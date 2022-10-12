Public Awakening to Nefarious World Agenda: European Members of Parliament Expose Pfizer’s Lies on Vaccines Stopping Transmission, Fake Vaccines Used for Show By Politicians, French PM Macron Included; Canadian Dr. Hodgkinson Reveals 20 Million Dead from Vaccine, 2 Billion Injured

Video posts and links | Ramola D | October 12, 2022
Cristian Terhes, Member of Parliament from Romania — who has been outspoken on corruption in the EU and European Commission as reported at their conference in Strasbourg earlier here where a group of ethical MEPs in Europe exposed Ursula von der Leyen’s corruption in striking backroom deals with Pfizer even as the gigantic scientific fraud of COVID was being exposed worldwide — has once again spoken with a group of MEPs on the subject of Albert Bourla from Pfizer failing to be present at the COVID Committee hearing yesterday at the European Parliament.
A Pfizer director instead showed up as a spokesperson and made the bombshell announcement — under questioning — that Pfizer knew perfectly well its vaccine had not been tested and so could not verify the vaccine stopped transmission–on which lie the entire vaccine roll-out had been predicated, as Dutch Member of Parliament Rob Roos published in a video which has gone viral on social media.
Rob Roos, Dutch Member of Parliament questions and exposes the Pfizer representative Janice Small:
The entire committee meeting/European Parliament is here–the marketing-speak from Pfizer would require a separate article to dissect in all its flatulence:
Rob Roos has since appeared on Fox News, as reported here:
In Canada, Dr. Roger Hodgkinson has exposed that new analyses of vaccine injury and death data shows 20 million dead, 2 billion injured–“unimaginable carnage”:
Full interview with Laura Lynn here:
Former French MP Jean Lassalle Suffers Massive Heart Damage and 4 Heart Surgeries in 9 Months, Exposes Macron and Other Politicians as Having Faked the Vaccine
Jean Lassalle, former French member of Parliament reveals he almost died after he took the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine and actually reported it during his election campaign but was silenced. He states he did not know Emmanuel Macron was not vaccinated, nor other members of French government. People like Macron, Boris Johnson, Vladimir Putin, he says rolled up their “blond arms for the camera”, pretending to get vaccinated with the actual COVID jab while in actuality it was all just show. He on the other hand wanted to publicly demonstrate whether the effects of the vaccine were good or bad and indeed reported publicly that the effects were dire, to no avail. The effects on him were extremely serious, he says, he almost died, and had to have four heart surgeries within nine months.
Liars in Media, the CDC, the White House Are Now Being Seen to Be the Incredible Liars on Camera They Have Been From the Start As They Pushed the Deadly COVID Vaccine
This brilliant compilation of the figureheads in media and de facto govt-corporation politics swearing deceitfully to the efficacy of the vaccine in stopping transmission of the never-proven-to-exist SARS-COV-2-virus back in 2020 and 2021 — and thereby deceiving not just millions but billions of people worldwide, many of whom have lost their lives, their children, and their health permanently to this experimental gene-therapy, loaded-with-graphene, loaded-with-parasites injection — has been going viral on social media too, and is most salutary to watch, at this moment in time:
Greater Cause of Disease Not Germs But Terrain: COVID’s Always Been A Lie
The lies of politicians and crooked billionaires and their paid figureheads in media also draw attention to the harms of Germ Theory which has posited “viruses” as being responsible for disease while no virus has ever been isolated, and while the Terrain of the human body determines health or disease, according to many scientists, researchers, physicians, and holistic health practitioners, including several featured at Ramola D Reports, as this vital interview as well:
The Hidden Science: Greater Cause of Disease Not Germs but Terrain | Of Pleomorphism and Microzymas–Educative Panel on Terrain with Dr. Robert Young and Dr. Andy Kaufman
People Have Woken Worldwide But Governments Continue the Carnage
That the vaccines are causing extreme carnage and must be stopped is something millions have woken to worldwide — yet other media-mindwashed-millions continue to be deceived as governments, media, police, and Pharma continue to push the deadly jabs.
Raising public awareness therefore is a matter of conscience, and one in which everyone can take right action–please spread the word. The very deranged “Pharaohs” at the head of the power pyramid in the world are harming people everyday as they plunge ahead with their global enslavement plans; it’s going to be every one of us taking peaceful action to protect our children and ourselves that will change this world.
Train-Wreck of COVID Vaccine Insanely Jolts On: Sudden Deaths as Children Die, Babies Die, Adults Die, Athletes Die, While Govts & Pharma Sign New Deals
Public Awakening to Nefarious World Agenda: Thousands of Doctors Worldwide Convene to Declare International Medical Crisis & Call for Immediate Suspension of All COVID Vaccines
Public Awakening to Nefarious World Agenda: Billboards, Signs, Papers in Ireland Warn of Scientific COVID Fraud, Dangers of Vaccine, Great Harms of Digital Reset
Public Awakening to Nefarious World Agenda: UK Defenders of Children Expose Pharma-Protecting Police, Act to Close Vaccination Center in Bristol to Prevent Further Child Deaths & Injury
