall of Vaccines
“50% of the deaths occur within 48 hours, 80% within one week,” he notes. One thousand papers have been published on vaccine injuries, he reports, saying it is now well-known that “the vaccine causes blood clots, heart damage, neurologic damage, immunological and hematological system damage.”
Also addressing the oft-raised non sequitur from the pharma-supporting talking heads who represent the CDC, NIH, and others and deny connections between the COVID vaccines and subsequent death of the vaccinated, Dr. McCullough says that as a trained and practicing epidemiologist he can say that “the vaccines qualify by the Bradford Hill criteria–epidemiological criteria–which show that these vaccines are causing the deaths.”
The World Council for Health has called for a global recall of all vaccines, he notes, with 40,000 deaths now recorded in the US, MHRA, UK safety databases. Normally vaccines are pulled with 50 deaths–“not 40,000.”
“When a world body has called for a global recall, this Committee should be having emergency meetings,” he admonished. “What are we going to do? A world body has called for the vaccines to be pulled off the market–they’re still giving it. You just heard from a pharmacy director ahead of me, they’re still giving them out…there should be a Committee meeting, you can tell there is something going wrong here.”
Questioned on whether Congress had taken action on the World Council for Health’s call for a global recall of the vaccines, Dr. McCullough responded: “To my knowledge no US body has reacted to this worldwide call at all. It’s obviously a failure at the state level and at the national level. It’s an oblivion,” he repeated, “it’s an oblivion.”
Physician Censorship and Reprisal: “Boards of Medicine Don’t Have a Monopoly on the Truth”
Finally he addressed physician censorship and reprisal, “It’s open season for censorship and reprisal–not just for physicians but on nurses, family members and others,” he says. “And the censorship is because there’s a global effort to mass vaccinate the population every six months — and anything that deters from that is going to be censored…We have widespread censorship in the medical literature now, in the social media, and even in oral presentations.”
Five statements he made earlier to the Texas Senate on May 10, 2021, he reports became the subject of censorship and reprisal from the Texas Board of Internal Medicine: “Every single statement I made is cited. The American Board of Internal Medicine, the Texas Board, they don’t have a monopoly on the truth. No-one holds medical truth. There are always two points of view on everything, or more.”
Reporting that Senator Ron Johnson had called the American Board of Internal Medicine, the Texas Board and others for a round-table discussion to which they have not responded but instead doubled down to reject, Dr. McCullough reports that they are now it seems aligning with the American Board of Medicine to further retaliate against licensed physicians who are seeking to share their focus on patient care, research and scholarship for the betterment of patients, whose health is now in mortal danger from the COVID vaccines.
Censorship on Vaccine Injury and Deaths Needs to Stop
Dr. McCullough alluded to the dearth of public conversation stopped by censorship on the piling vaccine injuries and deaths, stating, “We must have a conversation now on the risks and benefits. The most important thing this Committee can do is have a working group to address Censorship and Reprisal at the professional level–doctors, nurses, patients, who under the watch of DHHS are incurring their Constitutional rights being stripped away, from free speech, what is actually going on in this state to impair medical progress–Remember, medical progress will not happen unless there is a round table discussion on something.”
All Americans Deserve Shared Decision-Making and Access to Proven Early Treatment Drugs
Referring also to the recent widespread practice of banning Ivermectin and Hydrochloroquine from hospitals, on both of which hundreds of papers have been written and which have been used by other governments safely as first-line therapy, Dr. McCullough reminds the Texas Senate Committee of the medical ethics of “shared decision-making” and says, “Any American, any Texan has the right to receive these medications when they engage in consultation with their doctor–and under no circumstances should any doctor refuse the patient shared decision-making and their own personal autonomy. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, and from a clinical perspective, it’s illegal–and don’t let it happen on your watch.”
Vaccine Recall, Vaccine Halts, Vaccine Rejection
In a topsy-turvy world where reports of thousands of vaccine deaths are not leading to immediate vaccine recall, and which continue, now including the likely-to-mount deaths of children, which the FDA has rubberstamped with its permissive EUA of an unproven investigational gene-treatment for babies and toddlers, Dr. McCullough’s public comments come as a welcome pointer to sanity and facts and, it’s to be hoped, an augur of imminent change.
Failing “official” recall of these death-dealing non-vaccines, it’s up to parents and responsible professionals worldwide to change this situation and halt the carnage–which some physicians have been calling for since January 2021, shortly after the first deaths post-vaccine began to be recorded.
Explosive News–Irrefutable Scientific Evidence All COVID Vaccines are Causing Massive Death: Top Immunologist & Top Pathologist, Dr. Bhakdi & Dr. Burkhardt Reveal Killer Lymphocytes Have Caused Auto-Immune Death in All Dead-Vaccinated Studied & Call for IMMEDIATE VACCINE HALT Worldwide
Dr. Michael Yeadon, Former Pfizer VP Sounds an Impassioned Alarm Call to the World, Warns of Mass Depopulation and Extreme Totalitarianism if mRNA Vaccines, Vaccine Passports, Top-Up Vaccines, Digital IDs & a One-World Database Are Not Stopped
CODE RED: Dr. Carrie Madej: “Moratorium Needed on All Pfizer/Moderna mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines” Now Seen To Produce Deadly Side-Effects Including Death–Experimental, High-Risk, Sterilizing, Dangerous!
Dr. Mohammad Iqbal Adil: NHS Surgeon Fired for Revealing COVID-19 Is Not A Real Disease & Mere Cover for a Transhumanizing, Sterilizing GMO Vaccine
David John Sorensen & Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, MD | The Vaccine Death Report: Evidence of Millions of Deaths and Serious Adverse Events Resulting from the Experimental COVID-19 Injections
Please share widely! Physician censorship on Pharma-run corporate media needs to be overturned.