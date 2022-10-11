Weaponized RF/ELF: Who’s Doing This? | Lookoutfa Charlie on Youtube Compiles the Facts

Video post with links | Ramola D | October 11, 2022

Brilliant compilation of cases of people subjected to sudden illness, sudden blood clots, sudden death, stalking and harassment, migraines, brain pressure attacks, Blackhawk helicopter attacks–who include actress Brittany Murphy and her husband, DHS whistleblower Julia Davis, journalist Michael Hastings, Merck whistleblower Brandy Vaughan, and the very tragic Aileen Wuornos–as well as a slew of “mass shooters” or Manchurian’d victims/MK patsies–Seung-Hui Cho, the Virginia Tech shooter, Nicholas Cruz, James Holmes, Stephen Paddock, Aaron Alexis, and many more–going back to Mark Chapman, many of whom reported hearing voices: it’s all weaponized Radio Frequency weapons and Extremely Low Frequency weapons, suggests Lookoutfa Charlie, in a very compelling video which needs listening to and sharing widely.

Interestingly he also records and plays back ambient radio frequency buzz sounding like voices which he and many others have found to be steady in our environment, or pulsed at regular intervals, as in Clifford Carnicom’s observations.

We have a number of Intelligence agencies, private corporations, Defense contractors, military divisions currently wallowing deep in the industry of electromagnetic weaponry, both anti-object and anti-personnel–and the entire field has expanded to include neuroweaponry, nanoweaponry, sonic/acoustic weaponry inclusive of Synthetic Telepathy, putting voices in heads (see Military/CIA scientist Dr. Robert Duncan’s recent expose of technologies which mimic schizophrenia--putting voices and subtle inner voice for neural influence into heads) and all sorts of other exotic technology as well as AI which has turned into a powerful negative force — as Tarun Ravi and I discussed recently in Report 296 with Tarun Ravi, a new and bombshell interview which will be reported on more fully shortly.

Dr. Robert Duncan | Neurotechnologies: Voices in Heads, Hive-Minds, Neural Influence | Aug 2020

GLOBAL BRAIN ENSLAVEMENT, DNA BIORESONANCE, & EXOTIC MILITARY TECH: TARUN RAVI REPORTS | REPORT 296

It’s an ongoing saga of criminality which needs public airing, redressal, and halting.

It is inexplicable to many of us how this situation has been allowed to go on for decades — and part of the reason is we have physicians, psychiatrists, law enforcement, emergency service personnel all involved in the cover-up — which perpetuates the criminality, and continues the trend of crimes Manchurian-committed by the most exploited victims, as well as continues the trajectory of the covert divisions running these deadly operations across a range of intensities and effects on pretty much everyone in society today, to lesser or greater effect. We are all being targeted, to one extent or another. RF and ELF weapons can cause physical illness or brain effects or both. Some are being targeted under cover of Surveillance, some singled out by grasping predators in the spy agencies for their “Genius” harvesting of brains (open IP theft and neuro destruction), some thrust by whim into the most serious Manchurian Candidate programs of crime-creation, some being given chronic illness for life control, some given occasional illness for targeted doctor-visits and pharma-profits (suggesting the Pharma industry is quite complicit), and more. The human herd is being managed by psychopaths, nothing less.

It is possible that most if not all of the crimes currently being committed today are Manufactured Crimes, manufactured in stealth by the maniacs running this terrifying neuroweaponry on their chosen targets–the circle of which continue to expand today.

People will have to get informed and find their consciences to make this madness stop.

Lookoutfa Charlie has another video examining the history further of the Manchurian assassin-creating programs of MK ULTRA and more of the cases of the mass shooters and serial killers–once an American product, now cropping up all over the world:

Please share widely.

